Covid-19 Crisis

Driven By Variants Like XBB, Jha Warns Covid Winters Will Recur

White House covid response coordinator Ashish Jha said the U.S. health-care system will face strain from covid during winter surges for years. Fortune reports the XBB family of subvariants may prove not so severe.

The Washington Post: Covid Winter Surges To Continue For Years, Pushing Hospitals To Their Limits

As the United States enters its third full covid winter, a top administration official is warning that the permanence of the coronavirus in the disease landscape could mean brutal and long-lasting seasonal surges of cold-weather illnesses for years to come, resulting in hospitals struggling to care for non-covid emergencies and unable to give patients timely, lifesaving treatments. (Sun and Achenbach, 1/12)

Fortune: The ‘Gryphon’ Family Of COVID Variants Is Off The Leash And Spreading Globally—But Their Bark May Be A Lot Worse Than Their Bite

You may remember the XBB variant that took Singapore by storm last fall—one of the most immune-evasive yet. Dubbed “Gryphon” by the Canadian biology professor Ryan Gregory—who has a lot more names like it for other variants—after the mythical amalgamation of eagle and lion, it’s less of a global player than it was then. Now its descendants are battling for dominance throughout the world. Experts are keeping a close eye in particular on (the also Gregory-monikered) “Kraken” XBB.1.5, due to its ability to grow at a breakneck pace. (Prater, 1/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID XBB.1.5 Variant Spreads In California. Here's What To Know

As the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic nears an end, the coronavirus continues to evolve and prove that it has more tricks up its sleeve. The highly contagious XBB.1.5 strain, the latest in a succession of omicron subvariants that was first detected in the U.S. in October, is quickly spreading. (Hwang, 1/11)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County COVID-19 Deaths Hit New Winter High. Why?

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported weekly in Los Angeles County has hit the highest point of the season, underscoring the continued deadly risks of a disease that has ripped through the community for nearly three years. (Money and Lin II, 1/12)

The Baltimore Sun: ‘Strained To The Gills’: Even With COVID Numbers Lower Than Last Year, Maryland Hospitals Face Capacity Problems

This time last year, Maryland hospitals were in dire straits. The number of people infected with COVID-19 in state hospitals hit 3,462 on Jan. 11, 2022, a pandemic peak that has not been approached since. One-third of the state’s acute care hospitals were operating on “crisis standards of care,” a set of emergency protocols that allowed clinicians to prioritize the sickest of patients. (Roberts, 1/12)

Meanwhile, in vaccine news —

AP: Appeals Court Rules Against Vaccine Mandate In 3 States

An appeals court has affirmed a ban in three states on enforcing a federal vaccine mandate for workers who contract with the federal government. A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Thursday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that said the mandate was unconstitutional. President Joe Biden’s administration is not enforcing the rule while legal battles play out around the country. (1/12)

The 19th: COVID Booster Rates In Nursing Homes Remain Low, New AARP Data Shows

Older adults, particularly those living in nursing homes, are bearing the brunt of the current winter COVID wave in the United States, but booster rates among nursing home residents and staff remain low, according to new data from AARP. (Luterman, 1/12)

And in China —