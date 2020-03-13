Global Health Watch

Kaiser Health News: Congress Approves Boost In Food Aid For Seniors But Funding Falls Short Of Growing Need Advocates for senior citizens hailed the bipartisan passage of a federal bill that calls for boosting money for nutrition programs so that fewer older adults go hungry. But the proposed funding still wouldn’t keep up with America’s fast-growing senior population. The legislation reauthorizes the Older Americans Act, which provides for home-delivered and group meals for anyone 60 and older while supporting an array of other services, such as transportation and in-home care. (Ungar, 3/12)

Politico: McConnell Delays Senate Recess Amid Coronavirus Crisis And FISA Deadline Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate will delay its recess scheduled for next week to continue working on an economic relief package to address the coronavirus outbreak. "Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week," the Kentucky Republican tweeted. "I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong." (Levine and Desiderio, 3/12)

The Hill: Pelosi: House 'Close' To Striking Deal With Trump On Coronavirus Response Package The sides have been at odds over several provisions of the sweeping, multibillion-dollar package. Republicans, for instance, have balked at the Democrats’ paid leave proposal, fearing it creates a permanent entitlement benefit, in lieu of simply addressing the current coronavirus. Democrats, for their part, have objected to GOP demands that the legislation include language explicitly prohibiting the use of federal funds for abortion services. (Lillis and Wong, 3/12)

ABC News: Coronavirus-Relief Bill Aims To Expand Free School Lunch Program With coronavirus-related school closures looming, federal lawmakers have proposed a bill that includes help for families that are struggling to feed their kids while at home. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, presented to the House on Wednesday, includes a provision for expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that provides money for low-income families to purchase healthy food. The proposal is one of at least eight provisions up for consideration by the Senate. (Carrega, 3/12)

Politico: Pelosi And Mnuchin Closing In On A Deal On Coronavirus Aid Package The final sticking points involved complex talks led by Mnuchin and Ways and Means Chairman Richie Neal (D-Mass.) over sick leave for employees impacted by the coronavirus as well as their family members, said multiple Democratic and GOP aides. Pelosi and Mnuchin held several conversations throughout Thursday. Pelosi then tapped Neal to try hammer out an accord over the paid leave issue with Mnuchin, said Democratic aides. The multibillion-dollar House proposal — which aims to shore up safety-net programs like food aid and unemployment insurance — represents Washington's most aggressive response to the growing coronavirus crisis, which has sent financial markets into a panic as it quickly spreads across the globe. (Bresnahan, Ferris and Caygle, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Pelosi Says House, Trump Administration Near Coronavirus Pact Efforts to put together a bill began only this week as lawmakers have rushed to respond to the pandemic that has tanked financial markets and infected more people world-wide. Democrats delayed procedural steps Thursday on the bill to allow for further negotiations and the possibility that they could amend the legislation. Republicans had raised concerns about the Democratic proposal to offer paid leave, criticizing the decision to have the Social Security Administration run the program in particular. Mrs. Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference that Democrats were reviewing proposals from Mr. Mnuchin. (Duehren and Andrews, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Fallout: Deal On Economic Stimulus Package Is Near The deal — being forged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin via frequent phone calls — is expected to eliminate insurance co-payments for COVID-19 testing and provide billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments for food programs and unemployment benefits. It is also expected to include up to 14 days of sick pay for workers dealing with the coronavirus who don’t receive sick pay from their employers and up to three months’ leave for people who need to care for sick relatives. (Haberkorn and Wire, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Hopes Of Bipartisan Deal Rise As White House, Democrats Negotiate Coronavirus Relief “We’ve resolved most of our differences, and those we haven’t we’ll continue to have a conversation — because there will obviously be other bills,” Pelosi told reporters outside of her office in the Capitol, at the end of a long day of intense talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The legislation will include measures to boost paid family leave and unemployment insurance, ensure free coronavirus testing, and strengthen nutritional aid like food stamps. The emerging agreement builds upon a bill House Democrats released late Wednesday that included a number of provisions Republicans opposed, setting off hours of frenzied negotiations on Capitol Hill to reach bipartisan consensus. (DeBonis, Werner and Stein, 3/12)

The New York Times: Congress Nears Stimulus Deal With White House As Wall Street Suffers Rout Financial markets plunged on Thursday in the biggest one-day drop since the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, and Congress neared a deal with the White House on a sweeping economic rescue package to respond to the colossal effect of the coronavirus pandemic. After a day of intense negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, Ms. Pelosi told reporters that “we’ve resolved most of our differences” and the House would vote on Friday on the measure “one way or another.” It would then go to the Senate, which called off a recess that had been scheduled for next week in anticipation of a compromise. (Cochrane, Smialek and Tankersley, 3/12)

The legislation will include measures to boost paid family leave and unemployment insurance, ensure free coronavirus testing, and strengthen nutritional aid like food stamps. The final sticking points between House Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the administration's point person on the deal, involved paid sick leave. The House is expected to vote on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled the Senate's weeklong recess next week to assess the legislation.

The Washington Post: Trump's Long-Standing Ties To Cruise Industry Tested By Coronavirus Pandemic Huddled with donors at his private Mar-a-Lago Club on Friday, President Trump told supporters that he was intent on protecting the cruise industry from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis — even as top health officials and other key advisers were privately pushing him to keep the public off the ships. Two days later, the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned U.S. citizens, particularly those with medical issues, not to travel by cruise ship, sending the industry into a panic, according to people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. (Dawsey, O'Connell, Parker and Reinhard, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Trump Says Still ‘Lots Of Options’ For Tokyo Olympics, After Call With Japan’s Abe President Trump praised Japan's preparations for the Summer Olympics and said there were still "lots of options" for holding the Games, only hours after suggesting they might have to be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shift in the president’s tone came after a phone call with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe. (Denyer, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Crisis Tests Trump’s Unusual Governing Style President Trump’s rare prime-time speech Wednesday was designed to reassure the nation about his administration’s response to a quickly spreading coronavirus. Instead, Mr. Trump’s scripted speech included errors about health-insurance payments and European travel restrictions, people involved in the speechwriting said Thursday. He also inserted his own mistakes as he spoke, the people said. (Bender, 3/12)

The Washington Post: For Trump, The Coronavirus Crisis Is All About The Numbers — And They Don’t Look Good During weeks of briefings and discussions over the escalating coronavirus, President Trump has repeatedly fixated on one thing above all: the numbers. He has aggressively quizzed aides about infection statistics — asking how many cases are in each state, and how the quantity compares with other countries. He has clung to the rosiest projections, repeating only the figures that support his belief that the coronavirus is not morphing into a global catastrophe. And he has intensely followed the plummeting stock market, which plunged more than 1,600 points Wednesday. (Parker, Dawsey and Abutaleb, 3/12)

NBC News: Behind Trump's Coronavirus Shift As President Donald Trump jetted back to Washington on Monday after a weekend of golfing and fundraising in Florida, an intervention was awaiting him at the White House. Administration officials, increasingly concerned about the messaging on and response to the coronavirus, had spent the weekend scrambling to craft a strategy to shift the president's response, which had been focused on downplaying the threat and accusing the media of creating undue concern, according to people involved in the effort. (Pettypiece, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Inside Trump’s Failed 10-Minute Attempt To Control The Coronavirus Crisis In the most scripted of presidential settings, a prime-time televised address to the nation, President Trump decided to ad-lib — and his errors triggered a market meltdown, panicked travelers overseas and crystallized for his critics just how dangerously he has fumbled his management of the coronavirus. Even Trump — a man practically allergic to admitting mistakes — knew he’d screwed up by declaring Wednesday night that his ban on travel from Europe would include cargo and trade, and acknowledged as much to aides in the Oval Office as soon as he’d finished speaking, according to one senior administration official and a second person, both with knowledge of the episode. (Rucker, Parker and Dawsey, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Coronavirus Travel Ban Deepens Tensions With European Allies President Trump’s announced travel ban on Europe, beyond surprising European capitals, deepens tensions among trans-Atlantic allies whose ties are already strained over trade, security, climate change and what Europeans say is the U.S. failure to consult them. European governments complained that the announcement, made early Thursday Europe time, came without notice and coordination on what is a global health problem. Moreover, the U.S. ban, European Union leaders said, directly affects European citizens, barring many of them from travel to the U.S., and disregards the EU’s “strong action” to contain the new coronavirus. (Norma, 3/12)

The New York Times: Trump’s Travel Ban Leaves Americans In Europe Scrambling To Get Home Across Europe on Thursday, Americans scrambled to make sense of conflicting messages from Washington about if and when they would be allowed to return to the United States. They awoke to the news that President Trump had announced a 30-day suspension of most travel from Europe in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Mr. Trump said. The travel restrictions would start at midnight Friday, he added. (Murphy, 3/12)

Boston Globe: ‘This Virus Is Everywhere.’ Experts Deride Europe Travel Ban As Useless Public health experts on Wednesday condemned President Trump’s ban on travel from certain European countries, reacting with bafflement and derision to a measure they said would do nothing to control a pandemic that has already reached US shores. (Freyer, 3/12)

NPR: Trump's European Travel Ban Questioned By Public Health Experts The new restrictions which apply to 26 countries in Europe (but not the United Kingdom) came as a surprise to many E.U. leaders when Trump announced them. They also came as a surprise to many public health experts. "From a public health perspective, it's remarkably pointless," says Francois Balloux, an epidemiologist at University College London who worked with the World Health Organization on the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic. Balloux says closing borders only works in the very early days of an outbreak, or for countries that haven't yet detected any cases at all. The U.S., as of Thursday afternoon, had confirmed 1,323 cases. (Beaubien, 3/12)

Politico: 'I Don't Want People Dying': Trump Defends Travel Ban After Confusing Primetime Address President Donald Trump served up a freewheeling defense of his European travel ban Thursday, as senior administration officials sought to deliver a more controlled line of messaging in the aftermath of his primetime speech on the White House's coronavirus response. "I don't want people dying. That's what I'm all about," the president told reporters one day after announcing a 30-day ban on foreign visitors from most of Europe to fight the pandemic. (Forgey, 3/12)

Politico: Trump Officials Did Sound The Coronavirus Alarm. They Just Don’t Work There Anymore. On the January day a new coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, China, Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump’s former homeland security adviser, tweeted a stark warning: “we face a global health threat.” “Coordinate!” he implored. At the time, the coronavirus outbreak was isolated to China — a distant threat to America that did not seem to overly concern President Donald Trump. But Bossert was just one of several former Trump administration officials waving their arms. Other people like Scott Gottlieb, head of the Food and Drug Administration until 2019, and Gary Cohn, who once helmed the National Economic Council, were also on TV and Twitter, arguing the administration must prepare for the situation to get worse. The people who had once been seen as Trump’s guardrails inside the administration were now trying to educate from the outside. (McGraw, 3/12)

Politico: Trump Expected To Sign Order Unleashing Coronavirus Funding Trump on Thursday said he is still mulling what emergency funding steps he will take. He is also pushing for Congress to pass a stimulus package, but lawmakers are bogged down over the details. “We have things that I can do,” Trump said in the Oval Office while sitting alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act. … I have it memorized as to the powers in that act. If we need to do something. I have the right to do a lot of things people don't even know about.” (Kumar, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Could Sign A Coronavirus Emergency Declaration Soon, Adviser Says White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow made the disclosure in a conference call with GOP lawmakers Thursday morning, the people said. The White House declined to comment, and Mr. Kudlow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. White House officials have for weeks been discussing an emergency declaration, likely under the 1988 Stafford Act, which would free up billions in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster funds, administration officials said. The money would help local and state officials respond to the outbreak. (Restuccia, 3/12)

The Hill: Trump Weighing Potential Emergency Declaration For Coronavirus President Trump is weighing whether to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, which would free up additional resources to combat the rapidly spreading disease. The president indicated to reporters that using an emergency declaration under the Stafford Act was under consideration, but would not say definitively whether he would sign it on Thursday. (Samuels, 3/12)

President Donald Trump has been hesitant to declare an emergency as it might contrast with his optimistic messaging in the early days of the crisis. Meanwhile, the travel ban he announced this week is criticized by public health experts. And, former Trump administration officials have been sounding the alarm even while their former colleagues project a rosy outlook. Media outlets also take a peek inside the White House's slowly shifting views on the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Times: Travelers From Coronavirus Hot Spots Say They Faced No Screening As thousands of Americans flee from Europe and other centers of the coronavirus outbreak, many travelers are reporting no health screenings upon departure and few impediments at U.S. airports beyond a welcome home greeting. Since January, officers from Customs and Border Protection have been on heightened alert for travelers who could potentially spread the virus. The Department of Homeland Security has told employees to look for visible physical symptoms and search through their travel documents and a federal database that tracks where they came from. Those customs officers will soon have to spot symptoms among a flood of more Americans funneled to designated airports from multiple countries in Europe, an administration official said, after President Trump announced new travel restrictions on the region this week. (Kanno-Youngs, 3/13)

CNN: Lawmakers Fume Amid Lack Of Coronavirus Testing Members were exasperated with what they said was a lack of clarity in the officials' answers, as lawmakers struggle to understand how the US has been so far outpaced by other countries grappling with the pandemic. As he left Thursday's briefing, GOP Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina said there is "a growing frustration among members as a whole to get more definitive answers" from the administration about testing capabilities.He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "struggled to give a really strong answer" on why the United States hasn't been able to duplicate testing that is being used in places such as South Korea. (Byrd, Fox, Raju and Barrett, 3/12)

CBS News: "It Certainly Is Not Too Late": Fauci Says Wider Coronavirus Testing System Will Be Up And Running Soon Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is on the coronavirus task force, said at a House meeting on Thursday that the current testing system "is not really geared to what we need right now." Hours after calling the testing system a "failing," Fauci spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell in an exclusive interview. (3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Virus Testing System Is Failing, Fauci Tells Congress The federal government’s top infectious-disease doctor said the nation’s system for disease testing has failed during the coronavirus outbreak because people typically need a doctor’s permission to be tested. “The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified Thursday at a congressional hearing. “That is a failing. It is a failing. Let’s admit it.” (Burton, Armour and Wise, 3/12)

ProPublica: The FDA Is Forcing The CDC To Waste Time Double Testing Some Coronavirus Cases A federal directive that’s supposed to speed up the response to a pandemic is actually slowing down the government’s rollout of coronavirus tests. The directive, issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, requires that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a sister agency, retest every positive coronavirus test run by a public health lab to confirm its accuracy. The result, experts say, is wasting limited resources at a time when thousands of Americans are waiting in line to get tested for COVID-19. (DePhillis and Chen, 3/12)

CBS News: Johns Hopkins Develops Its Own Coronavirus Test Doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore have created their own coronavirus test, which they hope will help address the need for more testing for COVID-19. Doctors at Hopkins said the country needs more widely available tests that return results more quickly. That's why they created a test on their own, reports CBS Baltimore. Hopkins began using the test on Wednesday and by Thursday night, they were to have tested 50 samples. (3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Grants New Coronavirus Test Emergency Approval A new, high-speed coronavirus test has been granted emergency clearance by the Food and Drug Administration, the latest effort to expand capacity to diagnose the fast-spreading pathogen. The test was developed by diagnostics giant Roche Holding AG RHHBY -8.96% and is designed to run on the company’s automated machines, which are already installed in more than 100 laboratories across the U.S. It is only the third coronavirus diagnostic to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA, following a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and one from the New York State Department of Health. (Roland and Loftus, 3/13)

Scientists across the country are working around the clock to develop quicker tests for the coronavirus. But many worry that the lack of testing in the early days of the outbreak will come back to haunt the country. Meanwhile, travelers returning from international hot spots say they're still not getting screened when they re-enter the country.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Horsford Bill Aims To Ease Coronavirus Job Impacts Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., has introduced legislation aimed at providing additional funding for Nevada and other states should unemployment rise because of the COVID-19 outbreak .In a statement released Thursday, Horsford said his bill, H.R. 6199, would immediately provide Nevada with $5 million to help offset a probable increase in unemployment applications, with another $5 million available should the state suffer significant job losses. (Appleton, 3/12)

Reuters: U.S. Excludes Some Chinese Medical Products From Tariffs The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it granted on Thursday exclusions from import tariffs for some medical products imported from China, including face masks, stethoscope covers and blood pressure cuff sleeves. The exclusions were granted as the United States grapples with a coronavirus outbreak that threatens to strain its healthcare system. (3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: As Recession Looms, Priority Is Lessening Severity, Easing Financial Stress In the last week the coronavirus shock has sharply raised the probability that the U.S., and the world at large, will suffer a recession. The main challenge for the world now is limiting its severity and preventing a health crisis from becoming a financial crisis. Hard data has yet to show a downturn, but it is out of date. Meanwhile, airlines, theaters and others report widespread cancellations. Just this week equity prices have tumbled, oil prices have plunged, and there are signs of growing stress in financial markets. (Ip, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Economists See Rising Risks Of Recession World-Wide The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since 1987 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The global financial rout deepened on Thursday despite new measures by major central banks to ease market strains and bolster the economy—and as the Trump administration and Congress neared agreement on legislation to provide federal financial assistance to many affected businesses and workers. (Mitchell and Zumbrun, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Behind The Scenes Of U.S. Coronavirus Economic Policy-Making As the coronavirus affects almost every aspect of business, a collection of Trump administration officials—at times at odds with one another—have been seeking to coordinate government action to soften the anticipated blow to the economy. So far, that coordination has been more ad hoc than organized or torn from the classic crisis playbook, which has administration policy makers acting in concert with the Federal Reserve and seeking buy-in from congressional leaders from both parties before announcing a policy response. (Davidson, Restuccia and Timiraos, 3/12)

The Hill: Fed To Spend $1.5T To Pump Liquidity Into Financial Markets Amid Coronavirus Panic The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced Thursday that it will spend $1.5 trillion to purchase financial assets in a titanic bid to pump cash into the bond market amid panic on Wall Street. The New York Fed said in a Thursday statement it will drastically increase the scale of its repurchase (repo) agreements, during which it buys Treasury bonds and other securities from banks and traders with an agreement to sell the product back with interest the following day or soon after. It will offer $500 billion in repo operations on Thursday followed by $1 trillion in repo agreements Friday “to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak.” (Lane, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Stock Futures Jump After Dow’s Worst Day Since 1987 Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as much as 4.5% in early morning trading Friday. U.S. stocks plunged Thursday, with the Dow falling 10% as the rapidly spreading coronavirus drove fears of a global slowdown despite action from the Federal Reserve. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.3% at the open Friday. Italy’s financial regulator suspended short selling of 85 Italian companies until the end of the trading day. The U.K.’s regulator also banned the trading activity on the same companies dual-listed on British exchanges. (Hirtenstein and Chiu, 3/13)

The Washington Post: Markets Plunged, Despite The Fed Announcing Flooding The Short-Term Lending Markets With $1.5 Trillion The stock market crashed to its worst day since 1987, shrugging off dramatic intervention by two central banks and a prime-time address by President Trump as Americans realized the coronavirus will impose new limits on their daily lives. The Dow Jones industrial average posted its largest one-day point loss in history, dropping almost 2,353 points to close at 21,200.62. In percentage terms, the 10 percent loss marked the Dow’s worst day since the infamous October day known as “Black Monday.” (Lynch, Heath, Telford and Long, 3/13)

The markets made up some ground early on Friday morning, but the global economy has been thrown into a state of tumult as world leaders struggle to deal with the spreading pandemic. The Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday took drastic measures by pumping $1.5 trillion into the bond market to try to stabilize it.

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Curve Shows Much Of Europe Could Face Italy-Like Surge Within Weeks Some of the world's top experts tracking the spread of the coronavirus predict that in a matter of weeks, much of Europe could be facing a similar surge in cases that has locked down Italy, overwhelmed its hospitals in the north and brought the country of 60 million to a standstill. The mathematical models developed by epidemiologists to track the virus show a sharp trajectory of infections in Spain, Germany, France and Britain. The modelers in Europe say a similar arc is likely in the United States, but anticipating the spread is made more difficult by the lack of widespread testing of suspected cases there. (Morris and Booth, 3/13)

The New York Times: How The World’s Largest Coronavirus Outbreaks Are Growing Milan, Italy. Daegu, South Korea. Qom, Iran. Many of the world’s largest coronavirus outbreaks took root in and around well-traveled cities, but they have since grown to encompass entire countries. Cases have spread across Italy’s north and down to Rome, leading to a lockdown of the entire country. Iran’s capital, where leaders dismissed the virus just two weeks ago, has seen thousands infected. And cases continue to surge across Europe. (Singhvi, McCann, Wu and Migliozzi, 3/12)

PBS NewsHour: The Reason U.S. COVID-19 Numbers Aren’t Higher? Not Enough Tests Compared to the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 in China, Japan, and South Korea, the U.S. has so far tested “only a tiny fraction,” said Dr. Lawrence Gostin, global health law professor at Georgetown University who also directs the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National & Global Health Law. “We are likely to have much more testing capacity in the coming weeks, but it may be too little, too late.” (Santhanam, 3/12)

The New York Times: The Worst-Case Estimate For U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Between 160 million and 214 million people in the U.S. could be infected over the course of the epidemic, according to one projection. That could last months or even over a year, with infections concentrated in shorter periods, staggered across time in different communities, experts said. As many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die. And, the calculations based on the C.D.C.’s scenarios suggested, 2.4 million to 21 million people in the U.S. could require hospitalization, potentially crushing the nation’s medical system, which has only about 925,000 staffed hospital beds. Fewer than a tenth of those are for people who are critically ill. (Fink, 3/13)

Those are the worst-case scenarios that experts are forecasting, but even scaled back numbers that account for the protective measures that are being implemented are still grim. Meanwhile, experts say the reason the numbers aren't higher in the U.S. is because of a lack of testing, not because the virus isn't here and circulating.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Las Vegas Hospitals Place Tents Outside ERs For Health Screenings At least one hospital in the Las Vegas Valley had tents set up outside their emergency room entrances on Thursday morning. Signs alerting patients that health screenings would be done before they enter the ER were in place at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Desert Springs Hospital. Neither hospital had a line. (Przybys, 3/12)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: State Orders All Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes To Restrict Visitors, Limit Procedures To Protect People From Coronavirus Visitors to licensed health care facilities in Louisiana will be limited in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Health. The only visitors allowed into any licensed facility are "those deemed essential, vital or necessary to the care and well-being of patients, clients and residents," according to a statement from the Department. (Woodruff, 3/12)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Ohio: Hospitals To 'Surge' Patient Load When Necessary As Ohio accelerates its defense against the spread of the novel coronavirus, hospital officials across the state worked Thursday to reassure residents that their facilities can handle a major increase in patients who get sick from the infection. The executives also said doctors, nurses and other caregivers are prepared to manage a surge in patient counts from the highly contagious virus and the upper-respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19. (Saker, 3/13)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Hospitals Plan For Surge Of Coronavirus Patients, Worry About Potential ‘Mismatch Between Demand And Resources’ Maryland’s four dozen hospitals are scrambling to prepare for a potential surge of patients sickened by the new coronavirus. Officials are upgrading old flu pandemic plans and inventorying protective gear, medical equipment, staff and beds. They are, however, facing some tough math. (Cohn and Miller, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo Warns New York Hospitals Of Coronavirus Surge New York hospitals may need to halt all elective surgeries and recall former doctors and nurses to handle a surge in novel coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Mr. Cuomo said at a press conference that stopping the surgeries would help avoid overwhelming the health-care system. The move would add 25% to 30% to the system’s capacity he said. New York’s Department of Health would expedite recertification for former doctors and nurses, he said. The state is also considering how the capacity of healthcare systems in upstate New York could relieve those downstate. (West, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Shows Why We Need Better Public Health Funding, Experts Say To illustrate the gulf between the nation’s costly health care and its underfunded public health, Alfred Sommer, former dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, often tells a story: When people wake up after triple bypass surgery at the famous hospital across the street in Baltimore, they typically thank their doctors for the lifesaving miracles they performed — and sometimes even make donations to the institution. “Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘Thank God I don’t have smallpox.’ Or, ‘Thank God my water is potable,’ ” Sommer said. (Sellers, 3/12)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Balance Disclosure And Privacy As COVID-19 Spreads Hospital responses to the pandemic have varied. While some are actively communicating and being transparent, others are declining to publicly disclose if one of their patients has COVID-19 to minimize liability. Hospitals weigh these decisions as they toe a fine line between disclosing accurate information, complying with privacy laws and not inciting fear. (Kacik, 3/12)

Kaiser Health News: Coronavirus Pushes Hospitals To Share Information About Stocks Of Protective Gear Masks, gloves and other equipment are crucial as health care workers face the COVID-19 outbreak. There is a strategic national stockpile that the U.S. government controls — but no one knows what, beyond that stockpile, is available in the private sector. Some hospitals have a surplus of the protective equipment and some not enough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a system that would track the inventory across the U.S. (Farmer, 3/13)

CIDRAP: ECDC: COVID-19 Not Containable, Set To Overwhelm Hospitals In a stark and urgent COVID-19 risk assessment update today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that, in a few weeks or even days, other countries in the region may face huge surges that mirror those of China and Italy. It advised countries to quickly shift to mitigation strategies to protect vulnerable people and prevent overwhelmed hospitals. (Schnirring, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Virus Outbreak Pushes Italy’s Health-Care System To The Brink When her hospital in the northern Italian city of Cremona had its first case of coronavirus three weeks ago, Francesca Mangiatordi was on a night shift. Since then, as dozens of new cases poured in, the emergency-room doctor has been faced with heart-rending choices, such as how to allocate scarce oxygen supplies among critically ill patients. “These are the choices I would have never wanted to make,” she said. “It’s somewhat like being in war.” (Lombardi and Petroni, 3/12)

The New York Times: Italy’s Health Care System Groans Under Coronavirus — A Warning To The World The mayor of one town complained that doctors were forced to decide not to treat the very old, leaving them to die. In another town, patients with coronavirus-caused pneumonia were being sent home. Elsewhere, a nurse collapsed with her mask on, her photograph becoming a symbol of overwhelmed medical staff. In less than three weeks, the coronavirus has overloaded the heath care system all over northern Italy. It has turned the hard hit Lombardy region into a grim glimpse of what awaits countries if they cannot slow the spread of the virus and ‘‘flatten the curve’’ of new cases — allowing the sick to be treated without swamping the capacity of hospitals. (Horowitz, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Are Hospitals Ready For Coronavirus Patients? A Health Official Ducks Question 4 Times In Fox News Interview. The question was important, straightforward and crucial to the country’s preparedness for dealing with the coronavirus crisis: Are America’s hospitals equipped to treat a possible influx of patients afflicted with covid-19? Do they have enough intensive care units and enough ventilators? And the official being questioned by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Thursday night was in a position to know. After all, Seema Verma is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which, as its website says, “oversees one of the largest federal agencies that administers vital health care programs to over 100 million Americans.” She is also on the White House coronavirus task force. As hard as she tried, however, MacCallum could not get a straight answer. (Barbash, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Hospitals Face Major Challenges As Coronavirus Spreads William Olson, the chief of operations for eight Oregon hospitals, grew worried when he was shown a heat map of coronavirus cases and flulike symptoms among patients across seven Western states. The maps captured trends for patients of Providence, which owns 51 hospitals and shared the results early Monday with its hospital executives. Seattle’s outbreak, depicted in blue dots, was already ballooning. And now Portland had its own blue specks. If the pattern held, his hospitals were about to be severely tested. “That was the alarm bells going off,” he said. Mr. Olson said Renton, Wash.-based Providence has sent its real-estate team to hunt for empty lots suitable for medical tents, an exercise under way in all its markets. Also on the Catholic health system’s list of possible extra space for patients: a former dormitory for nuns. (Evans and Wilde Mathews, 3/12)

The New York Times: U.S. Hospitals Prepare For Coronavirus, With The Worst Still To Come One Seattle-area hospital has already seen patient care delayed by the stringent infection-control practices that the government recommended for suspected coronavirus cases. Another in Chicago switched Thursday morning into “surge” mode, setting up triage tents in its ambulance bay and dedicating an entire floor to coronavirus patients. At least one is already receiving emergency supplies from the federal government’s stockpile. With the bow wave of coronavirus infections still to come, hospitals across the country are trying to prepare for a flood of critically ill patients who will strain their capacities like nothing they have seen in at least a generation. Even with some time to prepare, administrators fear they will not be ready. (Kliff, 3/12)

One of the top concerns for public health experts is how virus cases are likely to overwhelm hospitals, like is happening in Italy. Patients there are dying while waiting for treatment and doctors are forced to choose who to treat and who to let die. European health officials say Italy's experience with its faltering health system is just a preview of things to come for other countries.

The Wall Street Journal: As Virus Spreads, Drugmakers Are On The Case Dozens of drugmakers are scrambling to develop vaccines that could prevent people from contracting the new coronavirus, or therapies to treat people infected with the respiratory disease it causes. Testing of several potential drugs and vaccines has already started, and more trials are in the works. Additional studies could follow if researchers find that products approved for other uses, or even ones they discarded, show promise in their labs tackling the virus. “You’re seeing the industry wheel into action,” says Jeremy Levin, chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization trade group and chief executive of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Hopkins, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Why Will It Take So Long To Make A Coronavirus Vaccine That Can Prevent COVID-19? Nothing can stop a global outbreak in its tracks better than a vaccine. Unfortunately, creating a vaccine capable of preventing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will probably take at least a year to 18 months, health officials say. “That is the time frame,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week. Anyone who says they can do it faster “will be cutting corners that would be detrimental.” (Khan, 3/12)

CNBC: Human Trials For A Coronavirus Vaccine Could Begin 'Within A Few Weeks' Human trials for a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 could begin “within a few weeks” with a vaccine ready for public use within the next 12 to 18 months, a top U.S. health official said Thursday. “We said ... that it would take two to three months to have it in the first human,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday at a hearing on the nation’s preparedness for the outbreak. (Lovelace and Higgins-Dunn, 3/12)

A vaccine for broad public use is still 12 to 18 months away. Anyone promising anything faster “will be cutting corners that would be detrimental," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Meanwhile drugmakers are working non-stop to try to find a treatment for the illness.

The Wall Street Journal: When Big Events Get Canceled Due To The Coronavirus, Who’s On The Hook? Event cancellations are multiplying because of the coronavirus. For the most part it is event organizers and local communities, not insurers, who will foot the bill. The limited involvement of the insurance industry sets the fallout from coronavirus cancellations apart from natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes that tend to result in substantial insurance payouts. (Steinberg, 3/13)

Reuters: 'People Are Terrified': Daily Life On Hold As Americans Face Coronavirus Threat In Texas, a photographer worries about paying his bills. In Pennsylvania, an aspiring dancer struggles with a canceled audition. In suburban Los Angeles, a mother wonders whether anyone will show up for her son's bar mitzvah. Across the United States, the coronavirus outbreak is shuttering schools, emptying sports arenas and clearing out offices as Americans practice "social distancing" - staying at least 6 feet (1.8 m) apart from one another - that health authorities say is necessary to slow the advance of the deadly pandemic. (3/12)

ABC News: Two-Thirds Of Americans Concerned About Contracting Coronavirus, As Country Grapples With Growing Crisis: POLL Two-thirds of Americans are concerned that they or someone they know will be infected with the novel coronavirus, but in a country with a growing partisan divide, political tribalism is having a large impact when it comes to anxiety over the disease, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday. Although unease over the coronavirus is high, it also strongly breaks along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 83% are concerned about getting coronavirus, including 47% who are very concerned, and among Republicans, 56% are concerned, including only 15% who are very concerned. Only 17% of Democrats are not concerned while a larger 44% of Republicans are not concerned. (Karson, 3/13)

The Associated Press: Some US Colleges Cancel, Postpone Graduation Over Virus Colleges across the U.S. have begun canceling and curtailing graduation amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will stretch into spring. Some are exploring “virtual"alternatives, while others are considering inviting seniors back for commencement at a later date or just mailing out diplomas. Schools including Brigham Young University, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Berea College are among those telling students that current commencement ceremonies have been canceled. (3/13)

The Associated Press: Virus Darkens Stages, Silences Orchestras Across The US The closures of museums and theaters and concerts come even as families find their kids locked out of school with nothing to do and arts institutions worry about keeping the lights on without ticket sales. “It’s the people that are down here, trying to earn that dollar that it’s going to affect the most,” said Mike Beliles, of Wilmington, North Carolina, who was visiting Nashville. “It’s the people who are trying to make ends meet and they aren’t able to work.” (3/13)

The New York Times: Twenty-Four Hours When Sports Hit The Halt Button One by one, beginning Wednesday night and all through Thursday, the pillars of the American athletic landscape toppled, unceremoniously, to the ground, marking one of the most astonishing nights and days in United States sports history. Professional basketball disappeared first, then the college game followed; hockey melted away; baseball went on indefinite hiatus; and soccer took leave, as well. Before Thursday, Americans could have held some hope that the country’s traditional sports leagues would, in the coming weeks, supply moments of needed respite and emotional escape from the weighty concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Keh, 3/12)

Stateline: As Coronavirus Cancellations Swell, Officials Weigh How Far To Go With cases of the new coronavirus multiplying daily, state and local officials have shut down schools and universities, canceled sporting events, concerts and conferences, and even asked houses of worship to stop public ceremonies. In the space of only days, they have moved to sharply curtail the routines of millions of people. While many of these actions may have serious consequences for the economy and the collective psyche of Americans, public officials have not hesitated to take bold steps that only a few days ago seemed unimaginable. (Ollove, 3/13)

The Hill: Why Canceling Events Makes Sense In The Age Of COVID-19 Governments, businesses and sports leagues are taking drastic steps to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people across the United States. The measures, virtually unprecedented in the century since the Spanish flu that killed more than 50 million people around the globe, are aimed at reducing the transmission of the potentially life-threatening virus between those already infected and those who are at risk. Public health experts say the steps are necessary, even critical, to stop the spread of the virus. (Wilson, 3/12)

CIDRAP: From Broadway To Baseball, US Events Canceled Over COVID-19 All these efforts are attempts at forcing social distancing, which has been touted by public health experts as one of the best ways to flatten the epidemiological curve of the virus, or distribute the number of infections over a long period of time so as not to strain the nation's healthcare system. On Twitter, scientists, researchers, and journalists used the hashtag #flattenthecurve to encourage social distancing measures, such as working from home and canceling major events. (Soucheray, 3/12)

CNN: Americans Face New Norms As Coronavirus Outbreaks Show No Sign Of Slowing Down For many Americans, the past 48 hours have felt like uncharted territory. Travel restrictions into the US are going into effect today. Leaders across the country are banning public gatherings, dozens of school districts and universities hit the pause button on classes, sports leagues suspended their seasons and major entertainment venues -- like Broadway and Disney World -- announced a halt in activities. Despite the unprecedented measures, one top US health official said the number of outbreaks is "definitely going to get worse before it gets better." (Maxouris, 3/13)

The Associated Press: Pandemic Increasingly Takes Over Daily Lives, Roils Markets The coronavirus pandemic has taken over daily lives around the globe, overwhelming hospitals, shuttering schools and offices, halting U.S. presidential campaign rallies and world sports while increasing fears about the financial toll. The intensifying spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has dashed hopes about a quick containment, even with travel and social events curbed drastically. And political leaders were among those infected or quarantined due to potential exposure. (3/13)

ABC News: Social Distancing Is Key To Stopping Coronavirus Measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus are underway with schools closed, sports events canceled and business conferences postponed. These measures, considered "social distancing," may be key in containing the spread of the coronavirus. "Social distancing is a public health intervention in which people are discouraged from convening in groups and encouraged to keep physical distance from others in order to slow the spread of illness," said Dr. Neha Chaudhary, child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and co-founder of Brainstorm, Stanford’s lab for mental health innovation. (Amin, 3/13)

The New York Times: Efforts To Control Coronavirus Could Get Even More Extreme First came handwashing instructions and social distancing. Then came the prohibitions on large events and the shuttering of schools. Next up, should the coronavirus outbreak grow even more dire, are government measures that could have an even greater impact on daily life. Washington State — where 31 people have died from the virus, the most in the United States — has escalated through most of a 13-step strategy checklist for controlling infectious outbreaks and now has only a few remaining options: closing workplaces, restricting people to their homes and cordoning off targeted areas to help control the spread of infection. (Baker and Jordan, 3/13)

Politico: America Shuts Down Financial markets are careening. Public tours of the very symbols of American political power — the White House, Capitol Hill and Supreme Court — are being put on hold while some congressional offices are shuttering altogether. Campaign rallies are being canceled. Professional sports leagues have suspended play. And Broadway and Disneyland are shutting down. Each day, more and more employees are working remotely at companies large and small. Even the White House is considering mass teleworking. Schools are being closed or going virtual. Ohio students are getting a three-week spring break beginning Monday, while schools will be closed for two weeks across Maryland and six weeks in three Washington state counties. And travel is being discouraged — and in the case of foreign visitors from most of Europe, banned. Some cruise lines are even halting voyages on their ships. (McCaskill, 3/12)

Experts are recommending that anyone who can practice social distancing--like working from home and avoiding large public gatherings--should do so to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, which left uncheck has the potential to spread like wildfire through the states. Meanwhile, organization, companies, universities and state leaders are instituting policies that keep people from congregating in tight spaces together.

The Wall Street Journal: Starbucks Baristas Confront Coronavirus Pandemic The 200,000 workers at Starbucks Corp.’s U.S. cafes are on the rapidly shifting front lines of the service industry’s confrontation with the coronavirus pandemic. Workers who pour coffee for millions of Americans risk exposure to the virus if infected customers visit their stores. They are also under pressure to keep cafes cleaner than ever to reassure customers as confirmed cases multiply across the country. (Haddon, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Religious Leaders Debate Whether To Close Churches, Mosques Amid Coronavirus Religious leaders across the nation took dramatic measures this week to cancel weekend gatherings while others told their members they will still hold services. Ahead of Friday prayers where Muslims usually prostrate shoulder-to-shoulder on carpets, disagreements emerged among Muslim leaders over whether to hold religious services and how to handle mass gatherings. Outside Washington, leaders of two major Virginia-based mosques took the opposite approach from each other for Friday prayers, which are mandatory for Muslim men. (Bailey, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Movie Theaters See Temporary Closures As Strong Possibility U.S. movie theaters are increasingly likely to shut down temporarily, according to a person familiar with the matter, amid growing concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The chances are high” that theaters will shut, the person said, with the caveat that the situation is “really fluid and depending on local health officials and conditions.” AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cineworld Group PLC’s Regal Entertainment Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Cinemark Holdings Inc. declined to comment. (Watson, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: College Students’ Dispersal Over Virus Concern Is Expected To Snarl Census The sudden dispersal of college students across the U.S. as schools seek to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus could complicate the Census Bureau’s plan to count students at their school addresses. The 2020 census got under way Thursday. Millions of Americans have received invitations encouraging them to fill out the decennial questionnaire online, by phone or on paper. The Census Bureau was assessing how the coronavirus epidemic could interfere with its plans to count more than 3 million college students who live on or near campuses. (Overberg, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Pandemic: California Calls For Ban On Large Events Coronavirus cases continue to mount across California as counties big and small reported new tallies on Thursday and Disneyland took unprecedented action to close the theme park for the rest of the month. Los Angeles County health officials confirmed three new cases, two of which had an unidentified source of exposure, suggesting that the virus is actively spreading in the community. (Wigglesworth, Winton, Smith, Branson-Potts and Mozingo, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Princess Cruises Cancels All Voyages For Two Months Princess Cruises canceled all its voyages for the next two months and will cut short some current trips, after two of its ships suffered coronavirus outbreaks. It is the first ocean carrier to suspend sailings as a result of coronavirus. The suspension applies to voyages departing March 12 to May 10, Princess said Thursday. The cruise line is owned by Carnival Corp. Current trips with less than five days remaining will continue, but those extending beyond March 17 will be cut short. (Paris, Sebastian and Ailworth, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Cancellations Hit Trump’s Hotels And Clubs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak President Trump’s family business, which owns and operates hotels and golf courses, faced a rapidly deteriorating commercial outlook Thursday as it became caught up in the wave of cancellations across the tourism industry as a result of the coronavirus. The company also learned it had hosted its first confirmed coronavirus case: a Brazilian official who spent time with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida last week. (Partlow, Fahrenthold and O'Connell, 3/12)

Politico: ‘This Town’ Faces A Lockdown Book parties and air kisses, furrowed brows and panel discussions: Many of the rhythms of daily life in the nation’s capital are about creating, if not the reality, then at least the illusion of social intimacy. How is Washington dealing with a moment—perhaps a very long time—when the new catchphrase is social distancing? So far, the city’s biggest patterns haven’t been disrupted: Congress is still in session. The federal government has not, as of yet, told most of its employees to stop coming to the office. The White House is still conducting business as usual, despite Trump’s dramatic decision Wednesday night to block travelers from Europe. (Lippman, 3/13)

The Hill: MLB Suspending Spring Training And Pushing Back The Season: Report MLB is expected to cease all spring training activities sometime Thursday afternoon, following the lead of other American sports leagues amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., ESPN reported. "After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted early Thursday afternoon. "The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen," he added. (Johnson, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Broadway Going Dark Could Mean Losses Above $100 Million With Broadway and New York City’s broader cultural scene coming to a coronavirus-prompted close on Thursday, industry professionals are tallying the potential financial impact. Their quick assessment is the hit—estimated at $100 million for Broadway ticket revenue alone—could be substantial when factoring in the cost to the theaters, shows and institutions involved, along with the effect on the wider New York economy. (Passy, 3/12)

The New York Times: Broadway, Symbol Of New York Resilience, Shuts Down Amid Virus Threat The adage is synonymous with Broadway itself: the show must go on. And for decades, through wars and recessions and all forms of darkness, Broadway, the heart of America’s theater industry and an economic lifeblood for many artists, has kept its curtains up and its footlights on. But on Thursday, facing a widening coronavirus pandemic and new limitations on large gatherings, the industry said it was suspending all plays and musicals for 32 days, effective immediately. (Paulson, 3/12)

CNN: Disney World Closes Because Of The Coronavirus Outbreak Disney (DIS) is closing Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the global pandemic. The company also announced the closure of Disneyland Paris and the suspension of all new departures with the Disney Cruise Line. Earlier on Thursday the company said it was closing it's iconic Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California. The virus, which has spread worldwide, has now shuttered the gates of all eleven Disney theme parks across North America, Europe and Asia. (Pallotta, 3/12)

ABC News: 40 Coronavirus Deaths In US As Disney Parks To Close, March Madness Canceled At least 1,663 cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in the United States Thursday as more events are canceled across the country. Forty people have died in the U.S. At least 46 states, plus Washington, D.C., have confirmed cases. (Haworth, Shapiro and Pereira, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Disneyland To Close Temporarily As Coronavirus Spurs Cancellations Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday it is closing its Disneyland Resort as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread cancellations of sporting events and other public gatherings. As of Thursday afternoon, Disney’s larger U.S. park, Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Fla., remained open with no closure plans. The company said that there have been no reported cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus at the Disneyland Resort but added that the closure was “in the best interest of our guests and employees.” (Watson, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Disneyland And Universal Studios To Close For The Rest Of The Month Because Of Coronavirus At first, Thursday seemed like it was shaping up to be a typical — and typically busy — day at the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Just before 10 a.m., the wait times for Disneyland’s popular attractions at its Anaheim theme park were significant — 55 minutes for the Matterhorn Bobsleds and 45 minutes for Space Mountain, according to the park’s mobile app. Guests were posting happy pictures of their visits, although some acknowledged that there was more than the threat of weather that could rain on their parade. (Money, Martin and Cosgrove, 3/12)

The Hill: Supreme Court Will Close To Public Amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Supreme Court will close to the public indefinitely starting on Thursday afternoon amid concerns over coronavirus, but the building remains open for "official business," a spokeswoman said. The new restriction on public access comes after the pandemic infected more than 1,300 in the U.S., including 10 cases in Washington, D.C., where local officials have declared a state of emergency and discouraged large gatherings as social and economic disruption widens across the country. “Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court building will be closed to the public … until further notice,” said court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe. (Kruzel, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Supreme Court To Close To Public Indefinitely The Supreme Court and other federal courts in the nation’s capital said they would close to the public indefinitely, allowing access only to those with official business, as authorities tried to stanch the coronavirus pandemic. “Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice,” the Supreme Court said Thursday. (Bravin, 3/12)

A look at the wide-ranging list of closures, cancellations and postponements as cities and states try to contain the coronavirus.

Life Takes Drastic Turns From Shop Owners In Small Kentucky Town To Commuters In New York City

From social distancing to disinfecting, media outlets report on efforts under way across the nation to deal with slowing the spread of the virus in communities small and large.

The Washington Post: A Small Town Takes A Big Hit After Coronavirus Is Confirmed In Its Midst

On a typical weekday, the restaurants that are just a quick walk from the white-columned county courthouse at the center of town would be serving a lively lunch crowd. But the booths are empty this week, the bar stools vacant. The culprit is the novel coronavirus — a single case on Friday, followed quickly by four more. Almost overnight, they wiped out business here and made Harrison County an unlikely epicenter for the outbreak in Kentucky. “This virus came to town and scared everyone,” lamented Josh Jenkins, who owns JJ’s on Main Street. On Sunday, he told most of his 20-person staff to stay home for lack of customers. He has no idea when he’ll call them back to work. (Williams, 3/12)

CNN: These States Have Been Hit The Hardest By Coronavirus. Here's What They're Doing To Fight The Spread

While the US struggles to play "catch up" in the fight against coronavirus, states with the most cases and deaths are making their own rules to try to stop the disease. From emergency declarations to banning large crowds, here's what some of the hardest-hit states are doing. (Yan, 3/13)

WBUR: What Governors Are Doing To Tackle Spreading Coronavirus

Governors around the U.S. are taking a variety of steps to try to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect the public. More than 30 state leaders, as well as officials from Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency, clearing the path to respond to the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as experts warn the number of cases will increase in future weeks. (Romo, 3/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Gov. Gavin Newsom Ramps Up California’s Response To The Coronavirus

California ramped up its efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus this week, urging the cancellation of large gatherings, suspending most prison visits and waiving requirements that government meetings be held in public. It was a significant escalation of the state response to a crisis in which Gov. Gavin Newsom had been largely deferential to local public health officials. But the state stopped short of taking more extreme measures, including closing schools or shutting the Capitol to visitors. (Koseff, 3/12)

The Hill: Ohio Health Official Estimates 100,000 People In State Have Coronavirus

A top health official in Ohio estimated on Thursday that more than 100,000 people in the state have coronavirus, a shockingly high number that underscores the limited testing so far. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said at a press conference alongside Gov. Mike DeWine (R) that given that the virus is spreading in the community in Ohio, she estimates at least 1 percent of the population in the state has the virus. (Sullivan, 3/12)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Public And Private Schools Closed 3 Weeks Beginning Tuesday

Ohio’s schools will close for at least three weeks, starting at the end of classes Monday, as state health officials work to limit the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that public and private, kindergarten through 12th-grade schools will close from Tuesday through April 3. It’s not yet clear how the closure will affect state testing. DeWine said the closures do not include preschools and child care centers. (Borchardt and Balmert, 3/12)

The Hill: Alaska Confirms First Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus

Alaska has confirmed its first presumptive case of the the novel coronavirus, Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) announced Thursday. The case is presumptive, meaning the patient has tested positive in state-administered tests but has yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The patient is a foreign national who was traveling through the state, Dunleavy said. He is not known to have had significant contact with others in the state. (Moreno, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Order Allows California To Take Over Hotels For Coronavirus Patients

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a sweeping executive order on Thursday that allows the state to commandeer hotels and medical facilities to treat coronavirus patients and permits government officials to hold teleconferences in private without violating open meeting laws. Newsom issued the order hours after he called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people through the end of March, marking the first time he has applied so-called social distancing practices to the entire state of California. (Luna, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: To Protect Renters From Coronavirus, L.A. Pushes Eviction Ban

With cases of the novel coronavirus multiplying rapidly and the financial implications of the outbreak becoming increasingly clear for low-income workers, the city of Los Angeles will consider a temporary ban on evictions next week amid calls for a similar moratorium that would apply across California. (Dillon, 3/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: New State Bill Aims To Soften Closures Of Homes For Mentally Ill, Homeless And Drug Addicted

As San Francisco and the rest of California rapidly lose their board-and-care homes, a new state bill aims to lessen the blow of closing these long-term facilities for the homeless, mentally ill and drug-addicted. The bill, written by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and sponsored by Mayor London Breed, outlines a protocol that adult residential facilities must follow when they decide to shut their doors. The hope is that the new requirements will increase transparency and give residents ample notice that they are going to have to move. (Thadani, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Los Angeles Restaurants And Chefs Scramble To Adjust

No drink refills or cash payment, more spacing between diners, thermometers at the front door: To contend with the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, restaurant owners and chefs in Los Angeles are adopting strict measures to prevent the spread of germs — and to keep business running as normally as possible. “We are taking things seriously” at Alimento in Silver Lake and Cosa Buona in Echo Park, owner Zach Pollack said in an Instagram post. (Snyder and Peterson, 3/12)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: Riders Ditch The Subway As Fear Spreads

Cyclists have flooded bike lanes and bridges to avoid taking the New York City subway. One man in his 50s has started walking two hours from Brooklyn to Manhattan for work each day to avoid taking the train. A recent college graduate who lives in Manhattan is considering moving in with her parents so she can use their car to drive to work in the Bronx. (Goldbaum, 3/13)

Politico: City In State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Outlook Becomes More Dire

Mayor Bill de Blasio officially declared a state of emergency in New York City Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a more ominous tone than usual as he warned it would be months before life would return to normal. “We are getting into a situation where the only analogy is war,” de Blasio told reporters during Thursday's news briefing. (Durkin and Eisenberg, 3/12)

WBUR: State: Massachusetts Has Tested More Than 200 People For Coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says more than 200 people have been tested for coronavirus so far, and currently has the capacity to test up to 5,000. Despite the state of emergency in Massachusetts because of the coronavirus, testing for the virus is not widespread. Some experts say this could worsen the spread of the virus. (Becker, 3/12)

The New York Times: No Virus Cases, But Austin Is Reeling ‘As If A Tornado Came Through’

This city, the state capital of Texas, has been pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak, though it has yet to see a single confirmed case. Financial losses from the sudden cancellation of South by Southwest, the pop culture mega event that helped establish Austin’s funky hipster identity, are anticipated to be enormous. “Just to put it in perspective — if I was a big-box store, this is shutting down Christmas,” said Chris Warndahl, the general manager of Miller Pro AVL, an event lighting, sound and video company in Austin that may have to let go some employees after losing about 35 percent of its annual income. (Montgomery and Ferndandez, 3/13)

Houston Chronicle: In Rural Texas, Precautions Are Their Best Protection From Coronavirus

For the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in West Texas, the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup means an emergency room filled with people seeking treatment for snakebites, cuts and bruises. This year, however, the 86-bed hospital has to contend with the possibility that someone among the more than 20,000 people who attend the annual event to catch rattlesnakes and enjoy the carnival could carry the coronavirus. (Wu, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Metro Plan Limit Coronavirus Spread Includes Service Cuts If Too Many Employees Get Sick

Metro officials said Thursday they want to maintain full subway and bus service as long as possible but are preparing for the possibility that they would need to scale back service if too many employees call in sick because of the novel coronavirus. (Shaver, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Anxiety Over Coronavirus In D.C., Maryland, Virginia

Becky Reina, a mother of two children who lives in Northwest Washington, was not about to wait for any more anxiety-inducing announcements about the novel coronavirus. When they came into her bedroom early Thursday, as they do every morning, Reina told Abigail, 6, and Thomas, 8, they would not be going to Cleveland Elementary School that day — or any day in the near future. Instead, her kids spent the morning eating chocolate chip pancakes, gardening, working on homework packets and “trying to hang out without killing each other,” said Reina, who lives in the LeDroit Park neighborhood. (Schwartzman, 3/12)

The Baltimore Sun: Before Coronavirus Gets To Campus, Maryland Colleges Restrict Access To Slow Disease’s Spread

In a cascade of announcements Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, Maryland colleges and universities said they would be sending students home and turning to online learning for at least two weeks in the face of a coronavirus pandemic. There’s been no confirmed cases on a college campus in the state. Young people who get COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, aren’t usually horribly sick. So why is nearly every public and private institution temporarily canceling face-to-face classes after spring break? (Bowie and Cohn, 3/12)

The New York Times: Everybody Ready For The Big Migration To Online College? Actually, No

Nobody planned for an abrupt mass migration of traditional college courses to the internet.But because of coronavirus, that’s where we are. Hundreds of thousands of students have been told to clear out their belongings and head home, many through the end of the semester. In nearly every case, colleges have said that instruction will continue online. (Carey, 3/13)

The Baltimore Sun: ‘It Is Uncharted Territory’: Two-Week Closure Forces Schools To Find Ways To Maintain Instruction And Services

Maryland’s top education official has ordered all public schools to close for two weeks beginning Monday in an unprecedented move that leaves administrators rushing to prepare plans to feed students, rethink testing and worry about hourly workers who might not be paid. The action, announced at Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference on Thursday evening, drew praise from teachers and parents who said there is broad anxiety in the community about the spread of COVID-19. (Bowie, 3/13)

The Baltimore Sun: Top Maryland Finance Official Warns Coronavirus Could Cause ‘Prolonged, Full-Blown Recession’

Maryland’s Board of Revenue Estimates declined Thursday to make updated projections about how much in taxes the state will collect due to economic uncertainty caused by the spread of coronavirus. The three-member panel of Comptroller Peter Franchot, State Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Maryland budget secretary David Brinkley voted unanimously to maintain the projections about the state’s budget made in December. Franchot said the projections “are meant to serve as a placeholder as we await to learn the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our country and our state.” (Broadwater, 3/12)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: DeKalb Schools: Coronavirus Fears Shift Schools To Online Learning

The DeKalb County School District is closing schools Monday “until further notice,” citing concerns with the continued spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The district said in a statement is it taking the advice of Gov. Brian Kemp, who said earlier today that schools should consider closing for two weeks to help combat the illness’ spread. (Walker, 3/12)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp Orders Most State Staffers To Telework Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered thousands of state employees to work from home as officials scrambled to address the spread of coronavirus, which has sickened dozens in the state and claimed its first victim in Georgia. The governor also issued a “call to action” to schools and day care centers that he said gave them clearance to shut down if local administrators agree it’s necessary, though he cautioned he was not mandating any closures. (Bluestein, 3/12)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta Food Delivery Companies Implement New Rules For Coronavirus

Food service delivery companies are among the latest business sectors to address the effect of the coronavirus outbreak. National online and mobile food-ordering and delivery services that operate in Atlanta, including Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash, have implemented numerous strategies to protect the health and safety of the communities in which they operate. (Figueras, 3/12)

CNN: Seattle Coronavirus Survivor Elizabeth Schneider On What It's Like To Have The Virus

A Seattle woman who says she had the coronavirus and is recovering has one "big takeaway" to share: Don't panic. Elizabeth Schneider, 37, believes she contracted the virus at a house party because a few days later, several friends who were at the party became ill at the same time she did. Three days after the February 22 party, Schneider says, she was at work when she started feeling unwell. She was "feeling tired, body aches, getting a headache, feeling a little bit feverish," so she decided to go home, Schneider told CNN's Erin Burnett. (Waldrop, 3/13)

WBUR: Boston Startup Rolls Out Online Tool To Screen For Coronavirus

If you're one of the many people wondering if that sniffle or cough could be the coronavirus, there's now a website for that. Boston startup Buoy Health hopes to help people screen themselves for coronavirus, amid growing concerns about the disease that has already upended daily life for many people. (Enwemeka, 3/13)

Boston Globe: Is It Time To Close R.I. Schools? One Principal Says Yes.

Colleges and universities in Rhode Island are already closing and sending their students home, but the state Department of Education, which oversees K-12 public schools, has not mandated any closures. However, on Thursday, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green sent a letter to all school districts advising them to prepare for school closures. (Milkovits, 3/12)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: U.S. At 'inflection Point' For Coronavirus; Louisiana Registers 19 Cases

Louisiana joined the federal government and a host of other states Thursday in taking dramatic steps to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic and avoid overwhelming regional health care systems, with the state restricting visitors to health care facilities, prisons and nursing homes as the number of confirmed cases rose to 19. State officials discovered six new cases of coronavirus Thursday, all in the greater New Orleans area. Among the “presumptive positive” cases, 15 are residents of Orleans Parish, two live in Jefferson Parish, one is in Lafourche Parish and one is in Caddo Parish. (Karlin and Simerman, 3/12)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Coronavirus Outbreak: Case Count Rises. Testing A Problem

Lives were disrupted with closures and cancellations across the state Thursday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 12. Attention turned to testing, and why more people in Michigan and around the country haven't been tested for the novel coronavirus. There simply aren't enough tests yet, doctors say. And although the situation is likely to get better soon — commercial labs are ramping up production — there still aren't enough to test every person who wants to be tested. (Shamus and Lawrence, 3/13)

Detroit Free Press: Duggan Adds Infectious Disease Expert To Coronavirus Response Team

For once, no news was good news in City Hall. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city still does not have a case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, even though he expects that to change at some point. (Elrick, 3/13)

Detroit Free Press: 12 Mich. Prisons Closed To Visitors Over Flu, Coronavirus Worries

Twelve Michigan prisons are now wholly or partially off-limits to visitors, mostly because of flu outbreaks, but in two cases over concerns about exposing vulnerable prisoners to the coronavirus. (Egan, 3/12)

Indianapolis Star: Coronavirus In Indiana: Holcomb, Hogsett Announce Unprecedented Steps

State and local officials Thursday announced a series of unprecedented moves designed to staunch the spread of the coronavirus, from closing all Marion County schools for a minimum of three weeks to advising against gatherings larger than 250 people. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a series of what his office termed strongly worded recommendations for steps the state and local municipalities should take. State employees also will be given guidance about remote work options, he said in a statement. (Rudavsky, 3/12)