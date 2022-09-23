- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 4
- Shattered Dreams and Bills in the Millions: Losing a Baby in America
- Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Skirts Marijuana Laws and Raises Health Concerns
- In Jackson, the Water Is Back, but the Crisis Remains
- KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Biden Declares the Pandemic ‘Over’
- Political Cartoon: 'Overnight Stay'
- Covid-19 Crisis 2
- It's Getting Harder To Track New Covid Variants
- Study Finds Link Between Covid And Long-Term Brain Injury Risks
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Shattered Dreams and Bills in the Millions: Losing a Baby in America
On top of fearing for their children’s lives, new parents of very fragile, very sick infants can face exorbitant hospital bills — even if they have insurance. Medical bills don’t go away if a child dies. (Lauren Weber, )
Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Skirts Marijuana Laws and Raises Health Concerns
A cannabis product called delta-8 was made legal when the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp. But unlike its cousin CBD, delta-8 has psychoactive properties. And the FDA warns it has “serious health risks.” The agency has received more than 100 reports of bad reactions among people who consumed it. (Eric Berger, )
In Jackson, the Water Is Back, but the Crisis Remains
Unsafe water and all that comes with it — constant vigilance, extra expenses, and hassle — complicate every aspect of daily life for residents of Jackson, Mississippi. Health advocates say stress exacerbates underlying health problems. That is why a free clinic in one of Jackson’s poorest neighborhoods has been organizing water giveaways for the past year and a half. (Renuka Rayasam, )
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Biden Declares the Pandemic ‘Over’
President Joe Biden, in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” declared the covid-19 pandemic “over,” stoking confusion for members of his administration trying to persuade Congress to provide more funding to fight the virus and the public to get the latest boosters. Meanwhile, concerns about a return of medical inflation is helping boost insurance premiums even as private companies race to get their piece of the health pie. Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico, and Lauren Weber of KHN join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Also, for extra credit, the panelists suggest their favorite health policy stories they think you should read, too. ( )
Political Cartoon: 'Overnight Stay'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Overnight Stay'" by Dave Coverly.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
NEW ADVENTURES IN ANTONYMS
The opposite of
health inequity is now
private equity
- Sarah Greene
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KHN or KFF.
KHN is now on TikTok! Watch our videos and follow along here as we break down health care headlines and policy.
Summaries Of The News:
It's Getting Harder To Track New Covid Variants
The World Health Organization, CNBC reports, is finding it hard to identify emerging covid variants, which could endanger the fight against the virus. Meanwhile, AP reports 4.4 million Americans have received the updated booster shots designed to target omicron covid.
CNBC:
WHO Warns Ability To Identify New Covid Variants Is Diminishing
The World Health Organization on Thursday warned that it is struggling to identify and track new Covid variants as governments roll back testing and surveillance, threatening the progress made in the fight against the virus. (Kimball, 9/22)
In updates on the covid vaccine rollout —
AP:
4.4M Americans Roll Up Sleeves For Omicron-Targeted Boosters
U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.” The White House said more than 5 million people received the new boosters by its own estimate that accounts for reporting lags in states. (Johnson, 9/23)
AP:
Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term. (Gillies, 9/22)
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Biden Declares The Pandemic ‘Over’
President Joe Biden’s declaration in a national interview that the covid-19 pandemic is “over” has complicated his own administration’s efforts to get Congress to provide more funding for treatments and vaccines, and to get the public to go get yet another booster. Meanwhile, concerns about a return of medical inflation for the first time in a decade is helping boost insurance premiums, and private companies are scrambling to claim their piece of the health care spending pie. (9/22)
In news about Paxlovid and other covid treatments —
Axios:
New Analysis Supports Paxlovid Use
Here's one more data point to consider in the back-and-forth about Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid: A new analysis found it can meaningfully reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths, even in those younger than 65. (Reed, 9/22)
Axios:
Pfizer To Supply 6 Million Paxlovid Treatments To Global Fund
Pfizer will supply up to six million Paxlovid treatments to the Global Fund in an effort toward equitable access to COVID-19 oral treatments, the company announced Thursday. (Habeshian, 9/22)
The New York Times:
Companies Fined $325,000 For Selling Pesticide To Fight Coronavirus, E.P.A. Says
Two New Jersey-based companies have agreed to pay a total of $325,000 in fines for selling a pesticide that federal officials say was falsely marketed as a disinfectant spray that could help eliminate the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The product, Zoono Microbe Shield, from Zoono USA and Zoono Holdings, was sold online through Amazon and other websites and to community centers and was even purchased by United Airlines during the height of the pandemic to disinfect cabins, the E.P.A. said Wednesday in a statement announcing the settlement. (Oxenden, 9/22)
Study Finds Link Between Covid And Long-Term Brain Injury Risks
Reuters reports the results of a new year-long study into brain health after a covid infection, finding increased risk of a host of brain injuries compared with people who hadn't caught covid. Separate studies link covid to lung damage and increased diabetes risk in kids.
Reuters:
COVID Raises Risk Of Long-Term Brain Injury, Large U.S. Study Finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, a finding that could affect millions of Americans, U.S. researchers reported on Thursday. The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records without patient identifiers from millions of U.S. veterans. (Steenhuysen, 9/22)
Read the study —
In other covid research —
The Conversation:
COVID-19 Can Cause Lasting Lung Damage – 3 Ways Long COVID Patients' Respiration Can Suffer
Researchers have found that patients who have recovered from COVID-19, especially those who had severe disease, can later develop restrictive lung disease. COVID-19 patients who require a ventilator may also have recovery rates similar to those who require a ventilator for other conditions. Long-term recovery of lung function in these patients is still unknown. Drugs treating fibrotic lung disease after COVID-19 are currently undergoing clinical trials. (Sturek and Kadl, 9/22)
Bloomberg:
Covid 19 Infection Linked To More Type 1 Diabetes In Kids And Teens
Covid-19 in children and teens appeared to raise the risk of developing diabetes in two studies that didn’t settle the debate about whether the coronavirus can trigger the chronic condition. Scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health used national health registries to examine new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes over two years after the start of the pandemic. They found that youngsters who had tested positive for the coronavirus were about 60% more likely to develop type 1 diabetes. (Lyu, 9/22)
States Can't Punish VA Doctors For Providing Abortions, Biden Admin Says
Meanwhile, an unidentified VA medical center recently performed its first abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The VA did not previously provide abortion services, NBC News reported. In other news, Indiana has temporarily restarted providing abortions.
Axios:
DOJ: States Can't Penalize VA Doctors And Nurses For Legal Abortions
States cannot impose civil or criminal penalties on Department of Veterans Affairs doctors and nurses who provide abortion services that are allowed by federal law, a Department of Justice task force said in a new memo released Thursday. (Knutson, 9/22)
NBC News:
VA Performs Its First Abortion Weeks After Saying It Would In Certain Cases
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told senators Wednesday night that the procedure was performed at one of the VA’s medical centers. A spokesperson, citing the client’s privacy, declined to provide the location or give further details. (Kube and Burke, 9/22)
In abortion updates from Indiana, Idaho, Montana, and Michigan —
Reuters:
Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban During Planned Parenthood Challenge
An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing its new law banning most abortions while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court. Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon ruled that Planned Parenthood and the other providers had shown a "reasonable likelihood" that the law's "significant restriction of personal autonomy" violates the Indiana constitution. (Pierson, 9/22)
AP:
Idaho Asks Judge To Rethink Temporary Block On Abortion Ban
Attorneys for the state of Idaho say a federal judge misinterpreted the law when he blocked part of a strict new abortion ban, and they say another law blocking all abortions after about six weeks’ gestation should also remain in effect. In court documents filed Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Brian Church asked U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, saying the judge misinterpreted both state and federal law and then issued an overly broad ruling. (Boone, 9/22)
AP:
Montana Voters To Decide On 'Born Alive' Abortion Bill
A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. (Hanson, 9/22)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Abortion Proposal Has Strong Support, Poll Shows
The survey conducted by EPIC-MRA this month found that abortion tied with inflation as the top issue among voters. Twenty-four percent of those surveyed ranked addressing abortion laws in Michigan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as the issue that concerns them the most, while the same share said controlling high prices for gas, food and other costs is their greatest worry. (Hendrickson, 9/22)
On the proposed 15-week national abortion ban —
AP:
White House: GOP Abortion Ban Would Mean A Nationwide Crisis
The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Thursday that a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis, imperiling the health and lives of women in all 50 states,” according to a preliminary analysis of the bill by Jennifer Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council chairwoman, that was obtained by The Associated Press. “It would transform the practice of medicine, opening the door to doctors being thrown in jail if they fulfill their duty of care to patients according to their best medical judgment.” (Long, 9/22)
Reuters:
Factbox: Five States Have Abortion Initiatives On Their U.S. Midterms Ballot
Voters in five states will consider abortion-related ballot measures in the Nov. 8 election, initiatives that have taken on new urgency after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Bernstein, 9/22)
The 19th:
Sen. Tammy Duckworth On Abortion And IVF
Sen. Tammy Duckworth has been outspoken about how she used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to grow her family. And now that Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a national 15-week abortion ban, Duckworth is highlighting how abortion restrictions could make going through IVF difficult — or even impossible. (Gerson, 9/22)
Bloomberg:
44% Of Women Say They'd Quit If Employer Doesn't Agree On Abortion
A company’s stance on abortion rights matters when it comes to retaining female talent. In a new survey from the women’s investment platform Ellevest, 44% of US women said they would leave their current job if their employer’s views on reproductive rights didn’t align with their own. That number jumped to 56% for millennial women, who are the largest generational cohort in the workforce. About one in three, or 35% of workers are millennials. (Ceron, 9/22)
Inflation Drives Drug Prices To Fall In Real Terms
Data reported in Stat show that brand-name drugmakers lifted wholesale prices 4.9% in 2022's second quarter, but when inflation is included in calculations, prices effectively fell 3.7%. Meanwhile, Axios says Republicans are calling for the repeal of the new drug price limiting law.
Stat:
Inflation Caused Another Big Drop In Net Drug Prices, Analysis Finds
Amid ongoing debate over the cost of prescription medicines, a new analysis finds that brand-name drugmakers increased their wholesale prices by 4.9% in the second quarter this year, up slightly from 4.4% a year earlier. But when accounting for inflation, wholesale prices fell by 3.7%, and inflationary pressures are likely to push wholesale prices still higher. (Silverman, 9/23)
Axios:
House GOP Eyes Repeal Of Dems' Drug Pricing Law
Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats' newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. (Sullivan and Knight, 9/23)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
Axios:
Deal Reached To Renew FDA User Fee Programs
Senate and House health committee leaders on Thursday reached an agreement to renew programs that fund key Food and Drug Administration programs for another five years. (Knight and Sullivan, 9/22)
Chicago Tribune:
The Tylenol Murders: Investigators Call 1982 Case 'Chargeable'
As the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Tylenol murders approaches, investigators are working with prosecutors on a now-or-maybe-never effort to hold a longtime suspect responsible for the poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area, the Tribune has learned. (Gutowski and St. Clair, 9/22)
In health technology news —
The Washington Post:
Health Apps Share Your Concerns With Advertisers. HIPAA Can’t Stop It
Digital health care has its advantages. Privacy isn’t one of them. In a nation with millions of uninsured families and a shortage of health professionals, many of us turn to health-care apps and websites for accessible information or even potential treatment. But when you fire up a symptom-checker or digital therapy app, you might be unknowingly sharing your concerns with more than just the app maker. (Hunter and Merrill, 9/22)
Stat:
New Details On Apple Watch Study Emphasize Medicaid Enrollment
Newly published details about a high-profile Apple Watch study call it “a priority” to recruit Medicaid patients — a population not usually considered the target for Apple’s pricey products. (Aguilar, 9/22)
University Of Michigan, 6,000 Nurses Reach Deal To Avert Work Stoppage
The groups had been bargaining since March 15, and the contract expired June 30, Crain's Detroit Business reported. Also in the news: Humana, Mass General Brigham, Northwell Health, IU Health, St. Vincent Healthcare, and more.
Crain's Detroit Business:
University Of Michigan And Nurses Union Reach Tentative Contract Deal
Michigan Medicine and the union representing about 6,200 nurses have reached a tentative agreement, more than two months after their contract expired, according to a news release from the union. The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council had sparred over contract negotiations and what the union called a "refusal to bargain over safe workloads." The parties had been bargaining since March 15, and the contract expired June 30. (9/22)
In other health care industry updates —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare, Medicaid Split Visit Policy Questioned By Providers
Providers want the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change a forthcoming policy on reimbursement for hospital visits when both physicians and non-physician providers see patients. CMS’ recent physician fee schedule regulation proposes to delay until 2024 a requirement that time spent with a patient would determine which provider could bill for a visit. CMS originally planned to start the policy next January. (Goldman, 9/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Surprise Billing Lawsuit From Texas Doctors
The Texas Medical Association filed its second lawsuit against the federal government’s surprise billing arbitration process Thursday. An August rule on the independent dispute resolution for surprise medical bills still unlawfully favors insurers over providers, the medical association alleges in its complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. (Goldman, 9/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Humana, CVS Circle Cano Health As Potential Buyers
Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corp. are circling Cano Health Inc., according to people familiar with the situation, as healthcare heavyweights scramble to snap up primary-care providers. The talks are serious and a deal to purchase Cano could be struck in the next several weeks, assuming the negotiations don’t fall apart, some of the people said. (Cooper and Cimilluca, 9/22)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Agrees To Slash Millions Of Dollars In Spending
Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency. The filing is part of the hospital’s “performance improvement plan,” which was required by the state’s Health Policy Commission after what it said were years of spending above acceptable levels. (Bartlett, 9/22)
Crain's New York Business:
Northwell Health Fundraising Campaign Has Surpassed $1 Billion Goal
Northwell Health’s systemwide fundraising campaign has surpassed its $1 billion goal, prompting the health system to commit to raising an additional $400 million by the end of 2024, executives plan to announce Thursday. (Kaufman, 9/22)
Indianapolis Star:
IU Health Opens One Of Largest Family Medicine Centers In Indiana
IU Health has opened a $10 million state-of-the-art out-patient family medicine center on the site of the former Wishard Hospital emergency room near Indiana Avenue and 10th Street. The need was created when the former medical center along Senate Avenue was demolished to make way for the new IU Health Hospital on the medical campus in downtown Indianapolis. (Rudavsky, 9/23)
Billings Gazette:
St. Vincent Healthcare Named State's Best Hospital Employer
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings has been named the 2022 Best Place to Work in the large hospital category by the Montana Hospital Association. For the past two years, the hospital has been named the “Top Place to Work in Billings,” however this is the first time that they have won this award specific to their industry. (Slater, 9/22)
Los Angeles Schools To Get Naloxone To Combat Overdoses
The move comes after what the L.A. Times calls a "string" of teen overdoses linked to the nationwide opioid crisis and illegal fentanyl. In Nevada, a free discount card for prescription drugs is launched, and in Oregon, a judge ruled against a county's ban on flavored tobacco.
Los Angeles Times:
After String Of Teen Overdoses, L.A. Schools Will Get OD Reversal Drug Naloxone
Los Angeles public schools will stock campuses with the overdose reversal drug naloxone in the aftermath of a student’s death at Bernstein High School, putting the nation’s second-largest school system on the leading edge of a strategy increasingly favored by public health experts. (Blume, 9/22)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Nevada Launches Free Digital Discount Card For Prescription Drugs
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the launch of a free prescription drug card for Nevada residents that can save them money on both generic and brand-name medications. The ArrayRX digital discount card saves on average 80 percent on the cost without insurance of generic drugs and up to 20 percent on brand-name medications, he said. (Hynes, 9/22)
AP:
Judge Rules Against Oregon County’s Ban On Flavored Tobacco
A judge in Oregon’s Washington County has ruled against the county’s 2021 ban on flavored tobacco products, meaning adults over 21 can still buy them. Circuit Judge Andrew Erwin wrote in his opinion this week that the decision to disallow licensed retail sale of such products must come from the state, not county by county, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. (9/22)
AP:
Louisiana No. 4 In Rate Of Dangerous West Nile Virus Cases
Preliminary federal data shows Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of dangerous West Nile virus infections, so people should protect themselves from mosquitoes, the state Department of Health says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only South Dakota, Colorado and North Dakota have higher rates of West Nile virus infections affecting the brain or nervous system. (9/22)
KHN:
In Jackson, The Water Is Back, But The Crisis Remains
In mid-September, Howard Sanders bumped down pothole-ridden streets in a white Cadillac weighed down with water bottles on his way to a home in Ward 3, a neglected neighborhood that he called “a war zone.” Sanders, director of marketing and outreach for Central Mississippi Health Services, was then greeted at the door by Johnnie Jones. Since Jones’ hip surgery about a month ago, the 74-year-old had used a walker to get around and hadn’t been able to get to any of the city’s water distribution sites. (Rayasam, 9/23)
NIH Reveals Extra $600 Million Funding To Unravel Brain's Mysteries
The fresh funding adds to the National Institutes of Health's existing $2.4 billion investment and will go to scientists across the country who are working to better understand the brain and to devise new ways to treat the brain with therapeutics. Also: falling cancer deaths, research into intelligence, and more.
Stat:
NIH Launches Next Stage Of Its ‘Human Genome Project’ For The Brain
The National Institutes of Health on Thursday announced more than $600 million in fresh funding for an expansive and ongoing push to unravel the mysteries of the human brain, bankrolling efforts to create a detailed map of the whole brain, and devise new ways to target therapeutics and other molecules to specific brain cell populations. (Wosen, 9/22)
On cancer research —
Axios:
Cancer Deaths Fall With New Treatments And Better Screening
The decline in cancer deaths has accelerated in recent years, reaching a 2.3% annual drop every year between 2016 and 2019, according to the latest American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Progress report. (Reed, 9/22)
Axios:
COVID, Roe V Wade Decision Threaten Cancer Progress, Scientists Say
The great strides in cancer survivability seen in recent decades could be undercut by fallout from the pandemic, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and continued disparities in health care access, scientists warn. (O'Reilly, 9/22)
CBS News:
Genetic Tests For Breast Cancer Patients Create Treatment Opportunities — And Confusion
The past decade has witnessed a rapid expansion of genetic tests, including new instruments to inform patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer about the risk of recurrence and to guide their treatment. But the clinical significance of many of the inherited mutations that can now be identified remains unclear, and experts are torn on when and how to deploy all the new tests available. Patients are sometimes left paying out-of-pocket for exams that are not yet the standard of care, and even the most up-to-date oncologists may be uncertain how to incorporate the flood of new information into what used to be standard treatment protocols. (Andrews, 9/20)
The Washington Post:
Biden Wants Blood Tests To Detect Cancer Early, But It’s Not That Easy
Biotechnology is full of tantalizing promises, but few as appealing as this: a test that can screen for any kind of cancer early, allowing patients to start treatment early and have a better chance at surviving. These tests, often called multi-cancer early-detection tests, search for bits of DNA that are shed by tumor cells into the bloodstream. ... But scientists have faced challenges with the technology. Identifying where a cancer comes from is scientifically complicated, though at least one company is using machine learning to solve that. And although early research shows that some private companies are finding success, many tests still struggle with accuracy. (Verma, 9/22)
Stat:
White House Casts Drug Pricing Law As Way To Extend Cancer Patients' Lives
The White House is pitching an added benefit to Democrats’ recent drug pricing reform package: lower cancer death rates. (Cohrs, 9/23)
In other science and health news —
The Boston Globe:
Zuckerberg, Chan Want New Harvard Institute To Answer Questions About The Brain, AI
For the first time since gifting Harvard University $500 million to launch a new research institute, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan visited the school Thursday to talk about their ambitious goal to study the basis of intelligence. The couple, who originally met at Harvard, were in Boston to celebrate the launch of the Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence, which will focus on the brain and AI systems — and what scientists don’t know about both. (Gardizy, 9/22)
Bay Area News Group:
Stanford Scientist Who Discovered Cause Of Narcolepsy Wins Breakthrough Prize
Dr. Emmanuel Mignot of the Stanford University School of Medicine will share the $3 million prize with Masashi Yanagisawa of Japan’s University of Tsukuba for discovering the cause of a chronic sleep disorder called narcolepsy, paving the way for the development of new treatments for the overwhelming daytime drowsiness and sudden attacks of exhaustion. (Kreiger, 9/22)
Stat:
Shakeup With Optum's Health Data Licensing Sparks Outcry Among Scientists
A move by Optum to change longstanding practices for licensing data to academic institutions has sparked an outcry among researchers, who argue the move will make accessing data so costly and difficult that universities will scale back their research programs. (Ross, 9/23)
Most States Try To Limit Opioid Treatment Access, Despite Low Uptake
Though federal data show most people needing opioid disorder treatment don't get it, Side Effects Public Media reports nearly every state has laws limiting access to the programs. In other news, Black and Hispanic kids suffer more from asthma; the dangers of reusable contact lenses; and more.
Side Effects Public Media:
Most People Who Need Addiction Treatment Don’t Get It. Yet Many State Laws Limit Access
Federal data shows most people who need treatment for opioid use disorder don’t get it. Yet nearly every state has laws that limit access to opioid treatment programs, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. (Benson, 9/22)
USA Today:
Black, Hispanic Kids Suffer More From Asthma. High Heat Makes It Worse
Higher temperatures mean higher levels of ozone, a gas that forms from burning fossil fuels. That’s a particular concern for inner-city kids of formerly redlined neighborhoods because of the urban heat island effect, which occurs when certain neighborhoods are exposed to more pollutions. These communities also have less green spaces. All of those factors make these areas hotter than other parts of a city, explained Dr. Bridgette Jones, an allergist and pediatrician at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. (Hassanein, 9/22)
Press Association:
Reusable Contact Lenses 'More Than Triple Risk Of Rare Eye Infection'
Reusable contact lens users are almost four times as likely as those wearing daily disposables to develop a rare sight-threatening eye infection, a study has found. The researchers suggest people should avoid wearing their lenses while swimming, or in the shower, and that packaging should include "no water" stickers. (Massey, 9/23)
Press Association:
Icy Swim May Cut 'Bad' Body Fat, Protect Against Obesity, Study Suggests
Taking a dip in icy water may cut bad body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes, a new study suggests. Researchers looked at 104 studies and found that many reported significant effects from cold water swimming, including also on good fat which helps burn calories. (Massey, 9/23)
Stat:
Surgeons Can Take A Fifth Of The Lungs To Get A Tumor. Is There A Better Way?
Claudia Donohue was on the operating table first thing in the morning. It wasn’t where she wanted to end up when she first learned she had lung cancer. (Chen, 9/23)
KHN:
Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Skirts Marijuana Laws And Raises Health Concerns
Suzan Kennedy has smoked marijuana, and says her Wisconsin roots mean she can handle booze, so she was not concerned earlier this year when a bartender in St. Paul, Minnesota, described a cocktail with the cannabinoid delta-8 THC as “a little bit potent.” Hours after enjoying the tasty drink and the silliness that reminded Kennedy of a high from weed, she said, she started to feel “really shaky and faint” before collapsing in her friend’s arms. Kennedy regained consciousness and recovered, but her distaste for delta-8 remains, even though the substance is legal at the federal level, unlike marijuana. (Berger, 9/23)
KHN:
Shattered Dreams And Bills In The Millions: Losing A Baby In America
The day after his 8-month-old baby died, Kingsley Raspe opened the mail and found he had been sent to collections for her care. That notice involved a paltry sum, $26.50 — absurd really, given he’d previously been told he owed $2.5 million for treatment of his newborn’s congenital heart defect and other disorders. (Weber, 9/23)
Also —
Reuters:
World Leaders Pledge Billions To Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria On UN Sidelines
The Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria on Wednesday reached $14.25 billion pledged as world leaders seek to fight the killer diseases after progress was knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. President Joe Biden, who hosted the conference in New York on the sidelines of the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, said the funding is crucial to combating the diseases. (Psaledakis and Holland, 9/21)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on tattoos, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR), monkeypox, CTE, yoga, the science of love, and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Why Tattoos Could Be The Best New Way To Deliver Vaccines
Tattoos and medicine may seem an unlikely pair, but medical tattoos are nothing new. Religious tattoos of ancient Egyptians honored the gods and, possibly, directed divine healing to ailing body parts. Circa A.D. 150, Galen, a Greek physician working in the Roman Empire, tattooed pigment onto patients’ corneas to reduce glare and improve their eyesight. (Diep, 9/22)
Newsweek:
Magic Mushrooms May Be The Biggest Advance In Treating Depression Since Prozac
The rehabilitation of psilocybin as a medical treatment raises some concerns. Some scientists worry about the drug, which can induce psychosis in some people, becoming widely available outside of clinical settings. And they are loath to see a repeat of the 1960s embrace of recreational LSD, which caused much harm and set research into psychedelics back decades. But many scientists in the mental health profession believe that the risks pale against the potential benefits, which include not only effective treatments for depression but also a new understanding of the neural basis of many mental health disorders. (Piore, 9/22)
The New York Times:
What Is E.M.D.R.? Understanding The Trauma Therapy Practice
Since PTSD was first included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1980, clinicians have identified a handful of therapies that help people cope with traumatic memories. Over the past decade, a seemingly unconventional treatment has wedged its way into mainstream therapy. (Blum, 9/19)
The Washington Post:
Monkeypox Has Worsened Stigma Of Skin Conditions Like Eczema, Psoriasis
A cashier with psoriasis received daily complaints from customers at work. A traveler with eczema was escorted off a flight and questioned by airline employees. A commuter with small, benign tumors on her body was unknowingly filmed and scrutinized on social media. All of them were singled out because people mistakenly believed they had monkeypox. (Morris, 9/22)
AP:
Grandson Of Alabama Champ Pledges NIL Money To CTE Research
As a walk-on long snapper — even one at powerhouse Alabama — Kneeland Hibbett doesn’t figure to rake in a lucrative endorsement deal. What he does earn he wants to put to good use. The grandson of a Crimson Tide national champion, Hibbett has pledged to donate a share of his name, image and likeness proceeds to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which works with former football players and others who developed traumatic brain injuries from repeated hits to the head. (Golen, 9/20)
The Washington Post:
Are Soul Mates Real? Do Our Brains Make Them? Here's What Science Says
For humans, biologically speaking, soul mates are entirely real. But just like all relationships, soul mates can be complicated. Of course, there isn’t a scientifically agreed-upon definition for “soul mate.” But humans are in a small club in the animal kingdom that can form long-term relationships. I’m not talking about sexual monogamy. Humans evolved with the neurocircuitry to see another person as special. We have the capacity to single someone out from the crowd, elevate them above all others and then spend decades with them. (Levine, 9/16)
The Washington Post:
What You Need To Know Before You Try A Headstand
Many yoga practitioners tout the potential health benefits of the headstand, saying the pose clears the mind, energizes the body and improves blood flow to the brain. Also known as Sirsasana, the headstand has a legion of celebrity fans: In a 2020 interview, Paul McCartney gushed about doing headstands to finish his workouts at the then-ripe old age of 78, and Dua Lipa capped a recent Vogue interview by performing one on camera. But experts say you shouldn’t just try one on your own, because a headstand can be medically risky for some people. (Mulcahy, 9/18)
Viewpoints: US Abortion Bans Are Stricter Than Most Of Europe; Gender Care Is Care, And Shouldn't Be Hated
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
No, Abortion Laws In Europe Do Not Align With U.S. Restrictions
Three months after the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion in the United States shocked people across Europe, Republican lawmakers have astonished Europeans again with claims that 47 of 50 European countries ban abortion after 15 weeks. (Leah Hoctor, 9/22)
Stat:
Gender-Affirming Care Should Be Embraced, Not Met With Vitriol
As a pediatrician and a parent of a transgender son, I have become increasingly alarmed by the level of vitriol in the U.S. surrounding the provision of gender-affirming care to children and adolescents. (Carole Allen, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
The 988 Suicide Help Line Is Saving Lives
For too long, there hasn’t been an easy, safe way for someone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis to get immediate help. Fortunately, that appears to be changing thanks to 988. (Hannah Wesolowski, 9/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Providers’ ESG Efforts Can Help Tackle Thorny Public Health Issues
“This is not something that we can mandate on our own.” It’s a sentiment that could apply to so much in healthcare. But in this case, it’s one of the many quotes in our compelling cover story, which delves into a complicated topic: how to keep medical supplies and devices safe for patients without potentially sickening people through the processes used to sterilize those products. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 9/20)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Can Vaccines Prevent Transmission Of Covid-19?
The continuing spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. What physicians need to know about transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19 is the subject of ongoing updates from infectious disease experts at the Journal. (Eric J. Rubin, M.D., Ph.D., Lindsey R. Baden, M.D., and Stephen Morrissey, Ph.D., 9/22)