Editorials And Opinions

CNN: Restaurants Will Need A Miracle To Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Restaurants, especially independent ones, have been decimated by the pandemic. Without access to the same financing options as large corporate chains, restaurant owners like me have to figure out whether and how to stay open -- or just quit the business altogether... As more states begin phasing in restaurant reopening, many of us have no idea what the right move is. But we do know this: We need drastic, realistic solutions so restaurants can survive into the Covid-era future. (Rohini Dey, 5/14)

The Hill: Without Transparency, We Can't Trust Robot Operators — Especially In A Pandemic The coronavirus pandemic is exponentially increasing the need for robots in our already exceedingly robo-reliant lives... If we continue along this trajectory, our day-to-day lives will become even more robot intensive, with robots increasingly making or advising our decisions. This new reality will offer some benefits. But should we trust the operators of these intelligent robots that are becoming the fabric of our everyday lives? (Vasant Dhar, 5/14)

Stat: Life With Autism Has Been Completely Upended By Covid-19 The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily life for most people around the world. It has completely upended it for people with autism and their families. My son Muhammed — we call him Mu — is 15 years old and severely autistic... Like everyone else, Mu has good days and bad ones. But even on his good days, daily life can be a challenge. (Feda Almaliti, 5/15)

The Hill: COVID-19 Could Exacerbate Eating Disorders Rates In Children — Here's How To Combat It The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily moved students’ classrooms to their dining room tables. This has been quite an adjustment for teachers, students and parents alike. While most districts around the country are continuing with virtual learning for at least the rest of the school year, we can’t afford to not focus on students’ physical and mental wellbeing as well as their academic success. (Joslyn Smith, 5/14)

Los Angeles Times: Doctor Fights Coronavirus By Day, Loneliness By Night As I make my way into my building’s elevator after a long hospital shift, a neighbor throws his arm out to stop me. “Sorry,” he says, “only one person per elevator.” Seeing my confusion, our doorman kindly but firmly corrects him. “Two per elevator is fine.” I take a step toward the open doors, but the passenger again holds up his palm. “Please,” he pleads, his eyes glancing frantically at my scrubs. “Please, just take a different one.” Speechless, I take the next elevator and arrive at my New York City apartment filled with my son’s toys, untouched since he and my wife moved out nearly 40 days ago. (Samuel Yamshon, 5/14)

Stat: Contact Tracing Must Balance Privacy And Public Health Contact tracing armies in California and New Jersey. Rapid-response contact tracing in Washington. Track and trace in Connecticut. Across the country, governors are putting contact tracing — the tried-and-true public health practice of finding individuals who were in contact someone with an infectious disease — front and center in their Covid-19 reopening strategies. (David Blumenthal and Richard Blumenthal, 5/15)

The Hill: While Businesses May Open, Avoid Business As Usual The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to spread and impact the lives of the children who are out of school, the senior citizens who are most vulnerable to the virus, and pretty much everyone in between. To halt the spread, much of the nation has been social distancing and sheltering in place for over a month now. The good news is the curve is starting to show signs of flattening in certain parts of the country, bringing to light the urgent question on everyone’s mind: when can we reopen? (Dr. Emily Landon, Dr. Shikha Jain and Dr. Vineet Arora, 5/14)

Stat: Covid-19 Testing For All Isn't The Right Strategy For Moving Ahead In response to calls for Covid-19 testing of the entire U.S. population, several large universities, and even some employers, have announced plans for extensive Covid-19 testing of their employees (and students) to support a safe return to work and school. These efforts are based on expert recommendations, some of which call for repeated testing of the entire population (using the PCR test) every 14 days, or even more often. Such initiatives could require millions of tests in the U.S. each and every day. (Michael Hochman, 5/15)

Modern Healthcare: The Payer-Provider Disconnect Call it the big disconnect. Thousands of healthcare provider groups face financial ruin. Tens of millions of Americans are losing insurance coverage. Yet private health insurers are doing just fine, thank you. So far, Congress has responded only to the provider crisis. Social distancing has cut hospital revenue by an estimated 30% to 40%. Local physician practices, with primary care hardest hit, have seen declines of up to 90%. (Merrill Goozner, 5/14)

Los Angeles Times: Rand Paul Isn't Subliterate Like Trump, But He Spreads Lies Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, once a practicing ophthalmologist, is at it again. In a Senate hearing Tuesday, he faced down Anthony Fauci, immunologist and leader in President Trump’s coronavirus task force, on topics far from his specialty. In measured, professorial speech — a far cry from Trump’s subliterate yawps — Paul, who has boasted that he likes spreading misinformation, was disseminating the kind of lies that get people killed. He took on Fauci with bothsides-ism, pretending there’s a world of public-health experts who disagree with Fauci’s warning against recklessly reopening the economy. This just isn’t true. No public-health conflict exists. (Virginia Heffernan, 5/15)

Stat: Is Anthony Fauci Today's Galileo Galilei, The Champion Of Science? Defending science and scientific integrity can be a frustrating and lonely battle. As I watch Dr. Anthony Fauci do this on the news, I think of another “battler” who ultimately had the last word. In 1638, Galileo Galilei, had been under arrest for several years in his home in Arcetri, near Florence. The great scientist had been sentenced to confinement by the Roman Inquisition because he was “vehemently suspected of heresy.” (Mario Livio, 5/14)

The Washington Post: The Staggering Coronavirus Toll At Nursing Homes Justifies Extreme Measures Residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for roughly half of 1 percent of the U.S. population, and more than a third of the covid-19 deaths. That justifies extreme measures by federal officials and states, but so far both have balked. On a call Monday with governors, Vice President Pence strongly recommended testing at nursing homes nationwide, and Deborah Birx, the White House pandemic task force coordinator, said, “We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff,” according to a recording of the call obtained by the Associated Press. Yet, federal officials and most governors have stopped short of mandating such tests. An exception is New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who has ordered twice-weekly testing for nursing home staff in his state — and warned that facilities that fail to comply risk losing their operating licenses. Other governors should follow suit. (5/14)

Viewpoints: Lessons From Other Countries About Moving On, Opening Up; Native Americans Are Once Again Taking Care Of Themselves

Editorial writers weigh in on these pandemic topics and others.

The Wall Street Journal: Germany’s New Coronavirus Thinking

A strange thing happened in Germany this week: Covid-19 started spreading a bit faster and officials and the public managed to cope. It’s an important benchmark for other governments as they allow their own economies to emerge from viral hibernation.Scientists at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German government’s epidemiological advisory service, calculate that the coronavirus resumed its spread through the population as the country’s lockdown started easing in late April. The reproduction rate, or R0, was above 1 for several days this week, and as high as 1.1 last weekend. That means that each person infected with the virus transmits it on average to 1.1 other people—exponential growth. (5/14)

The New York Times: I Live In Sweden. I'm Not Panicking About The Coronavirus.

It’s noon here, and from the window of my home office I can see my two daughters playing in the yard at their preschool across the street. I reach for my phone to text my best friend, a nurse who lives in Westport, Conn., to share some family trivia I just discovered. She has been hunkered down in her home with her husband and their two young daughters since March. She’s beginning to wonder what they will lose first — their jobs or their minds. “Guess what my great-grandmother’s name was? Jósephina Corona. From Italy,” I write. Unlike my friend, I am not forced to stay at home. No, the coronavirus has not spared Sweden. As of Thursday we’ve had over 28,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and at least 3,500 people have died. (Maud Cordenius, 5/15)

The Hill: The Pandemic And Human Rights: State Department's CUR Is Not The Cure

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated unprecedented health and economic challenges, in this country as elsewhere. Some governments around the world are using this very real global crisis as an excuse to assert or further consolidate authoritarian power. Decades of progress in global respect for human rights and democratic norms are at stake. (John Shattuck, Harold Hongju Koh, David J. Kramer, Michael Posner and Tom Malinowski, 5/14)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Native Americans Wage War Against New Virus And A 400-Year Disease Of Bias, Ignorance

Remi Bald Eagle wants the rest of America to know one thing about his people, the Cheyenne River Sioux of South Dakota, as their tribal nation battles both the coronavirus and the hostility of an open-for-business GOP governor who wants to stampede both the tribe’s sovereignty and the measures that have largely kept COVID-19 off the reservation. “People think that we’re backward savages and now we’re putting a fence around ourselves,” Bald Eagle, the son of a revered Lakota chief and Army veteran of Afghanistan who now heads intergovernmental affairs for the Cheyenne River Sioux, told me by phone from Butte River, S.D. “Nothing could be further from the truth.” (Will Bunch, 5/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Scenes From The Class Struggle In Lockdown

I think there’s a growing sense that we have to find a way to live with this thing, manage it the best we can, and muddle through. Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon. Summer may give us a break, late fall probably not. Vaccines are likely far off, new therapies and treatments might help a lot, but keeping things closed up tight until there are enough tests isn’t a viable plan. There will never be enough tests, it was botched from the beginning, if we ever catch up it will probably be at the point tests are no longer urgently needed. Meantime, we must ea5/14)se up and manage. We should go forward with a new national commitment to masks, social distancing, hand washing. (Peggy Noonan, 5/14)

Dallas Morning News: It’s Time To Play Sports Again With Fans In The Stands

Long before I entered politics, I was a TV and radio sportscaster. I understand that the fans are as much a part of the game as the players, and there is no reason they can’t attend the games when they begin again. I don’t believe Anthony Fauci should anoint himself as the commissioner of sports and tell the owners, players and fans what to do. Here’s my plan: Large outdoor stadiums can easily accommodate about 30% attendance to start and increase attendance as COVID-19 conditions improve. Around 25,000 fans can make a lot of noise. (Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 5/15)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Just Raised Rick Bright's Credibility By Attacking Him

President Trump reverted to form on Thursday when reporters asked him about congressional testimony by Dr. Richard Bright, who says the White House removed him from his position leading the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority because he, in essence, stood up to Trump’s political machinery in defense of science.“I watched this guy for a little while this morning,” Trump told reporters as he headed to Allentown, Pa., to tour an Owens & Minor Inc. distribution center for healthcare products.“To me, he’s nothing more than a really disgruntled, unhappy person,” the president said. " (Scott Martelle, 5/14)

CNN: Fox News Dumps Coronavirus Coverage For Anti-Obama Conspiracy Theory

If you woke up from a coma on Wednesday afternoon and flipped on Fox News, or checked the network's website, you'd be forgiven if you had no idea the country is currently grappling with a pandemic killing tens-of-thousands of Americans and leaving millions more unemployed. That's because the conservative network largely ignored the virus in the afternoon and into its prime time programming. After Republican senators released a list of Obama officials who sought to unmask the name of an unidentified American caught in intelligence reports, who turned out to be Michael Flynn, Fox News went all in on the story. (When asked about the lack of coronavirus coverage, a Fox News spokesperson pointed to coverage from earlier in the afternoon.) (Oliver Darcy, 5/14)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Hands Anti-Vaxxers Invite To Smear Coronavirus Vaccine

Convincing vaccine skeptics to trust any future COVID-19 vaccine is going to be a tough job, even if there are mountains of data from clinical trials showing that it is safe and effective. It’s going to be harder still if there is any reason for them to doubt the motives or the method behind the vaccine.With that in mind, I can see two potential trouble spots with Operation Warp Speed, President Trump’s effort to leverage the full force of military, pharmaceutical industry and government resources to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year. (Mariel Garza, 5/15)

Detroit News: End Lockdown In Northern Michigan, U.P.

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal, state and local governments have been faced with hard — if not impossible — decisions affecting lives and livelihoods of nearly every American. Our frontline workers across the state have courageously kept our supply chains, emergency services, hospitals and so many integral parts of our society operational while thousands have fallen ill to the virus across Michigan. Yet, our state faces a unique challenge that many states do not — the road to the White House in 2020 comes directly through the Great Lakes State. In 2016, a mere 10,000 votes in Michigan helped President Donald Trump win the White House. Now, as the coronavirus rages on, Michigan has become a hotspot for political nonsense. While our governor has been auditioning for a vice presidential coronation on the late night talk shows, thousands of my constituents were losing their jobs and waiting weeks just to get through to the unemployment office. (Congressman Jack Bergman, 5/14)