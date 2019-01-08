With Roe V. Wade’s Future Uncertain, Cuomo Vows To Cement Women’s Right To Abortion In New York Constitution

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also said that he will try to make an executive order permanent that requires all health insurance policies in New York to cover contraception without copays, coinsurance or deductibles.

The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo Vows To Codify Roe V. Wade Decision Into New York Constitution

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he will seek to codify Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing a constitutional right to terminate pregnancy, into the state’s Constitution. The pledge, which would take years to complete and involve a ballot measure, was made during a press conference in Manhattan at Barnard College, where former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined Mr. Cuomo to lend support to his initiatives. (West, 1/7)

The New York Times: As Supreme Court Shifts Under Trump, Cuomo Vows To Expand Abortion Rights

Mr. Cuomo’s vow was not exactly new. But the pageantry of the occasion seemed to reflect the circumstances that had prompted it: a Legislature newly controlled by Democrats raring to broaden reproductive rights, and a federal government increasingly looking to rein them in, all against the backdrop of a state with abortion laws that are not as liberal as many perceive them to be. “The Republican Senate said, ‘You don’t need a state law codifying Roe v. Wade. No administration would ever roll back Roe v. Wade,’” Mr. Cuomo said at the event at Barnard College, describing why previous efforts had languished for so long. “So help me God, this was the conversation.” (Wang, 1/7)

The Hill: Cuomo: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch Are 'Going To Reverse Roe V. Wade'

Cuomo is also proposing the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, which would improve access to birth control. Cuomo vowed not to sign a state budget this spring if the two pieces of legislation aren't first approved by state lawmakers. The governor added that he wants to "take it a step further" and pass a constitutional amendment that would write a provision into the constitution "protecting a woman's right to control her own reproductive health." (Burke, 1/7)

The New York Times: Democrats Now Control Albany. How Will They Handle 5 Key Issues?

A bill to create a Medicare for all-styled system for New York would be one of the most expensive items the Legislature could take up this year. It has passed the Assembly several times, and Senate Democrats have pledged their support, too. The idea has high-profile backers including the City Council speaker, Corey Johnson. So it should fly through, right? Not exactly. (Wang, 1/8)

