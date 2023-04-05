Wis. Abortion Laws To Be Shaped By State’s Now Liberal-Leaning High Court
Judge Janet Protasiewicz was elected Tuesday to fill the open seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court, in a closely watched race. Her win shifts the court's idealogical makeup to the left, which makes it more likely that a contested abortion ban could be struck down.
Politico:
Liberals Take Over Wisconsin Supreme Court — With Major Implications For Abortion
Liberals flipped the ideological makeup of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on Tuesday. Janet Protasiewicz’s win in a high-stakes race for an open court seat means the new 4-3 majority is much more likely to strike down a controversial 19th century abortion ban there. Protasiewicz, a liberal judge from Milwaukee County, won her race, 56.9% to 43.1%, when the Associated Press called the race at 9:53 pm. She defeated conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. The court is technically nonpartisan, but now has a 4-3 liberal majority through at least 2025. (Montellaro, 4/4)
USA Today:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Takeaways: Abortion, 2024 And More
A pre-Civil War law criminalizes abortion even in cases of rape or incest and only allows it if the mother's life is in danger. Republican lawmakers tried to add exceptions in 2022, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made clear he would veto any measure that upheld the overall ban. With a divided state government that puts the issue in the Wisconsin Supreme Court's hands. A ruling will likely be issued around a lawsuit brought by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to block the law later this year. (Bailey, 4/4)
How the fall of Roe v. Wade has changed elections —
The New York Times:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Protasiewicz Wins With Abortion Message
The contest, which featured over $40 million in spending, was the most expensive judicial election in American history. ... Judge Protasiewicz, 60, shattered long-held notions of how judicial candidates should conduct themselves by making her political priorities central to her campaign. She made explicit her support for abortion rights and called the maps, which gave Republicans near-supermajority control of the Legislature, “rigged” and “unfair.” (Epstein, 4/4)
The New York Times:
This Wisconsin Court Race Is Highly Partisan. It Wasn’t Always That Way
While many candidates during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s had discernible ideological leanings, there was almost no relationship between electoral support for judicial candidates and presidential candidates of the corresponding political party. (Igielnik, 4/4)