Editorials And Opinions

USA Today: Donald Trump's Medicare Op-Ed In USA TODAY Shows Democracy, Diversity Last week, the Trump administration reached out to the USA TODAY Opinion team to publish an opinion from the president, criticizing the Democrats’ proposal for a government-funded, single-payer health care system known as "Medicare for All.” David Mastio, the deputy editorial page editor, said it is not unusual for U.S. presidents to submit opinions to USA TODAY, especially ahead of key races such as the midterm elections. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush submitted op-eds and opposing views during their years in office as well as in their campaigns. (Manny Garcia, 10/11)

The New York Times: Goodbye, Political Spin, Hello Blatant Lies Do you remember political spin? Politicians used to deceive voters by describing their policies in misleading ways. For example, the Bush administration was prone to things like claiming that tax breaks for the wealthy were really all about helping seniors — because extremely rich Americans tend to be quite old. But Republicans no longer bother with deceptive presentations of facts. Instead, they just flat-out lie. (Paul Krugman, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Trump’s USA Today Piece Reveals The GOP’s Massive Problem On Health Care As Democrats have increasingly advocated for some kind of universal, government-guaranteed health insurance program (though there are multiple plans floating around with different features), Republicans have struggled to settle on the most effective rhetorical counter to the idea. “Big government takeover!” has gotten a little old. “Bureaucrats making decisions for you instead of your doctor!” rings false to anyone who has had to deal with the nightmare of insurance company bureaucracy. “It’ll cost trillions!” is less persuasive when they’re running up trillions in debt themselves for things like corporate tax cuts. So what’s the alternative? (Paul Waldman, 10/10)

USA Today: Trump Is Wrong, 'Medicare For All' Will Help All Americans: Sanders The American people have a very clear choice in the upcoming elections. On one side is Donald Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress, who made throwing 32 million Americans off of health insurance their number one priority in Washington. On the other side is my "Medicare for All" plan supported by 16 senators and 122 House members. It would guarantee everyone could get the health care they need without going into debt at far lower cost than the current dysfunctional system. And Americans are very clear about which side they are on. In a poll last summer, 70 percent said they support expanding and improving Medicare to cover everyone in our country. They understand that there is something profoundly wrong when our current dysfunctional health care system is designed not to provide quality care to all, but to enable the private health insurance industry and drug companies to make billions in profits. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, 10/11)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote an opinion piece countering the one from President Donald Trump that attacked Sanders' "Medicare For All" plan. Other columnists react to the discourse over the issue, as well.

Perspectives: When It Comes To Health Care, Watch What Republicans Do Not What They Say

Editorial pages delve into the complexities of the health law, the marketplaces and what it all means for the elections.

USA Today: Fear Republicans On Health Care, Their Actions Show They'll Be A Threat

President Trump chose this paper to make his case that Republicans are the party to be trusted and the Democrats are to be feared when it comes to your health care. Polls suggest Americans don’t see it that way. If they’re smart, they will pay attention to votes, not quotes (or op-eds) from politicians and look at what’s likely to happen in health care after next month’s election. So let’s take a look at what is likely to happen based on who carries the midterms. (Andy Slavitt, 10/12)

The Washington Post: Democrats Are Lying On Health Care

In November of every even-numbered year since at least 1970, the biggest lie in American politics has been Democrats claiming that Republicans are going to take away your Social Security. Republicans learned to live in a defensive crouch and to try to avoid mentioning the words “Social Security.” Now the new lie is about health care, mostly that Republicans are going to take away coverage for preexisting conditions. As usual, the truth is very different. The Senate Republican Policy Committee explained in a May 2017 paper that under the Republican-backed alternative to Obamacare, the American Health Care Act, “no one will be denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition.” Even if you are skeptical of Republican talking points, you don’t have to look very far to find objective confirmation. According to FactCheck.org, “Sen. [Charles E.] Schumer [D-N.Y.] … was wrong to say, as he did on the Senate floor April 28, that the bill goes ‘back to the day when insurance companies could deny coverage to those with preexisting conditions.’ ” (Ed Rogers, 10/11)

Des Moines Register: Iowa GOP Welcomed Unregulated Health Plans, But Buyers Beware

Iowans have now received what the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered: the option to buy unregulated health plans that can deny coverage, suddenly cancel plans, not pay medical bills and face no repercussions. The Iowa Farm Bureau last week unveiled details about its new health plans, which are supposed to offer an alternative to policies that must comply with requirements in the Affordable Care Act. These "health benefit plans" are not health insurance, not subject to basic coverage requirements and not regulated by any state or federal entity. (Des Moines Register, 10/10)

Los Angeles Times: Obamacare Premiums Are Looking Good. They'd Be Even Better If They Hadn't Been Sabotaged By The GOP

In baseball, the winning pitcher is the one who was on the mound just before his team took the lead for good — regardless of how well he pitched. So a reliever who gets hammered, turning a three-run lead into a two-run deficit, nevertheless will get credit for the win if his teammates retake the lead the next time they’re at bat. Keep that in mind whenever President Trump talks (or writes) about health insurance premiums for Obamacare policies, which are sold to people not covered by a large employer’s group plan. (Jon Healey, 10/11)

Axios: Narrow Health Insurance Networks Aren't Actually That Common

There's been a lot of discussion of narrow provider networks and how they reduce costs by limiting access to the highest priced providers. They're commonplace in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where about 10 million people are enrolled, and in the individual market generally — but they are actually quite rare in the group market, where about 152 million Americans get coverage through their employers. (Drew Altman, 10/12)

The Wall Street Journal: First, Do No Harm (To ObamaCare)

By the narrowest of margins, the U.S. Senate rejected legislation Wednesday that would have subjected patients with expensive illnesses to soaring premiums, canceled coverage and medical bankruptcy. You might expect such legislation to have been introduced by Republicans and defeated by Democrats, but you’d be wrong. Democrats sought to deny care to the sick. Republicans stopped them. (Michael F. Cannon, 10/11)

The Hill: Better Health Outcomes At Lower Costs Is A Win That Everyone Can Get Behind

In Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, investments spurred by federal tax credits are turning into windows and walls. Soon will come stoves, pots and pans; then lunches and dinners; then healthier people, fewer hospital visits, lower health-care costs and jobs. But for federal New Markets Tax Credits (NMTCs), this trailblazing “food as medicine” project — and many other important projects nationwide — may never happen. (Antony Bugg-Levine and Daniel Nissenbaum, 10/11)

Detroit News: On Health Care, Dems Spinning Mess Into Gold

The most audacious play in the 2018 election cycle is that the party that destroyed the American health insurance market is positioning itself as the savior of health care.And the most mind boggling piece is that the pitch seems to be selling. Democrats are managing to dump the mess they made of Obamacare fully in the laps of Republicans. Nearly all Democratic candidates are accusing their GOP opponents of stripping vulnerable Americans of health insurance, and setting themselves up as the defenders of the very system they ravaged. (Nolan Finley, 10/10)

Orlando Sentinel/Tampa Bay Tribune: Health Care: All Floridians Deserve It

ince the Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010, the percentage of uninsured Americans has dropped. Today, more than 20 million of us have access to health care thanks to the ACA and Medicaid expansion. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, millions of Americans are still uninsured. Last year alone, more than 2.6 million Floridians did not have the safety net of health insurance at one time or another. That’s nearly 13 percent of our population, a rate that tops the national average and ranks as the fifth highest in the country. (Dick Batchelor, 10/9)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: If Hawley's Health Care Plan Is For Real, He Should Call For A Debate On It

Bernie Sanders, move over. Josh Hawley would like to get to your left on health care. Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general and Republican U.S. Senate candidate, would surely dispute that characterization. Yet Hawley’s latest explanation of how he would eliminate Obamacare while still covering people with pre-existing conditions sounds more like government-run health care than even what the socialist senator from Vermont has proposed. Hawley proposes to have the government collect people’s insurance premiums and pay their major medical costs once they’ve reached a certain threshold. (10/8)