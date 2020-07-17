Editorials And Opinions

Stat: Med Students Need Social Mission Education Now More Than Ever A longstanding failure of the U.S. health care system is that minority and vulnerable populations experience poorer health outcomes and higher death rates. The Covid-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies extend and deepen this failure. (Jamar Slocum, Isabel Chen and Natalie Kirilichin, 7/17)

The Hill: The Conservative Case For Paid Family Leave The nature and course of the viral pandemic in this country continue to evolve, with significant regional surges in places like Texas and Arizona now driving the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Most public health experts predict the late fall and winter will bring another surge of viral infections and with them the likelihood of government-mandated restrictions, suggesting a protracted cycle of relapse and recovery. As policymakers consider how to shore up the labor force and support families during this uncertain time, an expanded paid leave policy should rise to the top of consideration, particularly for fiscal hawks hand-wringing over the nation’s ballooning debt. (Maggie Cordish, 7/16)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus Vaccine: Russia Really Wants To Win The Race Moscow researchers say one of the country’s potential coronavirus vaccines has been proven safe in small-scale human trials, and is ready for wider tests. It should be a modest win for a country that has sought for years to restore its Soviet-era reputation for cutting-edge science, and for President Vladimir Putin.Yet on Thursday, Britain, the U.S. and Canada accused Russia of hacking international research centers that are trying to develop a vaccine. The Kremlin denies any involvement, while the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund called the allegations an attempt to tarnish the Russian research effort. It’s still an accusation that jeopardizes a hoped-for inoculation boost for prestige. Old-school vaccine diplomacy might help. Even in the depths of the Cold War, Soviet and U.S. doctors collaborated to battle polio, and later smallpox. (Clara Ferreira, 7/17)

The New York Times: The End Of Expanded Unemployment Benefits Is The Next Disaster Some of us knew from the beginning that Donald Trump wasn’t up to the job of being president, that he wouldn’t be able to deal with a crisis that wasn’t of his own making. Still, the magnitude of America’s coronavirus failure has shocked even the cynics. At this point Florida alone has an average daily death toll roughly equal to that of the whole European Union, which has 20 times its population. How did this happen? One key element in our deadly debacle has been extreme shortsightedness: At every stage of the crisis Trump and his allies refused to acknowledge or get ahead of disasters everyone paying attention clearly saw coming. (7/16)

The Washington Post: Who Would Kick Millions Off Health Insurance In The Middle Of A Pandemic? Yes, Trump. In the midst of a pandemic — when Americans most need health insurance, and millions can’t find work — the Trump administration wants to kick Americans off their health insurance if they aren’t working. Heartless, but it’s true. This week, the Trump administration and the state of Arkansas asked the Supreme Court to allow reinstatement of Medicaid work requirements. This disastrous policy was struck down by lower courts last year after causing 18,000 low-income Arkansans to lose their insurance. Subsequent research found that 95 percent of residents targeted by the policy were working, or had qualified for an exemption. They were kicked off Medicaid all the same. (Catherine Rampell, 7/16)

CNN: Taking Covid-19 Data Away From CDC Is A Recipe For Chaos The White House disclosed on Tuesday that it is shifting the collection and analysis of certain Covid-19 data from the historic recipient, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)... This sudden change -- which anonymous officials told The New York Times came as a shock to the CDC -- has raised concerns from many that the centralization in Washington, DC, might allow deliberate misrepresentation of the Covid-19 data for political purposes. (Kent Sepkowitz, 7/16)

Dallas Morning News: Trump’s Shift Of COVID-19 Hospital Data From The CDC To Washington Hurts Public Trust If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is how important accurate and transparent data is to this country getting control of this disease.In our view, COVID-19 data is best collected and analyzed by the professionals and health experts at the Centers for Disease Control. We worry about the CDC’s report that the Trump administration has told states to start sending hospital data to Health and Human Services in Washington first, instead of sending it directly to the CDC. Up until Tuesday, the information on hospital capacity, health care worker staffing and personal protective equipment supply had been readily available on the CDC website. What was left by Thursday was a note saying the information gathered through July 14 would no longer be updated. (7/17)

The Washington Post: Dr. Fauci Built A Truce. Trump Is Destroying It. “Where’s Fauci?”It has been one of the many nagging worries of 2020: Is the famous immunologist still on the case? (Yes, but he is so busy he can barely make time to talk.) Is he about to get fired? (Almost always and probably never, but we’re going through another round of White House scapegoating right now.) Is he still speaking with the president? (He is, but their interactions have become fewer and further between.) But at least as important as where Anthony S. Fauci might be is where the good doctor has already been.You don’t get Fauci bobblehead dolls, or Fauci-faced doughnuts, or Brad Pitt playing Fauci on “Saturday Night Live,” or all that hand-wringing over his whereabouts unless there’s something unusual going on. (Molly Roberts, 7/16)

The Arizona Republic: The Foremost Immunologist Of Our Time Believes In Science, Not Politics Science is not political to Dr. Anthony Fauci. To him, science is fact. Truth. Then he met Donald Trump, for whom science is useful only if it reinforces what he needs to tell the public in order to look good and get reelected. Stray from that dictate and you’ll be punished, as Fauci has learned lately, first being attacked in a White House memo and then in an op-ed by Trump’s director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro. As well as by the hosts and guests on who knows how many talk shows on the Trump reelection network, otherwise known as Fox. (EJ Montini, 7/16)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Waging Dangerous And Inexplicable War On Public Health What people don’t realize is that President Trump is the real hero of the coronavirus pandemic. Or, at least, he would have been were it not for the meddling of public health “experts” who have fed him bad information from the start just to make him look inept and damage his chance of reelection, probably on orders from Democrats and the Deep State. It is they, not the commander in chief, who are responsible for the U.S.’s disgraceful position as the top COVID-19 hot spot with more than 138,000 deaths.That, apparently, is one possible narrative that the White House is advancing with its perplexing and dangerous war on public health institutions and leadership just when the nation needs them the most. (7/17)

Viewpoints: Lessons On Why More Nations, States Are Getting Behind Masks; What's Good For Our Health Is Good For The Economy

Editorial pages focus on the controversy around mask wearing and other public health issues.

Bloomberg: Coronavirus: Which Countries Have Mask Mandates And Do They Work?

Nothing symbolizes our battle with the novel coronavirus like the face mask — it’s the most visible, humbling and contentious reminder of the deadly, invisible invader that we must live with until we find a vaccine.In 2020, wearing a mask in cities like New York, London or Paris has gone from being a marker of the paranoid or vulnerable to the badge of the conscientious in the era of Covid-19. Even U.S. President Donald Trump put one on after previously disparaging them. Several studies suggest face coverings help — provided they’re properly made, maintained and worn — in limiting the spread of tiny exhaled particles carrying the coronavirus. Still, not everyone’s wearing them. (Elaine He and Lionel Laurent, 7/17)

JAMA: Universal Masking To Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Transmission—The Time Is Now

In this issue of JAMA, Wang et al present evidence that universal masking of health care workers (HCWs) and patients can help reduce transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. In the largest health care system in Massachusetts with more than 75 000 employees, in tandem with routine symptom screening and diagnostic testing of symptomatic HCWs for SARS-CoV-2 infection, leadership mandated a policy of universal masking for all HCWs as well as for all patients. The authors present data that prior to implementation of universal masking in late March 2020, new infections among HCWs with direct or indirect patient contact were increasing exponentially, from 0% to 21.3% (a mean increase of 1.16% per day). However, after the universal masking policy was in place, the proportion of symptomatic HCWs with positive test results steadily declined, from 14.7% to 11.5% (a mean decrease of 0.49% per day). Although not a randomized clinical trial, this study provides critically important data to emphasize that masking helps prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. (John T. Brooks, Jay C. Butler, and CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, 7/14)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Lack Of Mask Mandate Shows DeWine Bending To Pressure

What a waste of a perfectly good news conference. Gov. Mike DeWine's much-anticipated statewide address Wednesday about the increasing threat of COVID-19 infections sweeping Ohio amounted to a big, fat nothing-burger. The governor didn't mandate masks in all 88 counties or shut down any parts of the economy. Instead, he issued a warning to Ohioans that another shutdown could be looming if they don't increase their vigilance to ward off the surge of COVID-19 cases. (Kevin S. Aldridge, 7/16)

CNN: What The Heck Is Georgia's Governor Doing?

On Wednesday in Georgia, there were almost 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Almost 2,800 people are hospitalized due to Covid-19, the highest number in the state's ongoing battle against the virus. A total of 37 people died, the highest number of daily deaths since June 25, according to data from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. How did Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) respond to this obvious surge in Covid-19 in his state? By signing an executive order banning cities and counties from mandating that people have to wear a mask when in public. (Chris Cillizza, 7/16)

The Wall Street Journal: The Economy Won’t Get Healthier While America Gets Sicker

These days there is a cruel disconnect between the economic news, which is looking up, and the pandemic news, which is wretched. But if the U.S. doesn’t bend the pandemic curve soon, the economy may slip back into recession. While it’s a very low bar, developments on the economic front look better than they did a few months ago. No one should be happy with June’s 11.1% unemployment rate, but it’s notably better than April’s 14.7%. Payroll employment soared by record-breaking amounts in May and June: 7.5 million net jobs created in two months. Though that’s only a dent in the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April, it’s a sizable one, especially for those who got the jobs. Consumer spending, which cratered by 18.4% in March and April, has now regained a bit more than a third of that drop. All this and more is to the good. Developments on the pandemic front, however, are looking bad. (Alan S. Binder, 7/16)

Bloomberg: How Fast Do Asymptomatic Covid-19 Cases Spread Coronavirus?

Recent leaps in science should mean we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic more freely and safely than last spring, when so little was known about how the virus spreads. Knowledge should give us all power. But that’s not happening in the U.S., in part because the way scientific knowledge is being politicized. New findings are being filtered through a distorting film of spin. Set aside the needlessly heated debate over masks or the alarmingly partisan debate over reopening schools; it’s pretty easy to understand why those arguments have gotten so intense. But even a topic as neutral as the role of asymptomatic spread has been distorted by polarized narratives. (Faye Flam, 7/16)

The Washington Post: We Missed One Chance To Open Schools Safely. Here’s The New, More Expensive, Option.

Pathei mathos — in suffering we learn. The words of the Greek tragedian Aeschylus continue to echo in my mind. Our suffering today in America is finally teaching us that we need to fight covid-19 for real; we need to pursue not just mitigation — slowing the spread of disease — but suppression — getting back to near zero case incidence. But just because we grown-ups have had to learn from suffering doesn’t mean the kids should. To date, all countries that have reopened schools without further outbreaks did not open until after they had achieved near zero case incidence and low community transmission rates. (Danielle Allen, 9/16)

The New York Times: My Quarantine House Holds Three Generations

When we lived in Italy some years ago, our family of four would sometimes visit a family of more — a married couple and nonna playing with her grandkids in the garden, an uncle with a mental disability, and the brother who never launched, all living in a modest house of weathered stone. They argued without filter, finished each other’s stories, and each took a turn at cooking, cleaning or bringing money and food into the home. It was charming, particularly at the big afternoon meal on Sunday, and, we thought, anachronistic. During the lockdown of 2020, our nest has been a quarantined family of six — our daughter and her husband, their twin 1-year old boys, my wife and myself. It’s been exhausting, kinetic, cramped, and one of the few consistent joys in this awful time. (Timothy Egan, 7/17)

The Hill: Preventing A Public Health Crisis From Turning Into A Homelessness Crisis

When some of the world’s largest and interconnected financial institutions collapsed in September of 2008, the financial crisis soon became a foreclosure crisis, as the shoddy lending practices of those institutions ended up leaving many homeowners out in the cold. Today, the coronavirus pandemic, a public health crisis, is having similar economic effects, and, like the financial crisis of 2008, it too will soon turn into a housing crisis as well. (Ray Brescia, 7/16)

Stat: Screening For Intimate Partner Violence During Covid-19

Health care providers play an essential role in halting the cycle of intimate partner violence by asking their patients if they are experiencing domestic abuse, reviewing available prevention and referral options, and offering ongoing support. But Covid-19 is making intimate partner violence more likely even as it makes each of those steps more difficult. (Eva Luo, Toni Golen and Alexa B. Kimball, 7/17)

The Wall Street Journal: California’s Covid Prison Outbreak

Republican governors are getting skewered for Covid-19 testing delays, and no doubt some could have planned better for a surge of cases once they reopened. But government mistakes aren’t limited to GOP-run states. Consider how California’s botched inmate transfers have spread the virus in prisons and beyond. More that 6,700 prisoners and 1,300 corrections employees in California have tested positive for the virus. Prisons are especially prone to outbreaks because inmates reside in close, confined spaces, but the state has made the problem worse by transferring infected inmates between facilities. (7/16)

Detroit Free Press: After Coronavirus, She Had A Long Road Back To Normal

When I was released from the hospital on April 11, after a two-week stay battling COVID-19, there were so many unknowns.How long would I cough? Would it really take me two months to feel normal again? Would I suffer from long-term effects of being on a ventilator for six days? These questions, and so many more, swirled in my head. But the one question that I hadn’t asked myself was: what would happen if your primary care physician temporarily stopped seeing patients? (LaToya Henry, 7/16)