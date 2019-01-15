Will 2019 Be The Year Mississippi Expands Medicaid? A Look At Where Politicians Fall On The Issue

Some Mississippi Republicans appear to be coming around on the issue, as long as there were some strings attached to the expansion. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, Utah and Massachusetts, as well.

Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Medicaid Expansion: Where Do Politicians Stand?

Mississippi is one of 14 states that have refused to expand Medicaid coverage, but that could change in 2019. On Monday, the director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid spoke to the House Appropriations Committee about expanding insurance coverage in the state. Medicaid Director Drew Snyder said his agency continues to hear from hospitals about how many patients don’t have insurance. (Bologna, 1/14)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Social Services Anticipates $10.4 Million Cost To Implement Medicaid Expansion Work Requirements And Assistance Services

The Department of Social Services has asked the Senate Finance Committee to approve $17.2 million in budget amendments over the next two years, with more than half of that to pay for the costs to implement work requirements, as well as employment and housing services, that were a condition of the legislature approving Medicaid expansion. The proposed $10.4 million budget adjustment anticipates the cost of implementing conditions placed on participation in and services offered with the expanded Medicaid program. (Balch, 1/14)

The Salt Lake Tribune: Utah Voters Approved Medicaid Expansion, But Lawmakers May Delay It Or Impose Work Requirements

An expanded Medicaid program in Utah is set to launch in April after 53 percent of the state’s voters approved Proposition 3 in November. But that launch date could be moved back, with health care benefits ultimately available to fewer individuals, under proposed legislation sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden. (Wood, 1/10)

Boston Globe: Mass. To Survey Medicaid Patients On Quality Of Care

Now, for the first time, Massachusetts is seeking the opinions of thousands of Medicaid recipients about their experiences in the doctor’s office. Beginning this month, nearly 250,000 low-income and disabled patients will be asked questions such as whether they or their children were able to get appointments when they needed them, whether doctors and office staff communicated respectfully, and whether their mental health treatment actually improved their ability to work or attend school. (Kowalczyk, 1/15)

