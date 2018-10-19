Editorials And Opinions

New England Journal of Medicine: 'Transparency' As Mask? The EPA’s Proposed Rule On Scientific Data The Environmental Protection Agency proposes excluding from consideration in setting environmental standards any studies whose raw, individual-level data are not publicly available. Its actions seem to be an attack on the use of science in environmental policy. (Joel Schwartz, 10/18)

New England Journal of Medicine: Abortion 'Reversal' — Legislating Without Evidence Women up to 10 weeks pregnant who are having a medication abortion generally take one dose of mifepristone, which blocks the progesterone receptor, followed within 48 hours by a dose of misoprostol, a prostaglandin that causes cervical dilation and uterine contractions, leading to expulsion of the pregnancy tissue. Four states (Arkansas, Idaho, South Dakota, and Utah) require abortion providers to tell their patients about treatment that may reverse the effect of mifepristone if they change their mind after starting a medication abortion. So-called abortion reversal involves administering repeated doses of progesterone. Since 2017, other states have proposed similar bills and the California Board of Registered Nursing approved a course on medication-abortion reversal for continuing-education credit. This trend is troubling because of the lack of medical evidence demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the treatment; laws promoting it essentially encourage women to participate in an unmonitored research experiment. (Daniel Grossman and Kari White, 10/18)

New England Journal of Medicine: The Supreme Court’s Crisis Pregnancy Center Case — Implications For Health Law States frequently compel health professionals and commercial entities to disclose information relevant to patient or consumer decision making. For many years, such laws were presumed to be constitutional, despite the First Amendment’s protection of free speech. But after the Supreme Court’s decision in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra (NIFLA) in late June 2018,1 the status of such laws is an open question. (Wendy E. Parmet, Micah L. Berman, and Jason A. Smith, 10/18)

JAMA: Cervical Cancer Screening—Moving From The Value Of Evidence To The Evidence Of Value Widespread implementation of cytology-based screening programs has resulted in marked declines in cervical cancer incidence and mortality in the United States. Nonetheless, an estimated 13 240 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018, and 4170 will die from the disease. It is likely that a sizable proportion of these women will not have been appropriately screened. (George F. Sawaya, 10/18)

JAMA: Clinician-Patient Discussions Of Successful CPR—The Vegetable Clause “Well, I wouldn’t want to be a vegetable.” This statement, which a colleague has termed the vegetable clause, is one that I have heard countless times from patients when the topic of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is raised. Often made to an admitting resident during an overnight encounter, the vegetable clause is interpreted to mean that the patient would not want life-sustaining treatment, specifically CPR. This results in the placement of a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order. However, when I meet these patients soon after admission, it sometimes becomes clear that attempting CPR is consistent with their values and goals but that they would not desire prolongation of life were they to sustain severe neurologic deficits. (Anthony C. Breu, 10/18)

The Hill: We Should Give Long-Term Care Residents The Quality Care They Need And Deserve Nursing homes face constant criticism. Most recently, nursing homes have been consistently questioned and scrutinized for the amount of therapy provided to the people for whom we provide care. Some say it is too much therapy, others too little. Now critics are using a recent study in the, “Journal of the American Medical Directors Association (JAMDA)” to go one step further by accusing nursing homes of inappropriately providing increasingly intense levels of rehabilitation to long-stay residents nearing the end of life. (Mark Parkinson, 10/18)

Boston Globe: Looking To The Future Of Patient-Centered Cancer Research And Treatment Over the past 40 years, cancer research has seen revolutionary discoveries — about genes, targeted drugs, and immune therapies — that have already had dramatic effects for some patients.But to speed progress toward better therapies, we need another kind of revolution: We need to enable cancer patients to become active partners in research. (Reed Jobs and Eric S. Lander, 10/18)

The Hill: When My Former Colleagues In Congress Attack Health Care, They Attack Me Like many Members of Congress, I thought I knew health care. Until I got sick. Just over a year ago, I shared my story about my personal fight for my right to health care while my former Republican colleagues were doing everything in their power to take it away. It’s not a secret: I have multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system. It is a chronic and expensive disease. Every time the GOP attacks the health care of working families, I hear them loudly and clearly because they put my life at risk. (Former Rep. Donna Edwards, 10/18)

The Washington Post: What Mitch McConnell Is Up To Is Even Worse Than Democrats Say

Mitch McConnell may be one of the most cynical politicians in the history of this great land, but at times he can be remarkably candid, as he was in a recent interview with Bloomberg News. Asked about the fact that the deficit is now projected to be $779 billion this year and $1 trillion by 2020, McConnell said, “It’s disappointing, but it’s not a Republican problem.” The real cause of debt is Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, he argued, saying that imposing cuts to those programs “may well be difficult if not impossible to achieve when you have unified government.” (Paul Waldman, 10/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Drug Price Bust

One thing Americans rightly hate about health care is that no one knows the true price of a service. How much did your last X-ray cost? Why are you suddenly paying more for a statin? The Trump Administration tried to address this frustration this week with a new rule requiring price disclosure on prescription drugs, but its cure is worse than the problem. (10/18)

The New York Times: Does Anyone Really Know What ‘Medicare For All’ Means?

After decades in the political wilderness, “Medicare for all” and single-payer health care are suddenly popular. The words appear in political advertisements and are cheered at campaign rallies — even in deep-red states. They are promoted by a growing number of high-profile Democratic candidates, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Representative Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Republicans are concerned enough that this month President Trump wrote a scathing op-ed essay that portrayed Medicare for all as a threat to older people and to American freedom. It is not that. But what exactly these proposals mean to many of the people who say they support them remains unclear. (Elisabeth Rosenthal and Shefali Luthra, 10/19)

The Washington Post: The Trump Administration’s Latest Plan To Lower Drug Prices Is Hollow — And Maybe Counterproductive

Everyone — well, maybe everyone but pharmaceutical manufacturers — thinks that drug prices in the United States are way too high. The big question is how to bring them down. On the campaign trail, Donald Trump vigorously advocated for Medicare price negotiations. But so far, his biggest policy proposal, which arrived Monday, merely suggests that the government require pharmaceutical companies (many of which, for disclosure, I have personally invested in) to show list prices in their TV advertisements. For some reason, it does not require such pricing information for radio, newspaper or magazine advertisements. (Ezekiel Emanuel, 10/18)

The Washington Post: The Trump Administration Is Also Punishing Legal Immigrants. Here’s How.

Many people assume that the Trump administration’s immigration agenda is about punishing the undocumented. But for a taste of how it is punishing legal immigrants — and their U.S.-citizen families — consider the case of Maria, a doctor who came to California legally from Mexico. The first thing you need to know is that when her first child was born, five years ago, Maria had trouble breastfeeding. (Catherine Rampell, 10/18)

Georgia Health News: There’s More To Vaping Than You Think — And It’s Not Good

The bottom line is that vaping is not a safe alternative to cigarettes, and carries increased risks for young people, including addiction. It’s also illegal for people under age 18. So talk to your children about the dangers of vaping, and if they want to quit but feel they can’t, talk to your doctor or an addiction counselor. (Melanie Dallas, 10/18)

Stat: Consolidation Is Hurting Hospitals' Supply Costs, Not Helping Them

When health systems merge, one of the goals is to gain economies of scale, lowering costs through the bargaining power that comes from being a bigger player. Yet despite a consolidation wave in hospitals, it appears that they are paying more for supplies than they did a year ago.In the past three years, two-thirds of the country’s leading hospital systems saw declining operating income, resulting in nearly $7 billion in lost earnings. It’s a dire situation that looks even worse when you consider the relative strength of the overall economy. Supply chain costs are second only to labor and represent 30 percent of hospitals’ expenses. That cost could rise to the top of the list by 2020. (Rob Austin, 10/19)

San Jose Mercury News: Humane Society Initiative Will Drive Up Food Costs

California’s egg farmers support cage-free production. But Proposition 12 will result in fewer eggs produced in California and fewer egg farmers, and that will lead to higher prices, just as happened the last time voters approved a poorly written initiative drafted by the Humane Society of the United States. (Debbie Murdock, 10/18)

Boston Globe: Fact, Not Fear, Should Guide Voters To A Yes On Question 3

All residents of the Commonwealth should be able to use and access our public spaces without experiencing discrimination based on who they are. For that reason, the BBA is an active supporter of Yes on 3: Freedom for All Massachusetts, a broad, bipartisan coalition working to defend these nondiscrimination protections at the ballot box this November. (Jonathan M. Albano, 10/18)