Workers In Warehouses, Meat Plants, Restaurants And Grocery Stores Fight For COVID-19 Safety Provisions
Americans who could not work from home have risked exposure to the virus throughout the pandemic in order to keep services going, but employers' responses to their workers' safety concerns have been mixed.
Politico:
Unions Tap Into Burst Of Worker Angst Over Coronavirus
Amazon warehouse workers in New York walked off the job to demand protection against Covid-19. A county judge in Illinois ordered a McDonald’s franchise to work out an agreement with its employees to supply more masks and hand sanitizer. And grocery store workers at Publix and Trader Joe's in Florida have haggled for hazard pay as they work public-facing jobs. Across corners of the labor market traditionally without unions, the coronavirus is spurring new interest in organizing for safer workplaces and better pay as the nation embarks on a long economic recovery. (Kapos, 6/15)
ProPublica:
Emails Reveal Chaos As Meatpacking Companies Fought Health Agencies Over COVID-19 Outbreaks In Their Plants
For weeks, Rachel Willard, the county health director in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, had watched with alarm as COVID-19 cases rolled in from the Tyson Foods chicken plant in the center of town. Then Tyson hired a private company to take over testing, and the information suddenly slowed to a trickle. Blinded to the burgeoning health crisis, Willard and her small staff grew increasingly agitated. The outbreak had already spread across 100 miles of the North Carolina piedmont, and two workers had died. But nearly a week after Tyson’s testing ended in May, the county health agency had received less than 20% of the results. (Grabell, Perlman and Yeung, 6/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Auto Makers’ Reopening Complicated By Worker Absences Amid Covid Cases
Auto makers are grappling with absent U.S. factory workers and Covid-19 cases at their reopened plants, complicating the companies’ efforts to recoup production lost to the pandemic. The impact on output has been minimal as many plants aren’t yet operating at full capacity, the companies said. Still, the challenges have required auto makers to adjust shifts and add temporary workers. Such moves highlight the complexities businesses face upon reopening as they look to insulate their workplaces from potential outbreaks while restoring moneymaking operations after weeks of lockdown. (Foldy and Colias, 6/13)
The New York Times:
What It Looks Like Inside An Amazon Warehouse Now
After months of being embattled over its response to the coronavirus, Amazon is working to convince the public that its workplaces — specifically, the warehouses where it stores everything from toys to hand sanitizer — are safe during the pandemic. The giant internet retailer has started running television ads that show that its warehouse and delivery employees have masks and other protective gear. It has pushed out segments to local news stations touting its safety improvements. It has asked journalists to visit its warehouses to see for themselves. (Weise, 6/9)