Worries Roe V. Wade Overturn Could Hit School Sex Ed Curricula
The 19th reports on worries over the impact of the end of Roe V. Wade on what children are taught in school about sex, with Texas Republicans particularly in the spotlight for plans to potentially teach medically false information. Separately, risks of more domestic violence are also a concern.
The 19th:
Sex Ed Curriculum In Schools Could Be Limited As States Propose Restrictions
What students learn in sex ed has taken on new urgency following the Supreme Court’s decision in June to reverse Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion access up to the states. And as the Texas Republican Party takes aim at what kids learn in school, that dynamic is front and center for many advocates. (Nittle, 7/13)
In news about pregnancy and maternal care —
USA Today:
Experts: Pregnant Women Could Face Greater Risk Of Domestic Violence After Abortion Bans
“I can only imagine that this is going to get worse, that we're going to have increasing numbers (of) women who are murdered by partners, either during pregnancy or immediately after pregnancy,” said Jacquelyn Campbell, Johns Hopkins University nursing department chair and professor who created a danger assessment used in clinical settings specifically to determine potential lethality of abuse. (Hassanein, 7/13)
NBC News:
Now Hovering In The Background During A Risky Pregnancy: The Doctor's Legal Team
Dr. Mae-Lan Wang Winchester, an OB-GYN in Cleveland, was called in to end the pregnancy. But Ohio has banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the mother's life is threatened. "The first person I called is my lawyer to be like ... 'Do I need to do anything different or special? I know what to do medically, but what do I do legally to protect her, protect me?'" Winchester said. (Bendix, 7/13)
Colorado Sun:
Rural Coloradans Are Losing Access To Obstetric Care
When Georgina Bishop became pregnant with her third child, things got complicated. Not with the pregnancy itself or even the labor. But she did drive two-and-a-half hours — one way — to reach the hospital so she could give birth. (Singer, 7/13)
The CT Mirror:
CT's Johnson Memorial Hospital Seeks To Close Birthing Unit
Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs is seeking to permanently close its labor and delivery unit, joining several other Connecticut rural hospitals in cutting back on maternity and other services. (Phillips and Golvala, 7/13)
Also —
CBS News:
What It Costs To Have A Baby In The U.S.
The cost of giving birth in the U.S., including pregnancy-related care, the delivery process and post-partum services is, on average, $18,865. Of that total, women enrolled in large employer-sponsored insurance plans are responsible for paying an average of $2,854 out of pocket, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Cerullo, 7/13)