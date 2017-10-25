With Dress Rehearsals, World Leaders Aim To Counter Chaos Of Previous Pandemics

The World Bank hosted a practice scenario for participants that included finance, health and tourism ministers from about a dozen countries, and officials from organizations including the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the International Air Transport Association. In other public health news: selling dead bodies; arsenic in drinking water; the backstories of seven diseases; a flu vaccine patch; and more.

The Washington Post: World Financial Leaders Simulate A Pandemic Like Ebola, Marburg Or Flu

The government ministers were facing a new infectious disease outbreak. The mysterious virus was sickening and killing people with alarming speed. Some patients had to be placed on ventilators to help them breathe. The new virus seemed resistant to antibiotics and antiviral medicine. Within a week, officials had closed a major hospital and schools and quarantined thousands of people. Fear and panic spread quickly as people in neighboring countries became infected and died. (Sun, 10/24)

Reuters: Special Report: In The Market For Human Bodies, Almost Anyone Can Sell The Dead

The company stacked brochures in funeral parlors around Sin City. On the cover: a couple clasping hands. Above the image, a promise: “Providing Options in Your Time of Need. ”The company, Southern Nevada Donor Services, offered grieving families a way to eliminate expensive funeral costs: free cremation in exchange for donating a loved one’s body to “advance medical studies.” (Grow and Shiffman, 10/24)

The New York Times: Arsenic Reductions In Drinking Water Tied To Fewer Cancer Deaths

The Environmental Protection Agency’s revised rule on arsenic contamination in drinking water has resulted in fewer lung, bladder and skin cancers. In 2006, the E.P.A. reduced the arsenic maximum in public water systems to 10 milligrams per liter, from the previous level of 50 milligrams. The rule does not apply to private wells. (Bakalar, 10/24)

Stat: Why Do We Call It That? Backstories Of Seven Disease Names

Diseases get their names from a variety of sources — from Latin or Greek root words, from place names, from the clinician who discovered them, or a well-known patient who had them. But we throw disease names around so commonly these days that many of the decades- or centuries-old origins are long forgotten or overshadowed by their modern meaning. (Samuel, 10/24)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: A Patch To Deliver Flu Vaccine Is Just A Few Years Away

For needle-phobic people, flu shot season is ripe with mental tennis matches centered around if it’s worse to get the vaccine or chance the sickness. Georgia Tech and Emory researchers may have found the cure to this seasonal internal struggle: a painless, self-administered microneedle patch. (Derreberry, 10/24)

The Washington Post: The Rare Case Of A Woman Who Stunned Doctors In Italy By Sweating Blood From Her Face

Doctors were baffled when a 21-year-old woman was admitted into an Italian hospital for “sweating blood” from her face and her hands, a condition she's had for three years, according to two physicians from the University of Florence. It's a condition few doctors have seen, and some have questioned whether sweating blood is even possible. But it turns out dozens of similar cases have come to light since about 2000. (Eltagouri, 10/24)

The Washington Post: ‘Damaged For The Rest Of My Life’: Woman Says Surgeons Mistakenly Removed Her Breasts And Uterus

Elisha Cooke-Moore had been told she had cancer-causing genes. The 36-year-old mother said an obstetrician-gynecologist noted that the results of her genetic testing showed she had a 50 percent chance of getting breast cancer and up to an 80 percent chance of getting uterine cancer, so she underwent a recommended double mastectomy and hysterectomy to try to beat the odds. (Bever, 10/24)

Boston Globe: A Less Painful Mammogram

Massachusetts General Hospital this month became the first US hospital to launch use of a new mammography system designed by Boston-based General Electric Co. that is designed to make the experience more comfortable. The system from GE’s health care division has a hand-held remote that allows patients — not the medical professional administering the test — to control the level of pressure they feel during the exam. (Dayal McCluskey, 10/24)

