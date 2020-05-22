From The States

Kaiser Health News: The 30-Somethings Who Fled Big Cities To Shelter With Mom And Dad It took three weeks, but Lawrence and Arlene Maze finally persuaded their younger son, Gregory, of Los Angeles, to get on a flight home to Austin. “He basically shut his business down to come here and has to restart his business when it’s safe,” his father said. “It was a very difficult decision.” Alex Rose, a 33-year-old event producer and recording artist, didn’t need much persuasion. She spent a couple of weeks alone in her 500-square-foot Hollywood apartment, taking long walks to break up the days. In mid-March, her event bookings and performances began to disappear. Then a neighbor showed her video of an arsonist setting trash can fires on their street and she saw the melted cans next to her building. (Jayson, 5/22)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: When It Comes To COVID-19, States Are On Their Own At least so far, states that reopened their economies are not seeing a major spike in cases of COVID-19. But it remains unclear if that is because the coronavirus is not spreading, because the data is lagging or because the data is being manipulated. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he’s taking the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure after he was exposed to a White House valet who tested positive for the coronavirus. (5/21)

The Hill: Here's Where Your State Falls On The Scale Of Most To Least Reopened Most states have lifted strict coronavirus lockdowns, but many restrictions remain in place as the pandemic remains a health threat. Here are the states that are mostly open, partially open and mostly closed when it comes to rules meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Cohn and Coleman, 5/21)

The Associated Press: Universal Orlando Seeks To Reopen Theme Parks In Early June Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June, a resort official said Thursday, more than two months after the company joined crosstown rivals Disney World and SeaWorld in closing their gates to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Universal Orlando executive John Sprouls asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for approval to open the company’s theme parks as early as June 5, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (5/21)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia Officials Prepare For Memorial Day 'Like No Other' Georgia officials are preparing for an increase in Memorial Day travel that will test the state’s coronavirus response strategy as more stir-crazy residents are expected to return to the roadways and visit parks, beaches and other destinations. Mark Williams, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, said most of the agency’s law enforcement division officers will be assigned to patrol waterways over the weekend. (Bluestein, 5/22)

Boston Globe: As Mass. Slowly Starts To Reopen, Mayor Walsh Urges Vigilance, Says Pandemic Battle Could Last A Year Memorial Day weekend has long been something to look forward to: a weekend away, or an afternoon by the grill. But in the early days of the state’s slow reemergence from a monthslong lockdown, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is approaching the holiday with something closer to dread. Cautioning residents that the pandemic is only in its early stages, Walsh issued warnings about the coming weekend: No beach parties. No playdates. No pickup games. Instead, Walsh urged vigilance in a fight that is only just beginning. (McDonald, 5/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: Sweltering In Place: Warm Memorial Day Weekend Coincides With Coronavirus Stay-Home Orders Sheltering in place could be a little uncomfortable this long holiday weekend as temperatures climb toward 80 in San Francisco and as high as the 90s inland, according to the National Weather Service. What would normally be perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend activities — camping, big backyard barbecues, hanging out at the beach — could be torture for those without air conditioning or simply itching to get out of the house. But parks officials, tourism promoters and public health officers remind people that shelter-in-place orders remain in effect and they should stay home even though it may be warm. (Cabanatuan, 5/21)

The New York Times: Beach Towns Have A Message For New York City Residents: Go Away In the Hamptons, the locals have put up barricades to limit parking and deployed enforcement officers to ticket outsiders. Jersey Shore towns have banned short-term leases and Airbnb rentals. The Suffolk County executive’s office taunted Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Do your job. Figure out a plan to safely reopen your beaches.” Since the coronavirus pandemic began, tensions have repeatedly flared over whether too many New York City residents have decamped to outlying vacation areas, potentially taking the virus with them. But now the region appears on the brink of a full-fledged (and nasty) battle over beaches, touched off by the city’s decision to keep its shoreline closed. (Kilgannon, 5/22)

The Hill: COVID-19 Spreading Through Southern, Midwestern States The coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march through rural counties and small towns across the country, led by flareups in Southern and Midwestern states that are becoming new epicenters of the outbreak. Almost 80 percent of Americans now live in counties where the virus is spreading widely, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution demographer William Frey. In the last week, 176 counties have started to see substantial spread of the virus. The vast majority of those, 159, are smaller exurban or rural counties. (Wilson, 5/21)

Stateline: Rural Destinations 'Ready To Reopen' But Fear Virus When the first coronavirus shutdowns were announced in March, hoteliers in the Appalachian town of Gadsden, Alabama, said they did not want to host visitors from other states. So, Hugh Stump, executive director of Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, told them that as private businesses, they could deny lodging to people for reasons other than age, race, religion and other protected categories. “If somebody’s coming from New York, and you’re worried about New York, you don’t have to allow them in your hotel,” Stump advised. (Simpson, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: It’s Going To Be A Crazy Summer For Travel And Outdoor Fun The O’Connors’ summer travel plans involve several trips—to the backyard. With a family visit to Sacramento, Calif., on hold, and her three children’s summer camps and swimming lessons canceled, 37-year-old Glenda O’Connor says she is buckling down at home in Portland, Ore. She recently spent more than $700 on outdoor upgrades including a movie projector for her children, Fiona, 6, Gabriel, 3 and Cecilia, 1. (Chaker and Needleman, 5/21)

Reuters: A U.S. Memorial Day Weekend Like No Other, With Parties And Biker Rallies On Hold Even with all 50 states taking steps to reopen their economies, this Memorial Day weekend will not resemble any in decades. In many places, beaches and parks will be open, but groups will asked to stay six feet apart; restaurants will only be serving customers outside; and bars will be closed in what is customarily one of the year’s biggest drinking weekends. “A Memorial Day party would be great,” said Michael Williamson of the Michigan State University Black Alumni, who is organizing an online kickoff party for his local chapter on Friday night. “Bars and clubs aren’t open right now, so we are doing everything virtual.” (Layne, 5/21)

The New York Times: The Country Enters A Memorial Day Weekend To Remember (Or Forget) A sailboat race from Cape Cod to the island of Nantucket has marked the unofficial beginning of summer for the last 49 years. But the Figawi regatta, which raises money for veterans over Memorial Day weekend, will not involve any actual boats this year. Instead, organizers will host a virtual cocktail party from a boathouse, among other online events. At first, regulars vowed to sail from Hyannis to Nantucket anyway, said Shelley Hill, executive director of Figawi Charities. “But as time went on and everybody learned more,” she said, “that idea has gone away.” (Stockman, 5/22)

The Associated Press: Nation's Capital Aims To Start Reopening May 29 After weeks of insisting the Washington, D.C., area is not ready to end its pandemic-induced lockdown, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser now says the numbers are pointing to the start of a gradual reopening process at the end of the month. Bowser on Thursday penciled in Friday, May 29 as a potential start date for phase 1 of the District of Columbia’s proposed three-phase reopening plan. That includes restaurants allowing outdoor patio seating, non-essential businesses offering curbside pickup and hair salons and barbers operating by appointment at limited capacity. (Khalil, 5/22)

The Hill: Doctors Push Trump To Quickly Reopen Country In Letter Organized By Conservatives More than 600 physicians signed a letter organized in part by a conservative group that warns President Trump against a lengthy economic shutdown because of the coronavirus. The doctors call such closures a "mass casualty" event. The letter was spearheaded by Simone Gold, a California emergency medical specialist. Jenny Beth Martin, the cofounder of Tea Party Patriots, helped organize the letter and get it to the White House. (Weixel and Chalfant, 5/21)

Reuters: Divided By COVID-19: Democratic U.S. Areas Hit Three Times As Hard As Republican Ones As America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic splits along partisan lines, a Reuters analysis may help explain why: Death rates in Democratic areas are triple those in Republican ones. By Wednesday, U.S. counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election reported 39 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 residents, according to an analysis of demographic and public health data. (Sullivan, 5/21)

Politico: National Guard Directs States To Prepare To Lose Virus Workers The National Guard sent guidance to state governments on Thursday to wind down troops’ federal deployment for coronavirus relief work on June 24, even as administration officials say an extension is still under discussion. The guidance, obtained by POLITICO, says Guard members’ federal mission, known as Title 32, “should culminate no later than 10 June 2020” to allow for two weeks of self-quarantine before transitioning back to the community. (Ollstein, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: States Don’t Agree On How To Determine When It Is Safe To Reopen After months of lockdowns, all states have now eased restrictions in some capacity, and many are relying on data to tell them when it is safe to move to the next phase of reopening. But each state has its own idea of what that data should be. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the metrics outlined by 10 states that have significant case numbers and published clearly defined reopening plans. The differences in the data they consider—and the conclusions they draw from it—show a stark divide in the governments’ priorities. (Huth, 5/21)

Boston Globe: Lack Of Coordination In Reopenings Could Lead To More Coronavirus Spread, Spillover Between States Shaggy, quarantine-weary residents in New Hampshire were free to visit a hair salon nearly two weeks ago. In Massachusetts, that long-awaited luxury will be allowed next week. But in New York, some residents could be waiting quite a while longer. Absent a clear, cohesive federal blueprint for reopening, governors across the country have been decision-makers in their own high-stakes gambit, choosing how to reopen and when. What’s emerged is a dizzying, sometimes discordant patchwork of plans that scientists and public health experts say may come at a great cost. (Lazar and Freyer, 5/21)

Modern Healthcare: MIT Researchers: Lack Of Reopening Coordination Comes At A Cost People's adherence to COVID-19 shelter in place orders is influenced by friends and family even in other states, according to a new working paper. For that reason, researchers said failure to coordinate the lifting of such orders comes at a substantial cost. The paper, released Thursday by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Initiative on the Digital Economy, found that people's behavior in a given area is "significantly influenced" by policies and behaviors in other, sometimes distant, regions because of their social interdependence. (Bannow, 5/21)

A study finds that people are influenced by friends and social circles even when their states are far apart. Because of that, a lack of a national plan has a greater impact than just the resident of each of the states lifting social distancing guidelines.

The Washington Post: Catholics And Lutherans In Minnesota Plan To Buck Their State’s Governor And Reopen Churches May 26 Leaders of two of Minnesota’s largest faith groups are planning to resume indoor worship services next week in defiance of the governor’s order, saying it’s “extreme and prejudicial” to put religious gatherings in a reopening category similar to that of tattoo parlors or hair salons and subject them to limits stricter than those placed on retail stores. In a conference-call news conference Thursday, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, Catholic leader for the state, and the Rev. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, said they were fine with restrictions earlier in the pandemic. (Boorstein, 5/21)

ABC News: COVID-Related Arson Believed Cause Of Church Fire In Mississippi The state allowed churches and other houses of worship to remain open as essential businesses, but faith leaders were asked to be more cautious as the coronavirus spread. (Pereira, 5/21)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Church Burns Down After Challenging Safer-At-Home Order First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi, burned down Wednesday morning, news outlets reported. When investigators from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office got to the scene, they found graffiti in the church parking lot that read: “Bet you stay home now you hypokrites.” “We’ve kind of racked our brains and we have no idea,” Jerry Waldrop, the pastor of the church, said. “No enemies that we know of. We don’t know anyone that we even think could be capable of doing something like this.” (5/21)

The New York Times: Church That Defied Coronavirus Restrictions Is Burned To Ground The burning of a church in northern Mississippi this week is being investigated as arson because of a spray-painted message at the scene that seemed to criticize the church’s defiance of coronavirus restrictions. First Pentecostal Church had sued the city of Holly Springs, Miss., which is about an hour southeast of Memphis, arguing that its stay-at-home order had violated the church’s right to free speech and interfered with its members’ ability to worship. (Bogel-Burroughs, 5/22)

“Bet you stay home now you hypokrits,” was spray painted near the Mississippi church. Tensions have been high across the country as churches and religious leaders push back against social distancing guidelines.

The Hill: Over 100 Police Officers Have Died From COVID-19, FOP Says More than 100 police officers in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 after fighting the virus on the front lines, according to a report from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) obtained by The Hill via email Thursday. The FOP said in total, 111 police officers have died from the disease since the onset of the pandemic, but noted that the tally was reported deaths, not confirmed deaths. The group described the coronavirus pandemic as both a public health and public safety crisis. (Johnson, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Police Alter Coronavirus Enforcement As New York City’s outdoor season begins with Memorial Day, police are shifting the focus of their enforcement of social-distancing rules, limiting an emphasis on punitive measures and concentrating on breaking up large groups. New York Police Department officers have been tasked with enforcing emergency measures to contain the new coronavirus in New York City since Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on March 13 as the city emerged as the center of the pandemic in the U.S. (Chapman, 5/21)

The New York Times: Police Face Backlash Over Virus Rules. Enter ‘Violence Interrupters.’ When Iesha Sekou began passing out surgical masks and disposable gloves in Harlem early in the pandemic, some people laughed and said she was taking things too far. It was an unfamiliar role for Ms. Sekou, the founder of a nonprofit that usually works to prevent gang violence. But as deaths from the virus mounted in predominantly black neighborhoods like the one where Ms. Sekou’s group operates, people started chasing her and her workers down the street to get supplies, she said. (Southall, 5/22)

The city has come under intense scrutiny for the racial disparities in its social distancing policing. It's now trying to work with groups known as "violence interrupters" and "credible messengers" to calmly persuade people to follow the rules.

The Associated Press: Lives Lost: At Veterans' Home, Towering Legacies Of The Dead Each of their stories was different, but common strains repeat: Of humility and generosity; of finding joy in the unpretentious; of a sharp mind disappearing into fog or a hale body betrayed by age. And, of service, in war or in peace, that often went unspoken when they returned home. In their final years, these veterans found their place at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. And in their final days, as the coronavirus engulfed the home and killed more than 70, they found battle again. (Goldman and Sedensky, 5/22)

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pa. Health Officials Quietly Alter Erroneous Nursing Home Case, Death Counts As Providers Cry Foul Two days after the state released a long sought-after list of nursing homes where COVID-19 has infected or killed residents or staff, Pennsylvania’s top health official admitted there are errors in the data. “I have heard that there were a small number of errors,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Thursday, after being confronted by lawmakers who said facilities in their districts were reporting different numbers of cases than the state had posted on its website. “We’re correcting those.” (Pattani, 5/21)

ABC News: In Nursing Homes, As In Wider Community, Minorities Hit Hardest By COVID, Researchers Say Nursing homes serving mostly minority populations are twice as likely to experience a deadly coronavirus outbreak as those with mostly white residents, according to new research on the devastating impact the highly contagious illness is having on vulnerable residential care facilities. “Our biggest predictor was race,” said R. Tamara Konetzka, a professor at the University of Chicago who led the study. “The higher percent white residents in a facility, the less likely that facility has had a single case or a single death.” (Pecorin and Mosk, 5/21)

ProPublica/Chicago Tribune: More Than 1 In 5 Illinoisans Living In State Homes For Adults With Disabilities Have Tested Positive For The Coronavirus While much of the attention related to COVID-19’s impact on vulnerable populations has focused on deaths at nursing homes, infection rates are remarkably high in another kind of residential setting: state-operated centers for adults with cognitive or behavioral disabilities. As of Thursday, more than 1 in 5 people living in these developmental centers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, state data shows. That’s more than double the infection rate seen in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, where confirmed cases account for about 7% of residents, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. (Smith Richards and Cohen, 5/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Nursing Homes Don’t Have To Report Pre-May Covid-19 Deaths To U.S. Officials A recently launched federal effort to collect data on the impact of the coronavirus in nursing homes will leave the full toll unclear, because a new rule doesn’t require facilities to report deaths and infections that occurred before early May. The new rule, issued May 8, compels nursing homes to submit data on coronavirus cases and associated deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to a form posted on the CDC website, the information only has to go back to the week leading up to their first filing, which was supposed to occur by May 17, while older data is optional. Nursing homes will provide current data at least weekly going forward. (Wilde Mathews, 5/21)

The Associated Press: 'Invisible Demon': Virus Hits Even Top-Rated Nursing Homes The Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury, where 41 residents have died from the coronavirus, has been cited by regulators for infection control violations and fined three times by the state and federal governments over the last several years. It has the lowest nursing home overall rating issued by the federal government — one star, for "much below average." About 40 miles away, the Kimberly Hall North nursing home in Windsor has the highest rating, five stars, issued by CMS. It has had one infection control citation, but no state or federal fines, over the past several years. Yet 43 residents there have died from the virus. (5/21)

The Associated Press: AP Count: Over 4,300 Virus Patients Sent To NY Nursing Homes More than 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press. (Condon, Peltz and Mustian, 5/22)

The Associated Press reports on troublesome efforts undertaken for a while in New York where recovering patients were sent to nursing homes, places that even Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "optimum feeding grounds for the virus." Other nursing home developments include CMS' new policy for recording deaths as well as reporting from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Massachusetts.

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland To Beef Up Contact Tracing Operation. Make Sure You Answer Your Phone. Marylanders might soon receive phone calls from “MD COVID," and though it may be tempting to let it ring, the state’s reopening and recovery could depend on enough people answering. The state has hired about 1,400 contact tracers tasked with tracking down those who have been exposed to the coronavirus as part of its plan to move the state toward a safe and complete reopening. (Miller, 5/21)

The Washington Post: Anne Arundel School Nurses Do Coronavirus Contact Tracing In Maryland Carrie Moran made the cold call while Maria Ramirez, a Spanish-speaking health assistant, crouched over the speakerphone at the edge of the desk. “Did they call you yet with your results?” Ramirez said, interpreting for the Maryland man in his 30s on the other end of the line. He said no. “We’re calling to let you know that you tested positive for covid-19.” “Oh, sí,” the man replied softly after a pause. (Wiggins, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: What It Takes To Become A Contact Tracer On The Trail Of The Coronavirus As layoffs continue to mount, one job is in demand in almost all 50 states and urgently requires workers. To safely reopen the U.S. economy, the nation needs an army of contact tracers—at least 184,000 of them, according to one estimate by researchers at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said as many as 17,000 tracers will be hired in the coming months in New York state alone. (Dill, 5/21)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia's Next Coronavirus Hurdle: Explaining Contact Tracing A viral Facebook post falsely claiming new federal legislation would allow the government to forcibly remove people from their homes is an example of one of the many messaging challenges facing Georgia’s growing team of contact tracers. The state Department of Public Health wants to quadruple the number of tracers it employs in the weeks ahead, to upwards of 1,000, as it looks to contain the spread of COVID-19. It’s now embarking on a mini public relations campaign to explain to Georgians what contact tracing is — and clear up a bevy of misconceptions about the kind of information the state is collecting. (Hallerman, 5/22)

Contact tracing is a crucial part of reopening, but privacy fears can keep it from being successful. Getting the public to buy in to the practice will be critical in making sure the efforts work, experts say.

Infected Inmates In Louisiana Prison 'Roamed Free,' Union Says; Alabama Doctors Scramble For ICU Beds

Media outlets report on news from Louisiana, Alabama, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, Georgia, Michigan, Utah, and Alaska.

Reuters: Federal Inmates With COVID-19 In Louisiana Continued Working For Days, Union Says

The union for corrections officers at one of the U.S. federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has filed a U.S. Labor Department complaint alleging that prison managers failed to isolate several inmates who tested positive for the illness. The complaint came from a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, where eight inmates have died of the COVID-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus. (Lynch, 5/21)

CNN: With Just One ICU Bed Available, Montgomery, Alabama, Is Sending Sick Patients To Birmingham

The city of Montgomery, Alabama, which has only one intensive care unit bed left, is sending sick patients to Birmingham, more than an hour away, officials said. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said on Wednesday that of the four regional hospitals, one is short three ICU beds, two have no ICU beds, and one has just one bed. "Right now, if you are from Montgomery, and you need an ICU bed, you are in trouble," Reed said at a press conference. "If you're from central Alabama, and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one." (Lemos and Waldrop, 5/21)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Southern Nevada Faces Critical Blood Shortage After Drives Canceled

The nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant is urging the Las Vegas community to donate blood in response to a critical shortage. Stay-at-home recommendations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic led to cancellations of 205 blood drives in Southern Nevada — and the loss of more than 5,400 uncollected blood donations — since March, according to the organization. And the resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures as stay-at-home restrictions were lifted also has resulted in a 25 percent increase in the need for blood in the past several weeks. (Hynes, 5/21)

Reuters: Reinforcements Sent To California Border Hospital Hit By Coronavirus Surge

Emergency medical reinforcements began work on Thursday at a small Southern California hospital straining to cope with a recent surge in coronavirus patients, some of them turned away from overwhelmed hospitals across the border in Mexico. A group of a dozen registered nurses, a respiratory therapist and three physicians was sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joining a separate contingent of seven nurses from the California Department of Public Health. (Gorman, 5/21)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Transmission In L.A. County Hits Lowest Level

Los Angeles County has reached a promising new milestone in its fight to control the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. The transmission rate in the nation’s most populous county, home to 56% of COVID-19 deaths in California, is now in its best position since the magnitude of the outbreak became clear in March. (Lin, 5/21)

Politico: Reopening Reality Check: Georgia's Jobs Aren’t Flooding Back

Georgia’s early move to start easing stay-at-home restrictions nearly a month ago has done little to stem the state’s flood of unemployment claims — illustrating how hard it is to bring jobs back while consumers are still afraid to go outside. Weekly applications for jobless benefits have remained so elevated that Georgia now leads the country in terms of the proportion of its workforce applying for unemployment assistance. A staggering 40.3 percent of the state's workers — two out of every five — has filed for unemployment insurance payments since the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns in mid-March, a POLITICO review of Labor Department data shows. (Cassella, 5/21)

The Associated Press: San Francisco Sanctions Once-Shunned Homeless Encampments

San Francisco is joining other U.S. cities in authorizing homeless tent encampments in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a move officials have long resisted but are now reluctantly embracing to safeguard homeless people. About 80 tents are now neatly spaced out on a wide street near San Francisco City Hall as part of a “safe sleeping village” opened last week. The area between the city’s central library and its Asian Art Museum is fenced off to outsiders, monitored around the clock and provides meals, showers, clean water and trash pickup. (Har and Chea, 5/22)

Boston Globe: With A Health Check-In App, Masks, And Tests, MIT Pilots Safety Measures For Reopening Labs

A small cadre of MIT’s researchers are beginning to test what could become daily practices at the university as it tries to reopen the campus to faculty and students amid the coronavirus pandemic. MIT is among the first institutions in the Greater Boston area to outline detailed plans for how it will resume its research operations, a nearly $4 billion-a-year enterprise that involves more than 12,000 scientists, students, and staff. The university has opened three lab buildings and is testing its protocols on about 400 people. That’s just a small fraction of its research community, but it offers a window on what could be life ahead. (Fernandes, 5/21)

Boston Globe: Salons, Barbershops Grapple With Reopening Rules, While Others In The Beauty Industry Wait

Among the shaggy-headed masses, there was a collective sigh of relief when Governor Charlie Baker gave hair salons and barbershops the go-ahead to resume business on May 25 in the state’s first phase of reopening. But those who have booked appointments for next week should anticipate the bare minimum: no more packed waiting rooms, no magazines or beverages, and chairs separated by 6 feet. And since everyone will have to wear a mask, the time-honored barbershop chat might be on the short side. (Gardizy, 5/21)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia Agency Confirms 9 Cases Of Mysterious Illness In Children

Nine children in Georgia are now confirmed to have a mysterious new illness that’s likely linked to COVID-19, the state’s Department of Public Health said Thursday. The DPH is continuing to review the cases of about half a dozen other children who might have MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, as it was recently named by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State officials are still trying to eliminate other illnesses and to determine if the children, who range in age from toddlers to teenagers, have COVID-19 or the antibodies triggered by the virus. Some cases have been reported in children whose coronavirus exposure was well past. (Oliviero, 5/21)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia Establishes Advisory Group For Fall School Reopenings

Georgia’s top government and educational leaders have formed working groups this week to plan for reopening schools in the fall as the federal government released long-awaited safety guidance. The 72 members on the K-12 “restart” working groups appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp and state school Superintendent Richard Woods include current and past teachers of the year, rural and suburban metro Atlanta school superintendents (Coweta and Fayette counties), administrators from Fulton County Schools, public health officials, education organization leaders and state agencies. (Tagami, 5/21)

Detroit Free Press: Judge Tosses Legislature's Lawsuit Over Whitmer's Emergency Powers

A judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers that challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's use of emergency powers to lockdown the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens sided with the governor, a Democrat, in an opinion issued Thursday afternoon that ends the lawsuit. Legal experts had said such an outcome was likely. Republicans vowed to appeal the judge's ruling. (Reindl, 5/21)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Retail, Medical, Dental Services To Reopen With Rules

As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to decline in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she is lifting portions of her earlier stay-at-home order and reopening more parts of Michigan's economy. Effective immediately, she said, people across Michigan are allowed to engage in social gatherings of no more than 10 people, which had been restricted, provided they wear face covering if in close spaces and try to maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more when around people they don't live with. (Spangler, 5/21)

The Salt Lake Tribune: Bad Omen For Busy Memorial Day: Utah Road Deaths Rose Amid Light Traffic In COVID-19 Shutdowns

It’s not a good omen for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend start of the “100 deadliest days” of driving each year during summer: Fatal accidents already increased in Utah even as traffic thinned during coronavirus stay-at-home orders. “When traffic has been reduced by sometimes 50% of the vehicles on the road, we’re seeing an increase in fatalities. And that really doesn’t make sense,” said Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason at an event urging safe summer driving. (Davidson, 5/21)

The Salt Lake Tribune: Kaysville Chases Away COVID-19 Protest Concert With Threats Of Turning On Sprinklers, And Cutting Power

The Kaysville City Council — in a revolt against Mayor Katie Witt — was considering turning on sprinklers and cutting power to a city park to stop a protest concert she backed there that openly aimed to defy state COVID-19 restrictions. Word about these possible city actions was enough Thursday to chase away the May 30 concert, featuring country star Collin Raye, which now will move to the Studio Ranch Amphitheater near Grantsville. (Davidson, 5/21)

Anchorage Daily News: Alaska Immunization Rate Hit Hard By By Pandemic Restrictions

Alaska has eased pandemic-related restrictions on health care office visits, and officials are encouraging residents to get back to their health care routines — especially immunizations. On Wednesday, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management issued a public message urging residents to return to practices like regular physicals, women’s health care visits and children’s vaccinations. The state has seen a 49% drop in immunizations this April compared to April 2019, according to Matthew Bobo, manager for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ immunization program. (Goodykoontz, 5/21)

Anchorage Daily News: For Many Anchorage Residents Coping With Pandemic, Gardening Becomes ‘Almost A Necessary Enjoyment’

Like many other Anchorage residents following the COVID-19 “hunker down” order, nurse practitioner Holly Fisk suddenly found herself stuck working mostly from home. Fisk and her two young children soon grew restless. “There’s only so many puzzles you can do,” she said. (Goodykoontz, 5/20)