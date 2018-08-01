Why Does U.S. Spend So Much On Health Care? One Reason Is No One Really Knows True Cost Of What They’re Buying

The Wall Street Journal offers a look on some of the problems with the pricing structure of the U.S. health system. And, in other news, Democrats, hoping to take back the House in November, are already laying the groundwork for a Medicare for All vote.

The Wall Street Journal: Why Americans Spend So Much On Health Care—In 12 Charts

The U.S. spends more per capita on health care than any other developed nation. It will soon spend close to 20% of its GDP on health—significantly more than the percentage spent by major Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations. What is driving costs so high? As this series of charts shows, Americans aren’t buying more health care overall than other countries. But what they are buying is increasingly expensive. Among the reasons is the troubling fact that few people in health care, from consumers to doctors to hospitals to insurers, know the true cost of what they are buying and selling. (Walker, 7/31)

The Hill: Liberal Dems Lay Groundwork To Push 'Medicare For All'

Democrats are laying the groundwork to make a push for “Medicare for all” legislation if they win back the House in November. More than 60 House Democrats launched a Medicare for All Congressional Caucus this month, a sign of the popularity surrounding the concept of a government-run health insurance system for everyone that’s supported by liberal firebrands like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Sullivan, 7/31)

