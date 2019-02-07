Why Some Parents Don’t Vaccinate: ‘On One Side, They Make You Afraid, And The Other They Make You Feel Stupid’

An outbreak of measles in the Pacific Northwest has cast a new spotlight on the anti-vaccination movement, and officials are encouraging any parents who haven't vaccinated their kids to make sure to get the shot as more states are hit with cases. Demand for the vaccine is surging in the area, even from families who were previously hesitant.

The Washington Post: ‘It Will Take Off Like A Wildfire’: The Unique Dangers Of The Washington State Measles Outbreak

Amber Gorrow is afraid to leave her house with her infant son because she lives at the epicenter of Washington state’s worst measles outbreak in more than two decades. Born eight weeks ago, Leon is too young to get his first measles shot, putting him at risk for the highly contagious respiratory virus, which can be fatal in small children. Gorrow also lives in a community where she said being anti-vaccine is as acceptable as being vegan or going gluten free. Almost a quarter of kids in Clark County, Wash., a suburb of Portland, Ore., go to school without measles, mumps and rubella immunizations, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) recently declared a state of emergency amid concern that things could rapidly spin out of control. (Sun and Hagan, 2/6)

CNN: Measles Rarely Kills In The US -- But When It Does, This Is How It Will Happen

At least 10 US states have reported cases of measles so far in 2019, including Washington, where an outbreak is to blame for 50 cases. Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or if a person comes into direct contact or shares germs by touching the same objects or surfaces. High fever, rash all over the body, stuffy nose and reddened eyes are typical measles symptoms, though these usually disappear without treatment within two or three weeks. (Scutti, 2/5)

Kaiser Health News: Measles Outbreak Sends Vaccine Demand Soaring, Even Among The Hesitant

Demand for measles vaccine has surged in the Washington county where the highly contagious virus is linked to more than 50 confirmed illnesses this year — including among people who had previously shunned the shots. Orders for two types of measles vaccines in Clark County were up nearly 500 percent in January compared to the same month last year, jumping from 530 doses to 3,150, according to state health department figures. (Aleccia, 2/6)

