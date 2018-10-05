Women Taking Daily Baby Aspirin Have Reduced Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

But researchers found no risk reduction for those women taking a full dose of aspirin.

The New York Times: Daily Baby Aspirin May Lower Ovarian Cancer Risk

Taking low-dose aspirin is a daily routine for many people because it may lower the risk for heart attacks and strokes, and some research has tied it to a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Now a new study in JAMA Oncology suggests it may lower the risk for ovarian cancer as well. Researchers followed more than 200,000 women for more than 25 years, recording data on lifestyle, health factors and disease outcomes and updating information with periodic interviews. (Bakalar, 10/4)

CNN: Daily Low-Dose Aspirin May Lower Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

The study highlights two important caveats. Daily use of standard-dose aspirin (325 milligrams) does not reduce the risk of ovarian cancer, and heavy use of nonaspirin nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, may increase the risk, suggests the study, published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA Oncology. Another potential limitation: The result was found only in women who had been using low-dose aspirin for less than a year. (Scutti, 10/4)

