Editorials And Opinions

International Society for Stem Cell Research: ISSCR Comments On Reports Of Chinese Scientists Performing Genome-Editing During Fertility Treatment The ISSCR is aware of reports that scientists in China have used CRISPR-mediated genome editing during in vitro fertilization to modify the genetic material of two embryos that were subsequently implanted into a patient, leading to the birth of two babies. As ISSCR and a number of other organizations have previously stated, the use of nuclear genome editing technologies, such as CRISPR, during fertility treatment is premature and should not be attempted at this time. The safety risks associated with potential unintended genetic changes in embryos remain uncertain. (11/28)

Scientist: Don't Ban The Use Of CRISPR In Embryos On Sunday (November 25), He Jiankui, a scientist at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, announced that he was the “first” to use CRISPR to genetically edit twin babies to inactivate the gene for CCR5, a chemokine receptor that the HIV virus uses to infect human immune cells. There are many questions regarding this announcement: What were the medical motivations in using gene editing to “protect” these future twins from contracting HIV? Why weren’t embryos that carry fatal genetic mutations the targeted subjects for gene editing? How do we protect the “autonomous rights” of the unborn? Nonetheless, the visions of how this gene-editing technology could be abused unnerved scientists, medical ethicists, and legislators. The temporary halt to gene editing on humans ordered by the Chinese government is only an appropriate step if it leads to instituting intelligent ethical guidelines related to this technology. (John D. Loike, 11/29)

The Washington Post: Gene Editing Is Here. It’s An Enormous Threat. A Chinese scientist’s claim to have created the first genetically edited babies has evoked widespread condemnation from the scientific community. “This is far too premature,” one American genetic scientist told the Associated Press.But here is a larger question: Should we be doing this at all?The Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, used a gene-editing technique known as CRISPR to alter the DNA of two children in a petri dish and attempt to make them resistant to HIV. This is not what has American scientists up at arms. In fact, researchers in the United States have done the same thing. In 2017, scientists at Oregon Health & Science University used CRISPR to genetically alter human embryos to make them resistant to an unidentified disease. The difference is that He then implanted his edited embryos. The American researchers killed theirs. (Marc A. Thiessen, 11/29)

The Washington Post: The Chinese Gene-Editing Experiment Was An Outrage. The Scientific Community Shares Blame. To be sure, it was a highly irresponsible step — an unnecessary and medically pointless experiment conducted upon two unwilling and unconsenting human lives. (There are far less risky ways to avoid HIV infection.) The widespread condemnation by ethics experts was warranted, yet we ought to also scrutinize the international scientific context in which it took place. (J. Benjamin Hurlbut , Sheila Jasanoff and Krishanu Sana, 11/29)

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Preventing Doctors From Fighting Opioid Epidemic I am not advocating that one drug be required or preferred over another, but only to let the doctor make that choice in consultation with his or her patient. There is no scientific, clinical or economic reason why the state or insurers have selected only one type of MAT treatment drug and has functionally excluded all others. ...State bureaucrats and insurance company employees – the vast majority of whom will never treat a single patient in their entire career – need to allow those of us with years of classroom and thousands of hours of clinical training the tools we need to help end this crisis. Every two hours a Floridian dies from an opioid overdose. We need help now. (Amit Vijapura, 11/29)

Houston Chronicle: We Can Ease Pain Without Opioids. I’m Living Proof. The 21st Century Cures Act, enacted in late 2016, opens the door for accelerated approval for regenerative medicine, creating the very real possibility of making stem cell therapy accessible to millions of people in the United States.I am living proof that our own cells have the power to improve the quality of life of anyone in need, not just athletes, who may be living with pain. There are countless people in Houston and beyond who need this therapy today, and my hope is to see professional sports leagues lead the way in helping players get the help they need in safe, clinical settings and without addictive side effects. (Jackie Sherrill, 11/29)

JAMA: States Move To Substitute Opioids With Medical Marijuana To Quell Epidemic Some experts say these laws may be in response to several studies that indicated opioid overdose death rates were lower in states that permit medical marijuana, and that opioid prescribing was lower in Medicaid and Medicare Part D programs in states with legalized medical marijuana. But the studies show an association, not a cause-and-effect relationship, said Ajay Wasan, MD, MSc, vice president of scientific affairs for the American Academy of Pain Medicine. “A lot of those states had other … initiatives to decrease opioid prescribing at the same time,” he noted. (Rebecca Voelker, 11/28)

Richmond Times Dispatch: Opioid Crisis Demands A National D-Day Approach If you’re trying to make sense of why an opioid epidemic is raging in the richest nation in the history of the world — and raging it is, with 174 overdose deaths a day in the United States in 2016, triple the rate from 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control — we’d suggest you buy and read the book “Dopesick.” Written by former Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy, it traces the history of the epidemic and shows Virginia’s uncomfortable association with it. It was in our Appalachian coalfields, in the late 1990s, that the high-dose, highly addictive narcotic painkiller OxyContin began expanding its reach beyond terminally ill cancer patients — for whom it was developed — and started being prescribed to people with more nebulous conditions, such as lower back pain. (11/28)

The Hill: US Aging Trends Are More Alarming Than We Thought The increased deaths were greatest in the 25-44 age group. With respect to race, the increased death rates were greatest in non-Hispanic white men and women. An important factor is the now familiar epidemic of drug overdoses. Drug-related deaths, which occurred at a rate of 16.3 per 100,000 in 2015 and rose to 19.8 per 100,000 in 2016, rose again to 21.7 per 100000 last year. (John Rowe, 11/29)

USA Today: I'm Committing $50 Million To End Opioid Crisis The opioid epidemic is a national health crisis of historic proportion. Yet the federal government is still not tackling it with the urgency it requires. The U.S. has the highest drug overdose death rate in the world, and two-thirds of the deaths are attributable to opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 47,600 Americans died last year from opioid overdoses. That’s about a 13 percent increase from 2016 — and it’s nearly as many Americans as were killed during the entire Vietnam War. (Michael R. Bloomberg and Gov. Tom Wolf, 11/30)

Viewpoints: Lessons On Infectious Diseases And Global Warming's Danger To Public Health; Ketamine Is A Godsend For Suicidal Patients

Editorial pages focus on these health topics and others.

Los Angeles Times: As The World Warms, Deadly And Disfiguring Tropical Diseases Are Inching Their Way Toward The U.S.

Although the environmental costs of global warming may still seem distant to some Americans, there is a growing threat that many may find harder to ignore: infectious disease. As another new report, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, makes clear, warming poses a great diversity of risks for human health. More and more, hot summers will increase mortality and limit our capacity for outdoor labor. Superstorms in some regions will cause flooding of sewage systems and thereby spread gastrointestinal disease, while severe droughts in other regions will increase rates of asthma. Food production will be severely reduced in many countries. Many regions will see increased risks of infection. Although environmental destruction may not scare us in an immediate way, infectious diseases very well could. (Fred Cohan and Isaac Klimasmith, 11/30)

The New York Times: Can We Stop Suicides?

The suicide rate has been rising in the United States since the beginning of the century, and is now the 10th leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...The trend most likely has social causes — lack of access to mental health care, economic stress, loneliness and despair, the opioid epidemic, and the unique difficulties facing small-town America. These are serious problems that need long-term solutions. But in the meantime, the field of psychiatry desperately needs new treatment options for patients who show up with a stomach full of pills. Now, scientists think that they may have found one — an old anesthetic called ketamine that, at low doses, can halt suicidal thoughts almost immediately. (Moises Velasquez-Manoff, 11/30)

USA Today: With More Stressors And Less Support, Doctors Are Stalked By Suicide

Many colleagues in health care drive themselves beyond exhaustion and into depression, putting them at increased risk of suicide. Celebrity suicides sparked a national conversation about the complex causes that put people at risk. Meanwhile, health care is undergoing an all-but-silent epidemic: physician suicides. An estimated 300-400 physicians in the United States take their own lives each year. Suicides among male physicians are 40 percent higher than the general population, and among female physicians a staggering 130 percent higher. (Edward M. Ellison, 11/30)

The Hill: Government Dietary Guidelines Are Plain Wrong: Avoid Carbs, Not Fat

The latest edition — released in 2015 — continues this theme. It recommends people eat relatively large servings of grains, including three to five servings of refined grains daily. And it lumps fats in with sugars as "empty calories." It advises Americans to limit their saturated fat intake to just 10 percent of daily calories — without presenting evidence to support this figure. This guideline advice contradicts modern nutrition science which shows that fats, including saturated fats, aren't unhealthy. A dozen major literature reviews demonstrate that fat intake has little to no effect on death from cardiovascular disease. (Sarah Hallberg, 11/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Lettuce Try Not To Panic

The way the CDC identifies a food-safety outbreak is by interviewing sick people and healthy people. If there is a big difference in their answers, the CDC zeroes in on a cause. There are 43 people known to be infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli 0157:H7. The CDC interviewed 25 of them. Eighty-eight percent of those 25 people, as opposed to 47% of the general population, said they ate romaine lettuce in the week before they got sick. So it probably was romaine that got those people sick—16 severely enough to be hospitalized. But what rational people should do with this information is much less certain. (Jim Prevor, 11/29)

Los Angeles Times: Take A Holiday From Your Cellphone

As the whirlwind of the holidays descends, you may find yourself wishing that you could slow down time. Here’s the thing: You can.You just need to put down your cellphone. I first discovered this myself a few years ago when, as an experiment, my husband and I took a 24-hour break from all our screens starting at sundown Friday. Saturday morning we accomplished more by 11 a.m. than we’d normally get done in an entire day. We cooked. We talked. We cleaned. We read. I practiced guitar. We played with our daughter. I felt like I’d unlocked a time-stretching superpower that I hadn’t known I possessed. (Catherine Price, 11/30)

The New York Times: Trump’s New Wall To Keep Out The Disabled

At the signing ceremony for the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act, President George Bush observed that the legislation had much in common with the fall of the Berlin Wall the year prior. The new law “takes a sledgehammer to another wall,” Bush remarked, “one which has for too many generations separated Americans with disabilities from the freedom they could glimpse, but not grasp.” Our current president, infamous for mocking Americans with disabilities and unraveling the social safety net, plans to rebuild that wall, putting America’s promise of freedom again further out of reach for people with disabilities. (Elena Hung and Katherine Perez, 11/29)

The New York Times: How Twitter’s Ban On ‘Deadnaming’ Promotes Free Speech

As a transgender woman, I find it degrading to be constantly reminded that I am trans and that large segments of the population will forever see me as a delusional freak. Things like deadnaming, or purposely referring to a trans person by their former name, and misgendering — calling someone by a pronoun they don’t use — are used to express disagreement with the legitimacy of trans lives and identities. Defenders of these practices claim that they’re doing this not out of malice but out of honesty and, perhaps, even a twisted sort of love. ...If we want more and better speech on this topic, even among trans critics, Twitter’s policy gives us the framework we need to reset our thinking. To date, we’ve put semantics over substance. (Parker Molloy, 11/29)

Harvard Business Review: How A U.S. Health Care System Uses 15-Minute Huddles To Keep 23 Hospitals Aligned

A core challenge of management is to ensure that the organization’s priorities, strategies, and metrics are consistently embraced and that any impediments are identified and addressed quickly. At Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, ensuring the alignment of all these things to provide extraordinary care requires a constant regimented focus across our 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, and 850,000-member health insurance plan. To achieve that, we have implemented a model of daily huddles on an extensive scale. In this article, I’d like to share the insights we’ve gleaned from the model’s first full year of operation, which hopefully organizations in health care and many other industries will find useful. (Marc Harrison, 11/29)