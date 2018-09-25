With New Name, Weight Watchers Shifts Focus To Wellness Since Diet ‘Is More Short-Term, Punitive Kind Of Issue’

Rebranding as WW, the 55-year-old company is also creating new rewards programs and blending in popular cultural trends like mindfulness, connecting with others and moving more.

The Washington Post: Weight Watchers Slims Down To WW. (No One Likes A Diet.)

Want to lose weight? That’s what Weight Watchers is doing in the name of ... a new name. The wellness behemoth its dropping its brand name in exchange for something slimmer: “WW.” The company says the new logo -- coupled with the tagline “Wellness that Works” -- puts an emphasis on overall health and well being, with less of a concerted focus on counting calories and shedding pounds. The logo “WW” has been used before, including in the company’s current app, but Monday marks the start of a company-wide overhaul. But not all are convinced that “WW” is a winner, and that it may instead confuse potential customers tripping over a double-letter tongue-twister. (Siegel, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Weight Watchers Changes Name As It Shifts Mission

In February, the company’s Chief Executive Mindy Grossmantold stock analysts the “world doesn’t need another diet.” Instead, she said, customers need help becoming healthier. WW also said Monday that it will launch new products to reflect the company’s focus. Customers who sign up for the “WellnessWins” program, for example, earn “Wins” for tracking meals, activities, weight and for attending WW Wellness Workshops that they can redeem for products and services. It will be launched for all WW customers in the U.S. on Oct. 4. The firm is also creating what it calls “Connect Groups,” each of which is built around a theme like food, activities or “Life Stages,” according to WW. (Maidenberg, 9/24)

