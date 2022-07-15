After Roe V. Wade

The Washington Post: White House Debates Declaring Abortion Access A 'Health Emergency' White House officials are actively debating whether to formally declare abortion access a public health emergency, pitting the belief of many Biden advisers that such a move would be counterproductive against the overwhelming political pressure to show they are fighting hard for abortion rights. Several top Biden aides have expressed internal reservations about declaring an emergency, saying it would give the administration little money and few new powers, according to a White House official and two people familiar with the conversations. (Abutaleb and Parker, 7/14)

Modern Healthcare: Texas Sues Feds Over Emergency Abortions Guidance The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed the lawsuit. "This is yet another example of an extreme and radical Republican elected official. It is unthinkable that this public official would sue to block women from receiving life-saving care in emergency rooms, a right protected under U.S. law," Jean-Pierre said in a news release. (Goldman, 7/14)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance Texas is suing the Biden administration over guidance released Monday telling the nation’s doctors they’re protected by federal law to terminate a pregnancy as part of emergency treatment — and threatening to defund hospitals that don’t perform these procedures. (Oxner, 7/14)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the challenge over federal guidance issued this week telling hospitals and doctors that federal law protects them if a woman needs an abortion as part of emergency treatment. Texas has abortion restrictions that are among the most stringent in the country.

Bloomberg: Congress Should Make Privacy Measures A Top Priority, Poll Shows In a survey of 992 respondents with at least one child under the age of 17, about 63% said that if they could choose one priority for Congress, it would be to increase privacy protections. (Diaz, 7/15)

The Hill: Senate Democrats To Roll Out Weed Decriminalization Bill Next Week Senate Democrats are planning to roll out long-awaited legislation to decriminalize marijuana next week, despite expected resistance from Republicans. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been leading the legislative push along with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), confirmed reports that senators are set to unveil the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act in the coming week. (Folley, 7/14)

The Washington Post: Democrats Keep Testing Positive For Covid, Imperiling Their Agenda In recent months, the members of Congress who have publicly reported coronavirus cases overwhelmingly have been Democrats — including the party’s two top leaders on Capitol Hill — posing a big and ironic problem for the majority party. By testing more frequently than their Republican colleagues, Democrats are facing the possibility that their strict adherence to public health protocols could backfire as they pursue the passage of major domestic policy legislation through the 50-50 Senate in the coming weeks. (DeBonis, 7/14)

The Washington Post: Manchin Says He Won’t Support New Climate Spending Or Tax Hikes On Wealthy Manchin’s new opposition leaves Democrats in a difficult political bind: They must decide between pressing him after months of false starts or accepting what would still be significant changes to the law lowering health care costs. A package addressing health care, for example, could spare roughly 13 million people from higher insurance costs in January if lawmakers act swiftly. Manchin has endorsed a two-year extension. (Romm and Stein, 7/14)

Axios: Manchin Won't Raise Taxes But Wants Prescription Drug Reform Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has closed the door on a climate, energy and tax package, but remains open to a much smaller bill that focuses on deficit reduction, prescription drug reform, and funding for health care subsidies, according to people familiar with the matter. (Nichols, 7/14)

The Hill: GOP Senator Blocks Bill To Protect Interstate Travel For Abortion GOP Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) on Thursday blocked a Democratic request to unanimously pass a bill seeking to protect interstate travel for abortion. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), joined by a string of Democratic senators, had sought consent to pass a bill that would prevent states from punishing women who travel to other states where abortion is legal to get the procedure. (Sullivan, 7/14)

AP: House Making 1st Attempt To Protect Abortion In Post-Roe Era The House on Friday is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide as Democrats make their first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade.The legislation stands almost no chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. (Amiri, 7/15)

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.), who has thrown cold water on earlier attempts to implement Democratic initiatives, told party leaders that he will support Medicare drug pricing legislation and enhanced premium subsidies for people buying coverage on the ACA marketplaces.

Indiana AG Investigating Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old An Abortion

Attorney General Todd Rokita says he is looking into whether the doctor filed the necessary reports about the abortion, but the doctor's lawyer says she did. The case continues to reverberate across the political spectrum; some officials of antiabortion groups say the child — who had to travel from Ohio because of its strict abortion laws — should have continued her pregnancy, and some Republicans are backing off earlier statements casting doubt on whether the case was legitimate.

Politico: Indiana AG Eyes Criminal Prosecution Of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim's Abortion Doc

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening criminal charges against the doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio — a major escalation in the ongoing saga that has put the midwestern state on the frontlines of the post-Roe war. A new letter from Rokita to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb dated Wednesday but released on Thursday asks for records from the Indiana Department of Health and the Department of Child Services to determine whether the physician — Caitlin Bernard with Indiana University — filed the legally required reports within the three-day window of performing the abortion. (Ollstein, 7/14)

NPR: Doctor Told State She Performed Abortion On 10-Year-Old Girl

A new document obtained by NPR confirms that an Indiana doctor reported to state officials that she had performed an abortion last month on a 10-year-old rape victim. The release of the document comes after Indiana's attorney general said he would investigate the physician, claiming without evidence that she has a history of failing to report abortions as required under Indiana law. (McCammon, 7/15)

AP: Doctor's Lawyer Defends Steps In 10-Year-Old Girl's Abortion

The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case. (Davies and Smyth, 7/15)

NBC News: Republicans Shocked A 10-Year-Old Can Get Pregnant After Ohio Rape Victim Abortion Story Proves True

Confronted with the reality of the case, GOP lawmakers interviewed Thursday appeared to be grappling with how to respond — from confusion to blaming the media. Many expressed shock that it was even biologically possible for the 10-year-old child to become pregnant. Some said they were torn “morally” about whether abortions should be allowed in cases of incest or rape, as in the Ohio case. And others tried to turn the conversation to the undocumented immigrant who prosecutors allege raped the girl. (Wong, 7/14)

Politico: National Right To Life Official: 10-Year-Old Should Have Had Baby

The 10-year-old Ohio girl who crossed state lines to receive an abortion in Indiana should have carried her pregnancy to term and would be required to do so under a model law written for state legislatures considering more restrictive abortion measures, according to the general counsel for the National Right to Life. (Messerly and Wren, 7/14)

USA Today: How Many Young Girls Get Pregnant By Rape Isn't Known, Experts Say. But The Health Risks Are Clear

“Until the Roe ruling, I had never had a colleague tell me about a pregnancy that was being forced to continue because of rape,” said Dr. Erika Werner, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center. “In last three weeks, I’ve heard of three.” (Rodriguez, 7/14)

News 5 Cleveland: Did 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Have To Leave Ohio For Abortion?

[Attorney General Dave] Yost said he wanted to correct something that the national media outlets were getting wrong in their coverage of this story. “Ohio’s heartbeat law has a medical emergency exception, broader than just the life of the mother,” he said. “She did not have to leave Ohio for treatment.” ... Since much of the medical emergency exception is left up to a doctor’s discretion, there’s a gray area. Doctors could face a fifth-degree felony charge if someone questions their decision down the line, putting them in a tough spot. (Merrell, 7/14)

The Washington Post: What Ohio Abortion Law Says About A Pregnant 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

[Yost] appeared to be arguing that Ohio’s law — which bans almost all abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks — isn’t actually so stringent that it would actually force a 10-year-old rape victim to carry a child to term. ... Yost’s meaning wasn’t entirely clear. Some took his comment as claiming Ohio has a rape exception in its abortion ban; it clearly and unambiguously does not. ... Yost didn’t say there was a rape exception. He was apparently arguing that a 10-year old would qualify under one of the actual exceptions — probably the latter, given that it’s the one that’s “broader than just the life of the mother.” (Blake, 7/14)

Axios: Latest Proposed Bill Would Ban Abortions In Ohio From Conception

A Christian pastor serving in the Ohio House of Representatives is proposing to ban abortion from the moment of conception. ... Opponents fear the vaguely-worded, 70-word bill would have broader consequences if enacted — potentially limiting access to in-vitro fertilization and medications used to treat autoimmune diseases. (Buchanan and Neese, 7/14)

