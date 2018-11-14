With Congressional Gridlock Expected For Foreseeable Future, Look To States For Health Care Action

While Medicaid expansion was the big winner in the midterms, states have been taking up the reins on other issues such as prescription drug prices, as well. With a split Congress, that might be where most of the movement is in the next two year. Meanwhile, Gov.-elect Laura Kelly's decisive five-point win in Kansas has made longtime Medicaid expansion advocates optimistic that they can get it signed into law during the 2019 legislative session after years of opposition from Kelly's Republican predecessors. News comes out of Louisiana, as well.

Roll Call: With Divided Congress, Health Care Action Hightails It To The States

Newly-elected leaders in the states will be in a stronger position than those in Washington to steer significant shifts in health care policy over the next couple of years as a divided Congress struggles with gridlock. State Medicaid work requirements, prescription drug prices, insurance exchanges and short-term health plans are among the areas with the potential for substantial change. Some states with new Democratic leaders may also withdraw from a multistate lawsuit aimed at killing the 2010 health care law or look for ways to curb Trump administration policies. (Williams, 11/13)

KCUR: With Democrat Elected Governor, Kansas A Whole Lot Closer To Medicaid Expansion

If elections have consequences, the top-of-the-ticket win for Democrats in Kansas likely carries no more obvious upshot than the probable expansion of Medicaid in the state. After years of unyielding opposition from former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and his successor — Gov. Jeff Colyer — Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly looks positioned to broaden public health insurance coverage to tens of thousands more Kansans. (McLean, 11/13)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Louisiana May Have Paid Up To $85 Million To Ineligible Medicaid Recipients, Audit Says

The Louisiana Department of Health may have spent anywhere from $61.6 to $85.5 million more than it should have on Medicaid recipients who are ineligible for the program, according to an audit released Tuesday (Nov. 13). Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s report found that the LDH’s current process of using wage data during the application and renewal process to determine whether people are eligible for Medicaid is insufficient. (Clark, 11/13)

