With Hospital Workplace Violence Ever-Increasing, Senator Urges Health Officials To Address ‘Critically Important’ Issue

"We have enough challenges finding healthcare providers that will come and stay as it is," said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who said he talked to HHS Secretary Alex Azar about the issue. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, incidents of serious workplace violence are four times more common in health care than in private industry.

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Workplace Violence Needs Federal Attention: Sen. Blunt

A Republican senator is pressing federal agencies to get together on a regulatory plan for how hospital employees can deal with violent outbursts and confrontations inside hospitals. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the Senate health appropriations subcommittee, told an audience at the American Hospital Association's annual meeting on Monday that he discussed a now-overdue interagency report on the issue with HHS Secretary Alex Azar. (Luthi, 4/8)

NPR: Facing Escalating Workplace Violence, Hospital Employees Have Had Enough

Across the U.S., many doctors, nurses and other health care workers have remained silent about what is being called an epidemic of violence against them. The violent outbursts come from patients and patients' families. And for years, it's been considered part of the job. When you visit the Cleveland Clinic emergency department these days — whether as a patient, family member or friend — a large sign directs you toward a metal detector. (Harris-Taylor, 4/8)

