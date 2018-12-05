Wisconsin Lawmakers Vote To Enact Medicaid Work Requirements In Lame-Duck Session

The state lawmakers passed an extensive package of bills as they seek to rack up wins before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul take up their positions in a few weeks. Meanwhile, in Kansas, Gov.-elect Laura Kelly, a Democrat, says she wants to roll back a work requirement and other cash assistance rules for government aid.

The Associated Press: Wisconsin Republicans Work Overnight On Lame-Duck Bills

Wisconsin Republicans worked through the night Tuesday to muster enough votes to pass a sweeping package of lame-duck proposals designed to empower the GOP-controlled Legislature and weaken the Democrat replacing Republican Gov. Scott Walker. ... The Legislature passed one measure to enact Medicaid work requirement rules Walker recently won a federal waiver to establish. The bill would also give the Legislature oversight over the governor seeking future waivers for health care, a change Democrats said would handcuff the new administration. (12/5)

The Associated Press: New Kansas Governor Wants To Roll Back Cash Assistance Rules

Kansas' new Democratic governor wants state lawmakers to roll back a work requirement and other cash assistance rules championed by a Republican predecessor as she prepares to grapple with problems in the state's child welfare system. Gov.-elect Laura Kelly, a veteran state senator from Topeka, suggested Tuesday during a meeting of a child welfare task force that the cash assistance rules have put additional stress on poor families. She and other child welfare advocates contend the rules have helped fuel a rise in the number of abused and neglected children in the state's foster care system. (12/4)

Medicaid news comes out of Tennessee, Massachusetts, Colorado and Florida —

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Legislative Committee To Continue Examining Gaps In Tennessee Disability Services

A special legislative committee formed to examine gaps in Tennessee's services for the disabled met Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to the problem. The joint ad-hoc committee on disability services formed a year ago with the goal of making recommendations to Tennessee's next governor. Among the issues discussed during the Tuesday meeting were those outlined a story last week by USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee on middle-class families of children with severe developmental disabilities who can't afford the necessary treatments and do not qualify for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program. (Allison, 12/4)

WBUR: Brigham Doctors Rally Against Trump Administration's Proposed Changes To 'Public Charge' Rule

Under the current rules, officials can consider programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), but if the proposal passes, programs like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and even certain housing benefits would be added to the list. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a September statement that the change would "promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers." (Wasser, 12/4)

Denver Post: Colorado's Care Of The Intellectually And Developmentally Disabled Is Flawed, State Audit Finds

Colorado’s care of the intellectually and developmentally disabled is riddled with oversight problems that are wasting taxpayer dollars and leaving clients in jeopardy, a state audit released Monday found. The audit reviewed care and spending at the state’s 20 Community Centered Boards. The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, contracts with those boards to provide services. (Osher, 12/3)

Health News Florida: Feds Back Change To Trim Medicaid Costs

Despite fears that the move could cut access to health care for poor residents, Florida has won approval from the federal government for a change that will let the state reduce how much it spends on Medicaid. The change in how the state administers the safety-net program was approved by federal officials Friday and takes effect Feb. 1. It allows the state to trim money it spends on people when they initially become eligible for Medicaid. (Sexton, 12/4)

