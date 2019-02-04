Will The Supreme Court Cut Back Abortion Rights?: Decision On Louisiana Law Might Tell

The makeup of the court is more conservative than when the justices overturned a similar Texas law three years ago. The decision is likely to be an indication of how the new court will police state laws. News on abortion comes out of Virginia, as well.

The Associated Press: Changed Supreme Court Weighing Louisiana Abortion Clinic Law

The outcome of a fight over a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers could signal whether a fortified conservative majority on the Supreme Court is willing to cut back on abortion rights. The high court is expected to decide in the next few days whether the state can begin enforcing a law requiring doctors who work at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. It was passed in 2014, but has never taken effect. (2/3)

Politico: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Louisiana Abortion Law

Abortion providers, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, had petitioned the court for an emergency stay, saying the law, due to take effect Monday, would leave just one qualified abortion provider to practice in the state. The state contended there was no need for an emergency stay since the law would be implemented over time and not shut down facilities overnight. (Ollstein, 2/1)

The Hill: Virginia Abortion Bill Reignites National Debate

Republicans at the national level this week jumped into the firestorm surrounding a Virginia abortion-rights bill, marking a rare instance in which a state issue has drawn harsh rebukes from members of Congress and the White House. The bill, proposed by a Democratic state lawmaker, would have made it easier for women to get third trimester abortions if their health was threatened by pregnancy. (Hellmann, 2/2)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Kaine Says He Doesn't Support Late-Term Abortion Changes In Controversial Virginia Bill

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said this week that he does not support provisions in a Virginia Democrat’s bill that would ease restrictions on third-trimester abortions, becoming the most prominent Virginia Democrat to distance himself from the failed legislation. Kaine, a former Virginia governor, told Capitol Hill reporters Thursday that he does not support the changes included in legislation introduced in the General Assembly by Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax. (Moomaw, 2/1)

