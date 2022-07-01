Will States Try To Ban Women From Traveling At All To Abortion-Rights States?

In a post-Roe future, could women living in an anti-abortion state like South Dakota be stopped from crossing borders to places like California or New York that allow abortion? Their governor anticipates such a debate, as some activists push state lawmakers to enact bans -- though the constitutionality of such a move may have a key Supreme Court skeptic. News outlets report on other coming consequences and battles around looming abortion laws.

The Boston Globe: Will Roe Decision Lead To Interstate Travel Bans?

Now that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than a dozen states over the next month are expected to begin enforcing partial or near-total bans on abortion within their borders. But some foes of abortion have proposed going even further — stopping women from their states from traveling to another where abortion is legal for the procedure. Antiabortion groups and state legislators have discussed ways to restrict interstate travel for abortion, according to a Washington Post report. Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, which now bans abortion in almost all cases, said there “will be a debate” about how to handle cases of South Dakota women traveling out of state for the procedure. (Damiano, 7/1)

Axios: Next Post-Roe Battlefield: Online Abortion Information

Conservative activists, having won their goal of being able to criminalize abortion, are now aiming to limit or ban online information-sharing on the topic. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, tech platforms are already struggling to moderate abortion-related content and fight misinformation around the topic. Those seeking to share information online about abortion, whether it's about the procedure itself or where to legally access it, will be in the crosshairs of restrictive state laws and changing social media policies. (Gold, 7/1)

Bloomberg: Deadly Abortion Misinformation Rings Alarm Bells For Doctors, TikTok

TikTok and other social media platforms are attempting to clamp down on posts highlighting certain toxic herbs that some say might stop a pregnancy, as doctors sound the alarm over their potentially fatal effects for the person taking them. (Ceron, 7/1)

Crain's Chicago Business: In Vitro Fertilization Providers Ask If Anti-Abortion Laws Will Apply To Them

Since early May, after a leaked draft of the high court's abortion opinion came out, IVF provider Kindbody has fielded numerous calls from patients who are concerned with how they should proceed, "particularly with embryos they already had frozen," said Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO, Clinical, of Kindbody. Beltsos was founder and chief medical officer of Chicago-based network Vios Fertility Institute, which Kindbody acquired in early 2022. (Asplund, 6/30)

On the increased demand for birth control —

Stat: After Abortion Ruling, Biotechs Developing Contraceptives Redouble Their Efforts

From San Diego to New Jersey, biotechs developing new forms of birth control say they’re doubling down on those efforts after Roe v. Wade was overturned — even as the Supreme Court’s ruling clouded the future of contraception. Companies are scrambling to accelerate research timelines, pressing insurers to cover approved products, and forging ahead to develop and deliver everything from on-demand, hormone-free female contraception to male birth control. (Wosen, 7/1)

The Washington Post: Men Are Rushing To Get Vasectomies After Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

Philip Werthman, a Los Angeles urologist, also reported a “300 to 400 percent” increase in the number of vasectomy consultations he has performed. Esgar Guarín, an Iowa-based urologist who trained under Stein and specializes in vasectomies, said he has seen a “200 to 250 percent” increase in traffic on his website offering information specifically about vasectomies.(Venkataramanan, 6/29)

