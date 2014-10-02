Access To Long-Term Contraception Lowers Teen Pregnancy Rates, Study Says

The study counseled young women on the benefits of using long-lasting contraceptives like intrauterine devices and hormonal implants.

The New York Times: A Study Bolsters A Call To Use Long-Acting Contraceptives

So when Ms. House heard about a study offering sexually active teenagers in St. Louis free birth control, she signed up. Three in 10 girls and women in the United States become pregnant before 20, a rate significantly higher than that in many other rich countries. The 14- to 19-year-old participants in the study Ms. House joined, nearly half of whom had already had an unintended pregnancy, were offered free birth control and counseled on the benefits of long-acting contraceptives like intrauterine devices and implants, methods used by fewer than 5 percent of teenagers (Belluck, 10/1).

Kaiser Health News: Capsules: Long-Acting Contraceptives Help Reduce Teen Pregnancy Rates, Study Finds

Teenage girls who are given access to long-acting contraceptives such as IUDs or hormonal implants at no cost are less likely to become pregnant, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine released Wednesday (Gillespie, 10/1).

