Wyoming’s Efforts To Add Work Requirements To Medicaid Program Take Step Forward

Although it appeared doomed to fail moments before the vote, the bill to add work requirements to Wyoming's Medicaid program passed a vote in the state's House. The legislation has to go through two more votes before it heads to the governor. Medicaid news comes out of Michigan, as well.

The Hill: Wyoming Moves Closer To Medicaid Work Requirement

A bill to establish work requirements for thousands of Medicaid recipients in Wyoming passed its first reading on Friday in the state's House. The Casper Star Tribune reported that the bill survived, despite appearing doomed moments before the vote. ...Work requirements under the bill would not affect parents who have children under age 6 or those who are pregnant or disabled. The bill now must survive two more votes in the House, according to the Star Tribune, before heading to the desk of Gov. Mark Gordon (R). (Bowden, 2/23)

The Casper Star Tribune: Medicaid Work Requirement Moves Forward After A Flip-Flop Vote On House Floor

Two more votes on the bill remain before it would move on to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for ratification. The bill has faced marginal opposition on its way to the floor this session, despite little research behind the measure and the implications it could have for thousands of Wyomingites now on Medicaid. Another bill proposing work requirements for Medicaid recipients died in the House last year, after having similar success in the Senate. (Reynolds, 2/22)

The Detroit News: Whitmer In DC Talks To Ease Medicaid Work Rules

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has met with Trump administration officials about changes she hopes for in the state law that will impose work or job-related requirements on some Medicaid recipients in Michigan. However, Republican leaders in the Legislature aren't eager to ease the rules before they're implemented next year. (Burke, 2/24)

