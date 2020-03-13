Will Warmer Weather Prove To Be Coronavirus’ Kryptonite? Scientists Hope Summer Months Will Help Curb Crisis Just Like The Flu

There is some evidence that temperature and humidity are playing a role in where the virus is thriving. In other news: a look at how long the virus can live in a patient's body, questions about quarantines, why soap is so effective, tips on cleaning your phone, and more.

CNN: Will Warmer Weather Help Fight The Coronavirus? Singapore And Australia Suggest Maybe Not

As the novel coronavirus began spreading around the world this year, one common refrain from skeptics of the emergency measures being put in place to stop the outbreak was that it was just like the flu -- dangerous to sensitive groups but routine and not something to get into lockdown over. We now know that assessment is wrong. At its lowest estimated fatality rate based on current data, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is thought to kill some 1-2% of known patients, compared to around 0.1% for winter influenza. The coronavirus also appears to be about as infectious as the flu, and potentially more so, especially as there are no specific treatment, cure or seasonal vaccine. (Griffiths, 3/12)

CBS News: Coronavirus Can Live In Your Body For Up To 37 Days, According To New Study

A new study in The Lancet medical journal published Wednesday found that the novel coronavirus lived in the respiratory tracts of some patients for more than five weeks. Some of the patients received antiviral medications but the drugs did not appear to shorten the virus's lifespan. (Capatides, 3/12)

ProPublica: Should I Quarantine Because Of Coronavirus? It Depends On Who You Ask.

People who have been exposed to the coronavirus are being given incomplete or misleading information about whether they should quarantine themselves, exposing major gaps in the public health response to the pandemic and illuminating disagreement among officials about how useful the tactic even is at this point in the disease’s spread. Travelers disembarking a plane from Rome to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Tuesday said they were not told that they needed to stay home for two weeks, despite a clear policy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying they should. (Miller, Chen and Kaplan, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: The Do’s And Don’ts Of Handwashing

Public-health officials across the globe are urging people to wash their hands, calling it one of the best methods to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. But decades of research tell a sobering truth: People need to learn a thing or two about personal hygiene. Many don’t know proper handwashing technique. They do it for too little time, or they don’t do it at all. (Camero, 3/12)

The New York Times: Why Soap Works

It probably began with an accident thousands of years ago. According to one legend, rain washed the fat and ash from frequent animal sacrifices into a nearby river, where they formed a lather with a remarkable ability to clean skin and clothes. Perhaps the inspiration had a vegetal origin in the frothy solutions produced by boiling or mashing certain plants. However it happened, the ancient discovery of soap altered human history. Although our ancestors could not have foreseen it, soap would ultimately become one of our most effective defenses against invisible pathogens. (Jabr, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: How To Prepare For The Coronavirus

Face masks? Zinc? Gloves? Americans are grasping for ways to cope with an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Public health experts advise staying calm and following the same precautions recommended for preventing flu or any other respiratory virus. Stick with the basics: Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay at home from work or school when you’re sick. (Reddy, 3/12)

NBC News: Staying Home Due To The Coronavirus? Here's What To Stock In Your Fridge And Pantry

The latest CDC recommendations call for people at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) to take action, including stocking up on groceries and any medications they may need. If you’re preparing to stay home more than usual, it’s important to have healthful foods on hand. That means selecting foods that pack a nutritional punch in order to ensure you’re getting the fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health- and immune-supporting compounds you need. (Cassetty, 3/12)

The New York Times: Why Women May Face A Greater Risk Of Catching Coronavirus

As the coronavirus snakes its way around the world — canceling events, shuttering offices and suspending classes — some health experts worry that the crisis could put women at a disproportionate risk, exacerbating gender, social and economic fault lines. Typical gender roles can “influence where men and women spend their time, and the infectious agents they come into contact with, as well as the nature of exposure, its frequency and its intensity,” declared the World Health Organization in a 2007 report. In other words: The roles that women have in society could place them squarely in the virus’s path (although some early studies of coronavirus cases in China suggest men have a higher death rate). (Gupta, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Should You Clean Your Phone To Combat Coronavirus? Definitely... Maybe.

The world is on fire, but don’t you worry, I’m here to tell you how to clean your smartphone. That is, if you really want to clean your phone. Three people I spoke with over the past week said they did not clean their smartphones—and they’re all leading experts on microbiology and infectious disease. (Stern, 3/12)

The New York Times: Your Phone Is Filthy. Here's How To Clean It

The coronavirus is here, and it’s showing no signs of letting up. One of the best ways to protect yourself is to keep your hands clean and off your face, but it’s hard to maintain constant vigilance. Keeping your phone sanitized is another smart way to keep germs off your fingertips. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers your phone a “high-touch surface,” which could make it a carrier of the virus. (Nierenberg, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: In This Wine-Making Town In Spain, The Disinformation Was Almost As Bad As The Coronavirus Itself

As in many communities worldwide, a coronavirus outbreak has hit Haro, a town of 12,000 that is the de facto capital of La Rioja, Spain’s prized wine region. But the town — famed for its production of Tempranillo and for an annual Wine Battle festival in which participants spray, pour and toss red wine at one another — has come under another plague: misinformation. (Bernhard, 3/12)

The New York Times: What Climate Change Can Teach Us About Fighting The Coronavirus

“Alarming levels of inaction.” That is what the World Health Organization said Wednesday about the global response to coronavirus. It is a familiar refrain to anyone who works on climate change, and it is why global efforts to slow down warming offer a cautionary tale for the effort to slow down the pandemic. “Both demand early aggressive action to minimize loss,” said Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology who was teaching classes remotely this week. “Only in hindsight will we really understand what we gambled on and what we lost by not acting early enough.” (Sengupta, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘Panic’: That Wave Of Anxiety Is Named After A Partying Greek God

“Unfortunately, you’re going to see more deaths,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on CNN last Sunday, speaking about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. “But that doesn’t mean we should panic.” Easier said than done. “Panic” has increasingly fit the mood of many Americans, both in terms of the developing public health crisis and the financial jitters that have followed. Just look at recent Wall Street Journal headlines: “Amazon Battles Counterfeit Masks, $400 Hand Sanitizer Amid Virus Panic.” “How to Keep Calm as Coronavirus Fears Turn Into Market Panic.” (Zimmer, 3/12)

The New York Times: Can I Boost My Immune System?

As worries grow about the new coronavirus, online searches for ways to bolster the immune system have surged. Are there foods to boost your immune system? Will vitamins help? The immune system is a complex network of cells, organs and tissues that work in tandem to protect the body from infection. While genetics play a role, we know from studies of twins that the strength of our immune system is largely determined by nonheritable factors. (Parker-Pope, 3/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription