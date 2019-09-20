Administration News

'I Wish We Had More Answers': Officials Brace For More Deaths As Number Of Vaping-Related Lung Disease Cases Climbs

A man in Missouri becomes the eighth confirmed death in the vaping-related outbreak. But despite the hundreds of cases of the illness, public health officials still haven't been able to pinpoint a single cause. In a sign of how serious the crisis is becoming, the FDA's office of criminal investigations has begun “parallel investigative efforts."

The New York Times: Vaping Illnesses Increase To 530 Probable Cases, C.D.C. Says

The number of vaping-related lung illnesses has risen to 530 probable cases, according to an update on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a Missouri man became the eighth to die from the mysterious ailments. During a news briefing, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the C.D.C., said officials expect more deaths because some people are suffering from severe lung illnesses. (Richtel and Kaplan, 9/19)

The Hill: Missouri Man Latest To Die Of Vaping-Related Illness

“I wish we had more answers,” said Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “The vaping-related lung injuries … are serious. People are dying.” (Klar, 9/19)

NBC News: More Deaths Expected From Vaping Lung Illnesses, CDC Says

The CDC is only counting cases that have been confirmed or are classified as highly probable because doctors have been able to rule out all other causes of the lung illness. The new CDC case count may in fact be an underestimate of the actual number of vaping-related pulmonary injuries. Doctors in nearly every state are examining far more cases. Overall, 45 state health departments have reported investigations of more than 700 possible cases. (Edwards, 9/19)

The New York Times: Is It Time To Quit Vaping?

Allegations of illegal marketing tactics. More than 500 cases of severe lung illness in 38 states. Eight deaths. A proposed federal ban of most flavored e-cigarettes, and new efforts in many states to counter an epidemic of youth vaping. There’s been an avalanche of vaping news this month, which leaves many users facing a crucial question: Is it time to quit? Here’s a look at the issues. (Zraick and Fortin, 9/19)

The Associated Press: US Vaping Illnesses Top 500, Missouri Man Is 8th Death

The man who died in Missouri told his family he started vaping in May for chronic pain, but investigators have not yet determined if he was vaping THC, according to a spokeswoman at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds. Three-quarters are men. Some of the first cases appeared in April. CDC hasn't said when most people got sick. A congressional subcommittee will hold a hearing on the outbreaks on Tuesday. (9/19)

CNN: Eighth Death Linked To Vaping As Illnesses Surge Around The United States

"This is an unfortunate case of a young man with no prior lung illness who started vaping because of chronic pain issues," Dr. Michael Plisco, Mercy Hospital St. Louis critical care pulmonologist and medical director of Mercy's extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) program said in a media release. "He started out with shortness of breath and it rapidly progressed and deteriorated, developing into what is called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Once the lungs are injured by vaping, we don't know how quickly it worsens and if it depends on other risk factors." (Christensen and Gumbrecht, 9/19)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Man Dies At Mercy Hospital St. Louis From Vaping-Related Illness

There have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri, including seven confirmed cases, and 69 in Illinois. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory since April. That’s up from 380 a week ago. Canada reported its first case Wednesday, a high school student who was on life support and has since recovered. (Bernhard, 9/19)

The Washington Post: CDC Reports 530 Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Injury; FDA Says Enforcement Arm Now Involved

In a sign of the seriousness of the e-cigarette investigation, officials disclosed that the enforcement arm of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been conducting a probe in parallel with the public health investigation led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said they still do not know the cause of the lung injuries that are making people so sick. There have been seven confirmed deaths. (Sun, 9/19)

Stat: Number Of Vaping-Related Illnesses In U.S. Has Spiked, CDC Says

The Food and Drug Administration’s law enforcement arm, the Office of Criminal Investigations, is contributing to the efforts to try to find answers, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, revealed. The group has special investigative powers that can be helpful in cases like this, he said, stressing the FDA isn’t seeking to prosecute individual vapers who may have used illicit substances in their e-cigarettes. Many of the patients are known to have vaped THC — the active ingredient in cannabis — which is legal in some states but is not in others. (Branswell, 9/19)

NPR: Vaping Illness Cases Rise To 530. Long-Term Health Effects Are Unknown

"We at CDC are very concerned about the occurrence of life-threatening illness in otherwise healthy, young people," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, during a call with reporters. She said this is an ongoing outbreak: "States continue to get new cases reported." (Aubrey, 9/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Vaping-Related Lung Ailments Rise To 530, Officials Say

The FDA is also encouraging the public to submit detailed reports of any health or products issues through their online safety reporting portal. The FDA and the CDC have previously warned consumers not to purchase illicit vaping products or modify the products that they have purchased legally. (Abbott and McKay, 9/19)

Politico: Vaping Illnesses Hit 530 As FDA Reveals Criminal Investigation

Many people who have gotten sick reported vaping THC, some said they used nicotine and others reported using both. No one specific product or substance has been identified in all cases. “This is a complex investigation. It spans many states, involves hundreds of cases and a wide variety of substances and products,” Schuchat said. Consumers concerned about their health should consider not using e-cigarette products, she said, and warned against buying any off the street or modifying them in any way. (Ehley, 9/19)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Vaping Illness Reported In Butler And Hamilton Counties

A person from Butler County and two from Hamilton County have joined the list of over 530 cases and growing of lung injuries among patients who vape, according to new records from the Ohio Department of Health. The only identifying factor of these individuals is that they are between 16 and 59 years old. (Mitchell, 9/19)

In related news —

Politico: White House Abruptly Cancels Meeting With Vaping Advocates

The White House abruptly organized — and then quickly canceled — a meeting Thursday with frustrated conservative policy leaders, to try to tamp down anger about a sweeping vaping ban that’s inflamed the Trump administration’s traditional allies, four individuals with knowledge of the meeting told POLITICO. President Donald Trump last week announced a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, a policy that officials portrayed as a response to an epidemic of teen vaping amid a potentially unrelated outbreak of a mysterious vaping-related disease that’s stricken 530 and killed seven people. (Lippman and Diamond, 9/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Altria’s Bet On E-Cigarettes Is Burning Its Stock

America’s biggest tobacco company is being burned by its investment in e-cigarettes. Altria Group Inc. shares have tumbled 19% in 2019 to a roughly five-year low, with selling accelerating in recent weeks after health officials and politicians stepped up scrutiny of e-cigarette device Juul. (Otani, 9/19)

The New York Times: India Plans To Ban E-Cigarettes, As Global Backlash Intensifies

India on Wednesday moved a step closer to a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes, part of a global backlash amid growing concern about the health risks posed by vaping. The ban could shut the door to a lucrative market for e-cigarette manufacturers such as Juul at a time when they are facing increased scrutiny and regulation in the United States. (Abi-Habib and Venugopal, 9/19)

Meanwhile, in Congress —

Politico: Senate Eyes E-Cigarette Crackdown

The White House has its knives out for the e-cigarette industry — and so does Capitol Hill. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) have penned a bill that largely tracks with President Donald Trump’s crackdown on vaping, according to a draft obtained by POLITICO. The response from Congress comes amid health concerns over widespread use among teenagers of products such as e-cigarettes and vape oils that have been linked to deaths and illnesses in recent weeks. (Everett, 9/19)

The Hill: Senators Draft Bipartisan Bill To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have drafted legislation that would ban all flavors of e-cigarettes except tobacco, effective within 90 days of the bill being enacted. It also would attempt to crack down on refillable “e-liquid” cartridges. “Vaping companies have hooked millions of our children on nicotine using e-cigarette flavors like ‘gummy bear,’ ‘scooby snacks,’ and ‘strawberries and cream.’ This means massive health consequences for the next generation, and we have to end this addiction crisis. We need to get these flavors off the market,” Merkley said. (Weixel, 9/19)

CQ: Senate Agriculture Spending Bill Prods FDA On E-Cigarettes

Senate appropriators signaled concern about an outbreak of illnesses and deaths related to e-cigarettes with bill language directing the Food and Drug Administration to look into ways to stop people from tampering with the smoking devices to add potentially dangerous substances. The committee voted 31-0 Thursday to approve the fiscal 2020 draft appropriations bill for the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration. The bill, as amended by a manager’s amendment package that included language on the e-cigarette issue, would provide $23.1 billion in discretionary funding and $128.6 billion in mandatory money. The manager’s amendment package was adopted by voice vote. (Ferguson, 9/19)

And in news out of the states —

The CT Mirror: Lawmakers Vow To Introduce Ban On Flavored Vaping Products If Federal Effort Stalls

As the number of vaping-related illnesses continues to climb, lawmakers in Connecticut are poised to introduce a bill this winter banning most flavored e-cigarette liquids that they say are enticing to teens and young adults. ...Connecticut is following several other states that have enacted prohibitions in recent weeks. (Carlesso, 9/19)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Vaping Lung Illness: Are Ohio's Medical Marijuana Vapes Safe?

For months, the advice has been passed along among Ohio's medical marijuana patient community: Don't buy marijuana vape pens off the street – stick to legal, tested products.It's advice that has again cropped up amid a rash of mysterious lung disease that has struck at least 530 people and killed eight. But are vaping products sold through Ohio's medical marijuana program safe? (Borchardt, 9/19)

MPR: Millions Watch U Of M Doctor Tell Teens Not To Vape

A University of Minnesota medical school resident is taking her message about the dangers of vaping to where teens may be most likely to see it — on the TikTok video-based social media app. Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a Minneapolis family practice physician, has managed to get nearly 200,000 followers of her brief, sometimes serious and sometimes silly, video insights into medicine and being a doctor. (Nelson, 9/20)

Boston Globe: In Mass., The Schools That Took Action On Vaping Largely Varied By ZIP Code

Amid a cascade of federal warnings and media coverage of the illness, there has been no consistent effort from schools across Massachusetts to inform students and parents about this potentially life-threatening scourge. While some school officials have jumped to attention and rapidly deployed one of the many tools at their disposal to alert students and parents about the imminent danger of vaping, others have essentially ignored the news. (Lazar, 9/19)

Georgia Health News: Georgia Officials Confirm 5 Lung Cases Tied To Vaping; Others Probed

State public health officials have confirmed five cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in Georgia, with another 10 being investigated.The CDC said Thursday that nationally, 530 people have experienced lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products. The CDC said it has analyzed 373 of those cases, and two-thirds of that number are people 18 to 34 years old, and 16 percent are younger than 18 years old. (Miller, 9/19)