Women More Likely To Survive Heart Attacks When Their Doctor Is A Woman

A new study also finds that male physicians who have treated more women or have more female colleagues are more successful in treating women who have had heart attacks.

Stat: Women Survive Heart Attack More Often When Doctor Is Female, Study Finds

Much like shoes or skinny jeans, heart attacks can fit women a little differently than men. Their symptoms don’t always look the same, and for a meshwork of reasons, physicians all too often fail to diagnose heart attacks in women with enough time to intervene. The consequence: Women are more likely to die from heart attacks than men are. But, according to a new study, not if they’re treated by female doctors. (Farber, 8/6)

CNN: Do Women Heart Attack Patients Fare Better With Women Doctors?

"I think what's critical to emphasize is the importance of understanding the diversity of the patient community and ensuring that the physician pool is diverse as well," said Brad Greenwood, the study's main author and an associate professor of information and decision sciences at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis. (Howard, 8/6)

