Without Covid Shots, Another 20 Million Would Have Died: Study

A fresh study into the impact of vaccines on the global pandemic reveals how many people's lives have been saved, but it also underlines that even more people would be alive if international vaccine efforts had been more successful. Sanofi, GSK and Moderna's vaccines are also in the news.

AP: COVID Vaccines Saved 20M Lives In 1st Year, Scientists Say

Nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if international targets for the shots had been reached, researchers reported Thursday. On Dec. 8, 2020, a retired shop clerk in England received the first shot in what would become a global vaccination campaign. Over the next 12 months, more than 4.3 billion people around the world lined up for the vaccines. (Johnson, 6/23)

Stat: Study: Covid-19 Vaccines Prevented Nearly 20 Million Deaths In A Year

However, millions more deaths could have been prevented. The team found that one in five of the deaths that occurred due to Covid-19 in low-income countries could have been prevented if the World Health Organization’s global vaccine targets were met. (Muthukumar, 6/23)

On vaccine development —

Reuters: Sanofi, GSK Variant-Specific COVID Shot Found Effective Against Omicron

Late-stage data on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK has showed the shot confers protection against the Omicron variant of the virus, the companies said on Friday. The so-called bivalent vaccine targets the Beta variant - first identified in South Africa - as well as the original Wuhan strain of the virus. (Grover, 6/24)

AP: Experts Endorse Moderna COVID-19 Shots For Kids Ages 6 To 17

An expert panel backed a second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids ages 6 to 17 Thursday. Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to recommend Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents. This group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year. The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC, and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients. (Stobbe, 6/23)

More on the vaccination effort —

Tampa Bay Times: Publix Won’t Give COVID Vaccine To Children Under 5

Since COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Publix has played a major role in tackling the public health emergency in Florida by offering vaccines to adults and, later, children as young as 5. But the Lakeland grocery company says it will not offer the vaccine approved for children ages 4 and under “at this time.” Spokesperson Hannah Herring said Tuesday that Publix will not release a statement explaining its decision. The company’s website indicates that it is still accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 and up. (O'Donnell and Hodgson, 6/23)

CIDRAP: Data Show Moderate Protection In Infants Born To COVID-Vaccinated Moms

Maternal COVID vaccination during pregnancy provides 52% protection against COVID-19 hospitalization in infants but only 38% protection against Omicron hospitalization, according to a study yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Protection against an intensive care unit (ICU) stay, however, was 70%. (6/23)

AP: Fauci Says He's 'Example' For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters. Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15. (6/23)

Bloomberg: Adams Hasn’t Been Enforcing NYC’s Private-Sector Covid Vaccine Mandate

New York City hasn’t been enforcing the rule mandating that private businesses require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said the administration has no plans to start doing so. Newsday reported on Wednesday that the city hasn’t been inspecting businesses to check for compliance since Adams took office in January. The rule, one of the strictest in the US, was implemented during the final month of the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Businesses said the mandate would be difficult to enforce and could lead to worker shortages. (Sheinerman, 6/23)

AP: Nursing Director Admits Lying About Fake Vaccination Cards

A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. (Pollard, 6/23)

