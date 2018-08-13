With Few Clinical Trials For Alzheimer’s Drugs Under Way, Neuroligists Cite ‘Urgent Need’

Experts also raise questions about why there isn't more outrage about the paucity of trials. "There is an element of age discrimination,” neurologist Sam Gandy said, including “the argument that those affected by dementia have already had the opportunity to have long lives.” In other news on Alzheimer's, Massachusetts' lawmakers pass the first bill in the nation requires special training for health care workers.

Stat: That Pathetic Alzheimer's Pipeline? It's Even Worse Than You Think

If it were any other disease, outraged patients and their families would be writing their legislators and demonstrating in front of drug makers’ headquarters. But Alzheimer’s is no ordinary disease, so the latest revelation that very few experimental drugs are being tested to see whether they might help people with moderate, let alone severe, dementia passed this week without so much as an indignant press release from advocacy groups or other Alzheimer’s organizations. (Begley, 8/10)

Boston Globe: New Mass. Law Aims To Improve Alzheimer’s Care

The multifaceted law aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of an illness that afflicts 120,000 Massachusetts residents and 5.7 million Americans. ...The legislation requires physicians, physician assistants, and nurses to undergo training in diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, before they can obtain or renew their licenses. (Freyer, 8/13)

