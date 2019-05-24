Women In Health Care Industry Routinely Overlooked For Promotions Due To Gender

The survey comes amid a broader push among the industry to get more women into leadership roles. More health systems are appointing chief diversity officers tasked, in part, with ensuring gender diversity. Time's Up Healthcare also recently launched to address similar disparities and injustices. But shifting from how things have always been done in health care has proven to be difficult and slow.

Modern Healthcare: Few Women Reach Healthcare Leadership Roles

Women are being passed up for promotions in healthcare as few make it to leadership roles, according to a new survey. More than half (55%) of nearly 200 hospital and health system executives said women in their organization have been overlooked due to gender, executive search firm Korn Ferry found. Nearly two-thirds ranked their development programs for women as fair, poor or non-existent, and 76% said their company does not have sponsorship programs to help women advance. (Kacik, 5/22)

In other news from the health care industry —

Modern Healthcare: Atrius Health Reports $39M Operating Surplus In 2018

Atrius Health reported a $38.7 million operating surplus in 2018, the largest not-for-profit independent medical group in New England announced Thursday. The operating income and 2.1% operating margin on revenue of $1.89 billion builds on Atrius' $24.4 million operating surplus in 2017. While the industry as a whole slowly tests payment models requiring them to take on risk, Atrius' performance validates its model, said Dr. Steve Strongwater, president and CEO of Atrius Health. (Kacik, 5/23)

