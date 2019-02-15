With The ‘Internet Of Things’ Comes Wealth Of Opportunity For Innovation In Health Sector

From apps to help track insulin, to digital pills, to implants that help paralyzed people walk, the technological boom is opening up a world of possibilities that would have at one point been called science fiction.

The New York Times: The Instant, Custom, Connected Future Of Medical Devices

When Jeff Dachis suddenly and unexpectedly learned he had Type 1 diabetes at the age of 46 in September 2013, he was stunned. After all, he ran marathons, followed a healthy diet and never had an inkling of any medical troubles during previous annual physicals. “I went to the doctor, got about six minutes with a nurse practitioner, an insulin pen, a prescription and a pat on the back, and I was out the door,” Mr. Dachis said. “I was terrified. I had no idea what this condition was about or how to address it.” Feeling confused and scared, he decided to leverage his expertise in digital marketing, technology and big data analytics to create a company, One Drop, that helps diabetics understand and manage their disease. (Morrissey, 2/14)

The New York Times: They’ve Taken America’s Temperature — And It’s Running High

Americans are suffering through a very bad cold season — but not a terrible flu season, which would be far more threatening, according to the makers of a smart thermometer that accurately tracked last year’s highly lethal flu season. Nearly 1 million American households use Kinsa Health’s internet-connected thermometers and they submit about 40,000 readings a day. This week, about 10 percent more Americans have fevers than did even at the peak of last year, the company said. (McNeil, 2/14)

Kaiser Health News: Glimpsing The Future At Gargantuan Health Tech Showcase

Imagine going to the doctor and finding out before you leave the exam room how much your prescribed drug will cost, avoiding sticker shock at the pharmacy. Or what if you could wear a tiny device at the top of your back that would gently nudge you to sit up straight whenever you slump. How about not having to sign by hand a raft of hospital registration papers — instead, doing it all online — and using a laptop computer during your stay for health education purposes? (Galewitz, 2/15)

