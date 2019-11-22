Public Health And Education

Arizona Republic: Arizona Board Of Regents Could Ban The Use And Sale Of E-Cigarettes The Arizona Board of Regents is considering a ban on vaping and the sale of vaping devices on public university campuses and other university-owned properties across the state. The proposal comes amid mounting scrutiny of vaping, which has grown in popularity among young people despite health concerns about nicotine addiction and a wave of recent illnesses linked to black market THC vaping products. (Oxford, 11/21)

The Hill: Massachusetts Lawmakers Pass Flavored Tobacco, Vaping Products Ban Massachusetts lawmakers passed legislation Thursday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products as well as menthol cigarettes. In addition to the ban, the bill would introduce a 75 percent excise tax on remaining vaping products and would force health care providers to pay for tobacco cessation counseling, according to The Associated Press. (Johnson, 11/21)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Launches Anti-Vaping Campaign Dartmouth Hitchcock Health is reaching out to teens and families as part of its new anti-vaping campaign. The campaign, called No Safe Vape, focuses on presenting facts about the dangers of vaping to kids and their families. It also aims to provide local and national resources people can access. Brian O’Sullivan is a pediatric pulmonologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock. (Allee, 11/21)

The San Francisco Chronicle: Juul, Shrinking And Under Fire, May Sell SF Office Tower It Just Bought Juul is considering selling the San Francisco office tower it bought just five months ago for nearly $400 million. (Ho and Li, 11/21)

The New York Times: After Deaths, Ban On Flavored Vapes To Be Passed By New York City The New York City Council — in spite of a determined lobbying effort by the vaping industry — agreed on Thursday to ban flavored e-cigarettes amid heightened concerns about the use of such products. The ban, which would cover all flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid vaping products, including ones that are menthol flavored, would make New York City the most populous jurisdiction in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes. At least 30 members of the 51-member City Council have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation. (Mays and Goodman, 11/21)

CNN: Vaping Lung Injury Cases Rise To 2,290, CDC Says Meanwhile, according to the White House, President Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting for Friday related to a separate issue around e-cigarettes: the rise in youth use and how e-cigarettes should be regulated. "President Trump will hear from outside stake holders on the issue of youth usage of e-cigarettes and the government's role in regulation," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN in a statement. (Erdman, 11/21)

Reuters: U.S. Vaping-Related Deaths Rise To 47, Cases Of Illness To 2,290 U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,290 confirmed and probable cases and 5 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 47 so far this year. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 2,172 cases and 42 deaths from the illness. (11/21)

The Associated Press: Vape Debate: Are E-Cigarettes Wiping Out Teen Smoking? In almost any other year it would be hailed as a public health victory: The smoking rate among U.S. high schoolers took its biggest hit ever this year, federal figures show, falling to a new low. Instead the milestone was relegated to a lone figure at the bottom of a government press release and went unremarked by anti-tobacco groups that have spent decades working to stamp out youth smoking. (Perrone, 11/21)

CBC News: Ontario Teen's Vaping Injury Consistent With 'Popcorn Lung,' Study Suggests Medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, popcorn lung is linked to diacetyl, a chemical that provides a buttery or caramel-like flavour. Although it's safe to eat, it is dangerous to inhale. The case emerged months ago, when the previously healthy 17-year-old turned up at the emergency room of a London, Ont., hospital with a severe cough, shortness of breath and a fever. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home with antibiotics, but returned five days later with worsening breathing difficulties, fatigue and nausea. (11/21)

The Washington Post: Canadian Teen May Have Suffered Popcorn Lung After Months Of E-Cigarette Use A Canadian teenager who used e-cigarettes developed a near-fatal lung condition that does not resemble the vaping-related illnesses that have swept the United States. Doctors say the 17-year-old boy’s case looks more like “popcorn lung,” an injury once seen in factory workers who breathed in a chemical used to create a butter flavor. The previously healthy teen, whose case was reported Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, had been vaping flavored e-cigarettes “intensively,” adding THC — the main component in marijuana — to his devices. After months of daily use, he was admitted to a London, Ontario, hospital with a fever, persistent cough and difficulty breathing. (Shammas, 11/21)

The Canadian teen's condition is in line with "popcorn lung" — named for factory workers who developed lung disease after breathing in heated flavouring — rather than the sticky lungs that have been seen with the EVALI cases, which are continuing to climb. In other news on the crisis: bans, Juul's shrinking business, anti-vaping campaigns in the states and more.

Houses Of Worship Lead Fight Against Stigma Of HIV In The South Reversing History Of Homophobia

Researchers say the efforts by the churches' that are predominately made up of black parishioners are important because black Americans have higher levels of homophobia and stigma about HIV than other groups and are less likely to seek medical help. In other news on HIV, New York City sees a dip in new cases. Public health news is on smaller needles for vaccines, lab-grown mosquitoes, early menopause risks, inactive teens, recall of salad products, a safety bill for nurses, treatments for spinal cord injuries, and food shopping in crime-ridden areas.

The New York Times: How Churches Fight The Stigma Of H.I.V.

The second Wednesday of the month is always crowded in the parking lot of Bible Way Ministries. That’s the day the church offers its community food bank — and as of this year, it’s also the day when an AIDS Healthcare Foundation mobile testing unit rolls up to provide H.I.V. testing to anyone who wants it. Bible Way had already been offering H.I.V. testing some Sundays and at special events for five years, said the senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Monte Norwood, his voice barely audible over gospel music blaring from the black testing van. (Keren Landman, 11/21)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Sees Decline In Number Of New HIV Cases

The number of new HIV diagnoses in New York City declined in 2018 to the lowest level since the city began reporting new cases in 2001, according to a report to be released Friday by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. State and city officials have set a goal to end the HIV epidemic in New York by 2020, which has led to millions being funneled into prevention services and health care. (West, 11/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Dreading The Flu Shot? More Needles Might Help.

Fear of needles has been one of the medical industry’s most intractable problems. David Hoey thinks more needles may be the solution. The difference is that the needles that Mr. Hoey’s company, Vaxxas, are developing are tiny—each a fraction of the width of a human hair. Clustered on one side of a patch, they are invisible to the human eye and barely break the skin when pressed onto the arm—benefits that could lower anxiety levels of patients requiring a seasonal flu jab or other injection. (Winning, 11/21)

The Associated Press: Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes Take Bite Out Of Deadly Dengue

They still bite, but new research shows lab-grown mosquitoes are fighting dangerous dengue fever that they normally would spread. Dengue infections appear to be dropping fast in communities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil and Australia that are buzzing with the specially bred mosquitoes, an international research team reported Thursday. (11/21)

The New York Times: Early Menopause Increases Heart Risks

Early menopause, before age 40, may increase the risk for cardiovascular disease. Using a British health database, researchers studied records of 144,260 postmenopausal women, average age around 60. Among them, 4,904, or 3.4 percent, had reached menopause before 40 naturally; 644 had gone into early menopause because they had oophorectomies, or surgical removal of the ovaries. The study is in JAMA. (Bakalar, 11/21)

ABC News: Over 80% Of Adolescents Worldwide Don’t Get Enough Exercise, Putting Health At Risk

A vast majority of adolescents around the world are not participating in enough exercise, putting their current and future health at risk, according to a new study. The study, conducted by researchers from the World Health Organization and published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, found that more than 80 percent of children aged 11 to 17 worldwide did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day. (Hanrahan, 11/22)

The Associated Press: Salad Product Recall Over E. Coli Bacteria Impacts 22 States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination. The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. (11/21)

CNN: Over 75,000 Pounds Of Salad Products Are Recalled After An E. Coli Outbreak Sickens 17 People In Eight States, CDC Says

The items in question were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Public health officials will keep investigating the E. coli outbreak that has infected at least 17 people in eight states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. (Nedelman and Johnson, 11/22)

The CT Mirror: Courtney Scores Win With House Approval Of Workplace Safety Bill

The U.S. House on Thursday approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney that aims to protect nurses and other health care and social workers who are physically attacked by patients or their family members. The 251-158 vote on the “Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act,” came after House Republican leaders urged GOP lawmakers to vote against it because they said Democrats have prioritized the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over other critical issues. (Radelat, 11/21)

The Baltimore Sun: How MICA And Shock Trauma Are Using Virtual Reality To Help Patients Cope With Spinal Cord Injuries

[Dr. Sarah] Murthi launched the Maryland Blended Reality Center with $2.4 million from MPower, a partnership between the University of Maryland’s College Park and Baltimore campuses to support innovative research and opportunities, in 2017. She had been in touch with MICA Game Lab’s director, Jason Corace, since around that time, when the Game Lab was also new. For Corace, the partnership provides access to otherwise difficult-to-obtain resources. Both Corace and Murthi noted that medical funding often involves rigorous standards for approval and reporting that can draw out the research and development process — great for adults in medical graduate programs, but prohibitive for undergraduate students. (Rao, 11/21)