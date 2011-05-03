New Reports Predict Impending Doctor Shortage

In addition, researchers find that where there are more family physicians, readmission rates are lower.

McClatchy/The Wichita Eagle: Shortage Of Doctors Predicted For U.S. By 2020

Despite a surge in the expansion of and building new medical schools, two national reports say the country is heading for a physician shortage. It's a shortage that, depending on which report one reads, could see the nation short 91,500 physicians by 2020. That estimate is from a June 2010 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges (Siebenmark, 5/2).

The Boston Globe: Family Physicians Tied To Lower Readmissions

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and the Robert Graham Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank focused on family medicine, compared the proportion of family physicians and readmission rates in counties across the country. Where there were more family doctors, readmissions were lower (Conaboy, 5/2).

