Would Allowing Patients To Import Insulin From Canada Solve The Crisis Created By Extreme Price Hikes?

There's a new trend of diabetic patients having to ration insulin -- a dangerous and sometimes fatal decision -- because the price has gone up so much in recent years. Proposed legislation would allow people to import the drug from Canada, though the FDA would still be required to inspect all foreign exporters and patients would still need a prescription. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is thinking along similar lines, just more broadly than insulin.

The Hill: Bill Would Let Patients Buy Cheaper Insulin From Other Countries

A bill introduced by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) on Wednesday would let patients import cheaper insulin from Canada and other countries. ... Insulin, which is used to treat diabetes, can cost diabetics thousands of dollar a year in the U.S. because of the lack of generic competition, but it's often cheaper in other countries. The bill would legalize importation of insulin from Canada by patients, pharmacists and wholesalers for two years before expanding to other countries with safety standards similar to the U.S. (Hellmann, 2/20)

The Associated Press: Florida Governor Wants To Import Drugs From Canada

Florida's governor on Wednesday proposed bringing cheaper, Canadian prescription drugs to Florida as a way to cut health care costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he wants to create an importation program that brings Canadian prescription drugs to the Sunshine State. It is illegal to import unapproved prescription drugs into the United States. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary has the power to approve a program allowing drugs from Canada. (Schneider, 2/20)

Miami Herald: FL Governor Wants To Import Cheaper Drugs From Canada

Flanked by Florida House Speaker José Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, and Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration Mary Mayhew, DeSantis said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill allowing such drug imports from Canada. The federal government would still need to approve it, something it hasn’t done since Congress passed a law to create the process in 2003. But DeSantis assured the crowd he has a powerful ally. (Koh, 2/20)

The Hill: Florida GOP Governor Working With Trump To Import Cheaper Drugs From Canada

Significantly, given that state action would require federal approval to take effect under a 2003 law, DeSantis said he had personally spoken to Trump over the weekend and that Trump said his administration would approve the move. “I want you to know I spoke personally to President Trump on both Sunday and Monday about this,” DeSantis said. “He's not only supportive, he's enthusiastic, and he wanted me to tell all of you here today that he supports what we're doing and he will take the necessary executive actions to make sure that we can act under this 2003 law.” (Sullivan, 2/20)

And in other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: The Seven Executives Who Will Defend Pharma Before Congress

Meet pharma’s new Gang of Seven, a disparate group of executives about to face congressional questions on what they have in common: Their companies sell drugs, and drugs keep getting more expensive. On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee will poke, prod, and pry the leaders of Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Sanofi, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. It’s a televised crucible that arrives amid bipartisan furor over the cost of medicine. Just how those seven executives defend themselves could have sweeping implications for how Washington deals with drug pricing. (Garde and Florko, 2/21)

Stat: FTC Reaches ‘Global’ Deal With Teva Over Pay-To-Delay Deals, But Doesn’t Fine The Company

As part of an ongoing quest to reform the pharmaceutical industry, the Federal Trade Commission reached a sweeping settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), one of the largest generic suppliers, over so-called pay-to-delay deals that the agency says greatly increase consumer drug costs. The agreement resolves three pending cases against Teva and significantly expands a settlement reached four years ago in another case that at the time was considered a landmark. In that deal, Teva paid $1.2 billion to resolve claims a subsidiary violated antitrust law, the first time the FTC recovered money on behalf of consumers and others who pay for medicines, such as pharmacies. (Silverman, 2/20)

Politico Pro: House Democrats Threaten New NAFTA Over Drug Pricing

In a draft letter obtained by POLITICO, the contingent of House Democrats asks for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to be amended to allow generic versions of some biologic drugs to enter the market more quickly. The new class of pharmaceuticals has shown promise in treating cancer and other serious illnesses, but is often costly. (Behsudi and Cassella, 2/20)

