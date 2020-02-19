Will Coronavirus Outbreak Derail The Olympics? Virologist Optimistic It Won’t, Though Says It Would Be Unwise At Moment

There has to be a strategy in place to make sure the event would not exacerbate a global pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.N. secretary-general weighs in that although the virus poses a major risk to the world, it is not yet out of control.

The Associated Press: Virologist: Tokyo Olympics Probably Couldn’t Be Held Now

A respected Japanese virologist on Wednesday said if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow, the games probably couldn't be held because of the fast-spreading coronavirus from Wuhan, China. “We need to find the best way to have a safe Olympics," Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani said, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan. “Right now we don't have an effective strategy, and I think it may be difficult to have the Olympics (now). But by the end of July we may be in a different situation.” (Wade, 2/19)

The Associated Press: New Virus Has Infected More Than 75,000 People Globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. (2/18)

The Associated Press: AP Interview: UN Chief Says New Virus Poses ‘Enormous’ Risks

The U.N. secretary-general said Tuesday the virus outbreak that began in China poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world, but “is not out of control.” Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres said that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.” Guterres said his greatest worry was a spread of the virus to areas with “less capacity in their health service,” particularly some African countries. The World Health Organization is looking into how to help handle such a development, he added. (Gannon, 2/18)

Reuters: WHO Says No Indication Of Coronavirus Cases In North Korea

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had no indications the new coronavirus had spread to North Korea, after South Korean media suggested there were cases and deaths there that were being covered up by the Pyongyang authorities. An outbreak of the disease which has killed more than 2,000 people in neighbouring China could be devastating for the under-resourced health system in North Korea. (Nebehay and Smith, 2/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription