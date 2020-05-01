Editorials And Opinions

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Supporting Those On Pandemic’s Frontlines Are we just vital statistics, waiting to be calculated? COVID-19 has infected and killed more than 50,000 Americans. We must remember that every single one of these deaths is a loved one — a son or daughter, a father or mother, a husband or wife, a friend, a colleague. And in the background of each one of those deaths is a healthcare worker. A doctor holding the phone allowing loved ones to say goodbye, a caring nurse holding the hand as the family cannot, a respiratory therapist ensuring they are breathing comfortably. (Jesse O'Shea, 4/30)

Houston Chronicle: COVID-19 Taking An Economic Toll On Texas Doctor’s Practices Oil has grabbed most of the headlines since COVID-19 shut down the Texas economy, but perhaps the most critical sector, health care, stands to take an even bigger bite out of the state’s prosperity. Gov. Greg Abbott’s order suspending non-essential health services, and new guidelines for social distancing, are slashing revenues at private practices. Primary care doctors and specialists have seen revenues drop by up to 90 percent, according to a recent survey by trade publication MDLinx. (Chris Tomlinson, 4/1)

Stat: The Covid-19 Pandemic Will Make Medical Students Better Doctors When I graduated from medical school more years ago than I care to remember, my training as an intern and a resident followed an unrushed, traditional path. Medical students at the time were introduced to patients gradually, and we took our time engaging with the trying challenges that make up the bulk of a physician’s career. This year, students graduating from the medical school where I am dean and other school are facing a very different time line: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them have been called upon to volunteer or work in hospitals before their time in medical school was over. (Lawrence G. Smith, 5/1)

The Hill: An Urgent Need To Reopen Medical Care For All Each day a new story of crowded hospital corridors and exhausted health care workers appears in our newspapers. But another story, equally tragic, is unfolding in the privacy of our homes. Countless Americans with chronic conditions and other serious illnesses languish in isolation without access to care. While hospitals have of course remained open for urgent care, patients with less critical needs have been relegated almost entirely to virtual visits. (Dr. William Haseltine, 4/30)

ABC News: Spanish Translations, Outreach Lacking Amid Coronavirus Pandemic "Why aren't we hearing from the Spanish-speaking commissioners at news conferences?" The questions began as "chisme" -- chatter among friends. Friends fueled by the same life story of immigrant parents who sacrificed for us... As COVID-19 began its wrath on central Florida, the questions continued. (Alvarez, 4/30)

Cincinnati Enquirer: More Minority Physicians Are Key To Eliminating Health Disparities The Cincinnati Medical Association believes that increasing the number of underrepresented minority (URM) physicians is fundamental to eliminating the health disparity. For the URM population, access to physicians who look like them is important. The URM physician is someone who is culturally connected to them and who understands their lives and challenges as much as their clinical needs. The African American patient is much more likely to discuss the impact of racism on his/her life with an African American provider who faces those same challenges. (Roosevelt Walker III, 4/30)

Boston Globe: As Coronavirus Infections Peak, Profit-Driven Hospital Systems Must Be Held Accountable If you are Black or brown in this country, you are more likely to contract and die from COVID-19. According to a recent Washington Post analysis, counties that are majority-Black have three times the rate of infections and almost six times the rate of deaths as their white-majority counterparts. As alarming as those statistics are, they are, sadly, not surprising. Even in a crisis, the same profit-driven decision-making and disregard of vulnerable populations responsible for the inequities and injustices that plague American health care in normal times are at work. That means that people of color and other vulnerable populations are at a disadvantage that can be fatal. (Alecia McGregor, Shalanda Baker, Camara Jones and Michelle Morse, 4/30)

Stat: The U.S. Needs To Manufacture More CPAP Machines I don’t want to be intubated. That was my main thought a few weeks ago as I lay in bed at home, having trouble breathing and watching my pulse oximeter show that my blood oxygen was under 93% when it should have been over 95%... Because I had been short of breath, exhausted, and feeling a tightness in my chest before testing positive for Covid-19, my father sent me a continuous positive airway pressure machine, also known as a CPAP, to help me breathe. This device is commonly used to treat obstructive sleep apnea. (Matthew Putman, 5/1)

Stat: Cancer Research Offers Faster Ways To ID New Covid-19 Treatments In the cancer research and treatment community, the treatment of one patient can inform the treatment of others. Real-world data are routinely collected from tens of thousands of cancer patients through services like CancerLinQ and Flatiron, as well as data deposited in publicly maintained databases, including one run by the nonprofit organization I founded, Cancer Commons. Doctors can mine these AI-driven databases to advance cancer research and learn how treatments — some of which are already approved by the Food and Drug Administration for other uses and can be used off label — have worked for similar patients in the past. (Marty Tenenbaum, 4/30)

CNN: This Is What Happens When Coronavirus Research Funding Gets Political The public health threat of the Covid-19 pandemic has made the American public acutely aware of the impactful work done by researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health. Federally funded researchers from coast to coast and beyond are working feverishly to understand SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease. These scientists are racing to understand its makeup, its mechanism of entry into the human body, its characteristics outside the body and what existing therapies may help patients while a vaccine is being developed. Why, then, did the NIH last week, as first reported by Politico, terminate a grant that supports leading research into how coronaviruses can be transferred from their natural host of bats to humans? (Benjamin Corb, 4/30)

The New York Times: What If We Already Have A Coronavirus Vaccine? As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, tens of thousands of people could die. But some scientists believe a vaccine might already exist. Surprising new research in a niche area of immunology suggests that certain live vaccines that have been around for decades could, possibly, protect against the coronavirus. The theory is that these vaccines could make people less likely experience serious symptoms — or even any symptoms — if they catch it. (Melinda Wenner Moyer, 5/1)

The Washington Post: China Has Turned To Bullying To Avoid Accountability. It May Be Working On Europe. China's effort to avoid accountability for the novel coronavirus pandemic through a global propaganda campaign seems to be doing as much harm as good for Beijing. Attempts by government officials and state media to cast blame on the United States or other Western countries for the origin and spread of the virus have triggered a backlash; deliveries of humanitarian supplies have led to reports about their poor quality. Rather than retreat, President Xi Jinping’s regime has turned to a familiar tactic: bullying. Its diplomats are demanding that governments offer praise for China’s handling of the epidemic or censor reports on its failings, and they are threatening consequences if their requirements are not met. Disturbingly, this tactic appears to be working with the European Union. (4/30)

Los Angeles Times: 'Every Country For Itself' Won't Stop Global Coronavirus Crisis Has there ever been a crisis as truly global as this one? If I email with my cousin Susanne outside Vienna, she’s locked in her house, avoiding the virus. So is my old colleague, Said, who is at home in his apartment in East Jerusalem. So was Luly in Beijing, until a few weeks ago when restrictions there were eased. This microscopic virus knows no national borders. And it kills indiscriminately — Italians as well as Iranians, Americans as well as Russians. There are a couple of ways to respond to this if you’re Donald Trump or Xi Jinping or Angela Merkel. You can conclude, quite rationally, that we’re all in this together and that we need to reach out across borders and oceans to encourage cooperation to understand and beat back the pandemic that threatens us all. Or, you can hunker down inside your own country, bar outsiders from entering, wrestle other nations for scarce resources, seek your own cures and hurl blame at each other to divert attention from your own mistakes. (Nicholas Goldberg, 5/1)

Viewpoints: Protect Civil Liberties By Building Trust About Requirements For Social Distancing; All State Legislatures Need Power To Block Emergency Orders

Opinion writers weigh in on these pandemic issues and others.

The New York Times: What Are Civil Liberties In A Time Of Coronavirus?

The tension between private liberty and public health in the United States is hardly new. Americans have demanded the latter in times of plague and prioritized the former in times of well-being since at least the colonial era. Politicians and business leaders have alternately manipulated and deferred to that tension for about as long.In 1701, members of the Massachusetts Bay Colony fought a yearlong political battle to enact the nation’s first quarantine laws, against opponents who claimed the measure would unduly harm businesses that relied on the ports. In 1918, during the flu pandemic, the mayor of Pittsburgh brought a ban on public gatherings to a swift — and premature — conclusion over concerns about a coming election. In 2020, the same tension is back with a vengeance. (5/1)

Los Angeles Times: Amid Coronavirus, How Does A Social Distance Summer Work?

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that social distancing would probably continue through the summer. I know what you’re thinking, because I had the same initial thought: There’s no way I can stand four more months of this lockdown. But that’s not what Birx meant, at least I think and hope not. A socially distanced summer doesn’t mean we continue to remain hunkered down in our homes until September, except for the occasional run to the grocery store. If we did, there wouldn’t be much of a society or economy to rejoin when we emerged in the fall. (Mariel Garza, 4/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Limit Governors’ Emergency Powers

As governors across the country destroy their states’ economies in the name of public health, there is shockingly little oversight of their actions.In my state of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has locked down the state, closing swaths of commerce and limiting the movement of citizens in response to Covid-19. These actions have been challenged in court by my colleague, state Rep. Darren Bailey, and a judge initially agreed to a temporary restraining order on the governor’s emergency measure, but only as they apply to Mr. Bailey. The rest of the state remains under lockdown by the governor’s orders, which continue without oversight. (Dan McConchie, 4/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Democratic Governors Reopen

Liberals and their media friends assert that GOP governors will have blood on their hands if they ease their coronavirus economic shutdowns. Don’t look now, but even a couple of Democratic governors are making plans to reopen.Colorado Gov. Jared Polis quietly let his state’s stay-at-home order expire last weekend. Retail curb-side deliveries are now allowed, and personal services like hair salons will be given an all-clear on Friday. Mr. Polis says he hopes to let bars, restaurants and clubs open by mid-May if the health-care system isn’t stressed. (4/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Unmasking The Vice President

Vice President Mike Pence invited a wave of media indignation this week when photos circulated of him touring the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., sans face mask. How could the guy in charge of the White House coronavirus task force be so cavalier? Doesn’t he understand the message it sends?I confess that was my first reaction, too. Fear of getting sick coupled with frustration at being cooped up for weeks has aggravated my proclivity toward self-righteousness. I’ll ride my high horse. (Matthew Hennessey, 4/30)

The New York Times: How New Mexico Flattened The Coronavirus Curve

On March 13, the same day that a reluctant President Trump admitted that the coronavirus pandemic was a national emergency, a storied New Mexico hospital established the nation’s first drive-through testing for the virus.The next day, hundreds of cars lined the streets of Albuquerque, the state’s largest city. A second hospital jumped in with more testing. Within days, drive-through testing — still not widely available in much of the nation, even today — expanded here to Las Cruces, to the southern edge of the state.One of the nation’s poorest states, with a small population flung across 122,000 square miles, New Mexico quickly accomplished what for the United States as a whole seems elusive: widespread testing for the deadliest pandemic in a century. (Richard Parker, 5/1)

Dallas Morning News: It’s Time For Texas To Begin To Reopen, But Caution Must Come Before Hope

This morning dawned with a sense of both hope and concern as our state begins to re-open certain segments of the economy. Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to take this step has stirred fear in many of us who worry that we haven’t waited long enough under stay-at-home orders or spent enough time becoming prepared for the possible resurgence of the disease. We understand those fears and acknowledge they come from people who are rightly worried about themselves and others. (5/1)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: In Reopening Ohio, What About Those At Highest Risk Of Dying From The Coronavirus?

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine revealed the state’s “layered” economic reopening plan, starting this week with hospitals and dental offices, continuing Monday with factories and offices, and moving on May 12 to many of the retail and service firms currently deemed “nonessential.” But some business categories will remain closed for now, including salons and barber shops, restaurants and bars. Many are small businesses at risk of never reopening but that may have the most trouble maintaining social distance. (5/1)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Economy Should Be Reopened Immediately. We Achieved Our Goals.

The evidence simply no longer warrants a widespread shutdown of our state’s economy, and we should urge Gov. Kim Reynolds to act in a manner consistent with the original purpose of the shutdown and take steps to immediately reopen business in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. This is not to say that testing or mitigation practices should be abandoned or that seniors and others in skilled and long-term care facilities — Iowans clearly at increased risk of death from the virus — should not be vigilantly protected. Yet, this can be accomplished without unduly inhibiting a resumption of business, industry and commerce in our state. (Tom Slater, 4/30)

Des Moines Register: Coronavirus In Iowa: Opening A Business Or Place Of Worship Is A Choice

Gov. Kim Reynolds deserves credit for how she’s led Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her daily news conferences, she is thoughtful, compassionate and measured, particularly compared to some other Republican governors. She moved swiftly in March to protect state employees, close numerous businesses, limit gatherings and halt elective medical procedures. After a stunning absence of federal leadership, Reynolds launched a program to increase testing for the virus. While we want to see more transparency from her administration and comprehensive answers to reporters' questions, Reynolds has consistently conveyed that the health and safety of Iowans is her top priority. (4/30)

Detroit Free Press: Rushing To Reopen In Coronavirus Crisis Would Create Real Death Panels

Today, we have a real threat to our oldest and our most marginalized. Coronavirus is not just disproportionately affecting the old, it is also hitting communities of color, the disabled and those of limited means the hardest. And they are dying in vast numbers. We have a path forward that emphasizes testing, tracing and isolation: It minimizes harm, restarts our economy and puts people ahead of politics. Why would we want to pivot to death panels? (Howard P. Forman, 5/1)

The Oklahoman: Good News And Bad In Oklahoma's Pandemic Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has left states scrambling to obtain facemasks and other items needed to protect health care workers. In Oklahoma, these efforts have at times been disconcerting enough that now an investigation is pending. Efforts on the testing front, meantime, are more assuring. (5/1)

Boston Globe: Six Weeks After Social Distancing Began, Mass. Coronavirus Hospitalizations And Cases Remain High. Why So Little Improvement?

Rewind the clock a month, to late March, as nonessential businesses were closing and Governor Charlie Baker asked us to stay home to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Where did we imagine we would be as a state by the start of May? A lot further along than we are now. It’s maddening: More than six weeks after statewide social distancing measures began to take effect, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections is stuck in a stubbornly high place — about 3,800 — a figure that has barely budged in two weeks, dropping 1 percent on Thursday. (Mark Arsenault, 4/30)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Trauma Related To COVID-19 Hits Kids The Hardest

There are a lot of tough questions right now. And every answer seems to bring new questions. At ProKids, our passionate staff and dedicated volunteers – backed by a committed community – navigate in a world where helping abused and neglected children thrive depends on being adaptable because it’s always been complicated and unpredictable. That work, of advocating directly for these children who are often in foster care, has never been more important. (Cook, 4/30)

Detroit Free Press: When It Comes To Emergency Food, Many People Can't Afford To 'Stay Home, Stay Safe'

The governor has urged Michiganders to “stay home, stay safe,” yet in this age of extreme social distancing, acquiring adequate food and supplies for vulnerable households becomes a challenge. For low-income individuals, the public health recommendations to stay home, limit food trips, and buy in bulk are nearly impossible. The current emergency food system is fragmented by rules, eligibility and limits on the quantity of food given, requiring families to navigate a complex system with varying days, times, and locations, often changing schedules from day to day. (Jennifer F. Lucarelli, 4/28)