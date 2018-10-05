Wisconsin’s Medicaid Erroneously Paid Nearly $600,000 In Patient Care For People Who Were Already Dead

The Wisconsin money involved 1,654 "capitation payments," which are monthly fixed payments to managed care organizations on behalf of enrolled individuals who are low-income or who have disabilities. Medicaid news comes out of California, as well.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Medicaid Paid Nearly $600,000 For Care Of People Already Dead

A federal audit of Wisconsin's Medicaid program found that nearly $600,000 was paid to managed care organizations on behalf of patients who already had died. The finding comes from an audit by the U.S. Office of Inspector General covering the years 2010 through 2015. (Fauber, 10/4)

Sacramento Bee: UCDMC Inks Deal With Health Net For Medi-Cal Enrollees

UC Davis Health announced Thursday that it had signed a deal with Health Net Community Solutions to immediately start serving Sacramento County Medi-Cal patients receiving primary care at the teaching hospital. UnitedHealthcare had covered UCD’s Medi-Cal enrollees last year, but the health care giant announced in July that it would discontinue the coverage starting Oct. 31. (Anderson, 10/4)

