Woman Whose Fetus Died After She Was Shot Charged With Manslaughter, Yet Accused Shooter Goes Free

Marshae Jones of Birmingham was five months pregnant when she was shot during an argument. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge. But now Jefferson County prosecutors say they have not yet made a decision whether they will prosecute the woman.

The Associated Press: Alabama Woman Charged In Fetal Death, Her Shooter Goes Free

An Alabama woman whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed. Marshae Jones, 28, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December altercation regarding the fetus’s father, authorities said. (Paterson, 6/27)

The Washington Post: Marshae Jones Indicted By Grand Jury In Shooting Death Of Her Unborn Child In Alabama

Marshae Jones of Birmingham was five months pregnant on Dec. 4 when an argument broke out between her and another woman outside a Dollar General, AL.com reported. The fight, which police said was over the fetus’s father, led 23-year-old Ebony Jemison to shoot Jones in the stomach. The mother survived the shooting, but it resulted in a miscarriage. (Brice-Saddler and Horton, 6/27)

AL.com: Marshae Jones Might Not Be Prosecuted In Unborn Baby’s Death, Prosecutors Say

Jefferson County prosecutors say they have not yet made a decision whether they will prosecute the woman who is charged in the death of her unborn born child after the woman was shot during a fight. Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted by a Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff grand jury in April and arrested this week on a felony manslaughter charge. (Robinson, 6/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription