Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Panel Wants To Change DSH Payments Calculations A Medicaid advisory panel doesn't want to count third-party costs and payments in the calculation of the Medicaid shortfall for disproportionate-share hospitals, a move that could increase DSH payments to hospitals that serve a high share of Medicaid-only patients. Medicaid and CHIP Payment Advisory Commission members cast 15 votes in favor with one abstention to approve a recommendation to Congress to change the definition of a Medicaid shortfall, or the difference between the cost for providing care to Medicaid patients and the payments for the services. Hospitals have challenged the shortfall's calculation in court. (King, 4/11)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Panel Says Give States More Power Over Drug Prices A Medicaid advisory panel wants Congress to remove a cap on rebates paid for drugs under the program and create a grace period for states to restrict coverage of a drug for 180 days to determine whether it is effective. The Medicaid and CHIP Payment Advisory Commission adopted both policies unanimously during its Thursday meeting in Washington. (King, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Tennessee House Advances Bill Seeking To Overhaul Medicaid Tennessee would dramatically overhaul how it provides health care to its lower-income and disabled residents under a proposal the House advanced Thursday. The bill cleared the GOP-dominated chamber on party lines, with 68 Republicans in favor and 21 Democrats against. It’s a proposal considered one of the top policy debates of the sessions, yet many in the minority party were visibly upset after being cut off from the debate and forced to cast a vote before all members had a chance to speak. (Kruesi, 4/11)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee House Passes Controversial TennCare Block Grant Plan The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted in favor a controversial plan to radically restructure the financing of the state's TennCare program. The GOP-backed plan to seek a "block grant" for TennCare passed by a vote of 68-21 Thursday, but the measure's ultimate fate remains uncertain. Although Gov. Bill Lee has signaled his support, the bill has lagged in the state's senate. A Senate committee will take up the measure next week. (Wadhwani, 4/11)

Des Moines Register: Iowa House Votes To Give $150 Million More To Medicaid Management Companies Lawmakers in the Iowa House voted Thursday to give an additional $150 million to the companies managing Iowa's privatized Medicaid program, fulfilling contract terms negotiated last year. Last August, state officials agreed to give 7.5 percent more state money to the companies managing Iowa's privatized Medicaid program. The money approved Thursday covers the cost of those increases, as well as additional enrollment in the program, which covers about 680,000 poor or disabled Iowans. (Gruber-Miller, 4/11)

North Carolina Health News: N.C.’s Path To Medicaid Managed Care Gets Complicated The ambitious plan – to pay managed care companies $30 billion over five years to handle the health-care needs of 1.6 million low-income North Carolinians – is expected to go live in November for 27 counties in the state’s Piedmont and Research Triangle regions. But four of the eight managed care groups that bid for the Medicaid managed care contracts have filed protests with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Three of those groups – Aetna Better Health, Optima Family Care and My Health by Health Providers – were rejected while the fourth, the N.C. Medical Society-affiliated Carolina Complete Health, received a nod to take on Medicaid patients in just two of six regions in the state. (Ovaska-Few, 4/12)

[Helena, Mont.] Independent Record: Montana Senate Stalls Medicaid Expansion On Tie Vote On a tie 25-25 vote, the Senate did not advance House Bill 658, which would extend Medicaid expansion with the addition of work requirements. Because the Senate did not move to indefinitely postpone the bill, it can be placed back on the agenda for another vote. That is expected to happen Friday or Saturday. (Michels, 4/11)

Montana Public Radio: Medicaid Expansion Bill Fails In Montana Senate The bill to reauthorize Medicaid expansion in Montana failed to pass today when the state Senate locked in a 25-25 tie. Republican co-sponsors of the policy are withholding their support in a play for leverage over other political goals, including the passage of a controversial bill aimed at keeping the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip running. (Cates-Carney, 4/11)

Health News Florida: Lawmakers Weigh Medicaid Work Requirements Florida lawmakers are considering requiring an estimated 500,000 Medicaid beneficiaries to work or show they are trying to get jobs to keep their health-care benefits, despite recent court rulings that have struck down similar requirements. Members of a House health care panel this week approved the proposal (HB 955), which is now ready to go to the full House. (Rodriguez, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Planned Parenthood Sues Over Arizona Abortion Laws Abortion rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Arizona laws they say unnecessarily restrict access to the procedures and leave most rural areas without clinics. The legal action by Planned Parenthood Arizona targets laws that prohibit anyone other than a physician from performing abortions; require patients to visit clinics twice over a 24-hour period for counseling; and bar the use of telemedicine in providing abortion services. (Billeaud, 4/11)

Arizona Republic: Planned Parenthood Sues Arizona Over Abortion Restrictions Planned Parenthood of Arizona has filed a sweeping lawsuit against the state seeking to overturn laws that it argues are designed block women's access to a legal medical procedure. The lawsuit targets so-called"TRAP laws" — or Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers — that reproductive-rights groups say make it difficult or impossible for women to access abortion, especially those who live the state's vast rural areas. (Gardiner, 4/11)

North Carolina Health News: 'Abortion Survivors' Bill Gets Emotional Hearing At NCGA Lawmakers at the General Assembly started moving a bill this week that would punish doctors who don’t attempt to resuscitate and provide care for a fetus that might be born alive during an abortion attempt. The move comes a scant two weeks after a U.S. district court judge struck down North Carolina’s ban on abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation. It also comes amid an emotionally charged national debate on the treatment of babies born with severe, life-ending anomalies. (Hoban. 4/11)

The Associated Press: Police Again Step In As Texas Lawmaker Halts Abortion Bill A Texas sheriff’s department said Thursday it had “security concerns” over social media posts targeting a Republican lawmaker, who has come under fire by some conservative activists after blocking a bill that could lead to a woman being charged with homicide if she has an abortion. It marks the second time this month that Texas law enforcement has taken protective measures involving Republican lawmakers, who in both cases have been blamed by frustrated groups for torpedoing divisive measures, first over guns and now abortion. (Silber, 4/11)

Health News Florida: Florida Fetal Heartbeat Bill Divides Women, Providers, And Pregnancy Centers In The State If a fetal heartbeat bill-introduced by Republican Senator Dennis Baxley and Republican Representative Mike Hill becomes law, it would take away one of these options. Once a heartbeat is detected the woman would have to carry a pregnancy to term unless it threatens her life or she’s the victim of rape or incest. (Prieur, 4/11)

Reuters: More U.S. States Push Ahead With Near-Bans On Abortion For Supreme Court Challenge Activists on both sides of the issue say such laws, which are commonly blocked by court injunctions, are aimed at getting a case sent to the U.S. Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 5-4 majority, to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. (4/11)

NPR: Ohio's 6-Week Abortion Ban Becomes Law; Opponents Will Sue Now known as the "Human Rights Protection Act," SB 23 outlaws abortions as early as five or six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. It is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The bill does include an exception to save the life of the woman, but no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. (Rosenberg, 4/11)

The Hill: Ohio Governor Signs 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Thursday signed into law one of the country's most stringent abortion laws, with opponents vowing to file legal challenges. The bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which doctors say can be as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy. “The government’s role should be protect life from the beginning to the end … the signing of this bill today is consistent with that respect for life,” DeWine said at the signing ceremony. (Rodrigo, 4/11)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans into law Thursday afternoon and opponents have already pledged to take him to court. DeWine, a Republican, said government’s role should be to protect life from beginning to end. (Balmert and Borchardt, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Ohio Governor Signs Ban On Abortion After 1st Heartbeat A bill imposing one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the nation was signed into law in Ohio on Thursday, banning abortions after a detectable heartbeat in a long-sought victory for abortion opponents that drew an immediate constitutional challenge. In signing the heartbeat bill, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine broke with his predecessor, Republican John Kasich, who had vetoed the measure twice on grounds that it was unconstitutional. (4/12)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Poised To Abolish Death Penalty After Senate Vote The New Hampshire Senate has voted 17 to 6 to pass a bill to repeal the death penalty. The vote Thursday follows the House voting 279 to 88 -- also reaching a veto-proof majority -- in support of abolishing capital murder. (Rogers, 4/11)

Texas Tribune: Texas Senate Teacher Pay Raise Won’t Help Cover Health Benefits Gap Senate Bill 3, from state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, would give a raise to full-time classroom teachers and librarians over the next two years, at a total of $4 billion.But that relief could only go so far. For public school teachers like Amason, a $5,000 pay raise doesn’t address a deeper, systemic issue with health care in Texas: the burden placed on teachers rather than the state and district. (Milburn, 4/12)

Health News Florida: Telehealth Tax Credits Draw Criticism Some Democratic lawmakers Wednesday assailed a proposal to boost the use of telehealth as a giveaway to insurance companies, suggesting that the legislation violates oft-repeated pledges of House Republicans that they don’t want to pick “winners and losers” in the economy. The GOP-controlled House is primed Thursday to pass the bill (HB 23), which is part of House Speaker Jose Oliva’s ambitious plans to overhaul the health-care system. (Sexton, 4/11)

Dallas Morning News: Fertility Fraud Is Real. The Texas Senate Approved A Bill To Make It A Crime Texas would make fertility fraud a new category of sexual assault under a bill that won unanimous approval from the Senate Thursday. Championed by a Preston Hollow woman, the measure would make it a crime for a health care provider to implant human sperm, eggs or embryos from an unauthorized donor. (Garrett, 4/11)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Lawmakers Create Caucus To Focus On Black Maternal Health The first ever Black Maternal Health Caucus is being created in the legislature to focus on improving Ohio’s wide disparity between white and black women who die within weeks of childbirth. (Siegel, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Arizona Governor Signs Repeal Of HIV/AIDS Instruction Law Arizona's Republican governor quickly signed a bill Thursday repealing a 1991 state law that had barred HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle." The move was intended to end a discrimination lawsuit filed by LGBTQ groups. Gov. Doug Ducey's signature came less than an hour after the state Senate approved the repeal. One of the 10 Republicans who opposed the measure said she opposed sex education. Another noted that gay men are most at risk from the HIV virus. (Christie, 4/11)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Legislature Passes Laws To Make Health Insurance Enrollment Easier And Create Drug Price Board Health coverage will be easier to secure for uninsured Marylanders and prescriptions could become cheaper for government workers under legislation passed by the General Assembly, which took up a slate of related measures before adjourning for the year. One law would require the uninsured to check a box on their state tax returns to say whether they’re interested getting health coverage through the state. The other would establish a board to study the controversial idea of capping prescription costs for state and municipal employees. (Cohn and Wood, 4/11)

Tampa Bay Times: Florida House Approves Drug Imports From Canada As lawmakers seek to reach agreement on key policy issues in the final three weeks of the legislative session, the Florida House passed several healthcare bills Thursday, including measures that would allow importing prescription drugs from Canada with federal approval and encouraging patients to shop for cheaper healthcare to reduce their insurance premiums. The measures, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, are among a string of healthcare priorities championed by Speaker José Oliva, who has made deregulation in the area a key focus of his legislative agenda. (Koh, 4/11)

The Star Tribune: Report Highlights Abuses, Deaths In State's Assisted-Living Facilities

At an assisted-living facility in Burnsville, an elderly resident was discovered dead in a pond after wandering away unsupervised. A resident of another facility died from a painful and untreated hernia after repeatedly crying out for help. At other facilities, residents fell in their rooms and were left on the floor for hours, unnoticed. Those are some of the alarming cases cited in a 30-page report on Minnesota's assisted-living industry released at the State Capitol Tuesday by a coalition of consumer advocacy groups in support of legislation to improve safeguards for vulnerable adults. The report, compiled from state records, uncovered alarming conditions at some senior homes and numerous incidents of preventable deaths. (Serres, 4/11)

Modern Healthcare: DMC Harper Hospital Cleared By Medicare For Quality Problems

DMC Harper University Hospital [in Detroit] no longer faces loss of millions of dollars of Medicare funding after it passed an infection-control inspection on April 3. The for-profit hospital had faced the possibility of losing participation in the federally funded insurance program by April 15, according to the CMS. "The revisit survey revealed that your hospital is now in compliance with the Conditions of Participation," the CMS said in an April 10 letter to DMC. "Therefore, we are rescinding our decision to terminate your participation in the Medicare program." (Greene, 4/11)

Modern Healthcare: Former MetroHealth COO Sentenced To 15 Years In Kickback Case

The former COO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth Hospital System has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the hospital through bribes and kickbacks totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Edward R. Hills had served as chief operating officer of the system and director of MetroHealth Dental from 2010 to 2014. He also served as interim president and CEO from December 2012 through July 2013. (4/11)

The Washington Post: Life-Term Inmates Get Chance At Parole, But First They Need To Get Off The Long Waiting List For The One Doctor Who Can Help.

Fransharon Jackson waited years for someone to hear her story, to know she was truly sorry, and after two decades in prison, smarter and stronger than she’d been the night when drugs and desperation set her on a destructive path. Her second chance and the possibility of freedom from her life sentence came last year. Parole officials cleared Jackson for a psychological exam — a critical step before a recommendation to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for early release. But after 15 months, she still is waiting for an appointment. There is one doctor in Maryland’s prison system to conduct the required exam, and as of early April, 85 inmates were on the waiting list. (Marimow, 4/11)

Miami Herald: Florida Has More Hepatitis A Cases This Year Than 2014-2017 Combined. Here’s An Update

Numbers starkly tell how, as in the rest of the nation, Hepatitis A is spreading across Florida like humidity. Those same numbers also say the liver disease’s blob of infection expanding from Central Florida has touched, but not covered, South Florida — yet. (Neal, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Lawsuit: Georgia Jail Conditions Bad For Mentally Ill Women

Prolonged solitary confinement and harrowing conditions at a Georgia jail result in a substantial risk of serious psychological harm for mentally ill women held there, a federal lawsuit says. Urine and toilet water pool on the floor of cells and meals of moldy sandwich meat are not uncommon at the South Fulton Municipal Regional Jail in Union City, the lawsuit filed Wednesday says. Lawyers have observed women in psychological distress lying on the floor, their bodies and the walls of their cells smeared with feces or food. (Brumback, 4/11)

Boston Globe: Report Highlights Homeslessness, Bullying LGBTQ Youths

The number of Massachusetts high school students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or are questioning their gender identity or sexuality is at more than 15 percent, according to a new state report. The data come from the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth, an independent state agency, in its annual report and recommendations on improving the lives of those young people. (Hom, 4/12)

MPR: Minnesota Records First Pediatric Flu Death This Season

State health officials said Thursday one child has died from the flu in Minnesota. It was the first pediatric flu death reported in the state this season. Officials haven't released information on the age of the child or the region of the state where the flu-related death occurred. (Moini, 4/11)

New Jersey Record/USA Today: Autism: New Jersey Preschoolers Have Highest Rates In US

New Jersey preschoolers have the highest rates of autism ever measured in the United States, a rate that has increased faster than in other states studied, researchers at Rutgers University reported Thursday. The rate of autism among children in the state has tripled in a generation. (Washburn, 4/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Four Women Now Allege Pregnancy Discrimination At AC Transit

Three more women have joined a lawsuit against AC Transit alleging the public agency discriminated against female bus drivers during and after their pregnancies. In an amended complaint filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court, Jada Edward, Javonne Knight and Christy Pullum joined Nikki McNaulty in claiming they were exposed them to carbon monoxide fumes, weren’t given adequate lactation accommodations and were forced to drive uncomfortably engorged. Without any modified work arrangements, the women said, they suffered stress and physical exhaustion and took unplanned, unpaid leaves of absence that sometimes left them without health coverage. (McBride, 4/11)

The New York Times: ‘Extreme Pollen’ Blankets North Carolina In A Sneeze-Inducing Yellow Haze

Spring can feel like the end of the world for allergy sufferers, but in North Carolina this week, it looked that way, too. And it has a name to match: “Pollenpocalypse.” Massive clouds of sneeze-inducing pollen overtook North Carolina this week, tinting the skies yellow and covering cars, streets and ponds in a fine powder that left footprints on the carpets of unsuspecting residents and made allergy sufferers want to hibernate in a panic room until summer. (Levin, 4/11)

Kaiser Health News: Heavy Rains, End Of Drought Could Help Keep West Nile Virus Subdued — For Now

The end of California’s drought, announced last month amid one of the rainiest winters in memory, could offer a surprising benefit: reduced transmission of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus. Longer term, however, more severe droughts associated with climate change could contribute to an increase in the number of infections in the state and nationally. (Rowan, 4/12)