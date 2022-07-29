- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
Summaries Of The News:
San Francisco, New York Declare Monkeypox An Emergency
Those two areas are among the hardest-hit by the viral outbreak. U.S. health officials, however, stressed that monkeypox can still be stopped in its tracks, and the Department of Health and Human Services said 1.1 million new vaccines will soon be available.
The Washington Post:
Monkeypox Emergencies Declared In San Francisco, New York
The action by two of the hardest-hit areas comes after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency this past weekend and as the Biden administration weighs a national emergency declaration. More than 40 percent of the nation’s confirmed 4,907 monkeypox cases have been reported in California and New York. (Nirappil, 7/28)
AP:
Under Fire, US Officials Say Monkeypox Can Still Be Stopped
The country’s monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped, U.S. health officials said Thursday, despite rising case numbers and so far limited vaccine supplies. The Biden administration’s top health official pushed back against criticism about the pace of the response and worries that the U.S. has missed the window to contain the virus, which has been declared a global emergency. (Perrone, 7/28)
CIDRAP:
HHS Promises 1.1 Million Monkeypox Vaccines In Coming Weeks
Today during a press briefing from Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Secretary Xavier Becerra, JD, said that in the coming weeks, 1.1 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will have been made available to Americans. "They will get into the hands of people who need them over the course of next several weeks," Becerra said. (Soucheray, 7/28)
The burgeoning outbreak has many Americans worried —
Axios:
Monkeypox Virus: One In Five Fear Contracting The Infection As Cases Rise
About 20% of Americans are afraid they'll soon contract monkeypox, but there are still some significant holes in the public's understanding of the virus, according to a new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center. (Bettelheim, 7/29)
On testing for the virus —
Reuters:
U.S. Can Conduct 60,000-80,000 Monkeypox Tests Per Week, HHS Secretary Says
The United States has the capacity to conduct 60,000-80,000 tests for monkeypox virus per week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Thursday. When the monkeypox outbreak began, the U.S. was able to conduct only 6,000 tests per week, Becerra told reporters during a telephone briefing. (7/28)
CNN:
Testing Is Crucial To Getting Monkeypox Under Control, But There's A 'Shocking' Lack Of Demand
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, for example, has the capacity to process 1,000 monkeypox samples a week but has received only 45 specimens from doctors since starting monkeypox testing July 11. Another of the labs, Aegis Sciences Corp., can do 5,000 tests per week but has received zero samples over the past two weeks. At Labcorp, one of the largest commercial labs in the US, uptake has been higher but still "extremely low," according to Dr. Brian Caveney, the lab's president of diagnostics. (Cohen, 7/28)
In other news about monkeypox —
Stateline:
Monkeypox Straining Already Overstretched Public Health System
Some public health authorities worry about the continued ability of an exhausted and perennially underfunded public health system to meet multiple threats at once. “Our staff is very professional and dedicated, and they are going to do what needs to be done,” said Patrick McGough, CEO of the health department in Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County. “Right now, our capacity is good, but like anything, if it gets overwhelming, if we have two or three things going on at the same time, it could get dicey.” (Ollove, 7/28)
The Boston Globe:
Officials Confirm 36 New Monkeypox Cases In Massachusetts
State health officials diagnosed 36 new cases of monkeypox in the past seven days, according to a Thursday statement by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The announcement brings the total number of cases detected in Massachusetts to 115. The cases were discovered in 36 adult men from July 21 to 27. Health officials said they were working to identify close contacts with the infected individuals. (Fonseca, 7/28)
Politico:
Schumer: New York To Receive 110K Monkeypox Vaccine Doses
The federal government is sending New York 110,000 new monkeypox vaccine doses, the bulk of which will go to New York City — the largest U.S. hot spot for the virus, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. Key context: New York City will receive 80,000 vaccine doses — more than 10 percent of 786,000 from Denmark that are now in the national stockpile, according to the New York Democrat’s office. The rest of the state will get 30,000 doses. (Young, 7/28)
AP:
Africa's Alone In Monkeypox Deaths But Has No Vaccine Doses
Africa still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine even though it’s the only continent to have documented deaths from the disease that’s newly declared a global emergency, its public health agency announced Thursday. (Anna, 7/28)
HHS Warns Insurers Of Penalties If Birth Control Is Not Covered
The Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor have been fielding an increasing number of complaints from patients who have been denied birth control coverage since the Supreme Court's landmark abortion decision. HHS issued clarification guidance Thursday telling insurers that contraceptive coverage is still required under the Affordable Care Act.
Reuters:
U.S. Says Insurers Must Still Cover Birth Control After Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, requires insurance plans to provide free birth control and family-planning counseling to insured individuals and their dependents. (Wiessner, 7/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Insurers Must Pay For Birth Control, Federal Officials Warn
"We have heard troubling reports that plans and issuers are not following the law. We expect them to remove impermissible barriers and ensure individuals have access to the contraceptive coverage they need," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a news release. "If plans and issuers are not complying with the law, we will take enforcement action to ensure that participants receive this coverage." (Kacik, 7/28)
Studies show abortion-banning states also don't support mothers —
The New York Times:
States With Abortion Bans Are Among Least Supportive For Mothers And Children
According to a New York Times analysis, the 24 states that have banned abortion (or probably will) fare worse on a broad range of outcomes than states where abortion will probably remain legal, including child and maternal mortality, teenage birthrates and the share of women and children who are uninsured. The states likely to ban abortion either have laws predating Roe that ban abortion; have recently passed stringent restrictions; or have legislatures that are actively considering new bans. (Badger, Sanger-Katz, and Cain Miller, 7/28)
In other abortion news —
CNN:
At Least 43 Abortion Clinics Shut In Month After Supreme Court Overturned Roe, Research Says, With More Likely To Close
The research was published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights. The closures are concentrated in the South and Midwest, regions that have banned or significantly restricted access to abortion. Guttmacher predicts that the state of abortion access, already "dire," will get even worse as more states ban abortion in the coming weeks and months. (Christensen and Sneed, 7/28)
AP:
Abortion Access Finds A Place Even In Down-Ballot Campaigns
Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights. Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have freedom over their own bodies stripped away,” Bhargava says in the commercial, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion. “This is who the Supreme Court left completely vulnerable.” (Haigh and Carr Smith, 7/29)
Speaking at a religious summit, Justice Samuel Alito defends his position —
The Washington Post:
Alito Dismisses Criticism Of Abortion Ruling Reversing Roe V. Wade
Alito spoke July 21 at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, sponsored by the Religious Liberty Initiative at the university’s law school. It was established in 2020 to promote “religious freedom for people of all faiths through scholarship, events, and the Law School’s Religious Liberty Clinic,” which files briefs at the Supreme Court. (Barnes, 7/28)
'What About My Life?' Young Girl Asks W.Va. Lawmakers Poised To Pass New Abortion Ban
As West Virginia prepares to pass the first new legislation since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that bans abortion, a 12 year old's comments made national news. The bill allows the criminal prosecution of doctors who perform the procedure. Legislative and court developments from Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and other states are also reported.
The Washington Post:
Girl, 12, Challenges W.Va. Lawmakers On Abortion: ‘What About My Life?’
In a public hearing for a West Virginia abortion bill that would ban the procedure in almost all cases, a 12-year-old girl supporting abortion rights took to the lectern Wednesday and asked Republican lawmakers whether they care about her or young people like her: “What about my life?”... “If a man decides that I’m an object and does unspeakable and tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to birth and carry another child? Am I to put my body through the physical trauma of pregnancy? Am I to suffer the mental implications, a child who had no say in what was being done with my body?” She added, “Some here say they are pro-life. What about my life? Does my life not matter to you?” (Bella, 7/28)
AP:
After Abortion Ruling, WVa Could Become 1st To Pass New Bill
A bill up for a final vote in West Virginia’s Senate could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling removing its protected status as a constitutional right. Senators are set to meet Friday afternoon for a third reading of the bill, which some complained was not vetted in any of the chamber’s committees. If passed, it would head to the Republican governor, who has signaled he favors a statewide ban. (Raby, 7/29)
On moves to limit abortion access, and some resistance to anti-abortion efforts —
AP:
Push To Tighten Abortion Ban Bill Fails In Indiana Senate
Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. (Davies and Rodgers, 7/29)
AP:
Ellison: No Appeal To Defend Minnesota Abortion Restrictions
Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional, saying the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and is unlikely to win an appeal anyway. Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, called his decision “in the public interest and ... the right legal decision.” (7/28)
AP:
Wolf Sues To Stop GOP-Backed Amendments On Abortion, Voting
Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. (Scolforo, 7/29)
AP:
ND Abortion Clinic Says Minnesota Move Won't Delay Services
A judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time to move the business to a neighboring city in Minnesota, the facility’s owner and operator said Thursday. In fact, Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said she was prepared to open shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the North Dakota’s abortion ban had gone into effect Thursday. She said now, though, she’ll have more time to make sure the move from Fargo goes smoothly. (Kolpack, 7/28)
AP:
Kentucky AG Appeals Judge's Order That Blocks Abortion Ban
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a state appeals court to overturn an injunction issued last week that blocks the state’s abortion ban. The injunction ruling by a judge in Louisville prevents the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The state’s two abortion clinics in Louisville have continued providing abortion since the judge first blocked the law last month. (7/28)
AP:
NC Republicans Ask Judge To Reinstate 20-Week Abortion Ban
North Carolina’s Republican General Assembly leaders have asked a federal judge to reinstate a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts, despite the Democratic attorney general’s refusal to seek enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion protections. (Schoenbaum, 7/28)
The Hill:
Indiana OB/GYN Who Provided Abortion Services To 10-Year-Old Says AG’s Probes ‘Riddled With Inaccuracies’
The law office representing Bernard, DeLaney & DeLaney, released a statement on Thursday saying Rokita had forwarded six letters to the doctor on Tuesday informing her that six “consumer complaint” investigations had been started. The law firm asserted that none of individuals involved in the complaints ever had any direct interactions with Bernard. The complaints appear to have come from people living in California, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Only one complaint involved a person from Indiana, where Bernard is based. (Choi, 7/28)
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz mocked a youngster for her abortion campaigning. It backfired —
NPR:
Matt Gaetz Mocked Olivia Julianna. She Raised $700,000 For Abortion In Response
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to humiliate a teenage girl after arguing that overweight and unattractive women don't need to worry about getting pregnant or needing abortions. That same girl has since raised over $700,000 for abortion care. (Jones, 7/28)
Booster Program Won't Be Expanded Until Fall When Retooled Shots Available
The Biden administration's plans to allow adults under 50 to get a fourth covid shot have been set aside in favor of waiting for the next generation of Moderna and Pfizer's booster tailored for omicron.
NPR:
Summer Boosters Scrapped In Favor Of Next Generation Boosters In The Fall
The Food and Drug Administration is shelving plans to let more younger adults get second COVID-19 boosters this summer. Instead, officials are planning to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters in the fall, three administration officials confirmed to NPR. The new strategy came after a debate within the administration about trying to balance protecting people this summer with keeping people safe next winter, when the country will probably get hit by yet another surge, according to the officials familiar with the discussion. (Stein, 7/28)
The New York Times:
Biden Administration Plans To Offer Updated Booster Shots In September
In internal deliberations, some senior health officials argued that eligibility for a second booster should be broadened before the reformulated version is ready because coronavirus infections are on the rise again. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, and Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House pandemic response coordinator, both advocated that position. (Weiland and LaFraniere, 7/28)
On other covid developments in the news —
Bloomberg:
Biden Deviates From CDC Covid Guidelines By Ditching Mask At Meeting
President Joe Biden resumed in-person public events a day after ending his Covid isolation, deviating from federal health guidance that people recovering from the disease wear a mask for 10 days. Biden attended a briefing Thursday afternoon indoors with several aides, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as well as Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano. He entered with a mask but took it off and distanced himself from others in the room. (Wingrove, 7/28)
AP:
Los Angeles County Avoids New Mask Rule As COVID Stabilizes
Los Angeles County dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate this week as COVID-19 infections and rates of hospitalizations have stabilized, a top health official said Thursday. (Weber, 7/28)
The New York Times:
In Rural America, Covid Hits Black And Hispanic People Hardest
The coronavirus pandemic walloped rural America last year, precipitating a surge of deaths among white residents as the virus inflamed longstanding health deficits there.But across the small towns and farmlands, new research has found, Covid killed Black and Hispanic people at considerably higher rates than it did their white neighbors. Even at the end of the pandemic’s second year, in February 2022, overstretched health systems, poverty, chronic illnesses and lower vaccination rates were forcing nonwhite people to bear the burden of the virus. (Mueller, 7/28)
NPR:
Evusheld, Which Helps The Immunocompromised Avoid COVID-19, Made More Available
The federal government is trying to make it easier for immunocompromised patients to access a treatment that can protect them against COVID-19 by allowing individual health care providers to order small amounts — up to three patient courses at a time, according to a Health and Human Services Department spokesperson. (Stein, 7/28)
In China, an inhaled covid vaccine shows promise, and the origins of covid are still investigated —
Reuters:
CanSinoBIO's Inhaled COVID Booster Stronger Against BA.1 Omicron Subvariant Than Sinovac Shot
Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed. (7/29)
USA Today:
Origins Of COVID Pandemic Can Be Traced To Chinese Market, Study Finds
Raccoon dogs, a spaniel-size canine bred and sold in China both for their meat and luxurious fur, are one of the likeliest sources of the last 2½ years of human misery. A new study suggests these furry creatures, native to Asia, may have been the intermediary, catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus from bats and passing it on to people at a Chinese market, leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Weintraub, 7/29)
Hopes For Seniors' Health Cost Reduction Seen In Spending Deal
AP reports on cautious optimism raised by moves by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to help the budget bill pass. Meanwhile, the Washington Post notes drug companies' profits are under unusual threat due to the deal. Democrats also plan to try to add insulin price protections in.
AP:
Deal On Capitol Hill Could Ease Seniors' Health Costs
A deal on Capitol Hill that could cut prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare beneficiaries was cautiously cheered by older Americans and their advocates Thursday even as many worried it might never come to fruition. The health care and climate agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin includes landmark provisions that could help senior citizens, including a cap on out-of-pocket Medicare drug costs and a requirement that the government negotiate prices on some high-cost drugs. (Sedensky and Johnson, 7/28)
The Washington Post:
Manchin Deal Puts Drug Companies In Line For A Rare Loss On Drug Pricing
After winning the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Senate Democrats say they will pass a sweeping bill as early as next week that, along with climate and deficit-reduction measures, would give Medicare powers to negotiate prices on select numbers of the costliest drugs for the first time since Congress passed the prescription drug benefit for seniors in 2003. (Rowland, 7/28)
The Washington Post:
Manchin Says He ‘Never Walked Away’ As Democrats Push Spending Deal
The bill includes the largest investment in fighting climate change in U.S. history, aiming to boost clean-energy technology even as it delivers some of the support Manchin sought for fossil fuels. It also aims to lower health-care costs, particularly through changes to Medicare that could reduce some prescription drug prices for seniors. Speaking to reporters later Thursday, Schumer announced that Democrats plan to add other elements that target the price of insulin. (Romm, DeBonis and Sotomayor, 7/28)
The Hill:
Health Care — Dems Look To Add Insulin To Schumer-Manchin Deal
The move to include insulin measures in the party-line package, which is set to get a vote as soon as next week, comes as a separate bipartisan insulin bill has hit obstacles. Potential measures to be included are: A $35-per-month cap on what patients have to pay out-of-pocket for the drug. Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices for insulin. (Sullivan, Weixel and Choi, 7/28)
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Manchin Makes A Deal
The Democrats’ on-again, off-again budget bill is apparently on again, and it’s bigger than expected. In a surprise move, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to expand the scope of the limited health bill that was headed to the Senate floor to also include climate change and some tax increases for corporations and certain wealthy Americans. (7/28)
Veterans Denounce Republicans Who Blocked Senate Burn Pits Bill
After legislation that would expand health care for U.S. military veterans exposed to toxins during their service failed to pass a procedural vote when 25 Republicans reversed their position from a June vote. Veterans' groups, and one of their high-profile advocates Jon Stewart, blasted the development.
The Hill:
Veterans’ Groups Lash Out After GOP Blocks Toxins Bill: ‘I’m Sick And Tired Of This Bulls—’
Veterans’ advocacy groups lashed out on Thursday after Senate Republicans blocked a much-anticipated bill aimed at expanding care for veterans who were exposed to toxins during military service. The Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act was the product of a year of negotiations between the House and the Senate, and Wednesday’s vote was largely expected to be a victory for veterans in need of care. (Williams, 7/28)
Reuters:
Comedian Jon Stewart Erupts After Republicans Vote Against Military Burn Pits Bill
Comedian Jon Stewart, an outspoken advocate for military veterans, erupted in anger on Thursday after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a bill to provide healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad. "I'm used to the lies, I'm used to the hypocrisy, I'm used to the cowardice, I'm used to all of it, but I am not used to the cruelty," Stewart told reporters outside the Senate during a news conference called by the bill's advocates. (Warburton and Horowitch, 7/28)
On other health news from Capitol Hill and K Street —
USA Today:
Sens. Durbin, Duckworth Ask Walgreens CEO To Rethink Beliefs Policy
Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) have sent Illinois-based Walgreens a letter asking for the revision of its nationwide policy regarding pharmacists' religious objections when fulfilling prescriptions. In the letter, the senators have asked Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer to ensure customers' privacy is respected and that customers have a clear notice as to whether they will have full access to contraceptives at Walgreens stores. (Edwards, 7/28)
Politico:
Drugmakers Are Waging A ‘Hail Mary’ Campaign To Sink Reconciliation Bill
Several lobbyists representing pharmaceutical interests spoke to POLITICO about the mood on K Street about the lobbying effort, and most were granted anonymity to speak freely about their work. The stakes are high for Democrats to follow through on key promises to rein in the cost of health care before the midterm elections in November, and represent a major victory in the party’s 20-year goal of allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of medicine. (Wilson, 7/28)
Politico:
Senate Ag-FDA Bill Closely Matches House Proposal
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the chair of the Senate Appropriations Agriculture-FDA Subcommittee, said legislators found “common ground on the need to increase investments for the Food Safety Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration,” and “worked across party lines to increase our investments in rural development and conservation that support the long-term health of our working lands.” (Downs, 7/28)
The Hill:
Republicans Object To $21B COVID Funding
Senate Democrats on Thursday unveiled a measure to provide $21 billion in emergency funding to fight COVID-19, but immediately ran into roadblocks from Republicans. The measure would provide funding for research on improved vaccines that can better combat new variants and allow for the purchasing of additional vaccines, tests and treatments. (Sullivan, Weixel and Choi, 7/28)
From the administration —
Modern Healthcare:
Inspector General Pushes CMS To Recover $226M In Medicare Overpayments
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has failed to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicare overpayments, an independent federal watchdog reported Monday. The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services conducted an audit and found that CMS has only recovered $272 million of the $498 million in overpayments the OIG identified 2018, but the inspector general located proper documentation for just $120 million of it, the report says. (Hartnett, 7/28)
Unusual Parechovirus Cluster In Infants; Progress On Child Hepatitis
23 babies in Tennessee were found with the potentially serious virus in a short period of the spring, with experts noting the numbers are "not normal" and concerning. Separately, some researchers wonder if the child hepatitis outbreak is an outbreak at all. Other public health news is also reported.
NBC News:
Cluster Of Parechovirus Infections Found In Tennessee Newborns
A cluster of 23 infants in Tennessee were diagnosed with a potentially severe childhood virus within a six-week span this spring — an unusually short amount of time for such a large number of cases, doctors reported Thursday. (Edwards, 7/28)
CBS News:
Hospitals Report More Cases Of Parechovirus In Infants: "This Is Not Normal"
So far, at least 21 of the babies have recovered. One child is expected to face "severe developmental delay" after "persistent seizures." The findings from doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tennessee's health department were published on Thursday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Fever, fussiness, and a low appetite were the most common symptoms among babies admitted in the study. (Tin, 7/28)
On developments in the child hepatitis outbreak —
NBC News:
Severe Hepatitis In Children: Amid Fresh Clues, Researchers Wonder Whether The Phenomenon Is New At All
“Liver failure always appropriately sounds horrific and should never happen, but it does happen, and it does happen without us often knowing the cause in children,” said Saul Karpen, a gastroenterology professor at the Emory University School of Medicine. “We do all the right studies. We can’t figure it out.” (Bendix, 7/29)
In news on other public health matters —
CNN:
PFAS Levels Should Be Tested In High-Risk People, Report Says
The report sets "nanogram" levels of concern and encourages clinicians to conduct blood tests on patients who are worried about exposure or who are at high risk. (A nanogram is equivalent to one billionth of a gram.) People in "vulnerable life stages" -- such as during fetal development in pregnancy, early childhood and old age -- are at high risk, the report said. So are firefighters, workers in fluorochemical manufacturing plants and those who live near commercial airports, military bases, landfills, incinerators, wastewater treatment plants and farms where contaminated sewage sludge is used. (LaMotte, 7/28)
Axios:
Survey: 1 In 4 LGBTQ Youth With High Trauma Symptoms Attempted Suicide In 2021
One in four LGBTQ young people experiencing high levels of trauma said they had attempted suicide in 2021, according to a survey from The Trevor Project released Thursday. The big picture: Over 300 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced this year and at least 25 have passed. Medical experts say the rancor surrounding such policies can weigh heavily on LGBTQ young people's mental health. (Gonzalez, 7/28)
CIDRAP:
Peanut Butter Salmo Outbreak Winds Down, 5 More Cases Reported
The investigation into a multistate Salmonella Seftenberg outbreak linked to peanut butter is over, with five more cases reported, bringing the total to 21 from 17 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said yesterday. The latest illness onset was May 24. Of 13 people with available information, 4 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported. (7/28)
KHN:
What The Polio Case In New York Tells Us About The End Of Polio
No one studying polio knew more than Albert Sabin, the Polish-American scientist whose vaccine against the crippling disease has been used worldwide since 1959. Sabin’s oral vaccine provides lifelong immunity. It has one drawback, which Sabin, who died in 1993, fiercely disputed: In rare cases, the weakened live poliovirus in the vaccine can mutate, regain virulence, and cause polio. Those rare mutations — one of which appears to have paralyzed a young man in Rockland County, New York, who belongs to a vaccine-resistant Hasidic Jewish community, officials there reported July 21 — have taken center stage in the global campaign to eradicate polio, the largest international public health effort in history. (Allen, 7/29)
Nearly Every Protein's Shape Predicted By AI System
The New York Times reports on a startling development from artificial intelligence lab DeepMind which could impact the future of drug research and development. A potential new candidemia treatment, discoveries on how covid's spike proteins harm heart cells, and more are also reported.
The New York Times:
A.I. Predicts The Shape Of Nearly Every Protein Known To Science
This knowledge is often a vital part of the fight against illness and disease. For instance, bacteria resist antibiotics by expressing certain proteins. If scientists can understand how these proteins operate, they can begin to counter antibiotic resistance. Previously, pinpointing the shape of a protein required extensive experimentation involving X-rays, microscopes and other tools on a lab bench. Now, given the string of chemical compounds that make up a protein, AlphaFold can predict its shape. (Metz, 7/28)
In other news —
CIDRAP:
New Candidemia Treatment Could Be On The Horizon
San Diego-based biotechnology company Cidara Therapeutics announced yesterday that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel antifungal candidate rezafungin. The company submitted the NDA for rezafungin—an echinocandin antifungal—for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis based on positive results from the phase 3 ReSTORE and phase 2 STRIVE trial. In both trials, a once-weekly dose of rezafungin demonstrated statistical non-inferiority to once-daily caspafungin, meeting the primary endpoints for the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. (7/28)
And researchers continue to examine the virus behind covid —
Reuters:
Virus Spike Protein Toxic To Heart Cells
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with other proteins in cardiac myocytes to cause inflammation, researchers said on Wednesday in a presentation at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. In experiments with mice hearts, comparing the effects of SARS-CoV2 spike proteins and spike proteins from a different, relatively harmless coronavirus, the researchers found that only the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein caused heart dysfunction, enlargement, and inflammation. (Lapid, 7/28)
Reuters:
Reinfection, Severe Outcome More Common With BA.5 Variant
Compared with the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, currently dominant Omicron BA.5 is linked with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection regardless of vaccination status, a study from Portugal suggests. (Lapid, 7/28)
CIDRAP:
Studies Reveal Racial Disparities In Early US COVID Vaccine Rollout
COVID-19 vaccines were less likely to be distributed to US healthcare facilities if they were in counties with a high proportion of Black residents, and racial differences in vaccine uptake may be mainly due to anti-vaccine beliefs among Black adults, according to two new studies highlighting racial disparities in vaccine availability and coverage early in the country's rollout. (Van Beusekom, 7/28)
Spotlight Falls On HIV Prevention Drugs, With Some Criticism Of Makers
Stat reports on criticisms that ViiV's generic HIV-preventing drug will not be available for up to four years. Cheap local copies of GSK's anti-HIV drug could be available sooner. ADHD drugs and Rite Aid, a data breach at OneTouchPoint, soaring profits at Pfizer, and more are also in industry news.
Stat:
A ViiV Deal To License Its HIV Prevention Shot To Poor Countries Runs Into Criticism
A key issue is that a generic version will not become available for perhaps as long as four years. A long-acting injectable is more complex to manufacture and some companies that agree to a license may require capital investment, according to ViiV. In the meantime, ViiV has agreed to supply its shot at a non-profit price in low-income nations and all sub-Saharan African countries. (Silverman, 7/28)
Reuters:
Cheap Copies Of GSK's HIV Prevention Drug Could Be Ready In 2026
British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) has struck a deal to allow low-cost generic versions of its long-acting HIV preventive medicine to be used in the developing world, including sub-Saharan Africa where the virus remains a leading cause of death. (Grover, 7/29)
In other industry news —
Bloomberg:
ADHD Startups Are Cut Off By Rite Aid, Adding To Pharmacy Bans
Rite Aid Corp. pharmacies are no longer filling prescriptions for controlled substances like Adderall from clinicians working with mental telehealth startups Cerebral Inc. and Done. The retail pharmacy chain, which has over 2,350 locations across the US, adopted the policy earlier this year, Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter said in an email Thursday. (Swetlitz, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
OneTouchPoint Reports Data Breach Involving 38 Providers, Insurers
OneTouchPoint, a vendor that offers printing and mailing services to insurers and providers, experienced a data breach in April that exposed patient information from 38 healthcare organizations, the company disclosed Wednesday. Humana, Kaiser Permanente, CareSource, Geisinger, HealthPartners and a few Blue Cross Blue Shield companies are among those the breach affected, OneTouchPoint said in a news release. (Berryman, 7/28)
On financial and legal developments in the industry —
AP:
Pfizer's Comirnaty, Paxlovid Push Q2 Sales To New Heights
Sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in the second quarter propelled the pharmaceutical giant to the largest quarterly sales in its history. The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in $8.85 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $8.12 billion as company revenue totaled $27.74 billion. (Murphy and Chapman, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Biosimilars To Limit Drug Price Increases In 2023, Report Shows
Drug price growth will slow next year as biosimilars are expected to curb the price of the world's best-selling drug, a report found. Pharmaceutical prices are projected to increase 3.26% in 2023, marking a steep decline from the 6% price hike in 2017, according to the group purchasing organization Vizient, which forecasts what its member hospitals and health systems might pay for drugs after discounts and rebates. Vizient predicted a 3.3% increase last year; the actual price change was 2.8%. The 2017 spike was the highest in the last five years. (Kacik, 7/28)
Reuters:
CVS Siphoned Millions From 'Safety Net' Hospitals - New York Lawsuit
New York on Thursday sued CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) for allegedly forcing hospitals that serve low-income patients to pay millions of dollars to access discounted prescription drugs, violating state antitrust law. (Pierson and Mishra, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Amedisys Records 63% Loss In Second Quarter
Amedisys saw its net income drop 63% to $29.6 million during the second quarter, which followed a 36% loss in prior three months, the company disclosed Wednesday. During an earnings call Thursday, President and CEO Chris Gerard attributed the negative results to fewer discharges to home health from hospitals, staffing shortages and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Christ, 7/28)
Stat:
Teladoc's Earnings Point To Potential Threats To The Telehealth Industry
“The challenge that we’re seeing is in these times of economic uncertainty, all purchases are just getting a significantly higher level of scrutiny,” CEO Jason Gorevic said in an earnings call Wednesday. Gorevic also noted that declining yield on advertising suggests that individual patients may start spending less on direct-to-consumer services like BetterHelp, the company’s mental health care offering. Those hurdles aren’t unique to Teladoc. Competitors like Amwell and Talkspace could also have to grapple with cutbacks. (Ravindranath, 7/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Labcorp To Spin Off Clinical-Development Business
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings LH 1.17%▲ plans to spin off its unit focused on clinical drug trials, a move that will create a new stand-alone company in the fast-growing contract-research sector. Burlington, N.C.-based Labcorp unveiled the plan to separate its clinical-development business Thursday alongside its second-quarter results. Labcorp will continue its focus on its core diagnostic-testing business and will also retain two related pieces of its drug-development unit. (Lombardo, 7/28)
AP:
Blue Cross & Blue Shield Of Mississippi Sue For Defamation
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Thursday said it was suing three employees of the University of Mississippi Medical Center for allegedly spreading false information. The lawsuit is the latest development in a dispute between the state’s largest health insurance provider and the hospital that surfaced in March when the two sides failed to reach an agreement over how much the insurer would pay for patient care. (7/28)
KHN:
Hospices Have Become Big Business For Private Equity Firms, Raising Concerns About End-Of-Life Care
Hospice care, once provided primarily by nonprofit agencies, has seen a remarkable shift over the past decade, with more than two-thirds of hospices nationwide now operating as for-profit entities. The ability to turn a quick profit in caring for people in their last days of life is attracting a new breed of hospice owners: private equity firms. That rapid growth has many hospice veterans worried that the original hospice vision may be fading, as those capital investment companies’ demand for return on investment and the debt load they force hospices to bear are hurting patients and their families. (Hawryluk, 7/29)
In Florida, A Warning To Disregard Biden's LBGTQ+ Student Protections
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told schools that following President Joe Biden's guidance on LGBTQ+ student protections could place them in violation of state laws. Under these laws, one school district has already enacted mandatory parental notification of kids' transgender moves.
Politico:
Florida Warns Schools Against Following Biden’s LGBTQ Student Protections
In a widely distributed memo, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told school leaders that the federal policies are “not-binding” in Florida and “should not be treated as governing law.” Diaz, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, warned that complying with the U.S. Department of Education could spell legal trouble under state law. (Atterbury, 7/28)
Fox News:
Florida School District Responds To Transgender Law With New Reporting System For LGBTQ Students
A Florida school district is responding to a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing students who want to be identified by their preferred pronouns and names to fill out a Gender Support Plan that will require notification of the student's parent or guardian. (Lee, 7/28)
Fox News:
Florida Teen Reportedly Contracts 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' After Swimming
A Florida boy is said to have been hospitalized for contracting brain-eating amoeba otherwise known as, Naegleria fowleri – a potentially deadly parasite that attacks brain tissue – after he swam at a local beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, had visited Port Charlotte Beach Park with his family in early July, according to a GoFundMe his aunts – Katie Chiet and Elizabeth Ziegelbaur – recently launched. (Moore, 7/27)
In other news from across the states —
Bloomberg:
Tobacco Firms Sued For $133 Million In Missed Settlement Payouts
Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and more than a dozen other tobacco companies were sued by Iowa’s attorney general for allegedly failing to pay the state $133 million due under a 1998 settlement intended to avoid future health-related lawsuits. The companies withheld a portion of their annual payments to Iowa in bad faith and “through a scheme of false claims and feigned ignorance,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday. (Larson, 7/28)
The New York Times:
Reversing A Reversal, Miami School Board Accepts Sex Ed Books It Had Rejected
The Miami-Dade County School Board reversed itself yet again on Thursday, voting to approve health and sex education textbooks for middle and high school students that have moved to the forefront of Florida’s battle over what is taught in schools. (Traub, 7/28)
Fox News:
Chicago Warns Lollapalooza-Goers To Be Wary Of Fentanyl: ‘Test Your Drugs’
Chicago public health officials are advising Lollapalooza goers to test their drugs before partaking to make sure they are not laced with fentanyl. The Chicago Department of Public Health put out a warning a day before the four-day music festival was set to begin in Grant Park. (Betz, 7/28)
Houston Chronicle:
Houstonians Are Stressed About Mental Health, Study Finds. Here’s How CVS Is Fighting That
The Houston market has also been identified as a place that may benefit from these services, according to the 2022 Health Care Insights Study by CVS Health this month. In Houston, 53 percent of respondents said the mental health of a loved one was a “high to moderate stressor,” compared with 42 percent nationally. (Carballo, 7/28)
The Boston Globe:
Communities Band Together To Provide Free Sunscreen
As people flock to beaches, parks, pools, and other outdoor places this summer, a group of eight communities north of Boston is working to ensure they are protected from the harmful effects of the sun. Through a state-funded initiative that began in early July, more than 100 sunscreen dispensers have been installed at 70 locations for free public use in Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, and Swampscott. (Laidler, 7/28)
The Washington Post:
Massive Flooding In Eastern Kentucky Engulfs Homes, Leaves At Least 8 Dead
Gov. Andy Beshear (D) called the event “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” saying officials expect “double-digit deaths” and describing how rescuers were finding people stranded on rooftops. “I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time,” he said. (Childress, Livingston, Beachum and Samenow, 7/28)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on the Ohio abortion-rape case, obesity, the history of the Tuskegee syphilis story, and more.
The Washington Post:
How Local Journalists Proved A 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Wasn’t A Hoax
It felt like half the country doubted the case existed. The Indianapolis Star had published a story July 1 about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state. An indignant President Biden cited the story a week later as an example of extreme abortion laws, and his political opponents pounced. They suggested it was a lie or a hoax. A national newspaper’s editorial board concluded it was “too good to confirm.” Even Ohio’s attorney general called it a “fabrication.” (Izadi, 7/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Big Hospitals Provide Skimpy Charity Care—Despite Billions In Tax Breaks
Nonprofit hospitals get billions of dollars in tax breaks in exchange for providing support to their communities. A Wall Street Journal analysis shows they are often not particularly generous. These charitable organizations, which comprise the majority of hospitals in the U.S., wrote off in aggregate 2.3% of their patient revenue on financial aid for patients’ medical bills. Their for-profit competitors, a category including publicly traded giants such as HCA Healthcare Inc., wrote off 3.4%, the Journal found in an analysis of the most-recent annual reports hospitals file with the federal government. (Wilde Matthews, McGinty and Evans, 7/25)
Stat:
For Drugmakers And The FDA, Trials On Ultra-Rare Diseases Pose Challenges
In the U.S., a rare disease is defined as any condition that afflicts 200,000 people or fewer. There are an estimated 7,000 such diseases, according to the FDA. But there is no legal or regulatory bright line to distinguish ultra-rare diseases, other than an informal rule of thumb that such diseases affect one patient per 50,000 people, or fewer than 20 patients in a population of 1 million people. That arbitrary definition works out to about 6,000 patients in the U.S. (Silverman, 7/26)
In a suite of stories, USA Today explored the obesity epidemic in the US —
USA Today:
Obesity Rate In America: Overweight People Are Blamed Despite Research
The vast majority of people find it almost impossible to lose substantial weight and keep it off. Medicine no longer sees this as a personal failing. In recent years, faced with reams of scientific evidence, the medical community has begun to stop blaming patients for not losing excess pounds. (Weintraub, 7/26)
Meanwhile, it was the anniversary of a shocking piece of health news —
AP:
How An AP Reporter Broke The Tuskegee Syphilis Story
The U.S. Public Health Service called it “The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.” The world would soon come to know it simply as the “Tuskegee Study” — one of the biggest medical scandals in U.S. history, an atrocity that continues to fuel mistrust of government and health care among Black Americans. (Breed, 7/25)
Viewpoints: Maybe We've Been Looking At Weight Loss All Wrong; Antibiotic Resistant Typhoid On The Rise
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
What If The Focus On Calories and Energy Balance Is Simply Wrong?
The usual way of understanding obesity is simple: If you consume more calories than you need to fuel yourself, the surplus is deposited into body fat, and you gain weight. Because, according to this approach, all calories are alike to the body, the only way to lose weight is to eat fewer of them or burn more off with exercise. (David S. Ludwig, 7/28)
NPR:
Typhoid Mutated To Beat Antibiotics. Science Is Learning How To Beat Those Strains
New antibiotic-resistant strains are on the rise, fueling outbreaks across the world and making up a greater percentage of the yearly toll of 10 to 20 million cases and 100,000 deaths. And now science is fighting back by ramping up vaccine campaigns and figuring out more efficient ways to find cases of typhoid. (Max Barnhart, 7/28)
Columbus Dispatch:
Our Mistakes With COVID Are Repeating With Monkeypox
Knowledge is power — but only if you use it. We know about viruses and how they reproduce. We know about evolution through gene mutation and natural selection winnowing resulting variants. (Steve Rissing, 7/28)
Scientific American:
How Zombies Can Help Prevent The Next Pandemic
Most people know of some of the tools that help us fight pandemics: safe and effective vaccines, antiviral and antibody treatments, and for respiratory infections such as COVID, public-health measures such as masks. But they have overlooked one tool that might help us prevent the next pandemic: zombie viral genomes. (John Yin, 7/29)
The New York Times:
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is In Denial
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last month, there’s been a steady barrage of horror stories, including several of women refused abortions for life-threatening pregnancy complications. Rakhi Dimino, a doctor in Texas, where most abortions have been illegal since last year, told PBS that more patients are coming to her with sepsis or hemorrhaging “than I’ve ever seen before.” (Michelle Goldberg, 7/29)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Doctors Delaying Abortion Care Due To Law Confusion, Ad Warns
Women and doctors have long faced excruciating decisions when pregnancy outcomes threatened the health of the mother. Up until recently however, these decisions had been, by and large, up to just those two people. Following the Supreme Court decision striking down the federal right to abortion, and triggering a wave of legislation criminalizing abortion in many states, doctors are having to parse legal text and weigh criminal penalties before offering potentially life-or-death care. (7/28)