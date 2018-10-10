With Regulatory Threat From FDA Looming, Juul Beefs Up Lobbying Efforts

Last week, Juul brought in Josh Raffel, a former senior communications aide and crisis communications expert who has worked closely with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has taken steps in recent weeks to crack down on the e-cigarette company.

The Hill: Juul Boosts Lobbying Amid FDA Scrutiny

E-cigarette maker Juul is ramping up its Washington lobbying operation as it tries to head off potential regulatory threats from the Trump administration and Congress. The company has been under scrutiny from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators and lawmakers from both parties amid a massive surge in popularity for its products among teens. (Weixel, 10/10)

Meanwhile, the company crossed an important financial threshold four times faster than Facebook had —

Yahoo Finance: How Juul Beat Facebook And Snap To Decacorn Status

If it seems like seeing people vape on devices that look like USB flash drives came seemingly out of nowhere, you’re absolutely right. It’s the ubiquity of the e-cigarette, known as the Juul, that has led its manufacturer to achieve a milestone faster than any other startup in history – including Facebook. (Guzman, 10/9)

