Will This Youth-Driven Gun Control Movement Fizzle Just ‘Like All The Other Times’?

While some think the push for gun control will fade out of the news like any other story, the teens at the heart of the movement say that won't happen. “They’re looking for us to get bored,” said Rosie Banks, 17, a high school junior. “We’re not going to get bored.”

The New York Times: After Gun Control Marches, ‘It’ll Go Away’ Vs. ‘We Are Not Cynical Yet’

For more than a month now, the questions have ricocheted down this Main Street culled from a Norman Rockwell dreamscape — past the dueling barbershops and the outdoor broom sale and the mural with the horse — quietly at first, when the Florida massacre was still fresh, and then not so quietly. Why would this time be different? Why should it be? (Flegenheimer and Bidgood, 4/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription