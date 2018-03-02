- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 5
- As Surgery Centers Boom, Patients Are Paying With Their Lives
- Congress Races The Clock In Quest To Bring Stability To Individual Insurance Market
- Buried In The Budget Bill Are Belated Gifts For Some Health Care Providers
- Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ The ACA Heads Back To Court. Again.
- A Tale of Love, Family Conflict And Battles Over Care For An Aging Mother
- Political Cartoon: 'Cone Of Shame'
- Trump Broaches Idea Of Death Penalty For Dealers To Help Curb Opioid Epidemic
- Sessions Tells DEA To Study Opioid Production Quotas, Consider Cuts
- Day After Embracing Comprehensive Gun Control, Trump Has 'Great' Meeting With NRA Lobbyist
- The Troubled Indian Health Services Agency Has Been Without Permanent Leader Since 2015
- Sen. Hatch Slams Anyone Who Supports Health Law, As Poll Finds Its Favorability Is At All-Time High
- The Business Of Selling Dubious Elixirs To Aging People Desperate For A Fountain Of Youth
- Proton Therapy Allows For Radiation To Be Delivered Almost Exclusively To Tumors
- Governor Renews Effort To Expand MinnesotaCare Program
- State Highlights: Utah Lawmakers Consider Curbing Voters' Power Over Medicaid; Fla. Bill Would Assist First Responders With PTSD
- Research Roundup: Behavioral Health; Short-Term Plans; Medication Adherence And Views On Health Insurance
As Surgery Centers Boom, Patients Are Paying With Their Lives
An investigation by Kaiser Health News and the USA TODAY Network discovers that more than 260 patients have died since 2013 after in-and-out procedures at surgery centers across the country. More than a dozen — some as young as 2 — have perished after routine operations, such as colonoscopies and tonsillectomies. (Christina Jewett and Mark Alesia, USA Today Network, 3/2)
Congress Races The Clock In Quest To Bring Stability To Individual Insurance Market
Bipartisan efforts on Capitol Hill seek to help keep premium prices from rising out of control and undermining the policies available to people who don’t get insurance through work. (Julie Rovner, 3/2)
Buried In The Budget Bill Are Belated Gifts For Some Health Care Providers
How physical and occupational therapists triumphed in a two-decade-long quest to overturn limits on their compensation. (Shefali Luthra, 3/2)
Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ The ACA Heads Back To Court. Again.
In this episode of KHN’s “What the Health?” Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Sarah Kliff of Vox discuss the latest lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. They also explore how your health care system increasingly depends on the state you live in. Plus, for extra credit, the panelists offer their favorite health policy stories of the week. (3/1)
A Tale of Love, Family Conflict And Battles Over Care For An Aging Mother
“Edith + Eddie,” a documentary shortlisted for an Academy Award, is a gripping look at a couple in their 90s caught up in an intense family conflict. But more facts about the disputes involving a parent with dementia help to paint a complicated story about aging in America. (Judith Graham, 3/1)
Political Cartoon: 'Cone Of Shame'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Cone Of Shame'" by Dave Coverly, Speed Bump.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
LAWMAKERS MULL WAY TO PAY FOR SUBSIDIES WITHOUT FINDING OFFSETS
Don't look at that man
Paying for Obamacare
Behind the curtain!
- Ernest R. Smith
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump Broaches Idea Of Death Penalty For Dealers To Help Curb Opioid Epidemic
At an opioid summit at the White House, President Donald Trump focused on criminal penalties, alarming advocates who want leaders to concentrate on treatment rather than punishment.
Reuters:
Trump Urges Lawsuit Against Opioid Companies, Tougher Sentences For Dealers
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a federal lawsuit against opioid companies and stiffer penalties for drug dealers, arguing that the government must take a strong approach to combat an opioid addiction epidemic. Trump said that he had urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take legal action."Hopefully we can do some litigation against the opioid companies," Trump said at a summit hosted by the White House on the nation's opioid crisis. (Rascoe, 3/1)
The Associated Press:
Trump Says Drug Dealers May Deserve 'Ultimate Penalty'
President Donald Trump said Thursday the "ultimate penalty" may be in order for drug dealers because the nation's drug problem will never be solved without a show of strength and toughness. The comments were Trump's most explicit on the matter to date. He previously has alluded to death for drug dealers by noting that some countries are "very harsh" with drug dealers. Trump also has said he knows the answer to the drug crisis, but he isn't sure the country is "ready for it yet." (Superville, 3/1)
The Washington Post:
President Trump Suggests Executing Drug Dealers At Summit On Opioid Crisis
Trump’s statements came at the end of a two-hour summit on opioid addiction, in which Cabinet secretaries talked about combating the nation’s opioid epidemic with treatment programs and law enforcement officials discussed efforts to disrupt the supply chain for heroin and fentanyl in Mexico and China. Trump’s emphasis on criminal penalties stands in contrast to the focus on treatment by some of his Cabinet secretaries and many fighting the epidemic nationwide. (Zezima, 3/1)
Politico:
Trump Suggests Death Penalty To Stop Opioid Epidemic
The remarks are likely to rankle administration critics who have urged the White House to focus on the public health component of the opioid crisis. The president's remarks did not touch on health approaches like providing additional funding for treatment. “It makes us all very nervous” that the U.S. could move back to a “penal-first approach,” said Andrew Kessler, who leads Slingshot Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in behavioral health policy that advocates for substance abuse treatment and prevention. “I have no love for high-level traffickers or cartels, but a very high percentage of people who sell drugs do it to support their own habit.” (Karlin-Smith and Ehley, 3/1)
The Hill:
Melania Trump Calls For Action At Opioid Summit
First lady Melania Trump called for action on the opioid crisis in a speech Thursday kicking off a White House summit on the epidemic. The first lady added her voice to the discussion as the administration works to highlight steps it has taken to address the crisis. (Sullivan, 3/1)
The Boston Globe:
Trump Keeps Talking About Opioids, But Critics Want Action
President Trump attempted to gain some initiative in his faltering efforts to combat opioid abuse with a White House summit Thursday, but critics decried what they see as only sporadic, ineffective attention to the epidemic from this administration. (Herndon, 3/2)
Sessions Tells DEA To Study Opioid Production Quotas, Consider Cuts
The DEA annually sets the production and manufacturing quotas for Schedule I and II controlled substances. Between 1993 and 2015, the DEA approved a 39-fold increase of oxycodone, 12-fold increase of hydrocodone and a 25-fold increase of fentanyl.
The Hill:
Sessions To DEA: Evaluate Opioid Production Quota
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to evaluate whether changes are needed to the amount of opioids drug makers are allowed to produce. If needed, potential alterations could be made through an interim final rule, which allows an agency to issue a new regulation effective immediately without first going through the notice and comment period. (Roubein, 3/1)
The Hill:
GOP Chairman: Panel Reviewing Additional Legislation To Fight Opioid Crisis
House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) detailed additional pieces of opioid legislation the panel will review as it aims to get the bills passed by Memorial Day weekend. At a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event Thursday on combating the opioid epidemic, Walden specifically mentioned three bills the committee will review in its next legislative hearings slated for this month. (Roubein, 3/1)
Meanwhile, in other news on the epidemic —
The Associated Press:
Kentucky House Votes To Tax Opioids To Close Budget Gap
For six years, a pharmaceutical distributor sent more than 50 million doses of prescription opioids to five eastern Kentucky counties, enough for every person there to have 417 pills each. Kentucky's attorney general has sued that company and others like it. Thursday, state lawmakers voted to tax them. (3/1)
Stat:
Kentucky Could Become The First State To Tax Opioid Prescriptions
Lawmakers in Kentucky are weighing whether to impose a new tax on opioid prescriptions, the latest effort in a string of so-far failed attempts to pull new revenue from the painkillers that helped seed a nationwide addiction crisis. The proposed tax — a 25-cent levy on drug distributors for every dose sent to the state — was approved by the Kentucky House Thursday as part of a broader budget and tax plan. But unlike in other states, where lawmakers aimed to steer the new revenue to addiction treatment and education programs, the Kentucky plan, if enacted, would direct the money to fill budget gaps elsewhere, including boosting funding for the state’s public schools. (Joseph, 3/2)
Tampa Bay Times:
Doctors Voice Concern About Opioid Addiction In Women, And The Impact On Newborns
While the opioid epidemic touches people in all kinds of communities, physicians and researchers are finding out that painkiller addiction affects men and women differently. ... At Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, physicians in the maternal, fetal and neonatal institute see two to four babies born every day that are addicted to opiates, said Dr. Sandra Brooks, associate medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital. (Griffin, 2/28)
Minnesota Public Radio:
First Responders Use Narcan To Counteract Opioid Overdoses
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says first responders in cities outside of Minneapolis used an antidote to successfully counteract an opioid overdose 50 times since early 2016. (Collins, 3/1)
News Service of Florida:
Florida House OKs Opioid Prescription Limits
While the sponsor acknowledged the bill won’t solve the state’s opioid crisis, the House unanimously passed a measure Thursday that includes imposing prescription limits. (3/1)
Day After Embracing Comprehensive Gun Control, Trump Has 'Great' Meeting With NRA Lobbyist
The tone of tweets from both President Donald Trump and the lobbyist suggest that the president is walking back from the support he voiced the previous day for tighter gun restrictions. Meanwhile Democrats are calling for gun research funding at the same time a report finds that gun policy science is lacking overall.
The New York Times:
N.R.A. Suggests Trump May Retreat From Gun Control
The top lobbyist for the National Rifle Association claimed late Thursday that President Trump had retreated from his surprising support a day earlier for gun control measures after a meeting with N.R.A. officials and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. The lobbyist, Chris Cox, posted on Twitter just after 9 p.m. that he met with Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence, saying that “we all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA.” (Shear, Gay Stolberg and Kaplan, 3/1)
Politico:
Conservatives Floored By Trump's Gun Control Lovefest
Minutes into Donald Trump’s renegade embrace of the left’s wish list for gun control, Republican Rep. Warren Davidson’s phone lines blew up. “What is Trump doing?” texted one angry constituent from his conservative southwest Ohio district, according to Davidson. “You’ve got to stop this,” demanded another. “That can’t be real,” Davidson recalled thinking as his supporters — all Trump enthusiasts — unloaded on the president. (Everett and Bade, 3/1)
The Hill:
Senate Dem Calls For Funding CDC Gun Research
A Democratic senator is calling on appropriators to include funding in the upcoming budget bill for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to study gun violence. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said he wants to provide $10 million a year for six years to conduct or support CDC research on firearms safety and gun violence prevention. (Weixel, 3/1)
NPR:
Science On Gun Laws Is Lacking, RAND Report Finds
An analysis published Friday confirms the state of American gun policy science is not good, overall. The nonprofit RAND Corporation analyzed thousands of studies and found only 63 that establish a causal relationship between specific gun policies and outcomes such as reductions in homicide and suicide, leaving lawmakers without clear facts about one of the most divisive issues in American politics. (Hersher, 3/2)
Health News Florida:
How We Lost Funding For Gun Injury Research
One of the lawmakers involved in writing the bill in 1996 was Jay Dickey, a Republican congressman from Arkansas who had the endorsement of the National Rifle Association. He says a lobbyist alerted him to the CDC’s gun-injury research. (Mack, 2/28)
The Troubled Indian Health Services Agency Has Been Without Permanent Leader Since 2015
President Donald Trump's latest nominee withdrew from consideration following allegations he exaggerated his work experience. Senators are calling on the administration to move quickly on a replacement.
NPR:
Indian Health Service Seeks Permanent Director
The insurance broker President Trump nominated to lead the Indian Health Service, Robert Weaver, is firing back at the White House and the media after his nomination was withdrawn last week. "The allegations raised against me in the media are baseless, irrelevant, and in the most important cases simply incorrect," Weaver said in a press release Tuesday.In January, The Wall Street Journal quoted a former colleagues of Weaver alleging that he had exaggerated his prior work experience. (Whitney, 3/1)
In other news from the administration —
Politico Pro:
Azar Said To Pick Think Tank Official As Top HHS Spokesperson
HHS Secretary Alex Azar has picked Judy Stecker to serve as the department's top communications official, multiple sources familiar with the selection told POLITICO. (Cancryn, 3/1)
Sen. Hatch Slams Anyone Who Supports Health Law, As Poll Finds Its Favorability Is At All-Time High
Separately, the poll found that health care costs are the top health care issue that voters want to hear candidates talk about ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) had some choice words for both the legislation and the "dumbass" people who support it.
The Hill:
Hatch: ObamaCare Supporters Are 'The Stupidest, Dumbass People I've Ever Met'
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) on Thursday called ObamaCare supporters “the stupidest, dumbass people” he’s ever met. Orrin made the comments during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute about the GOP tax overhaul, which repealed the ObamaCare individual mandate. (Anapol, 3/1)
The Hill:
Poll: ObamaCare Favorability Reaches All-Time High
The favorable rating for ObamaCare has reached its highest level since the law was enacted in 2010, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll. The poll finds that 54 percent of the public has a favorable view of the law, compared to 42 percent who have an unfavorable view. That is the highest favorable rating in a KFF poll since it began asking the question in 2010. (Sullivan, 3/1)
No-Show Patients Are A Huge Problem In Health Care. Uber Sees Itself As The Solution.
Uber has announced it's launching a new branch called Uber Health, which will ferry patients to nonemergency medical appointments. It will be set up so that the medical provider would be billed for the service and not the patient.
The Associated Press:
Uber Starts Offering Rides To The Doctor
Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment. The ride-hailing service said Thursday its Uber Health business will handle rides set up by doctor's offices or other health care providers and then bill that business, not the patient, for the service. The company said rides can be set up within a few hours or days in advance. Patients won't need access to a smartphone to use the service. (Murphy, 3/1)
The Washington Post:
Uber And Lyft Think They Can Solve One Of Medicine’s Biggest Problems
No-show patients are a real problem in medicine, but it's far from clear whether ride-sharing services scheduled by providers are the solution. A study of nearly 800 Medicaid patients in West Philadelphia found that offering to schedule free Lyft rides to and from primary care appointments didn't decrease the number of missed appointments compared to a group of people not offered the service. That work, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine last month, calls into question whether simply expanding the availability of ride-sharing services would help solve the problem. (Johnson, 3/1)
Grassley Wades Into Hotly Contested 340B Drug Debate With Transparency Legislation
The 340B program requires pharmaceutical companies to give steep discounts to hospitals and clinics that serve high volumes of low-income patients. Through Medicare, the federal government then reimburses the facilities for the drugs at a higher rate. A bill from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) would require hospitals to disclose how much they pay for drugs under the program.
Stat:
Grassley Joins The Debate Over Drug Discounts With Bill Pushing Hospitals To Disclose Payments
A senior Republican senator is wading into the debate over a controversial drug discount program with new legislation to require more transparency from hospitals that participate. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) dropped legislation Thursday that takes aim at the so-called 340B program, which forces drug companies to give some public and nonprofit hospitals discounts on medicines. Through Medicare, the federal government then reimburses the facilities for the drugs at a higher rate. (Mershon, 3/1)
In other Medicare news —
Modern Healthcare:
Justice Department Faces Uphill Battle In Medicare Advantage False Billing Cases
The U.S Justice Department recently has been dealt heavy blows in its quest to recover millions in allegedly fraudulent Medicare Advantage payments to UnitedHealth Group. But the federal courts have laid out a roadmap, albeit a demanding one, for how the federal government could win future cases. The federal government on Friday ditched most of its False Claims Act lawsuit over Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage billing practices. That setback came just a few months after UnitedHealth defeated the Justice Department in a similar lawsuit accusing the nation's largest insurer and affiliated health plans of exaggerating how sick its patients were to score millions of dollars in inflated Medicare Advantage payments. (Livingston, 3/1)
Modern Healthcare:
New CMS Guidance Could Stop Rehab Claims Denials
Pennsylvania-based Post Acute Medical has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars due to rejected Medicare claims because of a matter of mere minutes. Claims are rejected if patients miss just minutes of their minimum time for daily inpatient rehabilitation therapy. Medicare pays for the therapy if beneficiaries participate at least three hours a day. But Post Acute Medical, a long-term acute-care facility operator, sees Medicare deny 20% to 25% of its inpatient rehab claims when patients miss that threshold by just minutes. (Dickson, 3/1)
As Medicaid Fight Brews In Virginia's Capitol, Hundreds Rally To Support Expansion
While the Virginia House shifted its stance on expanding the program after years of fighting it, the Senate hasn't budged. Media outlets report on Medicaid news out of Massachusetts, Ohio, Alabama and California, as well.
The Washington Post:
Hundreds Of Virginians Rally For Medicaid Expansion
Under the shadow of the Bell Tower on Capitol Square, hundreds of people from across Virginia rallied on a rainy Thursday in support of a state budget that would expand Medicaid to about 400,000 low-income residents. Medicaid expansion is included in the budget approved by the House of Delegates. It also would add a work requirement for those seeking coverage. The budget passed by the Senate would not expand Medicaid. The two chambers must work out their differences and pass a budget before the legislative session ends March 10. (Copeland, 3/1)
The Richmond Times-Dispatch:
Northam Calls For Assembly To Adopt Budget On Time, With Medicaid Coverage, Investments In Education
Gov. Ralph Northam asked General Assembly budget leaders on Thursday to produce a two-year state budget by scheduled adjournment in eight days that expands Medicaid coverage for uninsured Virginians, bolsters financial reserves and invests in priorities such as public education. (Martz, 3/1)
The Associated Press:
White House Weighs In On Medicaid Expansion In Virginia
The White House budget director waded into Virginia’s ongoing debate over whether to expand Medicaid on Thursday, saying the Trump administration is “committed to addressing the unsustainable growth” of the program. The Office of Management and Budget issued director Mick Mulvaney’s brief statement “on the Obamacare Medicaid Expansion in Virginia” on Twitter. (Rankin, 3/1)
WBUR:
The Mass. Medicaid Program Is Changing How It Delivers Health Care
It's being called the biggest redesign of the Massachusetts Medicaid program in over two decades. Starting Thursday, more than 800,000 state residents whose health insurance is provided by the program — MassHealth — find themselves under new insurance plans with new rules. (3/1)
The Columbus Dispatch:
Critics Slam Medicaid Work Proposal
Advocates, health-care providers and others slammed a state plan on Thursday that would require most non-disabled adults on Medicaid to work or lose their tax-funded health care. (3/1)
The Montgomery Advertiser:
Alabama Medicaid Seeks Work Requirements For Some Recipients
The Alabama Medicaid Agency will ask the federal government to allow it to impose work requirements on the program’s relatively small number of able-bodied adults, drawing fire from critics who say the move aims to throw people off the program. (Lyman, 3/1)
The Sacramento Bee:
‘Not Experimental Anymore’: UCD Med Center Expands Free Testing For Medi-Cal Families
Families on Medi-Cal can now receive free genomic testing to diagnose rare genetic disorders at UC Davis Medical Center, according to an announcement Thursday. (Sullivan, 3/1)
The Business Of Selling Dubious Elixirs To Aging People Desperate For A Fountain Of Youth
Promoters are urging people to pay to participate in a soon-to-launch clinical trial of blood transfusions of younger people to older patients. But critics say the idea reeks of "snake oil." In other public health news: the flu, tumors, depression in kids, surgery centers, parasitic worms, IV bags and aging parents.
Stat:
How A Society Gala Was Used To Sell Young-Blood Transfusions To Seniors
STAT got an inside look at this $195-a-head symposium, held last month in this wealthy beachside enclave. It offered a striking view of how promoters aggressively market scientifically dubious elixirs to aging people desperate to defy their own mortality. ... Beyond the questionable science, participants have to pay big money to join the trial. Faloon, an evangelist of anti-aging research who cut a slim figure in his black suit and had the thick dark hair of a younger man, acknowledged during his talk that it would be “expensive” to sign up for the trial. (Robbins, 3/2)
Stat:
How The U.S. Military Might Help Answer A Critical Question About The Flu Vaccine
The question is whether flu vaccines that are not made in eggs are more protective against the H3N2 viruses that have been causing so much illness this winter. Coming up with the answer is tricky, because the two vaccines that are not made in egg-based production lines make up only a small portion of the flu vaccine used in the United States. ...The Department of Defense purchased a substantial amount Flucelvax this year; it is one of the vaccines not made in eggs. In fact, half of the department’s beneficiaries — a population that includes guards and reserves, the families of active service personnel, and retirees — who were vaccinated got Flucelvax. (Branswell, 3/2)
Bloomberg:
Merck Turns To Tumor-Killing Viruses To Boost Immune Cancer Drugs
Scientists have tried to muster viruses to hunt and kill tumors for almost 70 years, with limited success. That may be changing.Now, microbes are playing an important role in an emerging branch of cancer immunotherapy that’s attracting some of the world’s biggest drugmakers. Merck announced plans to buy Australia’s Viralytics Ltd. last week to gain an experimental cold virus-based treatment that may bolster the utility of Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer medicine. (Gale, 3/1)
The Cincinnati Enquirer:
What To Ask Your Child’s Doctor About Screening For Depression
This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated 10-year-old guidelines for primary-care doctors to screen all children 10 through 21 for depression once a year. Here are seven questions to consider when you talk to your child’s doctor. (Saker, 3/1)
Kaiser Health News:
As Surgery Centers Boom, Patients Are Paying With Their Lives
The surgery went fine. Her doctors left for the day. Four hours later, Paulina Tam started gasping for air.Internal bleeding was cutting off her windpipe, a well-known complication of the spine surgery she had undergone.But a Medicare inspection report describing the event says that nobody who remained on duty that evening at the Northern California surgery center knew what to do. In desperation, a nurse did something that would not happen in a hospital. She dialed 911. By the time an ambulance delivered Tam to the emergency room, the 58-year-old mother of three was lifeless, according to the report. (Jewett, 3/1)
The New York Times:
They’re Hosting Parasitic Worms In Their Bodies To Help Treat A Neglected Disease
Seventeen volunteers in the Netherlands have agreed to host parasitic worms in their bodies for 12 weeks in order to help advance research toward a vaccine for schistosomiasis, a chronic disease that afflicts more than 200 million people a year, killing thousands, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and South America. “Yes it sounds odd and crazy. The idea of having a worm grow inside you is awful,” says Meta Roestenberg, an infectious disease physician at Leiden University Medical Center, who is directing the research. But she said the risk to the student volunteers is “extremely small,” especially compared with the potential benefit to preventing a disease that burdens millions of the world’s poorest people. A Dutch ethics board agreed. (Murphy, 3/1)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Saline In IVs May Increase Risk Of Death, Kidney Failure
IV bags filled with saline solution are one of the most common items in hospitals. But new research suggests replacing the saline with a different intravenous solution may significantly reduce risks of death and kidney damage among patients. (Lemon, 3/1)
Kaiser Health News:
A Tale Of Love, Family Conflict And Battles Over Care For An Aging Mother
“Edith + Eddie,” a short documentary vying for an Academy Award Sunday, is a gripping look at a couple in their 90s caught up in an intense family conflict over caring for an aging parent. As a columnist who covers aging, I’m familiar with such stories. But as I immersed myself in the details of this case, I found myself reaching a familiar conclusion: real life is more complicated than in the movies. (Graham, 3/1)
Proton Therapy Allows For Radiation To Be Delivered Almost Exclusively To Tumors
The Washington Post offers a look at this state-of-the-art therapy that spares healthy tissue in the fight against tumors.
The Washington Post:
How Proton Therapy Disrupts Cancer
Tucked in a corner of the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital campus is the country’s 28th proton therapy center, which is set to begin treating patients this month. It is a small but state-of-the-art system designed to attack tumors more quickly than its predecessors in proton therapy, a precise type of radiation treatment that spares healthy tissue. Twenty-four more centers are under construction or in development, including one at D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital that is scheduled to open in late 2019. (Berkowitz and Steckelberg, 3/1)
Nashville Tennessean:
First Proton Therapy Center In Middle TN To Open In Franklin
Middle Tennessee residents will soon have a new option for an innovative cancer treatment. Knoxville-headquartered Provision Healthcare is opening its second proton therapy center in the state, across from the Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin. The center will feature the ProNova system, the company's newest iteration of proton beam therapy that treats several types of cancers. (Sauber, 3/1)
Governor Renews Effort To Expand MinnesotaCare Program
Gov. Mark Dayton unsuccessfully fought for the plan last year, but said he hopes the November election will pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to change its mind on a measure that would help many farmers and other people living in rural areas who can't afford coverage. Opponents fear the plan could end up costing taxpayers.
The Star Tribune:
Gov. Dayton Proposes 'Public Option' Expansion For MinnesotaCare
Gov. Mark Dayton and several DFL lawmakers are proposing a dramatic expansion of the state’s MinnesotaCare program, hoping to create a “public option” that would offer health insurance for any Minnesotan struggling to find and afford coverage. Announcing the plan Thursday, Dayton said the buy-in option — removing MinnesotaCare’s income restrictions and allowing anyone to purchase coverage — is “the single most significant step that Minnesota can take” to shore up its unstable insurance market for individuals. (Olson, 3/1)
Pioneer Press:
Dayton Pushes Plan For Expansion Of MinnesotaCare Program
Most greater Minnesota residents have one or two choices for health insurers, which Gov. Mark Dayton said shows a need to expand a state health insurance program to everyone. The MinnesotaCare insurance program especially could help farmers, who often struggle with finding and affording health care coverage, Dayton said Thursday. The expansion plan is not new; the DFL governor unsuccessfully pushed it last year, but the Republican-controlled Legislature did not consider it. There is no sign that the GOP has changed position, but Dayton said the Nov. 6 election could influence Republicans to reconsider their votes. (Davis, 3/1)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Dayton Pushes Lawmakers Again To Open MinnesotaCare To All
"People say that you shouldn't have government competing with the private sector. Well competition's good for everybody," Dayton said. "It may not be what the providers like because nobody wants new competition, but it gives the consumers choice." (Zdechlik, 3/1)
State Highlights: Utah Lawmakers Consider Curbing Voters' Power Over Medicaid; Fla. Bill Would Assist First Responders With PTSD
Media outlets report on news from Utah, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, New York, Missouri, Maryland and Georgia.
The Associated Press:
Lawmakers Seek Option To Alter Impact Of Ballot Initiatives
Facing the possibility that voters could change laws on several hot-button issues, Utah lawmakers are considering giving themselves the option to change any voter-approved measure before it goes into effect, a move that comes as lawmakers around the country work to limit the effects of ballot initiatives. Utah voters could have the opportunity to consider an unusually high six ballot initiatives, ranging from medical marijuana, school funding and Medicaid expansion, making at least one lawmaker uneasy. (3/1)
ProPublica / WFME:
First Responders In Florida Aren’t Covered For PTSD. That May Change After Parkland.
A Florida bill to assist first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder has found new life in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. (Aboraya, 3/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Massachusetts Healthcare Spending Varies Widely
The highest-cost providers in Massachusetts spent nearly a third more per patient than their lowest-cost peers, mirroring the widespread cost variation found in markets throughout the country. Massachusetts' largest and highest-cost organization, Boston-based Partners HealthCare, spent 32% more per patient annually than Reliant Medical Group, after adjusting for treatment severity, according to a new report from the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission that analyzed the 14 largest providers in the state. That variation amounted to more than $1,500 per patient. (Kacik, 3/1)
The Minneapolis Star Tribune:
State's Backlog Of Elder Abuse Reports Virtually Gone Thanks To Improved Intake System
After weeks of intensive triage, state regulators have virtually eliminated a giant backlog of unresolved complaints alleging abuse and neglect at Minnesota senior care facilities, while also modernizing the state's complaint-intake system. (Serres, 3/1)
Detroit Free Press:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan CEO's Pay Surges Above $13M
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's top executive saw his annual bonus surge last year as the state's largest health insurance company reported a strong overall financial picture. Total compensation for Daniel Loepp, CEO of Blue Cross since 2006, reached $13.4 million in 2017, a new record for him. That was up from his $10.9 million payday in 2016 and $9 million in 2015. (Reindl, 3/1)
State House News Service:
Bill Aiming To Better Protect Privacy Of Patients On Others' Insurance Plans Passes House
The House on Wednesday took a step supporters said would improve patient privacy, voting 139-14 to pass a bill that would require insurers to send explanation of benefit forms directly to adult patients instead of to the plan subscriber. (Lannan, 3/1)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins Plans $469 Million Expansion And Modernization Of Its Bayview Medical Center
Johns Hopkins Health System plans a $469 million expansion and modernization of its Bayview Medical Center in Southeast Baltimore.It plans to build a new inpatient building there as well as renovate two existing buildings to modernize the outdated facilities. All patients will have private rooms once the project is completed. (3/1)
Dallas Morning News:
One Of Frisco’s Largest Employers Faces Uncertainty As Tenet Healthcare Reworks Its Business
As Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare aims to dramatically turn around its financial outlook by refocusing attention from hospitals to ambulatory care, there is uncertainty about what could come next for its profitable subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions, Frisco’s second largest employer. Conifer bills itself as a revenue cycle management and patient communications firm. What that means is it helps hospitals connect with patients at the front end of care, to properly code those medical visits, and ultimately, to collect reimbursements for the care that was provided. (Rice, 3/1)
Health News Florida:
Key Health Budget Issues Could Get Kicked Upstairs
A top budget writer said Wednesday she doesn’t expect a conference committee to settle all the differences between the House and Senate on health-care spending, leaving the issues to be decided by legislative leaders. (3/1)
The Associated Press:
Flu Cases Decrease In NY State For First Time This Winter
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza has dropped across New York state, the first decline since the flu was deemed widespread in December. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that about 13,700 flu cases were reported last week to the state Department of Health, down from 18,250 the previous week. The Democrat continues to encourage New Yorkers to get a flu shot. (3/1)
KCUR:
Facing A Budget Shortfall, Independence Will Shut Down Its Health Department
City Manager Zach Walker announced the news Wednesday and said the department’s functions would be transferred to other city departments. Independence is facing a projected $3 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year. Walker said the move would save about $375,00 a year for the city’s general fund. (Margolies, 3/1)
KCUR:
Kansas Aging Agency Spills Personal Information Of 11,000 People
Officials with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Thursday that a staff member improperly disclosed personal information for 11,000 people in an email sent to multiple addresses. Angela de Rocha, a KDADS spokeswoman, said the disclosure includes Social Security numbers, birth dates and other personal details of Medicaid recipients and potential recipients of the health care program. (Koranda, 3/1)
The Connecticut Mirror:
Lawsuits Accuse Staff At Whiting Of Psychological, Physical Torture
The brother of the man repeatedly abused at the Whiting Forensic Division has filed two lawsuits on his behalf — one against the state and the other against 12 of the forensic nurses and treatment specialists who the suit charges carried out the abuse. (Rigg, 3/1)
California Healthline:
Health Care Revamp At The L.A. County Jails
Michael Callahan, an outgoing 43-year-old carpenter, landed in a Los Angeles County jail last September because of what he said were “bad decisions and selling drugs. ”He had uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure when he arrived, but his health was the last thing on his mind. Consumed by a meth addiction, he hadn’t taken his medications for months. “When I got here, I was a wreck,” said Callahan, who is stocky and covered in tattoos. “My legs were so swollen that if I bumped them they would break open.” (Gorman, 3/1)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Medical Center, Houston's Energy Industry In Talks On Data Science Collaboration
Executives from the Texas Medical Center and Houston's biggest energy companies could launch a data science consortium that would bring together two of the city's top industries to develop groundbreaking research, a move that could make the city more competitive in the field of technology and big data. Generally speaking, the proposal picks up from the University of Texas System's scuttled plan to create a data science center on 300 acres south of downtown. (Sarnoff, 3/1)
St. Louis Public Radio:
McCaskill Zeroes In On Drugs, Guns And Greitens
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill took aim at a variety of targets Thursday, as she reinforced her views on guns and drug companies – and offered up advice to some of the players involved in Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal fight. (Jo Mannies, 3/1)
The Baltimore Sun:
St. Joseph Medical Center In Towson Plans $100 Million Renovation And Facility Upgrades
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center plans a $100 million upgrade to its facilities, which will include modernizing its operating rooms and cardiac catheterization laboratories. The Towson hospital filed a application with the Maryland Health Care Commission for $60 million of the renovations, which must get state approval because they involve medical space. (McDaniels, 3/1)
Georgia Health News:
Expanding Footprint: Piedmont Adds Columbus Regional
Piedmont Healthcare announced Thursday that it has formally added Columbus Regional Health to its burgeoning hospital system. (Miller, 3/1)
The Star Tribune:
Medical Pot Helps With Chronic Pain, Minnesota Patients Report
A large share of Minnesotans using medical marijuana for chronic pain say they’re experiencing less discomfort and have reduced their reliance on potentially addictive opioid drugs. In the state’s first report card on cannabis and chronic pain, more than 60 percent of patients responding to a state survey said they benefited greatly from using pot in inhaled or pill forms, and 43 percent of their doctors concurred. (Olson, 3/1)
Research Roundup: Behavioral Health; Short-Term Plans; Medication Adherence And Views On Health Insurance
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
The Commonwealth Fund:
Income Disparities In Chronic And Behavioral Health
People with depression, substance abuse problems, or other behavioral health issues also often have chronic medical conditions like obesity, hypertension, or diabetes. This “co-occurring” of conditions is far more likely to befall people with low incomes than those with higher incomes. When people have both behavioral and chronic health conditions, those with low incomes spend more on their care than people with higher incomes. This disparity may reflect greater severity of disease as well as poorer access to care. (Cunningham, Green and Braun, 2/26)
JAMA Dermatology:
Barriers To Adherence With Acne Medications And Physician Intervention
Participants ... reported cost as the major barrier to initiating therapy. Despite anticipating this barrier, they rarely brought up costs with physicians during the initial visit and generally did not expect their physician to be knowledgeable in this area. Although patients experienced inconvenience and frustration when unable to fill their prescriptions, this experience did not appear to negatively affect their satisfaction with the prescribing physician. Nevertheless, warning patients that the preferred medication may be expensive, having a plan of action if patients were unable to fill the prescription, and securing the patient’s commitment to the plan were described as actions that the physicians could take to improve primary adherence. (Ryskina, Goldberg, Lott et al, 2/28)
Urban Institute:
The Potential Impact Of Short-Term Limited-Duration Policies On Insurance Coverage, Premiums, And Federal Spending
Importantly, this change would be implemented on top of an array of other significant policy changes made since the beginning of 2017. We analyze the implications of the 2017 policy changes relative to the ACA as originally designed and implemented, in addition to the potential consequences of the proposed expansion to short-term limited-duration policies. In estimating the effects of these changes on insurance coverage, premiums, and federal spending, we take into account the variations in state circumstances and state-specific laws on short-term plans. (Blumberg, Buettgens and Wang, 2/26)
The Commonwealth Fund:
Americans' Views Health Insurance End Of Turbulent Year
The Affordable Care Act’s 2018 open enrollment period came at the end of a turbulent year in health care. The Trump administration took several steps to weaken the ACA’s insurance marketplaces. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans engaged in a nine-month effort to repeal and replace the law’s coverage expansions and roll back Medicaid. Nevertheless, 11.8 million people had selected plans through the marketplaces by the end of January, about 3.7 percent fewer than the prior year. There was an overall increase in enrollment this year in states that run their own marketplaces and a decrease in those states that rely on the federal marketplace. (Collins, Gunja, Doty et al, 3/1)
Viewpoints: Time For Mandate? Flu Shots For All Children; Lessons From LA On Public Health, Homeless People
Opinion writers focus on these health issues and others.
The New York Times:
All Children Should Have To Get The Flu Shot
The flu has been devastating this year. By the end of the season in May, an estimated 34 million Americans will have been infected. Each week there are up to 4,000 flu-related deaths. So far, 97 of the dead have been children. Public health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated. The goal is to get 80 percent of all Americans and 90 percent of at-risk populations (the elderly and children, in particular) vaccinated every year. That would ensure “herd immunity,” meaning it would provide enough protection to stop the spread of the virus. Yet less than 60 percent of children and only 43 percent of adults were vaccinated last flu season. The result is lots of unnecessary illness. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel and Justin Bernstein, 3/1)
Los Angeles Times:
How Can A Place With 58,000 Homeless People Continue To Function?
Homelessness affects the lives of all Angelenos, not just those forced to live on the streets. And it does so almost daily, in ways large and small. Consider the pairs of thick gloves that George Abou-Daoud has stashed inside the nine restaurants he owns on the east side of Hollywood. When a homeless person accosts his customers, Abou-Daoud says, he can no longer count on the police for help; unless there’s an imminent threat to safety, he contends, they don’t respond quickly and can’t just haul the person away. So he’s had to take matters into his own hands, literally, by physically ejecting problematic homeless people himself. That’s why he has the gloves — to keep his hands clean. (3/1)
The Courier-Journal:
Louisville Needs Homeless Camps To Help The Lowest 1 Percent
I have enjoyed using Jefferson County's parks and green spaces all my life. I regularly take long hikes along the Beargrass Creek drainage, through the Cherokee, Highlands, Phoenix Hill and Ohio River neighborhoods. Now a regular feature of these jaunts is coming across the garbage-strewn encampments of homeless men. I am astonished that the community would even waste much debate about whether to create a program to improve this situation. In Los Angeles, ongoing struggles with a booming homeless population has included taking note of the social cost of leaving destitute people to struggle in hillside and railway corridor encampments. Some of the recent West Coast fires that cost millions in property damage originated in homeless camps. Bacterial and other disease outbreaks arise rapidly in homeless camps that lack basic sanitary facilities. ... It just makes good sense for everyone to protect community health and reduce emergency room costs while helping the desperately poor have a better quality of life. (Bud Hixson, 3/1)
The Hill:
Evidence Of Pollution’s Toll Requires The Medical Community’s Attention
The One Planet Coalition established at the recent climate summit is working to ensure that the 174 nations that have ratified the Paris Agreement follow through on their commitments to battle global warming. The agreement is widely seen as an effort to counteract the ecological and economic impact of rising global temperatures: melting glaciers and ice sheets, rising water levels, and increasing frequency of extreme weather, from severe storms to extended drought, that have had crushing economic consequences.But global warming is doing far more than changing topography and weather. It is also having a series of devastating, detrimental effects on human health. (Philip Landrigan and Robert Wright, 3/1)
The Washington Post:
There’s Something States Can Do About Gun Violence: ‘Red-Flag’ Laws
Since last month’s high school massacre in Parkland, Fla., attention has focused on lapses by the FBI, which failed to act on tips that the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, posed an imminent danger. It’s also the case that neighbors, teachers, classmates, acquaintances and local authorities were aware that Mr. Cruz was armed and potentially dangerous, a fact that President Trump noted the day after the killing spree. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” he tweeted. (3/1)
The Hill:
The US And The UN Can Be Allies In The Global Opioid Fight
The issue of opioids will be center stage in Washington D.C., where a series of events will take place at the White House, on Capitol Hill, and at a variety of venues across town. The timing for these meetings is critical and U.S. government collaboration with the right partners is key to combat the growing threat of opioids. ...As state and local resources have been depleted, and President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency last year, freeing up federal resources for the response. But tackling this problem is not simply a matter of unlocking U.S. resources, it’s about continuing to support and partner with the United Nations, specifically agencies like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Health Organization. (Jordie Hannum, 3/1)
Lexington Herald Leader:
Kentucky Dies While Mitch McConnell Does What?
Kentucky is dying. Black lung, COPD, emphysema. This month’s Journal of the American Medical Association reports “the largest cluster ever reported of advanced black lung, also known as progressive massive fibrosis, was confirmed in an area that includes southeastern Kentucky.” ...Then there is our opioid crisis where 1,471 Kentuckians died in 2016 trying to tamp down their pain, with even higher numbers expected for 2017. ...Though Kentucky rates well for quality of life at No. 27 out of the 50 states, according to U.S. News and World Report, we rank No. 49 for quality of health care, No. 38 in higher education, No. 45 in economic opportunity and No. 46 in fiscal stability. Which begs the question: How does our senior senator — the man who has represented Kentucky for more than three decades — explain numbers like these? (Teri Carter, 2/28)
JAMA:
A Day In The Life: Planned Parenthood Physician Provides Reproductive Health Care to the Underserved
Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH, served as chief medical officer of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) during a particularly tumultuous time in its history. “We were battling this crazy smear campaign, and then the [presidential] election happened,” said McDonald-Mosley, who became PPFA’s chief medical officer in July 2015, only days after an antiabortion group released a heavily edited video that suggested Planned Parenthood violated federal law by selling fetal tissue. The ensuing state and US House committee investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing by PPFA. However, in January 2017, another House panel called for de-funding the organization. Meanwhile, in September 2017, just months after the call to defund PPFA, the organization was awarded the prestigious Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award “for providing essential health services and reproductive care to millions of women for more than a century.” (Rita Rubin, 2/28)
JAMA:
Risks And Benefits Of Hormonal Contraception
Since hormonal contraception became available in 1960—in the form of a combined estrogen-progestin pill—researchers have evaluated its risks and benefits. Though widely recognized as a breakthrough in medicine and the first effective long-term, reversible method of birth control, hormonal contraception, which is used by an estimated 140 million women worldwide, has never been free of adverse effects. Studies have long found an association between hormonal contraception (now available in other forms, including intrauterine devices [IUDs], the transdermal patch, the vaginal ring, and injectables) and adverse outcomes, such as an increased risk of breast cancer, depression, thrombosis, and other cardiovascular events. Therefore, clinicians have needed to weigh these risks carefully when counseling patients about birth control options—taking into consideration a woman’s family medical history, individual risk factors, and the benefits of hormonal contraception. (Rachel Rabkin Peachman, 3/1)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Will MACRA Improve Physician Reimbursement?
In the past, I have argued that Medicare needed to move away from its reliance on the Resource-Based Relative Value Scale (RBRVS) and the Sustainable Growth Rate formula (SGR) for physician reimbursement if it was serious about supporting value-based health care delivery. Indeed, the RBRVS–SGR combination represented the opposite of a value-based system: reimbursement reflecting the average effort and expenses of a physician providing a given service, in a system that assumed the “collective guilt” of physicians, in that all physicians’ Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements were adjusted according to whether aggregate Medicare fee-for-service spending for physicians grew faster or slower than the overall economy. With a level of bipartisan support that has become rare, Congress passed the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) in 2015, eliminating the SGR. The purpose of the legislation was to move Medicare toward reimbursement based more on outcomes and value. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) has now questioned whether the current version of MACRA accomplishes these goals or even moves the system in a better direction. (Gail R. Wilensky, 3/1)