CBS News: New York City Overwhelmed By Coronavirus Fatalities As Plasma Treatment Brings Hope Americans are suffering in the greatest numbers of the pandemic. Known infections here are more than the next four countries combined. According to data from Johns Hopkins, only about 5% of infected Americans have died, but this weekend that left more than 37,000 dead — nearly one in four of world fatalities. (Pelley, 4/19)

The New York Times: He Went To 3 Hospitals. When He Finally Got A Bed, It Was Too Late. After feeling unwell with what seemed like symptoms of the coronavirus, Luis Arellano first tried going to a nearby hospital in Brooklyn, where he was told to come back if his condition worsened. Days later, as his health deteriorated, his family took him to a New Jersey hospital. He waited eight hours, and after being told they’d have to wait another seven to nine hours, the family left, they said. (Salcedo, 4/19)

NBC News: 13 Hours, 22 Bodies: The Long, Lonesome Shift Of A Crematory Worker In The Heat Of COVID-19 [Gus] Padilla scarfed down his breakfast and changed into his work clothes. A long-sleeve navy shirt, teal pants, white face mask, black plastic gloves. Then he got to work, placing body after body after body into a large furnace, known as a retort, inside the crematorium at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. “It’s nonstop,” Padilla said, his skin moist from sweat. (Shapiro, 4/19)

The New York Times: ‘Turn Around, Go Back’: Summer Islands Don’t Want Coronavirus, Or You Visitors to the western end of Fire Island are greeted by a large sign telling them to “Stop, turn around, go back.” In bold, red letters, the sign proclaims that the island’s residential areas are “closed to visitors” and that it has “No restrooms, no open business, no medical facility.” In fact, visiting Fire Island is not banned — a resident put up the unofficial sign — but it is strongly discouraged by local officials who fear that outsiders might bring the coronavirus to this 32 mile-long barrier island east of New York City, accessible mainly by ferry from mainland Long Island. (Kilgannon, 4/19)

The New York Times: 11 Numbers That Show How The Coronavirus Has Changed N.Y.C. New York City has never looked so unlike itself. Deserted streets and vacant stores. Essential workers taking to lonely subways. Mandatory face coverings. But beyond the changes we can see outright are other lifestyle shifts that reflect the struggles and needs that have emerged within the last month. Unemployment, of course, is up, and the number is staggering. With the state’s shutdown extended until at least May 15, it is a desperate time for many. (Knoll, Paybarah, Meschke and Chen, 4/20)

The Hill: Cuomo: If Trend Holds, We Are Past The High Point On Coronavirus Hospitalizations New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday said the state's infection rate has slowed and that if current hospitalization trends persist, the Empire State’s coronavirus outbreak has peaked and begun to descend. “We’ve been watching this 24 hours a day… the total hospitalization rate is down again in the state of New York, we’re down to 16,000,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “It turned out the high point wasn’t a point, but the high point was a plateau, and we got up to the high point and then we just stayed at that level for a while.” (Budryk, 4/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Outbreak Eases In New York As U.S. Protesters Push Against Restrictions The coronavirus pandemic in America’s hardest-hit state is starting to wane, its governor said, as more U.S. protesters rallied to lift social-distancing restrictions. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at news conference Saturday the number of people currently hospitalized in the state for Covid-19 was below 17,000 compared with about 18,000 at its peak. With more than 235,000 reported coronavirus cases, New York accounts for about one-third of all infections in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Grant, Yap and Pop, 4/18)

NBC News: Coronavirus Batters The Navajo Nation, And It's About To Get Worse

On March 17, when the Navajo Nation saw its first COVID-19 case, the reservation's limited health facilities sprang into action. "We basically changed our hospital from an acute care hospital and an ambulatory care clinic to one that could take care of respiratory care patients," said Dr. Diana Hu, a pediatrician at one of the reservation hospitals. "And that transition happened over a period of about seven days." (Abou-Sabe, McFadden, Romo and Longoria, 4/20)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Devastates Detroit Police, From The Chief On Down

At the “Police and Pancakes” breakfast sponsored by the Ninth Precinct on Detroit’s east side, some 90 uniformed officers, activists and students mingled inside a community center. They squeezed into line to reach a long table where four aluminum chafing dishes brimmed with scrambled eggs, Danishes, fruit and, of course, pancakes. Marlowe Stoudamire, a neighborhood organizer, posted a cheerful Facebook video the day after the March 6 event, saying, “The whole conversation was about how to create a better community experience with the Detroit Police Department.” (Eligon and MacFarquhar, 4/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Massachusetts Ranks Third Among States With Most Coronavirus Cases

Massachusetts has climbed to rank third among states with the most cases of the coronavirus as it ramps up testing and faces a surge of people sickened in the world-wide pandemic. As of Saturday, Massachusetts reported 34,402 positive cases, behind New York and New Jersey but ahead of far-more-populous states including California, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state was fourth in the U.S. among states in tests per capita as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins data. (Levitz, 4/18)

Boston Globe: Amid Flurry Of National Coronavirus Data, Massachusetts Remains A Hot Spot Of Infection

This virus first struck in late February on the Pacific Coast, attacking a nursing home in Washington state where the death toll quickly soared from one to 14 — to 43.It was terrifying, but far away — not here, not us. The one publicized case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts had seemed to fizzle. But today, after seven long weeks, fortunes have dramatically shifted. (Ryan, Lazar and Arsenault, 4/18)

Boston Globe: Walsh Outlines How Construction Might Safely Resume Amid Coronavirus

Boston was the first big city in the country to shut down construction amid the coronavirus crisis. Now Mayor Martin J. Walsh is outlining how work might start up again, safely. The city on Friday issued a series of new safety guidelines for construction projects, including requiring a coronavirus safety plan as part of any building permit, with details for everything from hand-washing stations to elevator usage. Safety plans will be due starting April 27. (Logan, 4/17)

Boston Globe: Patients Start To Fill Field Hospitals Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Boston’s newest medical facility — a pop-up field hospital at the city’s cavernous convention center — has already treated more than 100 coronavirus patients in the past week and could reach capacity in the coming days as the state’s COVID-19 cases peak. The already high demand for beds in the temporary facility known as Boston Hope is a sign of the magnitude of the pandemic, even as doctors and state officials say social distancing measures are helping to slow spread of the virus. (McCluskey, 4/18)

Boston Globe: As Cyber Attacks Grow, Doctors And Hospitals Struggle To Update Security Measures

Cyber criminals are increasingly launching malicious software attacks against health care organizations, including those in Boston, disrupting medical treatment and threatening the vast amounts of private patient information housed at doctors’ offices and hospitals. And even as health care providers are a growing target for hackers, the health care industry as a whole is lagging in security measures to prevent and respond to attacks, according to cybersecurity experts. (McCluskey, 4/19)

Boston Globe: As Rhode Island Tops 4,000 Coronavirus Cases, Raimondo Talks About Preparing For Surge

As the spread of coronavirus increases in Rhode Island, state health officials have made recommendations to all acute-care hospitals to help decide how they will ration medical equipment and treatment if they are overwhelmed by patients with COVID-19. The crisis standards of care will make sure Rhode Island is ready “if we get to a place where we have to make difficult decisions for health supplies and hospital beds," Governor Gina M. Raimondo said during a news conference Friday at the State House. (Milkovits, 4/17)

Boston Globe: Latino Leaders Alarmed By Report That 45 Percent Of Rhode Islanders With Coronavirus Are Latino

Latino leaders say they were shocked to hear the state health director say that 45 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rhode Island are Latino. But they are questioning whether that figure overstates or understates the proportion of Latinos with the coronavirus. While it’s clear Latinos make up 16 percent of the state population, they say it’s unclear what percentage of all of those who have been tested are Latino -- a key to putting the 45 percent figure in context. (Fitzpatrick, 4/17)

Modern Healthcare: Michigan Investigating Dead Bodies Piled Up At DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

State regulators are investigating photos that surfaced this week of dead bodies piled together at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday. CNN aired a photo the cable news network said it obtained from a Sinai-Grace emergency room worker of multiple bodies in body bags piled in a storage room. (Livengood, 4/17)

The Washington Post: Inside D.C.'s Emergency Child-Care Centers

Nacole Thrower was running late, and her 3-year-old son was still snuggled in his sheets, his limbs sticking to the mattress. “Hudson, time to get up. Hudson,” Thrower said. She lifted her half-sleeping toddler and carried him to the bathroom. He sat on a stepping stool, his eyes still mostly closed, and brushed his teeth. It was just before 7 a.m., on a rainy weekday in April. (Stein, 4/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Puts Gavin Newsom In Tough Spot On California Progressives’ Biggest Priorities

A soaring economy gave Gov. Gavin Newsom wide latitude during his first year in office to set California on a path to the sweeping liberal agenda he outlined during his campaign. Now, as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the state budget, Newsom suddenly faces tough and unexpected choices that may require him to temporarily abandon key policy goals and disappoint allies. (Koseff, 4/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: SFO Workers Still On The Job Face Coronavirus Risks

Many workers are still on the job at San Francisco International Airport, facing potential exposure to the coronavirus to keep the facility running at a fraction of its normal capacity. Workers screening bags, preparing meals for flight crews and cleaning airplanes said they are concerned about their employer’s failure to properly protect them from infection. (DiFeliciantonio, 4/19)

KQED: Senators Want To Know If ICE Detainees Were Pepper Sprayed After Requesting Masks

Both U.S. senators from California are calling for an investigation into reports that detained women at a federal immigration facility in San Diego were pepper sprayed and handcuffed by guards after demanding protective masks. Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris sent a letter Wednesday asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general to look into “alarming reports of conduct by staff” during a recent incident at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. (Hendricks, 4/17)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: More Georgians Rushing To Write Wills During Coronavirus Pandemic

With COVID-19 cases in Georgia skyrocketing, Daniel decided to act immediately when he saw a Facebook post from a Marietta attorney, Dawn Levine, offering free wills and advance directives for first responders and medical workers in Cobb County. Before the pandemic, only 32% of adults surveyed said they had a will, according to a 2020 study done by Caring.com. However, in the past few weeks, there’s been a surge in the number of people seeking out lawyers who specialize in end-of-life affairs, such as wills and advance directives, local attorneys said. (Oliviero, 4/17)

WBUR: With Senior Year In Disarray, Teens And Young Adults Feel Lost. Here's How To Help

For many young people sheltering at home means missing milestones and public recognition of their achievements. This is especially true for seniors graduating from high school and college. Kendall Smith, a high school senior who lives in Tallahassee, Fla., says her school has many traditions leading up to graduation. But this year things are very different. (Neighmond, 4/19)

WBUR: After Texas Abortion Ban, Clinics In Other Southwest States See Influx Of Patients

Planned Parenthood clinics in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada are reporting an influx of patients from Texas, after an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suspending most abortions in that state during the coronavirus pandemic. New data provided to NPR by Planned Parenthood show a more than sevenfold increase in patients traveling from Texas to clinics across the Southwest for abortions since the order took effect in late March. (McCammon, 4/17)

ProPublica: Chicago Lakeshore Hospital Closes After Years Of Abuse Allegations But Cites 'The COVID-19 Pandemic'

A Chicago psychiatric hospital that has faced repeated allegations of abuse and neglect of patients has closed, although a spokesman for the hospital said Friday the move is temporary. Once one of the largest behavioral health providers in Illinois, Chicago Lakeshore Hospital in Uptown discharged its last patient this week and notified employees of the closure, the spokesman said. “Chicago Lakeshore Hospital has temporarily discontinued providing services,” said Guy Chipparoni, a spokesman for Signature Healthcare Services, which owns Chicago Lakeshore Hospital. “Skeletal staff” remain at the hospital, he said. (Eldeib, 4/17)

Oklahoman: Coronavirus In Oklahoma: Chinese Community Helping In The Fight Against COVID-19

Before the virus ever made its way to the United States, many Chinese Americans had a sneak preview of the danger as they watched it threaten family and friends in their home country. Now many of those same people are working to help protect their new home. (Kemp, 4/19)

Oklahoman: Mental Health Care Providers Plan For Increased Need Even After Oklahoma's COVID-19 Peak

Mental health care services are in high demand in Oklahoma, and providers expect the increased need to continue well into the months after the initial flurry of COVID-19 activity. Police departments across the metro have said calls related to suicide have increased, and in Oklahoma City, domestic violence has also trended up compared to this time last year. (Branch, 4/20)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada’s 1st Coronavirus Patient Recovering

The retired Marine private was the first of many Nevadans to go through the ordeal. As of Thursday, the state had reported more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths. Pipkins’ battle with the disease was hard won, and he still has a ways to go to fully recover. But doctors say his condition has drastically improved: He has now tested negative for the virus twice and has been moved out of the intensive care unit. He’ll soon be discharged and moved to a rehabilitation facility. (Erickson, 4/17)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Coronavirus Killing Black, Asian Clark County Residents At High Rates

The coronavirus is killing Clark County’s black and Asian residents at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to new health data released Friday. The death rate among Asian, non-Hispanic people was about 9-per-100,000 people. Among black, non-Hispanic people, the death rate was about 8-per-100,000. (Davidson, 4/17)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada May Be Near Peak Of Coronavirus, But 2nd Wave Feared

Although Nevada and Clark County might be near a peak in COVID-19 cases — or possibly even have passed it — local health authorities say that doesn’t mean the worst is over. After sharp increases, new cases have shown signs of slowing in recent days, while some prominent forecasting models suggest that the state may have passed the outbreak’s peak. (Hynes, 4/18)

Billings Gazette: Shelby, Home Of The Most Montana COVID-19 Deaths, Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

Per capita, no Montana community has been hit harder by the virus. As of Saturday, Toole County (pop. 4,800) had 29 confirmed cases, four of the state’s 10 deaths and 14 recovered — all but the most recent infection directly linked to Shelby's 38-apartment Marias Heritage Center assisted-living facility and by extension the 21-bed Marias Medical Center. Beyond the tragedies is economic upheaval most conspicuous in Shelby's surreally sedate Main Street. Shelter-in-place and social distancing have shuttered cafes, taverns and retail businesses typically abuzz with social connectivity. (Welsch, 4/19)

Detroit Free Press: Detroit Area Hospitals Resuming Surgeries, Procedures After Red Ink

For the first time in a month, Henry Ford Health System resumed outpatient surgeries in specially designated operating rooms at its five hospitals, Senior Vice President Dr. Steven Kalkanis announced Thursday. Other health systems, including Detroit Medical Center and Michigan Medicine, said they are also easing into more surgeries. The announcements follow a dispiriting series of layoffs and furloughs of doctors, nurses, administrative staff and other hospital personnel across metro Detroit in the last week, which hospital administrators had blamed largely on their inability to generate revenue from medical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus crisis. (Dixon and Shamus, 4/17)