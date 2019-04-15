- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 2
Watchdogs Cite Lax Medical And Mental Health Treatment Of ICE Detainees
The Adelanto ICE Processing Center houses nearly 2,000 people in California. Federal, state and watchdog reviews say the Florida-based firm that runs the facility fails to provide adequate health care. (Sarah Varney, 4/15)
Watch: Sanders Re-Ups ‘Medicare-For-All,’ Gets More Mileage On Campaign Trail
The plan by Sanders has drawn a lot of attention on the campaign trail and Capitol Hill. (4/12)
Political Cartoon: 'A Little Lift?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'A Little Lift?'" by John Deering.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A MOVE TOWARD HARM REDUCTION
Scope of opioid
Crisis has some rethinking
Their old biases.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Summaries Of The News:
Where The 2020 Hopefuls Stand On The Plethora Of Health Bills Circulating On Capitol Hill
Some of the Democratic presidential candidates back the traditional "Medicare for All" plan while others support a more moderate approach. The Hill offers a primer on both bills and the candidates who favor them. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's latest moves on health care unite infighting Democrats.
The Hill:
Democratic Proposals To Overhaul Health Care: A 2020 Primer
About 20 million Americans have gained coverage under ObamaCare since it was passed in 2010, but nearly 9 percent — 30 million people — still don’t have health insurance. All Democrats running for president say they want to provide universal health care coverage to Americans. But they have different ideas about how to get there. (Hellmann, 4/14)
Politico:
Trump’s Health Care Blundering Soothes Democratic Infighting
House Democrats disagree sharply over where to take the nation’s health care system, but the infighting has eased — and for that they can thank President Donald Trump. The Trump administration’s renewed assault on Obamacare has quelled for the moment the simmering tensions over "Medicare for All" between Democrats’ vocal progressive wing and more moderate members and leaders. (Ollstein and Cancryn, 4/12)
The Washington Post:
Resilient Health-Care Law More Popular Despite Trump’s Repeated Assaults
President Trump has begun a fresh assault on the Affordable Care Act, declaring his intent to come up with a new health-care plan and backing a state-led lawsuit to eliminate the entire law. But Trump and Republicans face a major problem: The 2010 law known as Obamacare has become more popular and enmeshed in the country’s health-care system over time. Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid — including more than a dozen run by Republicans — and 25 million more Americans are insured, with millions more enjoying coverage that is more comprehensive because of the law. (Winfield Cunningham, 4/13)
Meanwhile, the industry reacts to all the turmoil —
Modern Healthcare:
Health Insurer Stocks Stumble Amid Medicare For All, Drug Rebate Fears
Publicly traded health insurer stocks took a hit this week amid fears that Medicare for All momentum and the federal government's proposal to nix drug rebates to pharmacy benefit managers could threaten their business models or even their existence. The stock price of the largest publicly traded insurers were all trading down on Friday and for the week, with Anthem taking the biggest hit, falling almost 14%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 stock index was up. (Livingston, 4/12)
On Heels Of Health Law Decision, Justice Department Won't To Defending Federal Law Against Female Genital Mutilation
The move is seen as part of an alarming trend by the Justice Department -- only about once a decade since World War II has the agency declined to support a law enacted by Congress. “Imagine a world where an administration of one party passes a law and then a different president effectively invalidates it by having the Justice Department refuse to defend it in court,” said Joshua Geltzer, the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School. “You want elected lawmakers to draft laws, not lawyers at the Justice Department.”
The New York Times:
Justice Dept. Declines To Defend Law Against Female Circumcision, Citing Flaws
The Justice Department told a lawmaker this week that it had stopped defending a federal prohibition on female genital mutilation because of flaws in the law, two weeks after it also began fighting the Affordable Care Act in court rather than defend it. The department “reluctantly determined” that it could not appeal a federal judge’s decision to throw out a female circumcision case because the statute outlawing the practice needed to be rewritten, the solicitor general, Noel J. Francisco, wrote in a letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Benner, 4/12)
In other news from the Trump administration —
The Washington Post:
CDC Blames Ground Beef For Mystery E. Coli Outbreak That Sickened More Than 100 People In 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that E. coli-contaminated ground beef was the suspected culprit in an outbreak that infected at least 109 people in six states. Investigators are a step closer to tracking down the source of contamination that has perplexed them since health officials in Kentucky and Georgia notified them on March 28. The CDC said 17 people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. (Horton, Brice-Saddler and Sun, 4/12)
Reuters:
FDA Pulls Up Walmart, Kroger, Others For Selling Tobacco To Minors
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it has sent letters to Walmart Inc, Kroger Co and 10 other convenience store chains for selling tobacco products to minors. In the letters, dated April 5, the FDA asked the companies to submit a plan of action within 30 days, describing how they will address and mitigate illegal sales to minors. (4/13)
Pulling At Thread Of VA Suicide Reveals Complex Knot Of Problems Ranging From Lack Of Services To Stigma Over Seeking Care
Recent deaths highlight the fact that, despite a concerted effort to focus resources on the problem, little progress is being made to combat veteran suicides. That is due in part to the complex factors at play: About 70 percent of veterans don't seek care through the VA, because of stigma and other issues. And for those who do reach out for help, staff can often lack proper training in suicide prevention. Other factors include the agency's debilitating leadership turmoil in recent years and easy access to guns for vets.
The New York Times:
V.A. Officials, And The Nation, Battle An Unrelenting Tide Of Veteran Suicides
Three veterans killed themselves last week on Department of Veterans Affairs health care properties, barely a month after President Trump announced an aggressive task force to address the unremitting problem of veteran suicide. Mr. Trump’s executive order was a tacit acknowledgment of what the deaths rendered obvious: The department has not made a dent in stemming the approximately 20 suicide deaths every day among veterans, about one and a half times more often than those who have not served in the military, according to the most recent statistics available from the department. (Steinhauer, 4/14)
Democrats' High-Profile Tug-Of-War Between Progressives, Moderates Spills Into Drug Pricing Debate
Progressive Democrats are calling on their moderate colleagues to pursue more aggressive strategies on drug prices, despite the fact that any such legislation would face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate. The division is part of a larger fracture in the party about what direction to take on big health care issues.
Stat:
Democrats Feud Over Drug Pricing Policy, As Progressives Push To Be Bolder
Democratic leadership and the party’s progressive flank are feuding over how best to lower drug prices. In recent weeks, tensions between the two camps have escalated, and some fights have even spilled into public view. In a high-profile tug of war, lawmakers hoping to strike an accord with the Trump administration have been forced to confront a faction pressing Democrats to instead pursue a bolder progressive agenda — albeit one that the GOP-controlled Senate would surely ignore. (Facher and Florko, 4/15)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
Peter Bach's Crazy Idea: Give Up On Biosimilars. Regulate Prices Instead
[Oeter] Bach, the director for the center for health policy and outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, thinks that biosimilars, the would-be cheaper alternatives to the biologic drugs that are among the industry’s most expensive, are a lost cause. The government has been developing policies to foster a biosimilars market, one that would work like the generics market and ultimately drive down the price of versions of drugs like Epogen, Avastin, and Humira. But Bach and his frequent co-author, Mark Trusheim of the MIT Sloan School of Management, argue in two new blog posts in Health Affairs that it’s time to abandon that approach. (Herper and Silverman, 4/15)
'Heartbeat' Legislation Designed To Invite Challenge: 'We Want This Bill To Go To The Supreme Court. It Was Written For This Purpose.'
There's scads of legal precedent against so-called heartbeat bills, but they continue to be introduced by conservative states. That's because they're intended to force a court challenge. And with the current Supreme Court composition, anti-abortion advocates see a chance of toppling Roe v. Wade with such legislation. The approach, however, highlights some cracks in the anti-abortion movement.
The Washington Post:
Ohio Heartbeat Bill: U.S. Republicans Hope To Take Advantage Of New Supreme Court
North Dakota state lawmakers passed the first “heartbeat” bill in 2013 — a law that banned abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks, before a woman even knows she is pregnant. Lower courts ruled it unconstitutional, based on the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, and the high court refused to hear the appeal. Iowa passed a similar bill last year, and a state judge declared it unconstitutional, too. (Mettler, 4/12)
NPR:
State Abortion Foes Split Over How Best To Test Roe V. Wade
The new anti-abortion tilt of the U.S. Supreme Court has inspired some states to further restrict the procedure during the first trimester of pregnancy and move to outlaw abortion entirely if Roe v. Wade ever falls. But the rush to regulate has exposed division among groups and lawmakers who consider themselves staunch abortion opponents. On Thursday, Ohio became the latest state to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. For a long time, Ohio Right to Life supported a more gradual approach to restrict the procedure and deemed what's come to be called a "heartbeat bill" too radical — until this year. (Farmer and Fortier, 4/12)
The Associated Press:
Unsuccessful Abortions Focus Of Bill In N. Carolina Senate
The abortion debate is intensifying in North Carolina over a Republican measure supporters say will ensure doctors care properly for live babies delivered in unsuccessful abortions. Abortion-rights activists argue the proposal slated for state Senate floor debate late Monday is unnecessary for a non-existent problem and is designed to intimidate physicians and women who need medically necessary later-term abortions. (4/15)
Many Patients Facing Surprise Medical Bills Just Give In And Pay Rather Than Undertake Behemoth Battle Against Charges
There's a growing scrutiny over what to do about surprise medical bills, that may be more common than people think. Often times, faced with mountains of paperwork and an endless black hole of phone calls to insurers, patients just pay the charges. But that may eventually change as legislation is introduced to curb the practice.
Boston Globe:
Patients Express Frustration Over Surprise Medical Bills
This year, it happened again: Reidel underwent a colonoscopy at Norwood Hospital — which is fully covered by her insurance plan — only to discover that the anesthesiologist who worked there was not. The bill: $2,490. What happened after Reidel, 64, received these unexpected medical charges illustrates one of the most frustrating and unpredictable aspects of the health care system: It was only after dozens of phone calls and numerous letters to insurance companies and the providers that she got these bills dismissed. (Kowalczyk, 4/13)
In other health costs news —
WBUR:
Coalition Argues Drug Payment Caps Are Best Solution To Excessive Prices
The latest plan to control rising drug prices in Massachusetts is also the most controversial. It would set so-called upper payment limits on drugs that state regulators deem unreasonably expensive. No one — including doctors, pharmacies, hospitals, health insurers and patients — could be required to pay more than that cap. (Bebinger, 4/12)
In case you missed it: Make sure to check out Kaiser Health News' special coverage on surprisingly high medical bills.
Sheer Scale Of Opioid Epidemic Challenges Southern States' Resistance To Harm Reduction Strategies
The position of many Southern states on harm reduction strategies -- such as needle exchanges and policy carrying anti-overdose medication -- is that they encourage of drug use. However, as the crisis continues to ravage communities, there's growing support in these usually hesitant locations. Other news on the drug epidemic focuses on treating addiction, a "hub and spoke program" gaining national attention, a legal battle over a proposed safe injection site and a campaign to help pregnant women who are addicted to opioids.
Stateline:
Southern States Slowly Embracing Harm Reduction To Curb Opioid Epidemic
Since the 1990s, activists in cities such as Chicago, San Francisco and New York have led the nation in practicing harm reduction, a set of tools such as needle exchanges and naloxone distribution designed to help people addicted to drugs make incremental improvements to their health. But in the Bible Belt, many Southerners who held conservative views often criticized harm reduction as something that encouraged — not ended — the use of drugs. Those practices, in many states, were banned outright. But attitudes have shifted, given the sheer scale of the epidemic, proof that some harm reduction efforts save lives as well as taxpayer dollars, and the changing cultural view of drug users. (Blau, 4/15)
Richmond Times Dispatch:
Roanoke Chief Supports New Needle Exchange Plan, Officials Say
A plan to stem opioid addiction, including the proposed establishment of a syringe exchange program, will be unveiled Monday at the Roanoke City Council meeting. Council members will be briefed by the Roanoke Valley Collective Response, a group representing 80-plus organizations that came together last year to address the crisis. (Gendreau, 4/13)
The Associated Press:
Insider Q&A: American Addiction Centers CEO Talks Treatment
The tools for treating drug addiction are there — they just aren't reaching most of the people who need them. That's the conclusion reached by the National Academies in a report last month on the opioid epidemic: only a fraction of the estimated 2 million Americans addicted to opioids — including heroin, fetanyl and prescription painkillers — receive medications proven to help manage their condition. It's a predicament long recognized by addiction specialists. Just 38 percent of U.S. counties have a clinic for treating addiction to drugs, alcohol and other substances, according to federal figures. (4/14)
NH Times Union:
The Doorway Is Open In NH, And Hundreds Are Walking In
In the first three months since The Doorway — the state's new "hub-and-spoke program" for substance-use disorders — opened, more than 1,400 people have sought help there. That number includes both people seeking direct services, and family or friends looking for information about how to help a loved one, according to statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services. There were 1,011 individuals seen in person, and 592 accessed The Doorway by calling the 2-1-1 helpline (some did both).Statewide, The Doorway staff have provided 631 clinical evaluations and made 776 referrals to treatment in those first three months. (Wickham, 4/14)
NPR:
Legal Battle Over Philadelphia's Proposed Safe Injection Site Heats Up
A nonprofit group in Philadelphia is fighting in court to be allowed to open the first facility in the country for people to use illegal opioids under medical supervision. The group, called Safehouse, has the backing of local government, yet faces a legal challenge from federal prosecutors. The idea of supervised injection sites is to offer people a space where they can use drugs under the supervision of trained medical staff, who are prepared with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. (Allyn, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
New Campaign Seeks To Help Pregnant Opioid Users
A new campaign has launched in Virginia to help pregnant mothers who abuse opioids or other drugs. The Roanoke Times reports that several groups have partnered to launch an effort to connect women with recovery programs. The program is called “Mother-up” and its website is mother-up.org. Participating groups include the Children’s Trust, Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Social Services. (4/15)
Tightknit Communities Pose Unique Challenge To Public Health Officials During Outbreaks
Advocates say that it's important to understand what's driving the vaccination fears within the communities and acknowledge that a one-size-fits-all approach isn't going to fly. Meanwhile, the New York measles outbreak has highlighted the complex relationship between NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and the conservative Orthodox Jewish community that critics say is his weak spot.
The Wall Street Journal:
The Struggle To Fight Measles In Close-Knit Communities
In 2017 it was a Somali community in Minnesota. In 2014 it was the Amish in Ohio. This year, it is Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and Eastern Europeans in Washington state. Insular and close-knit religious or cultural groups have seen some of the worst measles outbreaks in the U.S. in recent years. About 75% of measles outbreaks over the past five years—defined as three or more linked cases—took place in such tightknit communities, says Nancy Messonnier, acting director of the CDC’s Center for Preparedness and Response, and an expert on immunization and respiratory diseases. (Reddy, 4/15)
The New York Times:
Measles Outbreak Illustrates De Blasio’s Complex Relationship With Ultra-Orthodox Jews
Mayor Bill de Blasio has fostered a close relationship with the city’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community during his political rise in New York. He represented the Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park, Brooklyn, when he sat on the City Council, and that community coalesced behind Mr. de Blasio when he ran for public advocate and then mayor. Mr. de Blasio has courted donors from the Orthodox community and gave at least two of them, Jona S. Rechnitz and Jeremiah Reichberg, spots on his first inauguration committee. (Mays, 4/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
As Measles Spreads, Schools Turn Away Unvaccinated Students
Some school districts in the U.S. are booting unvaccinated students from campuses where infectious-disease cases have been confirmed, as the spread of measles accelerates in some states. Birmingham Public Schools in Michigan recently told families with students at Derby Middle School that students who are unvaccinated against measles have to stay out of school for 21 days after one child was diagnosed with the disease. (Hobbs, 4/13)
In other news on other outbreaks around the country —
Seattle Times:
How Do You Persuade People To Vaccinate? Clark County Measles Outbreak Highlights The Difficulties
As the recent measles outbreak in Clark County has shown, a disease being preventable doesn’t mean people will do what they can to prevent it. A disease once thought eradicated can come roaring back if not enough people are vaccinated against it. Public-health officials and doctors face myriad obstacles when trying to persuade patients to get vaccinated. The trouble can range from falsehoods spread on social media, to lax laws, to tailoring messages for a wide range of audiences. (Blethen, 4/13)
Columbus Dispatch:
Health Officials Hope To Prevent Measles Outbreaks In Ohio Through Frank Conversations, Education
According to the CDC, the percentage of Ohio toddlers who have received the recommended doses of vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella has declined in recent years. National Immunization Survey data showed 95.6 percent of 19- to 35-month-old Ohio children had the vaccine in 2014. But by 2017, the percentage had dropped to 88.3 percent. (Price, 4/12)
The CT Mirror:
Third Case Of Measles This Year Confirmed In Connecticut
Health officials have confirmed a third case of the measles in Connecticut this year. An adult from New Haven County was exposed to the disease last month during a visit to Brooklyn, N.Y., the state Department of Public Health said Friday. (Carlesso, 4/12)
Politically, There's Little Public Pressure To Enforce Mental Health Parity Laws, Patrick Kennedy Says
Modern Healthcare sat down with Patrick Kennedy, known for his advocacy work on mental health care, to talk about the problems facing the mental health care system in America.
Modern Healthcare:
Patrick Kennedy Pressuring Insurers To Boost Mental Healthcare
Patrick Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, co-sponsored the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act while serving as a Democratic congressman from Rhode Island. In 2013, he founded the not-for-profit Kennedy Forum to support parity in health insurance coverage for behavioral and addiction treatment and advance evidence-based practices. Kennedy, who wrote a 2015 memoir about his and his family’s struggles with mental illness and addiction, currently is pushing regulators and large employers to crack down on insurers that discriminate against people who need behavioral care. Kennedy recently spoke with Modern Healthcare senior reporter Harris Meyer. The following is an edited transcript. (Meyer, 4/13)
In other news on mental health care —
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Closer Look At Access To Mental Health Care: Transportation
The closing of an inpatient psychiatric unit in Lander has highlighted another issue in the state's mental healthcare system. That's the difficulty of transporting a mentally ill patient to and from a hospital. If a person in northern Wyoming needs inpatient psychiatric care, the first thing they need to tackle is how to get to the hospital. (Kudelska, 4/12)
KQED:
Young Women In The Eastern Coachella Valley Address Mental Health Through Storytelling
Mental health is a largely stigmatized conversation among young Latina women and other women of color in the Eastern Coachella Valley, a rural, unincorporated area of Riverside County. In 2018, a small group of young women, ranging from ages 15-25, and their adult allies launched a new storytelling collective called ¡Que Madre! Media with the goal of challenging those stigmas through storytelling. (Rodriguez, 4/14)
Obesity Poised To Take Spot Of No. 1 Preventable Cause Of Cancer, Kicking Smoking Out Of Top Position
Within five to ten years, smoking may no longer be the top preventable cause for cancer. Being obese and overweight — long implicated in heart disease and diabetes — has been associated in recent years with an increased risk of getting at least 13 types of cancer. In other oncology news: multiple cancers in one patients, breast implants, miracle treatments and their complications, survivors helping others, and the HPV vaccine.
The Washington Post:
Obesity Becoming No. 1 Preventable Cancer Cause
Smoking has been the No. 1 preventable cause of cancer for decades and still kills more than 500,000 people a year in the United States. But obesity is poised to take the top spot, as Americans’ waistlines continue to expand while tobacco use plummets. The switch could occur in five or 10 years, said Otis Brawley, a Johns Hopkins oncologist and former chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. The rise in obesity rates could threaten the steady decline in cancer death rates since the early 1990s, he said. (McGinley, 4/14)
The Washington Post:
Multiple Primary Cancers Can Afflict One Patient
Noelle Johnson, 42, was diagnosed with her first cancer — a soft tissue sarcoma under her right arm — in 1999 when she was 21. In 2013, her physicians found six different cancers in her breasts. In the years that followed, surgeons discovered and removed numerous masses they deemed “premalignant” from her ovary, her uterus, her leg, arm and chest wall, aiming to get them out before they turned cancerous. Each tumor was distinct, that is, none resulted from the spread of any of the others. For Johnson, having multiple primary tumors diagnosed at an unusually young age was both scary and baffling. “It was crazy,” recalls Johnson, who lives in Windsor, Col., where she operates a day-care center in her home. “My world started to spin. It was a huge red flag.” (Cimons, 4/14)
The Washington Post:
Breast Implants And The Link To A Rare Type Of Lymphoma
In 2016, Jennifer Cook, a California schoolteacher who had breast implants in 2010, noticed a change in one of her breasts. So when a school play she attended with her class had a line in it about breast cancer and implants, she got nervous. After a quick online search turned up some scary stories, she got scanned and soon learned she had four masses around the implant — two of which were behind the implant, and therefore not palpable and not visible on a regular mammogram or ultrasound. She was diagnosed with something called breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL. (Berger, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
New Cancer Therapies Offer Great Hope, But Have Complications
When thinking about cancer therapy in recent years, Dorothy’s famous line from “The Wizard of Oz” comes to my mind: “We’re not in Kansas anymore.” Most fellows in oncology — including myself — begin their training by caring for patients with leukemia because they need a lot of monitoring. Patients with leukemia often are diagnosed with severe bleeds or infections and need treatment urgently. For decades, treatment for acute leukemia had been largely the same: seven days of a constant drip of drugs through an IV, followed by weeks in the hospital to monitor for complications — kidney problems, infections and other life-threatening side effects. (Parikh, 4/14)
The Washington Post:
Cancer Patients Are Helped By Survivors
Families come in all varieties. Some we’re born into; others we get to choose; still others are accidental. Thirty-five years ago, I unwittingly (and unwillingly) joined the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center family when I became a patient there. On that evening, when I was alone and afraid hours before surgery for metastatic testicular cancer, a young man entered my room in that famous New York hospital wearing a pale blue coat. Alan explained that he was a hospital volunteer, a member of what was then called the “patient-to-patient” program; it took me 30 minutes to realize that meant he was a testicular cancer survivor who had been matched to me. (Petrow, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
HPV Vaccine For Older Women Raises Complicated Questions
"Is Gardasil 9 right for me?" my patient asked during a recent office visit. She is 45, recently divorced from her husband of 20 years and crafting her online dating profile. She’s also wondering whether she is a candidate for the vaccine that protects against nine strains of the human papilloma virus (HPV) — a virus that causes most cervical, oral and anal cancer. Ten years ago, L — I’m referring to her by her first initial to protect her privacy — brought her then preteen daughter to a pediatrician to get her immunized against HPV. (Miller, 4/13)
Before New Artificial Intelligence Can Start Making Diagnoses, The FDA Demands A Broad Range Of Requirements
Michael Abramoff, an ophthalmologist, spent years developing a computer algorithm that could scan retina images for early signs of diabetic retinopathy. It made better calls than he did, he said, but convincing the FDA that it was safe and effective took extra work. News on technology also looks at health breaches in government databases and a new online forum for innovation.
NPR:
FDA AI Challenge: How To Assess Safety And Effectiveness
When Merdis Wells visited the diabetes clinic at the University Medical Center in New Orleans about a year ago, a nurse practitioner checked her eyes to look for signs of diabetic retinopathy, the most common cause of blindness. At her next visit, in February of this year, artificial intelligence software made the call. The clinic had just installed a system that's designed to identify patients who need follow-up attention. (Harris, 4/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Breaches Reported In March Exposed Data Of 883,000 People
More than 883,000 people had data exposed in healthcare breaches reported to the federal government last month. That's down from a whopping 2 million people whose data was compromised in healthcare breaches reported in February, according to HHS' Office for Civil Rights, the agency that maintains the government's database of healthcare breaches. (Livingston, 4/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Physicians, Tech Startups Connect Through New AMA Partnership
The American Medical Association has launched a new project with Sling Health, a national biotechnology incubator, in an effort to integrate physician perspectives into new technology development as early as possible. The two groups debuted the project, called the Clinical Problem Database, on the AMA's Physician Innovation Network, an online forum that connects physicians with digital health companies seeking clinician feedback. (Cohen, 4/12)
Calif.-Based Sutter Health Agrees To $30M Settlement Over Allegations Of Submitting Inflated Diagnosis Codes To CMS
The Department of Justice alleges that Sutter and its affiliates submitted diagnosis codes that inflated the risk scores for certain beneficiaries in their care. “With some one-third of people in Medicare now enrolled in managed care...plans, large health care systems such as Sutter can expect a thorough investigation of claimed enrollees’ health status,” said Steven J. Ryan, special agent in charge with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Modern Healthcare:
Sutter Health To Pay $30M To Settle Upcoding Allegations
Sutter Health agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system submitted inflated diagnosis codes to the CMS for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, the Justice Department announced Friday. The CMS pays private insurers a set amount per person to administer program benefits under Advantage plans and adjusts the payments based on "risk scores," calculated using demographic information and health status data. Sutter and its affiliates contracted with certain Medicare Advantage organizations and received a share of the reimbursement for the beneficiaries under Sutter's care. (Kacik, 4/12)
Sacramento Bee:
Sutter To Pay $30 Million To Settle Medicare Allegations
The managed care plan, known as Medicare Advantage, pays a per-person fee to health insurance plans to provide care to enrolled beneficiaries. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adjusts those capitation fees based on the health status and demographic information of each enrollee. Commonly referred to as risk scores, these adjustments pay more for patients who have a more severe diagnosis. Sutter and its affiliates — Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation, Sutter Gould Medical Foundation, and the Sacramento region’s Sutter Medical Foundation — contract with the health insurance plans to care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. In exchange, the health plans paid Sutter a portion of the payments received from CMS. (Anderson, 4/13)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Sutter Health Accused Of Inflating Medicare Costs, Agrees To $30 Million Settlement
Sutter Health, a nonprofit organization that runs several medical foundations and hospitals, has contracts with Medicare Advantage private plans. It collects part of the Medicare payments for patients it treats. According to the allegations, the Sutter affiliates submitted unsubstantiated diagnoses for certain patients that elevated their risk score, which meant the private plans and Sutter collected more money. Among the Sutter affiliates named in the complaint were Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in San Francisco and the North Bay, Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in the Central Valley, and Sutter Medical Foundation in Northern California. (Allday, 4/12)
State Highlights: Rhode Island Discusses Better Training For 911 Call Takers After Baby's Death; Some Foster Families In Massachusetts Opt Out, Citing Inadequate System
Media outlets report on news from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California, Ohio, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, New Mexico, Kansas and Missouri.
ProPublica:
After Baby’s Death, Rhode Island 911 Operators May Receive Enhanced Training
Rhode Island’s state police superintendent is recommending that all of the state’s 911 call takers be trained to provide emergency medical instructions over the phone before first responders arrive. Col. James M. Manni on Friday confirmed that he is asking Gov. Gina Raimondo to have all 34 telecommunicators and eight supervisors in the 911 emergency center certified in emergency medical dispatch, or EMD. EMD certification is required for people who answer emergency medical calls in every other New England state. (Arditi, 4/12)
Boston Globe:
For Foster Parents, Chaotic State System Makes Job Even Harder
Some 2,000 families have stopped accepting foster children in the past five years — almost as many as the total number of foster families currently in the system. The departures have further strained the longstanding gap between available foster homes and the thousands of abused and neglected kids who need a safe haven. (Lazar, 4/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
California Governor Proposes Fixes To State’s Wildfire Crisis
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released a suite of proposals for how to confront the soaring wildfire liability costs that pushed PG&E Corp. into bankruptcy and threaten the financial health of the state’s other utilities. The ideas include creating a California wildfire fund to spread costs from fire-related lawsuits, and modifying a state liability standard that makes utilities responsible for damages arising from fires sparked by their equipment, even if they aren’t found negligent in maintaining it. (Blunt, 4/12)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Ohio Insurers Deny 20% Of Obamacare Claims
As many as one out of five in-network claims made for Ohio patients with Obamacare are denied, according to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation.When a health insurance claim is denied, that leaves patients or providers to cover the cost, leading to unexpected medical bills for patients or unpaid debt for health systems. (Christ, 4/14)
The Associated Press:
Strong Storms In US South Kill At Least 8 And Injure Dozens
Powerful storms swept across the South on Sunday after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town. Three children were among the dead. Nearly 90,000 customers were without electricity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Georgia as of midday Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us as the severe weather left a trail of destruction. Two children were killed on a back road in East Texas when a pine tree fell onto the car in which they were riding in a severe thunderstorm Saturday near Pollok, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. (4/14)
The Associated Press:
Migrants Dropped Off In New Mexico; City Asks For Donations
Border Patrol agents dropped off asylum-seeking migrants in New Mexico's second most populous city for the second day in a row Saturday, prompting Las Cruces city officials to appeal for donations of food and personal hygiene items and a state medical program to seek volunteers to provide health assessments of migrants. The migrants were being temporarily housed at a homeless shelter in Las Cruces, a city recreation center and a campus of social service agencies, city officials said in a statement. (4/13)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Colleges Embrace Students With Intellectual Disabilities
The Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency is assisting nearly 8,000 people between the ages of 16 and 24 with intellectual disabilities, helping some obtain certifications for everything from nursing to robotics. The program at Georgia Tech, one of the country’s elite universities, represents perhaps the most ambitious attempt yet to “mainstream” such young adults after a long history of segregating, isolating and giving up on them. (Oliviero, 4/12)
North Jersey Record:
Autism: New Jersey Preschoolers Have Highest Rates In US
New Jersey preschoolers have the highest rates of autism ever measured in the United States, a rate that has increased faster than in other states studied, researchers at Rutgers University reported Thursday. The rate of autism among children in the state has tripled in a generation. (Washburn, 4/12)
Politico Pro:
Texas Lawmakers Eyeing Nursing Home Reform
Texas lawmakers are considering reforms aimed at improving the state's worst-in-the-nation nursing home quality, seeking to build on laws passed in recent years that have yet to demonstrate an effect. The proposals — to limit antipsychotics and improve hiring practices — come against a backdrop of decreased federal oversight and few new initiatives to lift quality in other states. (Rayasam, 4/15)
KCUR:
Kansas Foster Care Agency Has New Rules For Dealing With Child-On-Child Sexual Assault
A new law standardizing Kansas’ response to child-on-child sexual assault could cost $126,000 and result in more than 3,200 treatment referrals a year. Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation Friday that directs the Department for Children and Families to immediately refer a minor to treatment if the agency receives a report that the child sexually abused another child. The new statute also requires the department to document whether treatment was provided to the child accused of abuse, the reasons for needing it and the outcome. (Ujiyedin, 4/12)
Boston Globe:
Mass. Marijuana Industry Is Mostly Corporate And White. Inside One Boston Battle To Change That
Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to make social justice goals a cornerstone of marijuana legalization. But two years in, those equity provisions are giving way to old inequities, small players are being squeezed by the bigger national ones, and the question of which minority entrepreneur most deserves the neighborhood’s trust is proving to be hard to discern, a Spotlight Team review shows. (4/13)
Kansas City Star:
University Of Missouri Medical Marijuana Study Questioned
The state of Missouri needs to know how many patients will be asking for legal medical marijuana in the next few years, but first officials must decide which estimate to believe. Advocates who spearheaded November’s successful ballot measure legalizing the drug have put the number at about 200,000 users. (Marso, 4/12)
Viewpoints: Pass This Smart Pain Bill Creating A Safer Path For Temporary Use Of Opioids; Lack Of Trust In Government, Science Fuels Anti-Vaxxers
Opinion writers weigh in on these health topics and others.
The Hill:
There's A Pain Bill That's Actually Sensitive To Patients — Let's Pass It
Viewed in its own right, the recently re-introduced John S. McCain Opioid Addiction Prevention Act (S. 724/H.R. 1614) reflects simultaneous allegiance to patients with chronic or ongoing pain, to patients with acute or temporary pain who may be at risk of addiction and eventual overdose, to children and others who may find excess opioid medications and abuse them and to those who care for these individuals. U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and U.S. Reps. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Thomas R. Suozzi (D-N.Y.) took great care in assuring that approach. (Steven C. Anderson, 4/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pain Patients Get Relief From Regulation
In a span of 24 hours, the prospects for chronic pain patients treated with opioid medication vastly improved. On April 9, the Food and Drug Administration made official what hundreds of doctors have been saying for years: Patients whose intractable pain is being treated with opioids should move off them slowly, if they are to be tapered at all. The agency said it received reports of “uncontrolled pain, psychological distress, and suicide” among patients who have become dependent on opioids when that medication is suddenly “discontinued or the dose rapidly decreased.” (Sally Satel, 4/14)
The Washington Post:
The Anti-Government Ideas Fueling Anti-Vaxxers
Last week, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced extraordinary measures to counter the growing measles outbreak among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The decision to declare a health emergency and order mandatory vaccinations of the whole community represents the strongest state response to a mounting public health crisis in decades. The controversy over measles outbreaks among ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and its surrounds has become a flash point amid the growing national controversy over the resurgence of the anti-vaccination movement. (Julia Bowes, 4/15)
Axios:
For Low-Income People, Employer Health Coverage Is Worse Than ACA
There has been appropriate handwringing since 2010 about the affordability of Affordable Care Act plans in the marketplaces. But new data show that health insurance is decidedly less affordable for lower income people who get coverage at work than for their counterparts with similar incomes in the marketplaces. Why it matters: It’s another example of how, when we focus so much on the ACA markets, we lose sight of problems in the employer-based health system where far more people get their coverage. For lower-wage workers, their coverage is decidedly worse than ACA coverage is. (Drew Altman, 4/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Individual Mandate Is Here To Stay
Believe it or not, America may be debating ObamaCare yet again. “Repealing but not replacing”—a terrible idea, you may remember—has come bouncing back like a bad penny. This time the effort is judicial rather than legislative, but it will run up against the same wall: The logic of American health care still pushes in the directions President Obama chose. The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act 5-4 in 2012 because Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s liberals. But the grounds were narrow: The chief justice appealed to Congress’s taxing power viewing the ACA’s penalty for not purchasing health insurance as a tax. Odd, many ACA supporters thought at the time, but we’ll take it. (Alan S. Blinder, 4/14)
Stat:
Health Care Needs Less #Innovation
While some health systems have successfully reduced medical errors, improved their use of evidence-based guidelines, and coordinated care across doctors, most continue to struggle — and patients pay the price.With grossly uneven quality and a body of existing solutions, does health care need more imitation and less innovation? As Anna M. Roth and Thomas H. Lee suggested in the Harvard Business Review, maybe we should be anointing more chief imitation officers — people who scour the literature and the country for effective practices to bring home — and fewer chief innovation officers. (Dhruv Khullar, 4/12)
The Washington Post:
Five Myths About Psychology
Many of psychology’s concepts and terms have, in recent decades, entered our vernacular. Political pundits speak casually of “confirmation bias” — the way people focus selectively on evidence that backs up their existing beliefs — and many laypeople know the purported role of serotonin in producing a sense of well-being. Psychological discoveries continue to sharpen and refine our understanding of human suffering and of the human condition more broadly. Nonetheless, many myths about psychology persist. (Stephen Hardi, 4/15)
Stat:
He Jiankui's Gene Editing Experiment Ignored Other HIV Strains
When He Jiankui announced the birth of twin girls whose DNA he had modified when they were embryos using the CRISPR gene-editing tool, he justified his actions on the ground that he had given the two girls lifetime immunity from HIV infection. The Chinese scientist claimed that he had altered a gene called CCR5, which allows the AIDS-causing virus to infect an important class of cells in the human immune system.Not only was He ethically wrong in doing this work, but its scientific basis was even weaker than generally recognized. (Henry T. Greely, 4/15)
The New York Times:
Don’t Let A Killer Pollutant Loose
PM 2.5 kills people. There has been little dispute that microscopic particulate matter in air pollution penetrates into the deepest parts of the lungs and contributes to the early deaths each year of thousands of people in the United States with heart and lung disease. One recent study called PM 2.5 “the largest environmental risk factor worldwide,” responsible for many more deaths than alcohol use, physical inactivity or high sodium intake. (John Balmes, 4/14)
The New York Times:
This Editorial Is Not About Designer Babies
Leigh syndrome is a terrible disease. In the worst cases, it emerges shortly after birth and claims one major organ after another. Movement becomes difficult, and then impossible. A tracheotomy and feeding tube are often necessary by toddlerhood, and as the disease progresses, lungs frequently have to be suctioned manually. Most children with the condition die by the age of 5 or 6. Leigh syndrome is one of hundreds of so-called mitochondrial diseases, which are caused by defects in the specialized cellular compartments — called mitochondria — that produce 90 percent of the body’s energy. (4/12)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Re Heartbeat Bill, Time Was When The Ohio Legislature Would Leave Matters Of Conscience To The Individual
The legislature’s passage last week of an anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill became inevitable in November. That’s when the state’s voters elected Mike DeWine Ohio’s governor and when they decided that Republicans should stay in charge of the state Senate and Ohio’s House.DeWine signed the heartbeat bill Thursday. It’s sponsored by Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Hudson Republican. Next, a federal judge will almost certainly forbid Ohio to enforce the measure. (Thomas Suddes, 4/14)
Columbus Dispatch:
Ending Pregnancy Is Sometimes Critical For Health Concerns
The Ohio legislature and Gov. Mike DeWine have acted to deny women in the state the ability to make their own decisions about their health and families. Last week, DeWine signed a bill that, if allowed to go into effect, would outlaw abortion care at or after six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant. That our state’s politicians would criminalize patient care should alarm all Ohioans and sets a concerning precedent for the practice of medicine. (David Hackney, 4/15)
Sacramento Bee:
Homeless Is Often About Mental Health, Not Just A Lack Of Housing
The very symptoms causing desperately ill patients to spill into our streets are being protected in the name of compassion. This is dialing back to a Medieval understanding of psychiatric illness and is absolutely outrageous, particularly in the era of effective treatments which can restore patients to stability. (Drew Pinsky, 4/13)