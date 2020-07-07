Younger People Criticized For Thinking They’re ‘Invincible’ As Their Cases Rise
Also, The New York Times takes a look at why Broadway star Nick Cordero’s death underscores the many unknowns about COVID-19 — including how it could affect young, healthy people.
Los Angeles Times:
'Young Invincibles' Increasingly Infected By Coronavirus, Newsom Says
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the surge in coronavirus cases hitting California was due in part to younger people who might believe “they are invincible” but nonetheless are becoming sick from COVID-19. These are younger adults — who Newsom called “the young invincibles” — who are testing positive for the disease, a trend that has become apparent as the economy has reopened and working-aged adults return to work and had resumed social gatherings. (Lin II, Shalby, Kambhampati and Lee, 7/6)
AP:
The Latest: Young People Most Of Arizona's Confirmed Cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has now surpassed 100,000 and younger people, not the elderly, have comprised more than half of them, state health officials said Monday.The Department of Health Services said in a statement that more than 62,000 of the 101,441 reported cases involve people younger than 44. (7/7)
In related news —
The New York Times:
In Nick Cordero’s Death, A Reminder Of Covid-19’s Unknowns
The death of the Broadway actor Nick Cordero from Covid-19 has shaken people far beyond the theater world, in large part because he was just 41 and reportedly had no underlying health conditions. Medical experts said that Mr. Cordero’s death underscored a multitude of unknowns about the coronavirus — including the ways it could imperil even young, healthy people who did not appear to be at increased risk of contracting severe disease. (Wu, 7/6)