ProPublica: Key Missteps At The CDC Have Set Back Its Ability To Detect The Potential Spread Of Coronavirus As the highly infectious coronavirus jumped from China to country after country in January and February, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost valuable weeks that could have been used to track its possible spread in the United States because it insisted upon devising its own test. The federal agency shunned the World Health Organization test guidelines used by other countries and set out to create a more complicated test of its own that could identify a range of similar viruses. But when it was sent to labs across the country in the first week of February, it didn’t work as expected. The CDC test correctly identified COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But in all but a handful of state labs, it falsely flagged the presence of the other viruses in harmless samples. (Chen, Allen, Churchill and Arnsdorf, 2/28)

Los Angeles Times: Lawmakers Press Health Officials On Coronavirus Preparations Fearful that more Americans may have coronavirus than is known, senior Trump administration officials told Congress on Thursday they are speeding distribution of testing kits to better assess the risk of a widespread outbreak in the United States. But the assurances from Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, did not quell lawmakers’ criticism that the White House hasn’t adequately prepared for a potential public health crisis. (Levey and Haberkorn, 2/27)

Reuters: Exclusive: U.S. Mulls Using Sweeping Powers To Ramp Up Production Of Coronavirus Protective Gear President Donald Trump's administration is considering invoking special powers through a law called the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of protective masks and clothing to combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The use of the law, passed by Congress in 1950 at the outset of the Korean War, would mark an escalation of the administration's response to the outbreak. The virus first surfaced in China and has since spread to other countries including the United States. (Hesson and Alper, 2/27)

The Hill: Pence Talks Coronavirus With Cuomo, Newsom, Other Governors Vice President Pence on Thursday spoke to Republican and Democratic governors across the country to update them on the White House's efforts to address the coronavirus. Pence, who a day earlier was tapped to oversee the federal government's response to the disease, spoke with Govs. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), Greg Abbott (R-Texas), Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), according to an administration official. (Samuels, 2/27)

ABC News: As He Leads Coronavirus Response, Pence Criticized For Handling Of HIV Outbreak While Indiana's Governor President Donald Trump's announcement that Vice President Mike Pence has the experience to lead the administration's coronavirus response has raised questions around Pence's handling of a major health crisis when he was governor of Indiana. "He’s got a certain talent for this," Trump said at Wednesday's White House briefing as he sought to reassure the public on how the White House is dealing with the virus, which has infected at least 60 Americans so far. (Cathey, 2/27)

The Associated Press: Pence's Handling Of 2015 HIV Outbreak Gets New Scrutiny President Donald Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response to the new coronavirus threat is bringing renewed scrutiny to the former governor's handling of an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana when he was governor. Pence reluctantly agreed to authorize a needle exchange program in Scott County in March 2015 after the epidemic centered there saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with nearly 200 people eventually testing positive for the virus that year. (Callahan and Davies, 2/27)

The New York Times: What Has Mike Pence Done In Health? When President Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Pence would take charge of the nation’s coronavirus response, he repeatedly touted the “great health care” in Indiana during Mr. Pence’s time as governor there, adding, “He’s got a certain talent for this.” So what does Mr. Pence’s record on health care look like? He has no training or expertise in health policy. Paradoxically, the two health initiatives that he got the most attention for in Indiana are actions that many in the Republican Party have strongly opposed. (Goodnough, 2/27)

The Wall Street Journal: White House Wants Signoff On Coronavirus Messaging The administration has struggled to provide a consistent message on the coronavirus threat as it tries to improve coordination between federal agencies and states amid growing public concern. On Wednesday, President Trump put Mr. Pence in charge of federal coronavirus-response efforts, and on Thursday, Mr. Pence named Debbie Birx, who currently coordinates America’s global efforts to curb HIV and AIDS, as White House coronavirus-response coordinator. On Thursday, the president praised his administration’s response, saying that the U.S. effort had been “incredible.” He argued imposing travel restrictions was the right thing to do, and suggested it was a miracle only 15 cases had been diagnosed in the U.S. (Restuccia and Armour, 2/27)

The Hill: Pence Taps Career Health Official To Coordinate White House Coronavirus Response "She has deep experience in coordinating across agencies," Pence's office said in announcing Birx's new role. "She has worked from the research bench to the clinic, but understands the primary focus must always be to reach the individuals most in need. She will bring her infectious disease, immunologic, vaccine research and interagency coordinating capacity to this position. (Samuels, 2/27)

Politico: After Fumbled Messaging, Trump Gets A Coronavirus Czar By Another Name Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Pence said “we are ready for anything” to fight coronavirus. “I promise you, this president, this administration, is going to work with leaders in both parties. We'll work with leaders across this nation, at the state and local level. And this president will always put the health and safety of America first.” Birx's appointment marked the latest swerve by the White House in assigning responsibility to tackle the burgeoning public health crisis. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Trump said “we have it totally under control” and maintained “it’s going to be just fine.” The virus has since exploded globally from China to nearly 50 countries, with more worries emerging inside the U.S. (Cancryn, Forgey and Diamond, 2/27)

The Washington Post: Pence Seizes Control Of Coronavirus Response Amid Criticism Of His Qualifications Vice President Pence tried to project a sense of steady control over the government’s response to the coronavirus Thursday, even as he faced fresh questions about his qualifications for the role and criticism over his handling of an HIV outbreak while he was governor of Indiana. Pence appointed a doctor, Ambassador Debbie Birx, to serve as White House response coordinator for the virus, enforced tight control of the government’s public communications and added new members to a task force aimed at containing the spread of the outbreak. (Olorunnipa, Dawsey and Abutaleb, 2/27)

The New York Times: Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearances with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach. But on a day that the White House sought to display a more disciplined strategy to the administration’s communications about the virus, Mr. Trump used an evening event honoring African-American History Month to rail against the news media, claiming it is overstating the threat, and to congratulate himself for keeping the number of cases low. (Shear and Haberman, 2/27)

President Donald Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the country's coronavirus response. They're looking to tighten control of the information being released about the outbreak after some early fumbling that led to mixed messages delivered to an edgy public. Meanwhile, Pence named Ambassador Debbie Birx as the “White House coronavirus response coordinator” — installing a czar-like figure under him to guide the administration’s response. And Pence continues to face scrutiny for his handling of an HIV outbreak when he was governor of Indiana.

The Hill: Ex-Obama Health Adviser Calls Trump Comments On Coronavirus Response 'Incoherent' Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a former health policy adviser in the Obama administration, said late Wednesday that he found President Trump's remarks during a news conference on his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak a "little incoherent." Speaking on MSNBC's "Hardball," Emanuel, now a special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that Trump's comments indicated how little the president knew about public health. (Wise, 2/27)

The Washington Post: Fact-Checking President Trump’s Coronavirus News Conference After several mixed — and sometimes inaccurate — messages on the coronavirus, President Trump attempted to reassure Americans with a lengthy news conference Wednesday evening. Here’s a fact check of 13 of the most noteworthy statements the president made. (Kessler and Kelly, 2/28)

The Washington Post: Trump Says He Can Bring In Coronavirus Experts Quickly. The Experts Say It Is Not That Simple. The White House official charged with leading the U.S. response to deadly pandemics left nearly two years ago as his global health security team was disbanded. Federal funding for preventing and mitigating the spread of infectious disease has been repeatedly threatened since President Trump’s election. Despite the mounting threat of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Trump said he has no regrets about those actions and that expertise and resources can be quickly ramped up to meet the current needs. (Reinhard, Brown and Satija, 2/27)

President Donald Trump said that he didn't regret cuts to funding for infectious disease response efforts, claiming that it would be easy to ramp it back up in times of crisis. But public health experts say the key to a successful response is sustained planning and investment.

California Coronavirus Case With No Travel Link Shines Light On Deep Flaws In CDC's Early Testing Strategy

The patient wasn't tested right away because she didn't fit the narrow parameters CDC issued about who should be checked for coronavirus. The agency has struggled with other missteps related to testing, and experts worry that they could have exacerbated whatever outbreak is set to come. Meanwhile, California is aggressively trying to contain the virus, now that it's likely moved beyond just those who have traveled abroad.

The New York Times: Coronavirus Diagnosis In California Highlights Testing Flaws

Already in deep distress, the patient was rushed last week to a hospital in Northern California, severely ill and unable to breathe on her own. Doctors at the University of California, Davis Medical Center, near Sacramento, provided the woman with critical care but also considered an unlikely diagnosis: infection with the coronavirus. Hospital administrators said they immediately requested diagnostic testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the procedure was not carried out because the case did not qualify under strict federal criteria: She had not traveled to China and had not been in contact with anyone known to be infected. (Rabin, Fink and Sheikh, 2/27)

Stat: A Single Coronavirus Case Exposes A Bigger Problem: The Scope Of Undetected U.S. Spread Is Unknown

Before Thursday, a perfect storm of problems in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s development of test kits — and the agency’s reluctance to expand its recommendation of who should be tested given the limited availability of kits — meant very little testing has been done in the country. As of Wednesday, the CDC said that 445 people had been tested — a fraction of the number of tests that other countries have run. (Branswell, 2/27)

Kaiser Health News: New California Coronavirus Case Reveals Problems With U.S. Testing Protocols

Multiple experts interviewed said the case underscores the need for more widespread community testing of the new coronavirus, which has sickened tens of thousands of people in more than 45 nations around the globe. It also highlights how the CDC’s narrow testing protocols, combined with the agency’s continued delays in getting functional coronavirus test kits to state and local public health agencies, have hindered the public health system’s ability to respond to the outbreak. (Barry-Jester and Bluth, 2/27)

NPR: Coronavirus: Diagnosis Of Patient In California Was Delayed For Days

The new patient, who lives in Solano County and has not been identified, was transferred to UC Davis Medical in Sacramento County from another hospital this month. Staff at UC Davis then suspected the patient might be infected with the coronavirus that has caused more than 2,800 deaths. "Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19," the hospital said. "We requested COVID-19 testing by the CDC, since neither Sacramento County nor CDPH [California Department of Public Health] is doing testing for coronavirus at this time. Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process." (Chappell, 2/27)

CNN: California Patient With Unknown Origin Of Coronavirus Is In Serious Condition, Official Says

The patient, who is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center, could be the first instance of "community spread" of the virus, the CDC said Wednesday. "That suggests that the virus is out there in the community, and that means pretty much that everybody's at risk," Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at the center, told CNN affiliate KCRA. "We don't know who might be carrying it. We don't know who we can get it from." (Maxouris, 2/28)

San Jose Mercury News: Coronavirus: Testing Is Far Behind And Not Catching Up

“This case marks a turning point,” said Dr. Sonia Y. Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health at the Thursday briefing. “We are expanding surveillance activity, increasing lab capacity and planning for increased demand on medical systems.” (Krieger and Sciacca, 2/27)

The Washington Post: California Undertakes Extensive Effort To Trace Contacts Of Woman With Coronavirus

California has launched a far-reaching effort to find anyone who might have come in contact with a new coronavirus patient infected despite having no known link to others with the illness, as federal officials tried Thursday to fix the faulty testing process that has hamstrung their ability to track how widely the disease is spreading. (Fowler, Bernstein and McGinley, 2/27)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Testing Is Under Scrutiny After Delays And Questions Over Its Effectiveness

The kits have come under growing scrutiny. The CDC distributed the test kits to partner laboratories across the country, but many of those campuses ran into problems with one of the ingredients, leading to inconclusive test results. Most public health officials needed to send specimens to the CDC’s central laboratories in Atlanta for testing, a process that can take up to 48 hours, creating a bottleneck. “We’ve only had a handful of labs that can test with it. The rest have been on pause,” said Scott Becker, the executive director of the Assn. of Public Health Laboratories. “When you’re waiting 48 hours to get a response from the CDC, you’re burning through equipment caring for a patient, just waiting to see the results.” (Baumgaertner, Wigglesworth and Shalby, 2/28)

NPR: CDC Has Fixed Issue Delaying Coronavirus Testing In U.S., Health Officials Say

Federal health officials say they have resolved a problem that has hindered wide testing for the new coronavirus in the United States, a crucial practice for fighting the spread of the dangerous new infection. A problem with one ingredient in test kits that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributed to labs around the country had created a frustrating bottleneck in testing, requiring most testing to occur at the CDC in Atlanta. (Stein, 2/27)

CIDRAP: Feds To Allow State Public Health Labs To Test For COVID-19

As many as 40 state public health labs could begin testing for the COVID-19 virus using parts of the test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as early as this week, according to the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL). "As of now: @CDCgov & @US_FDA developed a new protocol using 2 of 3 components of original test kit. Many public health labs are able to use the original kit w/out problem component to begin testing as soon as this week," APHL said on its Twitter feed. (Soucheray, 2/27)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In California: What You Need To Know

California officials said this week that they had bolstered efforts to confront the growing threat of the coronavirus, declaring that they were prepared and pursuing aggressive measures to thwart its spread. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday that the state had pushed for improved and expanded testing, urging federal officials to alter a testing protocol that he considered “inadequate” to address the situation California faces. He also said officials were actively monitoring people who might have come into contact with the pathogen. (Rojas, 2/27)

Reuters: California Monitoring 8,400 People For Possible Coronavirus

California is monitoring more than 8,400 people who arrived on commercial flights for coronavirus symptoms from "points of concern," but the state lacks test kits and has been held back by federal testing rules, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday. California has only 200 test kits, but has appealed for testing protocols to be expanded to include Americans who may catch the virus as it spreads through U.S. communities, Newsom told a news briefing in Sacramento, the state capital. (Hay and Russ, 2/27)

The Hill: California Monitoring 8,400 People For Coronavirus

"We are not overreacting nor are we underreacting to the understandable anxiety many people have," Newsom said. (Sullivan, 2/27)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Testing Widened As California Case Makes Containment More Urgent

“We have just a few hundred testing kits in the state of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday at a news conference. “That’s simply inadequate to do justice to the kind of testing that is required to address this issue head on. . . . Testing protocols have been a point of frustration for many of us.” (Johnson and McGinley, 2/27)

KQED: California Seeks Origin Of First Possible Community Transmission Of COVID-19

The state, she said, is ramping up disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, planning for greater demands on the medical system and modeling the disease to forecast future community needs. (Venton, 2/27)

The New York Times: ‘It’s Scary’: Residents Near Mystery Coronavirus Case Worry And Wonder

In the parking lot of a big-box store, Rick Lodwick tossed a jumbo pack of sanitizing wipes into the back of his car. “I’m middling alarmed,” Mr. Lodwick, an engineer, said as he listed the provisions he bought on Thursday after learning that a woman from his county, Solano, was believed to be the first person in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus without having a known connection to others with the illness. (Fuller and Bogel-Burroughs, 2/28)

Los Angeles Times: Students At UC Davis And Other Colleges Under Self-Quarantine After Potential Coronavirus Exposure

Three UC Davis students are under 14-day isolation as one awaits test results related to the new strain of coronavirus after showing mild symptoms, officials said Thursday. The students are roommates at Kearney Hall, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May confirmed in a statement Thursday. (Shalby, 2/27)

San Jose Mercury News: Coronavirus: How Bay Area Schools, Arenas And BART Prepare

With anxiety mounting over the potential spread of coronavirus, officials in charge of some of the Bay Area’s busiest public gathering places — its mass transit agencies, arenas, schools, colleges and airports — say they are in close contact with public health leaders about how to confine the growing threat. But while some are taking early precautionary steps, they so far have avoided following the more severe measures that have disrupted lives in countries where the illness has spread more rapidly. (Savidge, 2/27)

KQED: UC Davis Isolates Three Students

UC Davis has isolated three students who were roommates living in Kearney Hall, according to university and county medical officials. A university press release issued Thursday said officials made the move "out of an abundance of caution." Two of the individuals are not showing symptoms, said Dr. Ron Chapman, Yolo County Health Officer, at a press conference the same day. Following CDC guidelines, he said, they are therefore not being tested. One student shows mild symptoms and is being tested for COVID-19. This student is not on campus, but is isolated at home. (2/27)